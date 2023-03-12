8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-journey-from-action-hero-to-oscar-nominee-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> pulls <a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-lee-curtis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Lee Curtis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> in for a quick flick during the SAG Awards in February 2023. Both women were nominated for their work in <em>Everything Everywhere All at Once, </em>taking home the awards for leading and supporting actress, respectively. </p>
    SAG Awards Pals

  • <p>Curtis passes the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award to Yeoh as the cast of <em>Everything Everywhere All at Once </em>honors James Hong during their acceptance speech. </p>
    Honoring James Hong

  • <p>The two pose with costars <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-actress-stephanie-hsu-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephanie Hsu;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Stephanie Hsu</a> and Ke Huy Quan while at the 2023 Golden Globes. </p>
    Golden Moments

  • <p>The veteran actresses show off their exquisite face cards while at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 19. </p>
    Queens Corner

  • <p>Curtis lays a sweet smooch on Yeoh's head in this candid moment captured at the BAFTAs.</p>
    Smooches for Bestie

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/ariana-debose-shares-photos-from-bafta-awards-after-viral-opening-performance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> squeezes in a quick picture with the <em>Everything Everywhere All at Once</em> stars during the BAFTA Awards dinner. </p>
    Snuggled Up

  • <p>Bringing a little humor to the press room, Curtis makes winner Yeoh laugh with a big hug and gigantic pair of gloves while at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. </p>
    Goofing Around

  • <p>The costars continue their awards season friendship tour with a party at Giorgio Armani's Beverly Hills boutique in honor of Best Actress nominee Yeoh on March 11. </p>
    Fashionable Friends

Stephanie Sengwe

Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis have delivered some epic moments this awards season. See their heartwarming friendship in photos

