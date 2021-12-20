8 At-Home, Rapid COVID-19 Tests That You Can Buy Online Today

  • <p><strong>FlowFlex</strong></p><p>cvs.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cvs.com%2Fshop%2Fflowflex-covid-19-antigen-home-test-prodid-823994%3FCID%3Daff%253A100095187%253A13296373%26cjevent%3Dd9433e7561d111ec80de02fe0a82b82c%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38570151%2Fbest-rapid-at-home-covid-19-tests-where-to-buy%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Easy, straightforward, and under $10—this test is a sure bet. There's only one in each box, though, so make sure to buy a few if you're testing the entire family. </p><p>Another pro? This is one FDA-authorized kit that you'll only need to use once (a.k.a. no re-testing days later to confirm your results, unless you have new symptoms). <br></p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "I found this test to be very easy to use. It even lets you know if you have an invalid test result, so you don’t have to worry about a false negative. You get results in 15 minutes. It’s also less expensive than the old tests."</p>
    1/8

    1) FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

    FlowFlex

    cvs.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Easy, straightforward, and under $10—this test is a sure bet. There's only one in each box, though, so make sure to buy a few if you're testing the entire family.

    Another pro? This is one FDA-authorized kit that you'll only need to use once (a.k.a. no re-testing days later to confirm your results, unless you have new symptoms).

    Reviewers say: "I found this test to be very easy to use. It even lets you know if you have an invalid test result, so you don’t have to worry about a false negative. You get results in 15 minutes. It’s also less expensive than the old tests."

  • <p><strong>iHealth</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KZ6TBNY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.38570151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-pack of tests comes in at just under $20. Simply download the company's app on your smartphone and follow the instructional video for a step-by-step guide.</p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "You'll have your results within 15 minutes. The photos show how to read the results as well as both of our negative test results. Easy peasy!"</p>
    2/8

    2) iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

    iHealth

    amazon.com

    $17.98

    Shop Now

    This two-pack of tests comes in at just under $20. Simply download the company's app on your smartphone and follow the instructional video for a step-by-step guide.

    Reviewers say: "You'll have your results within 15 minutes. The photos show how to read the results as well as both of our negative test results. Easy peasy!"

  • <p><strong>BinaxNOW</strong></p><p>cvs.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cvs.com%2Fshop%2Fabbott-binaxnow-covid-19-antigen-self-test-2-tests-for-serial-testing-prodid-550147&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38570151%2Fbest-rapid-at-home-covid-19-tests-where-to-buy%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>BinaxNOW's tests are another great, at-home option. It's also easily portable and promises results in just 15 minutes. </p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "I bought these a few days ago and was astonished at how easy, quick, and accurate this test was."</p>
    3/8

    3) BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

    BinaxNOW

    cvs.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    BinaxNOW's tests are another great, at-home option. It's also easily portable and promises results in just 15 minutes.

    Reviewers say: "I bought these a few days ago and was astonished at how easy, quick, and accurate this test was."

  • <p><strong>On/Go</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F373165472%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38570151%2Fbest-rapid-at-home-covid-19-tests-where-to-buy%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This test takes ten minutes from start to finish and also comes with an app. The app can store your entire family's results, plus it provides detailed instructions to follow. No lab required!</p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "Great product, seamless app, non invasive. I have to test one a week for work and this test is my go to."</p>
    4/8

    4) On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

    On/Go

    walmart.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This test takes ten minutes from start to finish and also comes with an app. The app can store your entire family's results, plus it provides detailed instructions to follow. No lab required!

    Reviewers say: "Great product, seamless app, non invasive. I have to test one a week for work and this test is my go to."

  • <p>iremedy.com</p><p><strong>$30.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Firemedy.com%2Firemedy-RCPM-00271&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38570151%2Fbest-rapid-at-home-covid-19-tests-where-to-buy%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether or not you're experiencing symptoms, this set of tests is great to have on hand. Just minutes later, you'll know exactly what steps you need to take next. </p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> “The package also comes so quickly and never a problem.”</p>
    5/8

    5) AccessBio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen at Home Test Kit

    iremedy.com

    $30.95

    Shop Now

    Whether or not you're experiencing symptoms, this set of tests is great to have on hand. Just minutes later, you'll know exactly what steps you need to take next.

    Reviewers say: “The package also comes so quickly and never a problem.”

  • <p><strong>Inteliswab</strong></p><p>iremedy.com</p><p><strong>$31.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Firemedy.com%2Firemedy-1001-0614-2Pk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg38570151%2Fbest-rapid-at-home-covid-19-tests-where-to-buy%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These tests don't require any assembly. They are quick and can be used at home or on-the-go, so you can test yourself or a family member ASAP. </p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "Easy and reliable.”</p>
    6/8

    6) InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at Home Test Kit

    Inteliswab

    iremedy.com

    $31.95

    Shop Now

    These tests don't require any assembly. They are quick and can be used at home or on-the-go, so you can test yourself or a family member ASAP.

    Reviewers say: "Easy and reliable.”

  • <p><strong>BD Veritor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099HXCBSW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.38570151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll need your smartphone to process these test results. After using the nasal swab, snapping a photo ensures that your test is easy to read and simple to interpret. No more guesswork!</p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "No more looking at lines yourself and not being sure whether you did the whole thing correctly. I wish they had had this test months ago!"</p>
    7/8

    7) BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

    BD Veritor

    amazon.com

    $32.49

    Shop Now

    You'll need your smartphone to process these test results. After using the nasal swab, snapping a photo ensures that your test is easy to read and simple to interpret. No more guesswork!

    Reviewers say: "No more looking at lines yourself and not being sure whether you did the whole thing correctly. I wish they had had this test months ago!"

  • <p><strong>Lucira</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092KGQT2Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.38570151%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In under 30 minutes, you'll have a result with this test that claims 98% accuracy. It comes with all the supplies you need and can be taken by anyone ages two and up. </p><p>This is also another kit that's FDA-authorized for one use, instead of two. So, unless new symptoms show in the next few days, it's one test and done!</p><p><strong>Reviewers say:</strong> "When our daughter received a (false) positive result from an inexpensive antigen test, she was distraught at the thought of being sick herself and potentially infecting the rest of us. We had these tests on hand and quickly tested our entire family. In less than 30 minutes, we had the results -- we were all negative. No comparison to having to schedule another round tests while completely quarantining from her and the outside world!"</p>
    8/8

    8) Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

    Lucira

    amazon.com

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    In under 30 minutes, you'll have a result with this test that claims 98% accuracy. It comes with all the supplies you need and can be taken by anyone ages two and up.

    This is also another kit that's FDA-authorized for one use, instead of two. So, unless new symptoms show in the next few days, it's one test and done!

    Reviewers say: "When our daughter received a (false) positive result from an inexpensive antigen test, she was distraught at the thought of being sick herself and potentially infecting the rest of us. We had these tests on hand and quickly tested our entire family. In less than 30 minutes, we had the results -- we were all negative. No comparison to having to schedule another round tests while completely quarantining from her and the outside world!"

Searching for an at-home, rapid COVID-19 test that you can take today? These options are easy, convenient, and affordable. These are the best to buy online.

