Impress Your Family with These Fun Facts About Thanksgiving

Storyful

A quick-thinking attendant managed to prevent a 22-year-old man from allegedly trying to steal a school bus in Osceola County, Florida, surveillance footage from inside the vehicle shows.Footage shared by Osceola County School District shows the moment the suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Kenal Bryan, jumps into the drivers seat of a school bus while it was parked at a gas station.The bus attendant, who wished to be unnamed, said they had been cleaning the bus when a man who was not the driver jumped in.“There’s nothing I can do because I’m already on the bus so I have to try to come out because those people always have a gun,” the attendant told the school district.The footage then shows how the quick-thinking attendant manages to push the parking brake on the dashboard, making Bryan unable to start the bus. Armed deputies appear shortly thereafter.Local media reported that Bryan was arrested. His charges included grand theft auto and burglary while armed, the report added. Credit: Osceola County School District via Storyful