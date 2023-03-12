8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties

CBC

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she hopes to start a conversation on abuse and online bullying, building on her own experiences with the issue since taking office. In an interview with CBC News Network's Power & Politics airing on Friday, Simon reflected on her recent decision to close online comments on her social media channels and release a video highlighting racist, misogynistic and abusive insults she's received online. "When something happens to me, personally, I try and use it as an opportunity