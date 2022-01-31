80 Super Bowl Party Appetizers the Whole Team Will Love

  • <p>On game day, insanely delicious food is the the only thing that can divert attention from the screen. And since these games last awhile, you better be prepared, from apps to drinks to desserts. These starters—dips, nachos, and pigs in a blanket included—will kick the game off right. </p>
    80 Super Bowl Party Appetizers the Whole Team Will Love

    On game day, insanely delicious food is the the only thing that can divert attention from the screen. And since these games last awhile, you better be prepared, from apps to drinks to desserts. These starters—dips, nachos, and pigs in a blanket included—will kick the game off right.

  • <p>This is the only buffalo wings recipes you'll ever need. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51133/classic-buffalo-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Classic Buffalo Wings

    This is the only buffalo wings recipes you'll ever need.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Even more satisfying than sliding into the end zone.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58447/ham-cheese-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham & Cheese Sliders

    Even more satisfying than sliding into the end zone.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>On game day, the nachos better be supreme.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51518/nachos-supreme-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Nachos Supreme

    On game day, the nachos better be supreme.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You've gotten through the playoffs, you deserve the payoff.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28929402/pot-stickers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ginger Pork Pot Stickers

    You've gotten through the playoffs, you deserve the payoff.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Warning: will disappear in 10 seconds flat. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22708486/pull-apart-garlic-bread-pizza-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

    Warning: will disappear in 10 seconds flat.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Super Bowl Sunday is <em>prime </em>pigs in a blanket time.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58344/homemade-pigs-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pigs In A Blanket

    Super Bowl Sunday is prime pigs in a blanket time.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The most important part of any game day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25647686/queso-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Best Queso Dip

    The most important part of any game day.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>7 layers of fun.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25741035/7-layer-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Best-Ever 7-Layer Dip

    7 layers of fun.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Cheese pulls for days.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30195933/easy-hot-crab-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Hot Crab Dip

    Cheese pulls for days.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The toppings make this dip look—and taste—fire.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25922105/black-bean-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Loaded Black Bean Dip

    The toppings make this dip look—and taste—fire.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You won't even miss the potato. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48476/cauliflower-tots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cauliflower Tots

    You won't even miss the potato.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is the ultimate hybrid.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22988448/reuben-egg-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reuben Egg Rolls

    This is the ultimate hybrid.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Crunchy, flaky, and cheesy. What's not to love?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30142671/easy-cheese-straws-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheese Straws

    Crunchy, flaky, and cheesy. What's not to love?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Fried chicken wings are delicious, but they make a big mess. These air fryer wings are super easy, and they're just as crunchy as the oil-fried kind. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27169627/air-fryer-chicken-wings-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Air Fryer Chicken Wings

    Fried chicken wings are delicious, but they make a big mess. These air fryer wings are super easy, and they're just as crunchy as the oil-fried kind.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Fact: It won't cost you $2 extra.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45570/best-ever-guacamole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Best-Ever Guacamole

    Fact: It won't cost you $2 extra.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You can't have a Super Bowl without a football bread bowl. You just can't.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/videos/a45684/football-shaped-dip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Super Bread Bowl Dip

    You can't have a Super Bowl without a football bread bowl. You just can't.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A party in your mouth. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a22691438/bbq-chicken-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    BBQ Chicken Nachos

    A party in your mouth.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A big game deserves a big appetizer. And this is it. Fried popcorn chicken is coated in buffalo sauce for a crunchy, spicy, irresistible bite.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35397804/buffalo-popcorn-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Buffalo Popcorn Chicken

    A big game deserves a big appetizer. And this is it. Fried popcorn chicken is coated in buffalo sauce for a crunchy, spicy, irresistible bite.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's no pizza crust, but there is <em>a lot</em> of cheese.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49406/pepperoni-football-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pepperoni Football

    There's no pizza crust, but there is a lot of cheese.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's nothing <em>not</em> to love about this. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19684034/air-fryer-fried-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Air Fryer Fried Pickles

    There's nothing not to love about this.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This cheesy dip will be your new game day go-t0. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25750664/slow-cooker-tex-mex-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Slow-Cooker Tex-Mex Dip

    This cheesy dip will be your new game day go-t0.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Think chicken parm isn't a convenient tailgating food? This fixes that.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49404/chicken-parm-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Parm Sliders

    Think chicken parm isn't a convenient tailgating food? This fixes that.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Dill pickles covered in crunchy chips, fried until crispy, and doused in hot sauce and ranch.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25847617/hot-fried-pickle-spirals-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Hot Fried Pickle Spirals

    Dill pickles covered in crunchy chips, fried until crispy, and doused in hot sauce and ranch.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>An unexpected pair that you won't be able to get enough of.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29538775/crock-pot-grape-jelly-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Grape Jelly Meatballs

    An unexpected pair that you won't be able to get enough of.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The appetizer everyone can't stop eating tastes better than ever before.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/videos/a44814/pizza-stuffed-mushrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizza-Stuffed Mushrooms

    The appetizer everyone can't stop eating tastes better than ever before.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Essential for your nacho bar. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25862033/nacho-cheese-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Nacho Cheese

    Essential for your nacho bar.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Ranch for dipping, obviously.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52549/bacon-crack-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bacon Crack Bites

    Ranch for dipping, obviously.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A plate of nachos is great, but a tower of nachos is literally next-level. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25751125/trash-can-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Trash Can Nachos

    A plate of nachos is great, but a tower of nachos is literally next-level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Get your veggie on without giving up flavor.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22876942/spinach-artichoke-zucchini-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Spinach Artichoke Zucchini

    Get your veggie on without giving up flavor.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You can sub out the cilantro for green onions, if you so please.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57497/bang-bang-cauliflower-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bang Bang Cauliflower

    You can sub out the cilantro for green onions, if you so please.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Class up your Super Bowl party with our insanely creamy crab dip.</p><p>Get the reipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44678/slow-cooker-crab-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Slow-Cooker Crab Dip

    Class up your Super Bowl party with our insanely creamy crab dip.

    Get the reipe from Delish.

  • <p>This will impress all your Super Bowl guests. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25646656/salsa-verde-football-bomb-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Salsa Verde Football Bomb

    This will impress all your Super Bowl guests.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Our favorite word to hear in front of cheese is "loaded."</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50204/cheese-ball-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Loaded Cheese Ball Bites

    Our favorite word to hear in front of cheese is "loaded."

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Simply mouth-watering.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48261/bacon-avocado-fries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bacon Avocado Fries

    Simply mouth-watering.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's spinach so it's basically a salad.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50161/bacon-spinach-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bacon Spinach Dip

    There's spinach so it's basically a salad.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best version of the classic dip.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57633/baked-spinach-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

    The best version of the classic dip.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You can swap out the provolone for your favorite type of cheese.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25802351/antipasto-egg-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Antipasto Egg Rolls

    You can swap out the provolone for your favorite type of cheese.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>So many layers of goodness.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25964540/refried-bean-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Refried Bean Dip

    So many layers of goodness.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The most festive app for your game day get together.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51175/pigskin-in-a-blanket-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pigskin In A Blanket

    The most festive app for your game day get together.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Hot Italian sausage gives this cheesy dip a kick.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25835685/sausage-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Cheesy Sausage Dip

    Hot Italian sausage gives this cheesy dip a kick.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Set it and forget it. You know the drill.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44676/slow-cooker-chili-mac-n-cheese-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slow-Cooker Chili Mac 'n Cheese Dip

    Set it and forget it. You know the drill.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best way to eat tots. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22595612/best-totchos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Best Totchos

    The best way to eat tots.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This shortcut queso is going to save you on game day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44677/slow-cooker-queso-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slow-Cooker Queso

    This shortcut queso is going to save you on game day.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Biscuits > crust.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49623/garlic-bread-pizza-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

    Biscuits > crust.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Wrangle up a hearty snack.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48167/bbq-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    BBQ Nachos

    Wrangle up a hearty snack.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best excuse to break out the tortilla chips.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51467/easy-homemade-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Fresh Tomato Salsa

    The best excuse to break out the tortilla chips.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Life is easy with an air fryer. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28469700/mozzarella-sticks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks

    Life is easy with an air fryer.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Could you say no to garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni? Answer=no.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a49422/pizza-knots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizza Knots

    Could you say no to garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni? Answer=no.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Go ahead and make two batches...these will go fast.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25561780/bacon-wrapped-smokies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

    Go ahead and make two batches...these will go fast.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Beware: this dip is known to disappear in minutes flat.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51238/crab-rangoon-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Crab Rangoon Dip

    Beware: this dip is known to disappear in minutes flat.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You can't do a Super Bowl without some buff chick.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23725673/crock-pot-buffalo-chicken-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

    You can't do a Super Bowl without some buff chick.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bring these to your next tailgate and your friends will love you forever.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55446/slow-cooker-buffalo-chicken-meatballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

    Bring these to your next tailgate and your friends will love you forever.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Proof that everything is better in nacho form.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51879/philly-cheesesteak-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Philly Cheesesteak Nachos

    Proof that everything is better in nacho form.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A cheesesteak rolled up and fried? What could be better than that?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55307/cheesesteak-egg-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

    A cheesesteak rolled up and fried? What could be better than that?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It's the classy dip that'll slay your party.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49883/crab-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Crab Artichoke Dip

    It's the classy dip that'll slay your party.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Whipped feta > hummus.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50968/greek-feta-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Greek Feta Dip

    Whipped feta > hummus.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51153/football-cheeseball-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Football Cheeseball

    Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Yes, they are as good as they sound.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53127/french-fry-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    French Fry Nachos

    Yes, they are as good as they sound.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It's sinfully delish.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52304/mississippi-sin-dip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Mississippi Sin Dip

    It's sinfully delish.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Put your muffin tin to use with this ridiculously easy snack.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a50741/greek-pita-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Greek Pita Cups

    Put your muffin tin to use with this ridiculously easy snack.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's nothing you won't want to dip in this.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55502/pub-beer-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pub Beer Cheese

    There's nothing you won't want to dip in this.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pickles are the new pigs in a blanket.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50084/bacon-wrapped-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bacon-Wrapped Pickles

    Pickles are the new pigs in a blanket.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It's a hot and bubbly bacon-cheddar-mozzarella onion dip. How bad can that be?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a52253/cheesy-caramelized-onion-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip

    It's a hot and bubbly bacon-cheddar-mozzarella onion dip. How bad can that be?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>As if you have time to make actual enchiladas when the game is on.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44668/slow-cooker-chicken-enchilada-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

    As if you have time to make actual enchiladas when the game is on.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When in doubt, add ranch.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53024/chicken-bacon-ranch-seven-layer-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Bacon Ranch 7-Layer Dip

    When in doubt, add ranch.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We expect nothing less than fully loaded from our potato skins.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51229/loaded-potato-skins-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Loaded Potato Skins

    We expect nothing less than fully loaded from our potato skins.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These cheesy bites taste just like potato skins, but they're so much easier.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51179/potato-skin-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Potato Skin Bites

    These cheesy bites taste just like potato skins, but they're so much easier.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This dip's got a kick!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51154/jalapeno-popper-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Jalapeño Popper Dip

    This dip's got a kick!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A hearty spritz of cooking spray — before this app goes in the oven, then again halfway through — is the key to getting them golden without frying.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51023/buffalo-chicken-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Buffalo Chicken Bites

    A hearty spritz of cooking spray — before this app goes in the oven, then again halfway through — is the key to getting them golden without frying.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Just when you thought you weren't going to serve veggies during the Super Bowl.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44805/cheesy-brussels-sprout-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Brussels Sprout Artichoke Dip

    Just when you thought you weren't going to serve veggies during the Super Bowl.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Cheese and crackers just went seriously next-level.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44541/baked-pimiento-cheese-dip-in-a-bread-bowl-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip in a Bread Bowl

    Cheese and crackers just went seriously next-level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Forget the cheese plate and load up your favorite crackers with tasty toppings.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49445/bbq-triscuit-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    BBQ Triscuit Nachos

    Forget the cheese plate and load up your favorite crackers with tasty toppings.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Found your new go-to party appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49849/jalapeno-popper-stuffed-mushrooms-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Mushrooms

    Found your new go-to party appetizer.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The winner of the Super Bowl is our over-the-top riff on this classic party dip.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44664/slow-cooker-boursin-spinach-artichoke-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Slow-Cooker Boursin Spinach-Artichoke Dip

    The winner of the Super Bowl is our over-the-top riff on this classic party dip.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Nachos or sandwich? Is that even a real question?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a51180/reuben-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reuben Nachos

    Nachos or sandwich? Is that even a real question?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This hearty, tamale-inspired dip is perfect for a group.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50964/tamale-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Tamale Dip

    This hearty, tamale-inspired dip is perfect for a group.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bacon, cheddar, ranch—what more could you want?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50740/ranch-cauliflower-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ranch Cauliflower Bites

    Bacon, cheddar, ranch—what more could you want?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is changing everything you feel about crust.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a50269/pizza-pull-apart-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizza Pull-Apart Bread

    This is changing everything you feel about crust.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>All we want in life is bread and cheese.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49850/cheesy-garlic-pull-apart-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

    All we want in life is bread and cheese.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Buffalo brussels sprouts beat kale chips any day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44804/buffalo-brussels-sprouts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Buffalo Brussels Sprouts

    Buffalo brussels sprouts beat kale chips any day.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

