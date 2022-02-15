8 Windshield Snow Covers That Make Scraping Ice a Thing of the Past

Just about every driver has had to deal with the hassle of getting snow, ice, and frost off of their windshield on a winter morning. In colder climates, that can even become a near-daily occurrence between November and April. It can take several minutes of scraping and waiting for the heater to warm up before the glass is clear enough for safe driving, wasting valuable time when you're trying to get out of the house. However, having a windshield snow cover can save you precious time, allowing you to get rid of that snow and ice in mere seconds.
Windshield snow covers are made of thick, durable fabric, similar to a regular car cover, but are smaller and more portable. They provide coverage for your front windshield, forming a layer for snow and ice to gather on instead of landing on your windshield. When morning comes along, the cover can be removed, and the snow simply tossed aside.
What to Consider
The most important thing to consider when buying a windshield cover is size. Each car's windshield has its own specific dimensions, so be sure to have the length and width of your windshield measured before you start browsing. A properly-sized cover will be able to blanket the entirety of the glass and have a little bit of slack left over for the tie-downs.
Most snow covers attach to the vehicle with loops around the side mirrors, but some may have additional straps going to the wheel wells or the roof of the vehicle. More straps mean more protection against heavy weather, but they will also take some extra time to install and remove. Some covers also come with additional protection for the mirrors themselves. This can be a useful extra, as ice tends to collect on those, as well. The majority of these products will either come in plain black or a reflective silver finish. The reflective kind can work double duty, being not only useful for snow removal, but also for blocking out the sun’s heat and UV rays during summer months.
How We Selected
We selected these products based on our personal auto experience, as well as review input from publications like The Drive, Popular Science, and The Chicago Tribune. We also looked out for a variety of features and price points to suit a wider range of needs and budgets.