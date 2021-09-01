Easy Last-Minute Appetizers, From Pasta Chips to Churro Almonds
- 1/31
Easy Last-Minute Appetizers, From Pasta Chips to Churro Almonds
- 2/31
Sweet Potato Bites
- 3/31
Spinach Artichoke Zucchini Bites
- 4/31
Cranberry Brie Bites
- 5/31
Pull Apart Pigs In A Blanket
- 6/31
Pecan Pie Brie
- 7/31
Stuffed Mushrooms
- 8/31
Whipped Ricotta Toast
- 9/31
Best-Ever Veggie Dip
- 10/31
Garlicky Dipping Oil
- 11/31
Jalapeño Cheese Crisps
- 12/31
Crudite Turkey
- 13/31
Bacon & Apple Crostini
- 14/31
Bloomin' Brie Bread
- 15/31
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Spicy Aioli
- 16/31
Cheesy Cauli Toast
- 17/31
Bacon Crack Bites
- 18/31
Chicken Avocado Roll-Ups
- 19/31
Cheesy Brussels Sprouts Crostini
- 20/31
- 21/31
Antipasto Picks
- 22/31
Cheesy Baked Brussels Sprout-Artichoke Dip
- 23/31
Carrots In A Blanket
- 24/31
Churro Almonds
- 25/31
Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Bread
- 26/31
Bacon Brussels Sprout Skewers
- 27/31
Crab Artichoke Dip
- 28/31
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
- 29/31
Baked Brie with Sundried Tomatoes
- 30/31
Baked Biscuit Wreath Dip
- 31/31
Proscuitto-Wrapped Pear Slices with Honey