9 best beaches in Scotland and where to stay nearby

  • <p>It might not be the first place you think of in the UK for a <a href="https://www.visitscotland.com/see-do/landscapes-nature/beaches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seaside escape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seaside escape</a> but the best beaches in Scotland boast sands as soft as icing sugar, turquoise waters and wild backdrops that make for an excellent trip to the coast.</p><p>In fact, if you're after <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/countryside/g101/best-british-sandy-beaches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandy beaches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sandy beaches</a>, Scotland has plenty to explore, from the hidden gem that is Hackley Bay in Aberdeenshire to the Caribbean-like stretches of the isle of Tiree in the <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/scotland-hebrides-islands-islay-mull-cruise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inner Hebrides" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inner Hebrides</a>.</p><p>You'll find hidden coves, surfers' paradises, city beaches and remote shores that seem to stretch for miles - a break on Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone.</p><p>With the UK open for travel and restrictions on entering the country, we practically have Britain to ourselves and a trip to one of Scotland's best beaches is the perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/g34614070/scotland-staycation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:staycation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">staycation</a> idea for summer.</p><p>You could combine your trip to the beach with visits to pretty villages or lively days out in the city or experience fully immersing yourself in Scotland's nature and wildlife on a secluded escape. Another way to see Scotland's glorious coastline is by hopping from island to island, with various cruises available, such as Country Living's <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/scottish-highlands-islands-luxury-yacht-spring-cruise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury sailing this summer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">luxury sailing this summer</a>.</p><p>Keep scrolling to discover some of Scotland’s exceptional beach locations and the conveniently close accommodation to book for a holiday, including those offering last-minute availability.</p>
  • <p>Hidden away in Forvie Nature Reserve and only accessible by foot along a cliff path, Hackley Bay is a true hidden gem. This sandy beach is sheltered by cliffs and backed by high sand dunes, making it the perfect secret escape before a second stop in Balmedie to enjoy fish and chips on the golden shores of Balmedie Beach. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong>As this hidden gem is so perfectly tucked away, accommodation is found a short drive from the Forvie Nature Reserve. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expedia.co.uk%2FAberdeen-Hotels-The-Cock-And-Bull.h12341806.Hotel-Information&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cock and Bull" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cock and Bull</a> is a family run country inn and gastropub offering a seasonally changing menu using locally sourced ingredients. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expedia.co.uk%2FAberdeen-Hotels-The-Cock-And-Bull.h12341806.Hotel-Information&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p><p>You can see more of Aberdeenshire's glorious coastline during Country Living's cruise from the east to the west of Scotland.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/scotland-edinburgh-glasgow-golden-horizon-tradewind-cruise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
  • <p>This sheltered, sandy beach in Scotland offers beautiful views over the Isle of Mull and is perfect for shallow swimming, rock pooling and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/a34098290/paddle-boards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paddleboarding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">paddleboarding</a>. Close by is the seaside town of Oban, the perfect location to enjoy fish and chips after a day of watersports at the beach. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthe-barriemore.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barriemore B&B" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barriemore B&B</a>, which overlooks Oban Bay, is situated between Ganvan Bay and Oban, allowing you to easily enjoy the benefits of the restaurants and shops in Oban while offering easy access to the beach. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthe-barriemore.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p><p>Alternatively, experience the beautiful sea around Oban during Country Living's luxury cruise in Scotland.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/search?locations%5Bsearch%5D=Oban%2C+UK&locations%5Bgeo%5D=56.394933%2C-5.492615%2C56.427163%2C-5.451602" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNmYPZgLmmc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Tiree is an outstanding destination for those seeking sandy shores; with 15 beaches to choose from and the Gulf Stream bringing a warm climate to the area. Watersports fans will love the wind here too and Tiree offers the perfect environment for surfing. Visit <a href="https://www.blackhouse-watersports.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blackhouse Watersports" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blackhouse Watersports</a> on Balevullin Beach to try out surfing. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expedia.co.uk%2FTiree-Island-Hotels-Tiree-Lodge-Hotel-Isle-Of-Tiree-Scotland.h3507460.Hotel-Information&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiree Lodge Hotel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tiree Lodge Hotel</a> is a family run hotel with beautiful beach and sea views. <a href="https://www.reef-tiree.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Reef Inn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Reef Inn</a>, which still has some limited summer availability left, is a newly opened and, proudly eco-friendly hotel with a highly insulated, energy efficient build, including air source heat for the underfloor heating.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.reef-tiree.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
  • <p>For a moment of calm amid a busy day of taking in the city vibes of Aberdeen, ranging from culture at the Aberdeen Art Gallery’s new exhibition <a href="https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums/british-art-show-9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British Art Show 9" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">British Art Show 9</a> (running 10 July to 10 October) to delicious seafood at the <a href="https://www.moonfishcafe.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moonfish Café" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Moonfish Café</a>, head to Aberdeen Beach. </p><p>Offering sandy shores on a warm day, this city beach displays otherworldly views during the ‘blue hour’ twilight. The most lucky of visitors may even catch a glimpse of the dolphins living in these waters. Aberdeen Beach was also named a winner in the 2021 <a href="https://www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scotland Beach Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scotland Beach Awards</a>, which celebrates good quality, sustainable beaches. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Faberdeen-kennels.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brewdog Kennels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brewdog Kennels</a> offer stylish rooms and craft beer in a city centre location, within walking distance of the beach. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Faberdeen-kennels.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
  • <p>One of Shetland’s most beautiful beaches, the southernmost part of West Burra, can be reached via a footpath which leads to both the beach and onto Kettla Ness Peninsula. This wild Atlantic-facing headland is home to a wide variety of breeding moorland and coastal birds, with sightings of seals a regular occurrence around the shoreline. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong>Minn Beach is just a 20 minute drive from Lerwick’s many accommodation options. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthelerwickhotel.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lerwick Hotel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lerwick Hotel</a> overlooks Breiwick Bay and is well located for coastal walks. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthelerwickhotel.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
  • <p>Located just half an hour's drive from the city sights of Inverness and directly next to the seaside town of Nairn, Nairn Central Beach is a long sandy stretch of coast backed by low sand dunes. </p><p>Also nearby are Nairn East Beach and Nairn West Beach, offering plenty of coastline for visitors to enjoy. Wildlife lovers can look out for the resident dolphin pod in these waters, while enjoying spectacular views out to the Moray Firth. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fbraeval.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bandstand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Bandstand</a> is a family run pub with rooms, boasting panoramic sea views, located just a short walk away from the beach. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fbraeval.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
  • <p>This sandy beach backed by dunes is located only 10 minutes from Kinghorn Railway Station and offers stunning views across the Firth of Forth towards Edinburgh and The Lothians.</p><p> On a clear day it’s possible to see Edinburgh Castle in the distance, making this beach perfect for calm reflection. At low tide, visitors can enjoy a costal walk from Pettycur over to beautiful and family friendly Burntisland Beach. </p><p><strong>Where to stay: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthe-bay-kinghorn.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bay Hotel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Bay Hotel</a> is a family run hotel with views over Pettycur Bay and the Firth of Forth. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fthe-bay-kinghorn.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dscotland-beaches&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg36617506%2Fbest-beaches-scotland%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p><p><strong>We want to help you stay inspired. <a href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/optiextension.dll?ID=7YU7qVoYVtfwDQ9FRmu13FlJO1voc2zWFpXEkCOg3fHM93yYTOZhzXhAkCYFJ0k4z8Lej9Pfnfdp7K" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sign up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sign up</a> for the latest travel tales and to hear about our financially protected escapes and bucket list adventures.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/optiextension.dll?ID=7YU7qVoYVtfwDQ9FRmu13FlJO1voc2zWFpXEkCOg3fHM93yYTOZhzXhAkCYFJ0k4z8Lej9Pfnfdp7K" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SIGN UP">SIGN UP</a></p>
