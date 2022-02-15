8 Windshield Snow Covers That Make Scraping Ice a Thing of the Past

  • <p>Just about every driver has had to deal with the hassle of getting snow, ice, and frost off of their windshield on a winter morning. In colder climates, that can even become a near-daily occurrence between November and April. It can take several minutes of scraping and waiting for the heater to warm up before the glass is clear enough for safe driving, wasting valuable time when you're trying to get out of the house. However, having a windshield snow cover can save you precious time, allowing you to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g39002229/best-sidewalk-scrapers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get rid of that snow and ice" class="link ">get rid of that snow and ice</a> in mere seconds. </p><p>Windshield snow covers are made of thick, durable fabric, similar to a regular car cover, but are smaller and more portable. They provide coverage for your front windshield, forming a layer for snow and ice to gather on instead of landing on your windshield. When morning comes along, the cover can be removed, and the snow simply tossed aside. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>The most important thing to consider when buying a windshield cover is size. Each car's windshield has its own specific dimensions, so be sure to have the length and width of your windshield measured before you start browsing. A properly-sized cover will be able to blanket the entirety of the glass and have a little bit of slack left over for the tie-downs. </p><p>Most snow covers attach to the vehicle with loops around the side mirrors, but some may have additional straps going to the wheel wells or the roof of the vehicle. More straps mean more protection against heavy weather, but they will also take some extra time to install and remove. Some covers also come with additional protection for the mirrors themselves. This can be a useful extra, as ice tends to collect on those, as well. The majority of these products will either come in plain black or a reflective silver finish. The reflective kind can work double duty, being not only useful for snow removal, but also for blocking out the sun’s heat and UV rays during summer months.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>We selected these products based on our personal auto experience, as well as review input from publications like <em>The Drive, Popular Science, </em>and<em> The Chicago Tribune</em>. We also looked out for a variety of features and price points to suit a wider range of needs and budgets.</p>
  • <p><strong>FrostGuard</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$15.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F718225331%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fcars%2Fg39050517%2Fwindshield-snow-covers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Black polyester and PVC</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 61 x 41 inches</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> One-year warranty</li></ul><p>This FrostGuard cover, which measures 61 inches wide by 41 inches high, is recommended for cars and smaller SUVs. It’s made up of two layers, with black polyester fabric on top, and black PVC plastic on the bottom. The plastic layer improves the cover's water resistance, and helps prevent the cover from sticking to your windshield.</p><p>This cover offers only two points of attachment, with a flap on each side made to slip under the car’s door frames. However, it’s possible that heavy wind could cause the bottom of the cover to flip upwards and uncover part of the windshield. If your windshield snow cover gets damaged, FrostGuard provides a one-year warranty with purchase. </p>
  • <p><strong>SubZero</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000CMHVBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Reflective material</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 70 x 29 inches (Standard); 73 x 40 inches (Large)</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> Bungee strap</li></ul><p>This inexpensive cover comes has a reflective surface to provide not only protection from ice and snow, but from heat, as well. It attaches to your vehicle with an adjustable bungee strap that hooks together behind the windshield. As long as this strap is sufficiently tightened, you shouldn't have to worry about it falling off. </p><p>At 29 inches high by 70 inches wide, the standard version of this windshield snow cover is a good size for midsize sedans and SUVs. However, trucks and other large vehicles may require the larger size. When it's not in use, the material folds down easily for storage in the trunk or seat back pocket. </p>
  • <p><strong>OxGord</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AOHYT50?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Black polyester and PVC</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>75 x 42 inches</li><li><strong>Special Features: </strong>N/A</li></ul><p> This black windshield snow cover comes with four points of attachment: two straps to loop around the side mirrors, and two fabric flaps to slip under door frames. The cover is made of oxford polyester with a PVC backing to ensure water resistance. </p><p>This particular model is 42 inches high and 75 inches wide, which should easily cover the windshields on most standard-sized cars, although compact cars may end up with a lot of excess fabric and a looser fit. A carrying bag is also included, making it easy to store when not in use. </p>
  • <p><strong>iceScreen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M5FTLTX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Black polyester</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 62 x 45 (Standard); 81 x 39 inches (XL)</li><li><strong>Special Features: </strong>Multi-strap with magnets</li></ul><p>This black polyester windshield snow cover attaches using door flaps, as well as straps that loop into the front wheels and secure the cover's lower portion. Additionally, magnets line the top and bottom of the fabric to help the snow cover stick to your car's metal bodywork. </p><p>The standard-sized cover measures 62 inches wide by 45 inches high, and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/icescreen-Magnetic-Windshield-Cover-X-Large/dp/B00PKJQXFM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:XL truck size" class="link ">XL truck size</a>, which measures 81 inches wide by 39 inches high, is also available. Those particularly concerned with aesthetics may take issue with its oversized logo, though.</p>
  • <p><strong>AstroAI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G86MRQV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Reflective material</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>94.5 x 78.7 inches</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> Mirror coverage</li></ul><p>This large blanket-like cover comes with a reflective outer layer, as well as cotton and polyester layers beneath. The most notable feature of this windshield snow cover are its integrated mirror pockets, which help keep your mirrors from freezing over. These pockets also sport green reflector strips, which add extra nighttime visibility to the product. </p><p>This cover measures 94.5 by 78.7 inches, because it’s meant to partially cover the vehicle’s roof and doors in addition to the windshield and mirrors; the actual windshield area of the product is about 82.5 inches wide. Six straps attach the cover along your car's door frames and wheels, and a storage bag is also included.</p>
  • <p><strong>FrostGuard</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YR3Y66R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Multicolor polyester and PVC</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 59 x 42.5 inches (Standard); 70 x 41 inches (XL)</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> N/A</li></ul><p>A unique feature of this cover is that it’s actually available in different colors, including a blue snowflake pattern, a paw-print motif, solid gray, or plain black. All of these options are made of polyester with PVC backing and the cover attaches at four points, with mirror straps and door flaps. </p><p>Drawstring bags are also included to use as mirror protectors, and the cover comes with a larger pouch for storage. </p><p>Two sizes are available: the standard cover measures 59 by 42.5 inches, while the XL is 70 by 41 inches, and all color and size options come with a one-year manufacturer warranty.</p>
  • <p><strong>OxGord</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KX7DFHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Black polyester </li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 75 x 42 inches (Front); 64 x 41 inches (Rear)</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> Mirror covers</li></ul><p>This all-in-one black windshield snow cover comes with the previously mentioned OxGord front cover, plus one for the rear windshield, and two mirror covers. The front cover attaches using mirror straps and door flaps, and measures 75 inches wide and 42 inches tall. The rear cover uses a slightly different design, with door flaps and two long straps to attach to the rear wheels. The rear cover is slightly smaller than the front, measuring 64 by 41 inches, and an included storage bag can be used to stow away all of the included pieces. </p><p>With two windshield covers, installation and removal time will take longer, but it may be worth it for cars that collect snow on the rear window.</p>
  • <p><strong>LATCH.IT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CS89D6F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39050517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Reflective finish</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> Sized for 1997-2020 Fords</li><li><strong>Special Features:</strong> Lifetime warranty</li></ul><p>If you're trying to protect a larger van or RV, regularly-sized windshield covers just won’t cut it. Luckily, this specialized Latch.it cover has been sized to fit any Class C camper based on the Ford E-Series from 1997 through 2020. It provides coverage for not only the windshield, but the side door windows as well, using a combination of mirror straps and magnets for a secure fit.</p><p>The cover has an aluminum reflective layer on top, cotton stuffing, and a black layer underneath. This trio of materials not only provides winter snow protection, but can also block out intrusive light, heat, and UV rays during the summer. Also included is a convenient carrying bag for storage after removal. Lastly, the manufacturer promises a lifetime replacement policy if the cover becomes damaged during use.</p>
