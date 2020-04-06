8 Top Places to Mail Order Meat, Chicken & Fish

8 Top Places to Mail Order Meat, Chicken & FishCountry LivingApril 6, 2020, 4:32 p.m. UTCStock your fridge and freezer without leaving the front door.From Country Living8 Top Places to Mail Order Meat, Chicken & FishIf you're looking to celebrate with a fancy dinner at home, send Dad one of the best Father's Day gifts that will be delivered right to his front door, or stock up the fridge and freezer with some premium seafood or meat and still avoid the grocery store, an online delivery service can be a great way to go. With a few clicks, you can have incredibly fresh beef, chicken, salmon, and even shellfish on your doorstep in a couple days time, and often of a quality you wouldn't be able to find locally. Some of these companies have been offering mail-delivery meats for years and years, others are a product of the Internet age. But when you're looking for different types of steak for that Steak au Poivre recipe, an online butcher is a great way to go. You can't beat the convenience, the information is top-notch, and often you join "clubs" that will keep the meat coming month after month. But not every site delivers the same quality—or boasts a selection worth the price. Here, we've created a list of eight online retailers that offer exceedingly high quality proteins, have competitive prices, or in many cases, both.1) Omaha SteaksOmaha Steaks is no spring chicken. The storied company has been in the meat business for over 100 years — since 1917. And they've been doing it via mail order since 1952. That's a long time. As you might expect, they're pretty good at it. You can expect high quality meat, poultry, seafood, and even meal kits at relatively reasonable prices.Order Here2) Rastelli'sRastelli's wants to be the place that helps you stock up on staples, and they have the combination of quality and price to do it. With items like chicken breasts or thighs, ground beef, sausage, and shrimp, you can fill your fridge or freezer with the kind of quality, antibiotic-free proteins you'd typically eat on a weeknight.Order HereScroll to continue with contentAd3) Crowd CowCrowd Cow is there for folks who are looking to know a little more about where their meat comes from. Choose beef, pork, lamb, chicken, or fish by cut, or select a specific ranch, farm, or fishery and find out what they have available. Order Here4) MoinkMoink touts its meat for the "tender-hearted carnivores" out there, and ethically raised is their watchword. You can be sure that all the meat, chicken, and seafood sold there is not only high-quality, but that all the animals are treated well. That means pasture-raised beef, free-range chicken, and only wild-caught seafood. Working on the subscription model, you choose the box you want, and the frequency you want it, and your regular membership goes to help ensure the farmers and fishermen are able to keep up their high standards.Order Here5) Harry & DavidAnother storied business, Harry & David has been selling premium foods through the mail since 1934. Though best-known for their incredibly delicious pears, the company also does a brisk business in online meat and seafood. Although less everyday meat and more celebration food, you can find items such as bourbon-peppercorn marinated steaks, a Maine seafood bake, and a gourmet prime rib feast. Order it for Father's Day, and the meal is taken care of.Order Here6) SizzlefishIf you're a big fan of seafood's healthy reputation—or just love the taste of tuna, shrimp, scallops, and lobster—then Sizzlefish is here for you. You can choose to bulk order products like salmon or cod, or sign up for a subscription to one of their seafood boxes. Items are portioned out, vacuum sealed, and flash frozen, so they arrive in your home as fresh as if they were just pulled out of the water. Order Here 7) Snake River FarmsFor those occasions when you're looking to splurge on some incredibly high-quality beef, do yourself a favor, and give Snake River Farms a try. Their American Wagyu is so richly marbled, so deeply tender and delicious it has to be tasted to be believed. Order Here8) Porter RoadPorter Road is a bit like having an old-fashioned butcher shop, but online. You can order one of their subscription boxes and get a variety of beef, pork, chicken, or even lamb delivered each month. Or you can wander around their online shop, checking out interesting cuts like heart steak, Denver steak, or teres major. Be aware: Their supply is in high demand, and things often sell out quickly.Order Here