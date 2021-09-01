Easy Last-Minute Appetizers, From Pasta Chips to Churro Almonds

  • <p>Procrastination happens to the best of us — but these easy apps got your back. Throw these together and put them out with some Thanksgiving punch, and you can get back to focusing on the main spread. Love little bites? Check out our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g37271980/puff-pastry-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puff pastry appetizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puff pastry appetizers</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g1183/mini-thanksgiving-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini Thanksgiving desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini Thanksgiving desserts</a>.</p>
    1/31

    Easy Last-Minute Appetizers, From Pasta Chips to Churro Almonds

    Procrastination happens to the best of us — but these easy apps got your back. Throw these together and put them out with some Thanksgiving punch, and you can get back to focusing on the main spread. Love little bites? Check out our puff pastry appetizers and mini Thanksgiving desserts.

  • <p>Turn the classic casserole into a party app!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50000/sweet-potato-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    2/31

    Sweet Potato Bites

    Turn the classic casserole into a party app!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Caution! They're addictive! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22876942/spinach-artichoke-zucchini-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    3/31

    Spinach Artichoke Zucchini Bites

    Caution! They're addictive!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The perfect party appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56610/cranberry-brie-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    4/31

    Cranberry Brie Bites

    The perfect party appetizer.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These pigs are ready to paaartay!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23460044/pull-apart-pigs-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    5/31

    Pull Apart Pigs In A Blanket

    These pigs are ready to paaartay!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The caramelized topping is EVERYTHING. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a24851390/pecan-pie-brie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    6/31

    Pecan Pie Brie

    The caramelized topping is EVERYTHING.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Stuff them ahead of time and bake them off when you're ready. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20089643/easy-stuffed-mushroom-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    7/31

    Stuffed Mushrooms

    Stuff them ahead of time and bake them off when you're ready.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This light, fluffy whipped ricotta is as close as you can get to eating a cloud.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36276712/whipped-ricotta-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    8/31

    Whipped Ricotta Toast

    This light, fluffy whipped ricotta is as close as you can get to eating a cloud.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Give your crowd something to snack on while leaving room for the main spread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29540357/veggie-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    9/31

    Best-Ever Veggie Dip

    Give your crowd something to snack on while leaving room for the main spread.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Oil and vinegar is basic.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49932/garlicky-dipping-oil-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    10/31

    Garlicky Dipping Oil

    Oil and vinegar is basic.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Our three favorite flavors: spicy, cheesy, and... bacon-y.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51572/jalapeno-cheese-crisps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    11/31

    Jalapeño Cheese Crisps

    Our three favorite flavors: spicy, cheesy, and... bacon-y.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A vegetarian turkey!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56446/crudite-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    12/31

    Crudite Turkey

    A vegetarian turkey!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These flavorful bites don't even require sliced bread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50273/bacon-apple-crostini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    13/31

    Bacon & Apple Crostini

    These flavorful bites don't even require sliced bread.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The ULTIMATE cheesy bread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56271/bloomin-brie-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    14/31

    Bloomin' Brie Bread

    The ULTIMATE cheesy bread.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>If you're making brussels sprouts as a dinner side dish, just make extra for a dip-able app. Two-in-one FTW!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44806/crispy-brussels-sprouts-with-spicy-aioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    15/31

    Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Spicy Aioli

    If you're making brussels sprouts as a dinner side dish, just make extra for a dip-able app. Two-in-one FTW!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bye, bye avocado toast.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48695/cheesy-cauli-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    16/31

    Cheesy Cauli Toast

    Bye, bye avocado toast.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Get your fix.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52549/bacon-crack-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    17/31

    Bacon Crack Bites

    Get your fix.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These chicken avocado salad pinwheels double as a nutritious lunch and an adorable party appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a52540/chicken-avocado-roll-ups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    18/31

    Chicken Avocado Roll-Ups

    These chicken avocado salad pinwheels double as a nutritious lunch and an adorable party appetizer.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Shredded Brussels sprouts and cheddar will leave you saying "<em>Insane!</em>" in the best way.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44808/cheesy-brussels-sprouts-mini-toasts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    19/31

    Cheesy Brussels Sprouts Crostini

    Shredded Brussels sprouts and cheddar will leave you saying "Insane!" in the best way.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • 20/31

    Easy Last-Minute Appetizers, From Pasta Chips to Churro Almonds

  • <p>This recipe is literally as easy as "pick" and "stick."</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44684/antipasto-picks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    21/31

    Antipasto Picks

    This recipe is literally as easy as "pick" and "stick."

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Replace spinach with brussels sprouts and you've taken your basic dip to the next level.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44805/cheesy-brussels-sprout-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    22/31

    Cheesy Baked Brussels Sprout-Artichoke Dip

    Replace spinach with brussels sprouts and you've taken your basic dip to the next level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You won't even miss the pigs!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22615928/carrots-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    23/31

    Carrots In A Blanket

    You won't even miss the pigs!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These little guys are seriously addicting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51065/churro-almonds-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    24/31

    Churro Almonds

    These little guys are seriously addicting.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>All we want in life is bread and cheese.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49850/cheesy-garlic-pull-apart-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    25/31

    Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

    All we want in life is bread and cheese.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Nothing says party like bacon on a stick.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44683/bacon-brussels-sprout-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    26/31

    Bacon Brussels Sprout Skewers

    Nothing says party like bacon on a stick.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It's the classy AF dip that'll slay your party.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49883/crab-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    27/31

    Crab Artichoke Dip

    It's the classy AF dip that'll slay your party.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Fact: Loaded with Southern favorite pimiento cheese, this simple crowd-pleaser will always be the hit of a party spread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44541/baked-pimiento-cheese-dip-in-a-bread-bowl-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    28/31

    Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

    Fact: Loaded with Southern favorite pimiento cheese, this simple crowd-pleaser will always be the hit of a party spread.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It sounds fancy, but you won't believe how stupid easy it is to make.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44695/baked-brie-sundried-tomatoes-thyme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    29/31

    Baked Brie with Sundried Tomatoes

    It sounds fancy, but you won't believe how stupid easy it is to make.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Biscuits baked around a cheesy, spinach-y dip. Good times!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45181/baked-biscuit-wreath-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    30/31

    Baked Biscuit Wreath Dip

    Biscuits baked around a cheesy, spinach-y dip. Good times!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>No cooking required.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/news/a41607/3-ingredient-holiday-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    31/31

    Proscuitto-Wrapped Pear Slices with Honey

    No cooking required.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

<p>Procrastination happens to the best of us — but these easy apps got your back. Throw these together and put them out with some Thanksgiving punch, and you can get back to focusing on the main spread. Love little bites? Check out our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g37271980/puff-pastry-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puff pastry appetizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puff pastry appetizers</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g1183/mini-thanksgiving-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini Thanksgiving desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini Thanksgiving desserts</a>.</p>
<p>Turn the classic casserole into a party app!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50000/sweet-potato-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Caution! They're addictive! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22876942/spinach-artichoke-zucchini-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>The perfect party appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56610/cranberry-brie-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>These pigs are ready to paaartay!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23460044/pull-apart-pigs-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The caramelized topping is EVERYTHING. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a24851390/pecan-pie-brie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Stuff them ahead of time and bake them off when you're ready. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20089643/easy-stuffed-mushroom-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>This light, fluffy whipped ricotta is as close as you can get to eating a cloud.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36276712/whipped-ricotta-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Give your crowd something to snack on while leaving room for the main spread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29540357/veggie-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Oil and vinegar is basic.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49932/garlicky-dipping-oil-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Our three favorite flavors: spicy, cheesy, and... bacon-y.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51572/jalapeno-cheese-crisps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>A vegetarian turkey!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56446/crudite-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>These flavorful bites don't even require sliced bread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50273/bacon-apple-crostini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The ULTIMATE cheesy bread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56271/bloomin-brie-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>If you're making brussels sprouts as a dinner side dish, just make extra for a dip-able app. Two-in-one FTW!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44806/crispy-brussels-sprouts-with-spicy-aioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Bye, bye avocado toast.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48695/cheesy-cauli-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Get your fix.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52549/bacon-crack-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>These chicken avocado salad pinwheels double as a nutritious lunch and an adorable party appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a52540/chicken-avocado-roll-ups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Shredded Brussels sprouts and cheddar will leave you saying "<em>Insane!</em>" in the best way.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44808/cheesy-brussels-sprouts-mini-toasts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>This recipe is literally as easy as "pick" and "stick."</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44684/antipasto-picks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Replace spinach with brussels sprouts and you've taken your basic dip to the next level.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44805/cheesy-brussels-sprout-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>You won't even miss the pigs!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22615928/carrots-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>These little guys are seriously addicting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51065/churro-almonds-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>All we want in life is bread and cheese.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49850/cheesy-garlic-pull-apart-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Nothing says party like bacon on a stick.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44683/bacon-brussels-sprout-skewers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>It's the classy AF dip that'll slay your party.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49883/crab-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Fact: Loaded with Southern favorite pimiento cheese, this simple crowd-pleaser will always be the hit of a party spread.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44541/baked-pimiento-cheese-dip-in-a-bread-bowl-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>It sounds fancy, but you won't believe how stupid easy it is to make.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44695/baked-brie-sundried-tomatoes-thyme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Biscuits baked around a cheesy, spinach-y dip. Good times!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45181/baked-biscuit-wreath-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>No cooking required.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/news/a41607/3-ingredient-holiday-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>

Procrastination happens to the best of us — but these easy apps got your back.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories