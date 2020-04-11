8 Scandi lifestyle hacks for a healthy, happy & balanced life

If you're searching for tips and tricks on how to stay happy and healthy, look to the Scandi lifestyle for inspiration. Not only do they lead the way in pared-back yet chic interior styling, they also know a thing or two about how to live well.

For the eighth year in a row, Scandinavian countries have scooped the top places in the World Happiness Report 2020. The first report was released in 2012 in support of a UN meeting on wellbeing and happiness in relation to economic, government and social factors.

Since then, each annual report has included updated evaluations and a range of special topics digging deeper into the science behind wellbeing, collectively referred to as 'happiness' for specific countries and regions. For 2020, Finland took first place, Denmark second, Norway fifth and Sweden seventh globally.

A good work-life balance is paramount to maintaining good health and happiness, and Sweden, like many of the Nordic countries, is often praised for its forward-thinking social policies aimed at boosting citizens' wellbeing. Some of the country’s policies include generous maternity and paternity leave, subsidised childcare for all children, and flexible working, regardless of pay level or position at work.

The Scandi approach to life is something we can all learn and benefit from. Catharina Björkman, Swedish lifestyle expert at woodburning stove brand Contura, has shared her failsafe Scandi lifestyle hacks to ensure a healthy, happy, balanced life.

'Aside from the professional world of work, there are many reasons why Sweden continues to score highly in the World Happiness Report,' says Catharina. 'Sweden’s high-ranking position is a testament to the lifestyle factors and trends ingrained into the national psyche, as well as the measures the government has put in place to ensure the happiness of its citizens is at the top of the national agenda.

'From enjoying fika every day, to ensuring our homes are designed in a way to instil a sense of calm, there are several things to learn from Scandinavian culture for a more balanced and happy life.'

See Catharina's Scandi guide to health and happiness below...