8 Women Proving That 50 Is The New Age To Win At Everything

The formerly widely-held, antiquated notion that a woman's career, attraction and gravitas, has an expiry date is luckily going out of fashion.

This is true even for areas most notorious for casting women into the shadows immediately after they blow out 35 candles on their birthday cake, such as in fashion and Hollywood.

Over the past few years, more and more women have continued to make great strides in those industries - or even find themselves peaking in terms of success - as the years have progressed, continuing still even when they hit the 50+ age bracket.

Reaching a peak in 2019 - 2020 it seems: Jennifer Lopez was praised for the role of her career as she turned 50, Renee Zellweger (also 50) swept the board at awards season and, just this week, Mariah Carey - who has previously claimed not to have birthdays, just 'anniversaries'- turned 50.

This month, our ELLE UK cover star is Claudia Schiffer - who was catapulted to household name status three decades ago, yet remains a game-changer and trailblazer for her peers even while on the cusp of her 50th birthday.

While it can be argued that these women are lucky for having the money and extra resources to help them sustain a career in a notoriously fickle industry, as some of the most watched women on the planet we can hope they are paving the way for others to be able to follow their example.

Here are eight women demonstrating that 50 has become the age to win, at everything.

