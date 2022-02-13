9 Best Clothes Irons to Banish Wrinkles From Your Wardrobe

Whether you wear a suit and tie to work every day or just need to de-wrinkle clothes for special occasions, a good iron is a must-have in your home. These tools make it quick and easy to remove wrinkles and create pristine creases in your favorite outfits, helping you look neat, tidy, and professional.
However, there are hundreds of irons out there to choose from, and it can be hard to find the right one for your needs. They come in all shapes and sizes, and you can spend anywhere from $10 to more than $400, depending on the product you choose.
What to Consider
So, what should you look for when shopping for an iron? It all depends on how you plan to use it. Those who iron clothing on a daily basis will likely want a model with high wattage, as this translates into more heat to get the job done quickly. You’ll also want to look at whether the tool has a stainless-steel or ceramic soleplate. Stainless-steel options are typically more durable and conduct heat better, but coated ceramic soleplates can help eliminate static and reduce the risk of scorching fabric.
You’ll also want to take into consideration the weight and size of the iron, as well as if it has any useful features, such as vertical steaming, a retractable cord for easy storage, or a uniquely designed soleplate.
How We Evaluated
To find the best clothes irons on the market, we spent hours researching well-loved products from trusted brands, including Rowenta, CHI, Sunbeam, Black+Decker, and more. We read dozens of reviews for all the products we've featured, assessing their pros and cons to identify what tasks each iron is best for and if it’s worth the price.
The irons we ultimately selected are the best of the best in terms of both performance and reliability, and we included options at a wide variety of price points to ensure there's an iron to suit every budget.