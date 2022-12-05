These 8 Indoor Palm Plants Will Give You Allll the Tropical Vibes (Yes, Even During Winter)

  • <p class="body-dropcap">We are at the very beginning of what I call ~the gray months~. Ya know, the time between December and March when just about everything outside turns some sad shade of gray, making you feel bleh inside and out. It can be an especially rough time for my fellow summer lovers (RIP 8 pm sunsets) who spend most of the winter daydreaming of beachy vacays and being able to show off fresh pedis in strappy sandals. A slushy, not-so-wonderful winter wonderland may be just a few short steps from your doorstep, but you <em>can</em> still have some tropical oasis vibes in your life—and specifically in your home. How, you say? I'm glad you asked. All you need to do is bring in a palm plant. They're pretty, they're practical, and TBH, they're way cheaper than a flight to Tulum.</p><p>Admittedly you might be a <em>little</em> bit hesitant about becoming a plant parent. Trust me, I get it. I've managed to kill a succulent or two in my time. But most palm plants are relatively low maintenance. So says Diana Cox, a plant enthusiast-turned-expert and the founder of <a href="https://thegardeningtalk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gardening Talk" class="link ">The Gardening Talk</a>, a website dedicated to all things green and leafy. She promises that palm plants are a great option for beginners, or those who can be a tad forgetful when it comes to watering (whoops!).</p><p>Knowing which indoor palm plant is best for your experience level, space, and environment can def be a bit overwhelming, I know. So does <a href="https://www.sarahbarnard.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Barnard" class="link ">Sarah Barnard</a>, a WELL and LEED accredited designer and certified California naturalist, who says, “With so many species of palm trees available, it's important to research your specific variety to ensure you are well-prepared for success.” Luckily, Barnard and a few other savvy plant experts are giving you allll their inside tips and recommendations to help you on your journey toward palm plant parenthood. Can I get two big green thumbs up?! TYSM! Now keep on scrolling for all the leafy goodness.</p>
    These 8 Indoor Palm Plants Will Give You Allll the Tropical Vibes (Yes, Even During Winter)

    We are at the very beginning of what I call ~the gray months~. Ya know, the time between December and March when just about everything outside turns some sad shade of gray, making you feel bleh inside and out. It can be an especially rough time for my fellow summer lovers (RIP 8 pm sunsets) who spend most of the winter daydreaming of beachy vacays and being able to show off fresh pedis in strappy sandals. A slushy, not-so-wonderful winter wonderland may be just a few short steps from your doorstep, but you can still have some tropical oasis vibes in your life—and specifically in your home. How, you say? I'm glad you asked. All you need to do is bring in a palm plant. They're pretty, they're practical, and TBH, they're way cheaper than a flight to Tulum.

    Admittedly you might be a little bit hesitant about becoming a plant parent. Trust me, I get it. I've managed to kill a succulent or two in my time. But most palm plants are relatively low maintenance. So says Diana Cox, a plant enthusiast-turned-expert and the founder of The Gardening Talk, a website dedicated to all things green and leafy. She promises that palm plants are a great option for beginners, or those who can be a tad forgetful when it comes to watering (whoops!).

    Knowing which indoor palm plant is best for your experience level, space, and environment can def be a bit overwhelming, I know. So does Sarah Barnard, a WELL and LEED accredited designer and certified California naturalist, who says, “With so many species of palm trees available, it's important to research your specific variety to ensure you are well-prepared for success.” Luckily, Barnard and a few other savvy plant experts are giving you allll their inside tips and recommendations to help you on your journey toward palm plant parenthood. Can I get two big green thumbs up?! TYSM! Now keep on scrolling for all the leafy goodness.

  This palm plant is both a grower and a shower! Although it can take years, the European fan palm can reach upwards of nine feet tall, meaning this bad boy will try to raise the roof if your ceiling isn't high enough. Besides being large and in charge, European fan palms are known for their hardiness, making them an ideal choice for those living in colder climates, explains Cox.
    1) Tropical Plants of Florida European Fan Palm

    This palm plant is both a grower and a shower! Although it can take years, the European fan palm can reach upwards of nine feet tall, meaning this bad boy will try to raise the roof if your ceiling isn't high enough. Besides being large and in charge, European fan palms are known for their hardiness, making them an ideal choice for those living in colder climates, explains Cox.

  No, we aren't talking about the updo here. But we are talking about a super popular and easy-to-care-for palm plant. The ponytail palm (which low-key looks like that meme of a Bratz doll with the messy hair) can add a pop of vibrant green to any space. It's also basically a little air purifier, because the unique shape of its leaves helps trap pollutants, says Cox. Also, kinda random, but the ponytail palm is actually part of the asparagus family, explains Barnard. The more ya know!
    2) Rooted Ponytail Palm

    No, we aren't talking about the updo here. But we are talking about a super popular and easy-to-care-for palm plant. The ponytail palm (which low-key looks like that meme of a Bratz doll with the messy hair) can add a pop of vibrant green to any space. It's also basically a little air purifier, because the unique shape of its leaves helps trap pollutants, says Cox. Also, kinda random, but the ponytail palm is actually part of the asparagus family, explains Barnard. The more ya know!

  In a dream world, I would have 10 massive palm plants in my living room. However, my 450-square-foot apartment isn't exactly conducive to this fantasy. For those who live in tight quarters but really want a fronded friend, opt for the easy-to-care-for and compact parlor palm. Small enough to fit on your desk or tabletop, this little guy makes the perfect addition to tiny homes, studio apartments, and dorm rooms.
    3) The Sill Parlor Palm

    In a dream world, I would have 10 massive palm plants in my living room. However, my 450-square-foot apartment isn't exactly conducive to this fantasy. For those who live in tight quarters but really want a fronded friend, opt for the easy-to-care-for and compact parlor palm. Small enough to fit on your desk or tabletop, this little guy makes the perfect addition to tiny homes, studio apartments, and dorm rooms.

  The cascade palm, also referred to as the cat palm, is basically the Zendaya of the plant world (meaning it manages to look beautiful at all times without much effort). This easy-to-care-for palm, native to southern Mexico and Central America, will have your indoor living space looking all types of tropical, explains Cox. Sadly, for you studio apartment dwellers, this one requires a lot of space, as its leaves grow outwards.
    4) Costa Farms Cat Palm 3-Foot

    The cascade palm, also referred to as the cat palm, is basically the Zendaya of the plant world (meaning it manages to look beautiful at all times without much effort). This easy-to-care-for palm, native to southern Mexico and Central America, will have your indoor living space looking all types of tropical, explains Cox. Sadly, for you studio apartment dwellers, this one requires a lot of space, as its leaves grow outwards.

  If your home is adorned with bold statement pillows, colorful rugs, and/or a gallery wall made entirely of mix-and-match frames you thrifted, then your maximalist heart will absolutely LOVE the drama of a Chinese fan palm. This bb's striking texture and sprawling fronds resemble a glamorous folded fan. Since this plant can handle dry soil, Lindsay Pangborn, the Director of Brand Marketing at Bloomscape, recommends the Chinese fan palm for jet setters who spend more time out of their home than in it. No water, no worries!
    5) Bloomscape Chinese Fan Palm

    If your home is adorned with bold statement pillows, colorful rugs, and/or a gallery wall made entirely of mix-and-match frames you thrifted, then your maximalist heart will absolutely LOVE the drama of a Chinese fan palm. This bb’s striking texture and sprawling fronds resemble a glamorous folded fan. Since this plant can handle dry soil, Lindsay Pangborn, the Director of Brand Marketing at Bloomscape, recommends the Chinese fan palm for jet setters who spend more time out of their home than in it. No water, no worries!

  She's a little fussy, but with patience, love, and care the majesty palm will have your home feeling like a palace. The regal-looking plant, native to Madagascar, requires a good bit of water and thrives in high humidity, explains Cox. Despite this, its vibrant fronds make the majesty palm's high-maintenance status totally worth it.
    6) Majesty Palm Floor Plant

    She's a little fussy, but with patience, love, and care the majesty palm will have your home feeling like a palace. The regal-looking plant, native to Madagascar, requires a good bit of water and thrives in high humidity, explains Cox. Despite this, its vibrant fronds make the majesty palm’s high-maintenance status totally worth it.

  One of my biggest complaints about my apartment is the lack of natural light, which makes for quite the challenge as I try to maneuver my plants around what little sunlight does make it through the windows. Having a vampire-approved living space doesn't mean plant ownership is out of the question though. The Bamboo Palm does surprisingly well in environments with less-than-ideal lighting. So, fellow cave-dwellers rejoice! Plus, this bad boy is also known for its air-purifying properties, says Pangborn.
    7) Bloomscape Bamboo Palm

    One of my biggest complaints about my apartment is the lack of natural light, which makes for quite the challenge as I try to maneuver my plants around what little sunlight does make it through the windows. Having a vampire-approved living space doesn’t mean plant ownership is out of the question though. The Bamboo Palm does surprisingly well in environments with less-than-ideal lighting. So, fellow cave-dwellers rejoice! Plus, this bad boy is also known for its air-purifying properties, says Pangborn.

  Want the modern feel of Kim Kardashian's mansion without committing to a totally bare and overwhelmingly beige aesthetic? Barnard recommends the decorative kentia palm for those who are into the minimalist aesthetic. Pop this green beauty in a terracotta pot and you'll have yourself a gorgeous addition to any space. This babe does best with bright indirect sunlight and damp soil, Barnard shares. And beware of yellowing fronds—they might mean you're overwatering!
    8) Plants to Porch Kentia Palm Tree

    Want the modern feel of Kim Kardashian’s mansion without committing to a totally bare and overwhelmingly beige aesthetic? Barnard recommends the decorative kentia palm for those who are into the minimalist aesthetic. Pop this green beauty in a terracotta pot and you'll have yourself a gorgeous addition to any space. This babe does best with bright indirect sunlight and damp soil, Barnard shares. And beware of yellowing fronds—they might mean you're overwatering!

