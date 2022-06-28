8 online summer homeware sales you don't want to miss

  • <p>Up and down the country, the nation’s favourite homeware retailers are launching their best-ever summer sales. From luxury rattan garden sets at a fraction of their original price, to statement armchairs with not-to-be-missed savings, if there’s something you want, now is the time to bag a bargain. </p><p>We've rounded up our top recommendations for shopping the summer sales for all things home and interiors, from high street staples such as <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/?itm_content=Nav&itm_element=Top&itm_campaign=FY22_SummerSale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ikea" class="link ">Ikea</a> and <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/c90000300044" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis & Partners" class="link ">John Lewis & Partners</a> to online-only retailers, including <a href="https://www.made.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made.com" class="link ">Made.com</a> and <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Marketplace" class="link ">House Beautiful Marketplace</a>. We’ve chosen our favourite summer sales, perfect if you're on the hunt for accessories and furniture for the home and garden, with a range of discounts to suit all budgets. Happy Shopping!</p>
    1/9

    8 online summer homeware sales you don't want to miss

    Up and down the country, the nation’s favourite homeware retailers are launching their best-ever summer sales. From luxury rattan garden sets at a fraction of their original price, to statement armchairs with not-to-be-missed savings, if there’s something you want, now is the time to bag a bargain.

    We've rounded up our top recommendations for shopping the summer sales for all things home and interiors, from high street staples such as Ikea and John Lewis & Partners to online-only retailers, including Made.com and House Beautiful Marketplace. We’ve chosen our favourite summer sales, perfect if you're on the hunt for accessories and furniture for the home and garden, with a range of discounts to suit all budgets. Happy Shopping!

    John Lewis & Partners / House Beautiful Marketplace
  • <p><strong>The best for expertly-chosen style</strong></p><p>Get up to 25% off everything (yes, everything) on-site, all of which has been hand-selected by House Beautiful's team of style experts. You'll be spoilt for choice thanks to a wide range of specially-curated homeware and furniture, which includes luxury <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rattan garden sets" class="link ">rattan garden sets</a>, stylish leaner <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/mirrors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mirrors" class="link ">mirrors</a> and ultra-sleek <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/drinks-cabinets-trolleys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar carts" class="link ">bar carts</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    2/9

    1) House Beautiful Marketplace

    The best for expertly-chosen style

    Get up to 25% off everything (yes, everything) on-site, all of which has been hand-selected by House Beautiful's team of style experts. You'll be spoilt for choice thanks to a wide range of specially-curated homeware and furniture, which includes luxury rattan garden sets, stylish leaner mirrors and ultra-sleek bar carts.

    SHOP NOW

    House Beautiful Marketplace
  • <p><strong>The best for décor & accessories </strong></p><p>Offering a variety of discounts on classic styles as well as modern designer <a href="https://www.heals.com/furniture.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture" class="link ">furniture</a>, <a href="https://www.heals.com/lighting.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lighting" class="link ">lighting</a> and <a href="https://www.heals.com/sale/home-sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homewares" class="link ">homewares</a>, this sale is not to be missed. Some product ranges even have a huge up to 50% off! If there's a particular design company you're a fan of, make sure to check out their section of featured <a href="https://www.heals.com/sale/brands-sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brands" class="link ">brands</a>. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.heals.com/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    3/9

    2) Heal's

    The best for décor & accessories

    Offering a variety of discounts on classic styles as well as modern designer furniture, lighting and homewares, this sale is not to be missed. Some product ranges even have a huge up to 50% off! If there's a particular design company you're a fan of, make sure to check out their section of featured brands.

    SHOP NOW

    Heals
  • <p><strong>The best for investment pieces</strong></p><p>With up to 50% off selected furniture and lighting, as well as up to 20% off garden furniture, this is a sale not to be missed. If you're looking to overhaul your <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/c90000300044" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home décor" class="link ">home décor</a> or invest in high-quality <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/garden-furniture-bbq-offers/_/N-nt23" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor dining sets" class="link ">outdoor dining sets</a>, this is the sale for you.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/c50000110" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    4/9

    3) John Lewis & Partners

    The best for investment pieces

    With up to 50% off selected furniture and lighting, as well as up to 20% off garden furniture, this is a sale not to be missed. If you're looking to overhaul your home décor or invest in high-quality outdoor dining sets, this is the sale for you.

    SHOP NOW

    John Lewis & Partners
  • <p><strong>The best for affordable style</strong></p><p>Whether you want to spruce up your living space with soft furnishings, give your outdoor space a revamp with new garden furniture, or transform your walls with a lick of paint, Homebase has lots of ongoing offers to help you save money on kitting out your home this summer. Check out their <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deals page" class="link ">deals page</a> for all the latest discounts: you can buy a <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/bambrick-6-seater-grey-rattan-garden-sofa-set/12882317.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rattan sofa set for half price" class="link ">rattan sofa set for half price</a>, buy one get one free on <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/lighting-electrical/lighting/outdoor-lights/solar-lights.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solar lighting" class="link ">solar lighting</a>, and even 20% off our newly-launched <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals/paint-deals/20-off-house-beautiful-paint-collection.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful paint collection" class="link ">House Beautiful paint collection</a>!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    5/9

    4) Homebase

    The best for affordable style

    Whether you want to spruce up your living space with soft furnishings, give your outdoor space a revamp with new garden furniture, or transform your walls with a lick of paint, Homebase has lots of ongoing offers to help you save money on kitting out your home this summer. Check out their deals page for all the latest discounts: you can buy a rattan sofa set for half price, buy one get one free on solar lighting, and even 20% off our newly-launched House Beautiful paint collection!

    SHOP NOW

    Homebase
  • <p><strong>The best for Scandinavian design</strong></p><p>Crowd-pleasing homeware icon, IKEA, has done it again with their summer sale. Expect up to 50% off a <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:huge selection of furniture, soft furnishings and home accessories" class="link ">huge selection of furniture, soft furnishings and home accessories</a>. The only hard decision will be knowing when to stop!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/?itm_content=Nav&itm_element=Top&itm_campaign=FY22_SummerSale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    6/9

    5) IKEA

    The best for Scandinavian design

    Crowd-pleasing homeware icon, IKEA, has done it again with their summer sale. Expect up to 50% off a huge selection of furniture, soft furnishings and home accessories. The only hard decision will be knowing when to stop!

    SHOP NOW

    Marcus Lawett/IKEA
  • <p><strong>The best for contemporary styles</strong></p><p>With up to 50% off a specially selected range of products, now is the time to find your new favourite accent piece. Shop everything from modern <a href="https://www.made.com/sale/sofas-and-armchairs-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sofas" class="link ">sofas</a> to bold <a href="https://www.made.com/sale/tables-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:side tables" class="link ">side tables</a>. Even better, they've made things easy by allowing you to shop their sale by section, so you'll only have to scroll through things you're interested in. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.made.com/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    7/9

    6) MADE.com

    The best for contemporary styles

    With up to 50% off a specially selected range of products, now is the time to find your new favourite accent piece. Shop everything from modern sofas to bold side tables. Even better, they've made things easy by allowing you to shop their sale by section, so you'll only have to scroll through things you're interested in.

    SHOP NOW

    Made.com
  • <p><strong>The best for large furniture</strong><br></p><p>Although Cult Furniture's summer sale includes contemporary décor too, we think the real bargain to be had lies with the stunning range of large furniture, such as <a href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-c207/tables-c343" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:console tables" class="link ">console tables</a>, <a href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-c207/chairs-c209" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:armchairs" class="link ">armchairs</a> and sideboards. There are 1000s of items to browse, but to make things easier, they've created an option to shop by price – meaning there's a bargain to be had at every budget.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-i1191" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>
    8/9

    7) Cult Furniture

    The best for large furniture

    Although Cult Furniture's summer sale includes contemporary décor too, we think the real bargain to be had lies with the stunning range of large furniture, such as console tables, armchairs and sideboards. There are 1000s of items to browse, but to make things easier, they've created an option to shop by price – meaning there's a bargain to be had at every budget.

    SHOP NOW

    Cult Furniture
  • <p><strong>The best for luxury homeware & tech </strong><br></p><p>Pick up the latest addition to your <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=127X1580914&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fhome-tech%2Fhome%2Fon_sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Creuset collection" class="link ">Le Creuset collection</a> whilst also investing in a new flatscreen TV. It can only be the Selfridges summer sale. If you're a fan of all things luxury, especially when it comes to <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/home/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home" class="link ">home</a> and <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/technology/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tech" class="link ">tech</a>, this sale is sure to be of interest to you, especially when there's up to 50% off selected products. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>
    9/9

    8) Selfridges

    The best for luxury homeware & tech

    Pick up the latest addition to your Le Creuset collection whilst also investing in a new flatscreen TV. It can only be the Selfridges summer sale. If you're a fan of all things luxury, especially when it comes to home and tech, this sale is sure to be of interest to you, especially when there's up to 50% off selected products.

    SHOP NOW

    Selfridges
<p>Up and down the country, the nation’s favourite homeware retailers are launching their best-ever summer sales. From luxury rattan garden sets at a fraction of their original price, to statement armchairs with not-to-be-missed savings, if there’s something you want, now is the time to bag a bargain. </p><p>We've rounded up our top recommendations for shopping the summer sales for all things home and interiors, from high street staples such as <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/?itm_content=Nav&itm_element=Top&itm_campaign=FY22_SummerSale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ikea" class="link ">Ikea</a> and <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/c90000300044" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis & Partners" class="link ">John Lewis & Partners</a> to online-only retailers, including <a href="https://www.made.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Made.com" class="link ">Made.com</a> and <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Marketplace" class="link ">House Beautiful Marketplace</a>. We’ve chosen our favourite summer sales, perfect if you're on the hunt for accessories and furniture for the home and garden, with a range of discounts to suit all budgets. Happy Shopping!</p>
<p><strong>The best for expertly-chosen style</strong></p><p>Get up to 25% off everything (yes, everything) on-site, all of which has been hand-selected by House Beautiful's team of style experts. You'll be spoilt for choice thanks to a wide range of specially-curated homeware and furniture, which includes luxury <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rattan garden sets" class="link ">rattan garden sets</a>, stylish leaner <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/mirrors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mirrors" class="link ">mirrors</a> and ultra-sleek <a href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/collections/drinks-cabinets-trolleys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar carts" class="link ">bar carts</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://housebeautiful.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for décor & accessories </strong></p><p>Offering a variety of discounts on classic styles as well as modern designer <a href="https://www.heals.com/furniture.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture" class="link ">furniture</a>, <a href="https://www.heals.com/lighting.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lighting" class="link ">lighting</a> and <a href="https://www.heals.com/sale/home-sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homewares" class="link ">homewares</a>, this sale is not to be missed. Some product ranges even have a huge up to 50% off! If there's a particular design company you're a fan of, make sure to check out their section of featured <a href="https://www.heals.com/sale/brands-sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brands" class="link ">brands</a>. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.heals.com/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for investment pieces</strong></p><p>With up to 50% off selected furniture and lighting, as well as up to 20% off garden furniture, this is a sale not to be missed. If you're looking to overhaul your <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/c90000300044" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home décor" class="link ">home décor</a> or invest in high-quality <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/special-offers/home-furniture-offers/garden-furniture-bbq-offers/_/N-nt23" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor dining sets" class="link ">outdoor dining sets</a>, this is the sale for you.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/special-offers/c50000110" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for affordable style</strong></p><p>Whether you want to spruce up your living space with soft furnishings, give your outdoor space a revamp with new garden furniture, or transform your walls with a lick of paint, Homebase has lots of ongoing offers to help you save money on kitting out your home this summer. Check out their <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deals page" class="link ">deals page</a> for all the latest discounts: you can buy a <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/bambrick-6-seater-grey-rattan-garden-sofa-set/12882317.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rattan sofa set for half price" class="link ">rattan sofa set for half price</a>, buy one get one free on <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/lighting-electrical/lighting/outdoor-lights/solar-lights.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solar lighting" class="link ">solar lighting</a>, and even 20% off our newly-launched <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals/paint-deals/20-off-house-beautiful-paint-collection.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful paint collection" class="link ">House Beautiful paint collection</a>!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/deals.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for Scandinavian design</strong></p><p>Crowd-pleasing homeware icon, IKEA, has done it again with their summer sale. Expect up to 50% off a <a href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:huge selection of furniture, soft furnishings and home accessories" class="link ">huge selection of furniture, soft furnishings and home accessories</a>. The only hard decision will be knowing when to stop!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/offers/limited-time-offers/?itm_content=Nav&itm_element=Top&itm_campaign=FY22_SummerSale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for contemporary styles</strong></p><p>With up to 50% off a specially selected range of products, now is the time to find your new favourite accent piece. Shop everything from modern <a href="https://www.made.com/sale/sofas-and-armchairs-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sofas" class="link ">sofas</a> to bold <a href="https://www.made.com/sale/tables-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:side tables" class="link ">side tables</a>. Even better, they've made things easy by allowing you to shop their sale by section, so you'll only have to scroll through things you're interested in. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.made.com/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p><strong>The best for large furniture</strong><br></p><p>Although Cult Furniture's summer sale includes contemporary décor too, we think the real bargain to be had lies with the stunning range of large furniture, such as <a href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-c207/tables-c343" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:console tables" class="link ">console tables</a>, <a href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-c207/chairs-c209" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:armchairs" class="link ">armchairs</a> and sideboards. There are 1000s of items to browse, but to make things easier, they've created an option to shop by price – meaning there's a bargain to be had at every budget.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.cultfurniture.com/sale-i1191" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>
<p><strong>The best for luxury homeware & tech </strong><br></p><p>Pick up the latest addition to your <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=127X1580914&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fhome-tech%2Fhome%2Fon_sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Creuset collection" class="link ">Le Creuset collection</a> whilst also investing in a new flatscreen TV. It can only be the Selfridges summer sale. If you're a fan of all things luxury, especially when it comes to <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/home/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home" class="link ">home</a> and <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/technology/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tech" class="link ">tech</a>, this sale is sure to be of interest to you, especially when there's up to 50% off selected products. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/home-tech/on_sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>

Summer Sales 2022: From rattan garden sets to accent chairs, discover the best summer sales for deals on accessories and furniture for the home and garden.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Vancouver Canucks hire former Panthers GM Dale Tallon as pro scout, senior adviser

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon as a professional scout and senior adviser. The move comes nearly two years after the NHL received an anonymous report in August 2020 that Tallon had used racially derogatory language in the Toronto playoff bubble, and that he had openly made racial, religious and ethnic comments in the past. The league hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to look into the matter and said in October 2020 th

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.