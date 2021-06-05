9 best beaches in Scotland and where to stay nearby

It might not be the first place you think of in the UK for a seaside escape but the best beaches in Scotland boast sands as soft as icing sugar, turquoise waters and wild backdrops that make for an excellent trip to the coast.
In fact, if you're after sandy beaches, Scotland has plenty to explore, from the hidden gem that is Hackley Bay in Aberdeenshire to the Caribbean-like stretches of the isle of Tiree in the Inner Hebrides.
You'll find hidden coves, surfers' paradises, city beaches and remote shores that seem to stretch for miles - a break on Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone.
With the UK open for travel and restrictions on entering the country, we practically have Britain to ourselves and a trip to one of Scotland's best beaches is the perfect staycation idea for summer.
You could combine your trip to the beach with visits to pretty villages or lively days out in the city or experience fully immersing yourself in Scotland's nature and wildlife on a secluded escape. Another way to see Scotland's glorious coastline is by hopping from island to island, with various cruises available, such as Country Living's luxury sailing this summer.
Keep scrolling to discover some of Scotland’s exceptional beach locations and the conveniently close accommodation to book for a holiday, including those offering last-minute availability.