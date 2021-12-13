8 Top-Rated Medical I.D. Bracelets for Peace of Mind

  • <p>Sometimes the most difficult aspect of having a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/g20671508/celebrities-chronic-illness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chronic illness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chronic illness</a> or severe allergy is making sure those around you know what to do in case of an emergency. The best medical I.D. bracelets do just that. The piece of jewelry conveys important information in a small space, making it easy for those around you to help you if you’re ever in need.</p><p>Medical I.D.s come in many shapes and sizes (in necklaces and even anklets!), but the most popular iteration is definitely the bracelet. Whether you’re a fall risk, have <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a21764231/type-2-diabetes-definition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diabetes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diabetes</a>, or have a serious <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/health-conditions/a34623749/peanut-allergy-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peanut allergy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">peanut allergy</a>, a medical alert bracelet can make all the difference to those around you. Not to mention, they offer peace of mind if you’re unable to communicate during a time of crisis.</p><p>While there is something to be said for considering fashion, these bracelets are more about <em>function</em>. Lucky for us, there are many bracelets to choose from. Instead of grabbing whatever is at the counter at CVS or Walgreens, opt for one of these quick, easy, and affordable options. From silver to stainless steel, single image to multiple lines for all of your information, these medical I.D. bracelets will level up your wrist game, while ensuring those around you know what to do (or at least your name and emergency contact) if the time should come (we hope it doesn’t!). </p><p>Ahead, we’ve corralled some of the best medical I.D. bracelets so you can spend more time focusing on yourself.</p>
    Sometimes the most difficult aspect of having a chronic illness or severe allergy is making sure those around you know what to do in case of an emergency. The best medical I.D. bracelets do just that. The piece of jewelry conveys important information in a small space, making it easy for those around you to help you if you’re ever in need.

    Medical I.D.s come in many shapes and sizes (in necklaces and even anklets!), but the most popular iteration is definitely the bracelet. Whether you’re a fall risk, have diabetes, or have a serious peanut allergy, a medical alert bracelet can make all the difference to those around you. Not to mention, they offer peace of mind if you’re unable to communicate during a time of crisis.

    While there is something to be said for considering fashion, these bracelets are more about function. Lucky for us, there are many bracelets to choose from. Instead of grabbing whatever is at the counter at CVS or Walgreens, opt for one of these quick, easy, and affordable options. From silver to stainless steel, single image to multiple lines for all of your information, these medical I.D. bracelets will level up your wrist game, while ensuring those around you know what to do (or at least your name and emergency contact) if the time should come (we hope it doesn’t!).

    Ahead, we’ve corralled some of the best medical I.D. bracelets so you can spend more time focusing on yourself.

  • <p><strong>VNOX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L3NV634?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38477250%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adjustable stainless steel medical alert bracelet comes in trendy rose gold. With <strong>four lines dedicated to pertinent information</strong>, this I.D. can fit all of the info you need. It also comes in a slew of colors and engraved with various medical conditions for those not wanting a custom option. “Fit well,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer. “[It] Does not fall off at night or in almost any situation. Worth it compared to the metal ones that get stuck up the arm when sleeping.”</p>
    This adjustable stainless steel medical alert bracelet comes in trendy rose gold. With four lines dedicated to pertinent information, this I.D. can fit all of the info you need. It also comes in a slew of colors and engraved with various medical conditions for those not wanting a custom option. “Fit well,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer. “[It] Does not fall off at night or in almost any situation. Worth it compared to the metal ones that get stuck up the arm when sleeping.”

  • <p><strong>Lam Hub Fong</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078JQZ998?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38477250%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With nearly five stars on Amazon and over 3,000 positive reviews, this medical alert bracelet is equal parts affordable and functional. It comes in 7.5-inch and 8.5-inch sizing so you’re sure to find a size to fit your wrist. “They did my medical details perfectly, which are on the front and back of the bracelet. The fit is comfortable and easy to put on,” wrote one satisfied customer.</p>
    With nearly five stars on Amazon and over 3,000 positive reviews, this medical alert bracelet is equal parts affordable and functional. It comes in 7.5-inch and 8.5-inch sizing so you’re sure to find a size to fit your wrist. “They did my medical details perfectly, which are on the front and back of the bracelet. The fit is comfortable and easy to put on,” wrote one satisfied customer.

  • <p><strong>LanM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TQ5P9XZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38477250%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s rare to see an all-black medical I.D., but this one gets all of your important information in one place while blending in just enough to not draw too much attention. It’s a <strong>great option for those wanting something less noticeable</strong>. “This bracelet is absolutely beautiful! Better than I'd really expected as had all the information on it I'd written down and was LEGIBLE,” wrote one satisfied customer.</p>
    It’s rare to see an all-black medical I.D., but this one gets all of your important information in one place while blending in just enough to not draw too much attention. It’s a great option for those wanting something less noticeable. “This bracelet is absolutely beautiful! Better than I'd really expected as had all the information on it I'd written down and was LEGIBLE,” wrote one satisfied customer.

  • <p><strong>JewelryBlues</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F711724492%2Fmedical-id-bracelet-women-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38477250%2Fbest-medical-id-bracelets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dainty I.D. is perfect for the teenager in your life. Not only does it offer a slim profile and a sleek style, but it still manages to check all of the important boxes: <strong>You can engrave one to two lines on the front and on the back, it’s waterproof</strong> (meaning they don’t have to take it off to shower or go swimming), and it has an easy lobster claw closure. “I got the silver 2 sided bracelet. I chose typewriter font. I put my first name and Type 1 Diabetic on front and I put my last name and ICE (in case of emergency) number on the back. It’s very light and comfortable. I love it!” wrote one satisfied customer.</p>
    This dainty I.D. is perfect for the teenager in your life. Not only does it offer a slim profile and a sleek style, but it still manages to check all of the important boxes: You can engrave one to two lines on the front and on the back, it’s waterproof (meaning they don’t have to take it off to shower or go swimming), and it has an easy lobster claw closure. “I got the silver 2 sided bracelet. I chose typewriter font. I put my first name and Type 1 Diabetic on front and I put my last name and ICE (in case of emergency) number on the back. It’s very light and comfortable. I love it!” wrote one satisfied customer.

  • <p><strong>miamiabrand</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F991521031%2Falert-id-tag-for-watch-band-engraved&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38477250%2Fbest-medical-id-bracelets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don’t want to add another piece of jewelry to your wrist, this <strong>Apple watch band add-on</strong> is just the thing for you. With plenty of space for all of your necessary info (including an emergency contact!) this is great for anyone who’s wary of wearing a medical alert in the first place. “Super cute!! Love it, I was worried that the writing would be HUGE and visible from a mile away lol, but it is just right. Love, love, love, and shipping was super quick too!” wrote one satisfied customer.</p>
    If you don’t want to add another piece of jewelry to your wrist, this Apple watch band add-on is just the thing for you. With plenty of space for all of your necessary info (including an emergency contact!) this is great for anyone who’s wary of wearing a medical alert in the first place. “Super cute!! Love it, I was worried that the writing would be HUGE and visible from a mile away lol, but it is just right. Love, love, love, and shipping was super quick too!” wrote one satisfied customer.

  • <p><strong>ChicInGold</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F787333157%2Fmedical-alert-id-bracelet-for-women&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38477250%2Fbest-medical-id-bracelets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in sterling silver, 14K rose gold-filled, and 14K gold-filled, these subtle bracelets make for a great accessory while <strong>still offering just enough information to make everyone feel at ease</strong>. “I love it! It’s so cute and light. I got the rose gold color. Really happy with this purchase and it was fast shipping!” wrote one happy customer.</p>
    Available in sterling silver, 14K rose gold-filled, and 14K gold-filled, these subtle bracelets make for a great accessory while still offering just enough information to make everyone feel at ease. “I love it! It’s so cute and light. I got the rose gold color. Really happy with this purchase and it was fast shipping!” wrote one happy customer.

  • <p><strong>VNOX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077F94WMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.38477250%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If <strong>typical bracelets aren’t your thing, this bangle</strong> is for you. With over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and almost five stars, it’s a customer favorite for a reason. Plus, it’s made of stainless steel so you know it’ll last. “I love this, it’s clean and simple. I wear it with other bracelets it looks just like a piece of jewelry, but whilst it blends in it’s still visible should it need to be seen,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.</p>
    If typical bracelets aren’t your thing, this bangle is for you. With over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and almost five stars, it’s a customer favorite for a reason. Plus, it’s made of stainless steel so you know it’ll last. “I love this, it’s clean and simple. I wear it with other bracelets it looks just like a piece of jewelry, but whilst it blends in it’s still visible should it need to be seen,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.

  • <p><strong>Lauren’s Hope</strong></p><p>laurenshope.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.laurenshope.com/audrey-medical-id-tennis-bracelet-in-yellow-gold?catId=195" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because who doesn’t like a bit of bling? This unexpected medical I.D. <strong>brings all of the luxury of a tennis bracelet with all of the practicality of medical alert jewelry</strong>. It has five stars on the brand’s website and has a slew of customizable options (including six lines for engraving) to make sure you love wearing it.</p>
    Because who doesn’t like a bit of bling? This unexpected medical I.D. brings all of the luxury of a tennis bracelet with all of the practicality of medical alert jewelry. It has five stars on the brand’s website and has a slew of customizable options (including six lines for engraving) to make sure you love wearing it.

The best medical I.D. bracelets help alert those around you to medical conditions you might have. Shop top-rated bracelets for diabetes, allergies, and more.

