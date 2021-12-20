8 At-Home, Rapid COVID-19 Tests That You Can Buy Online Today

The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Kaiden Guhle has been named Canada's captain for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Jake Neighbours and 2021 gold medallist Cole Perfetti will serve alongside Guhle as alternate captains. Guhle, a defenceman from Sherwood Park, Alta., and Neighbours, a winger from Calgary, are teammates on the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, while Perfetti, a centre from Whitby, Ont., is in his second season with AHL's Manitoba Moose. Canada announced its 25-player roster on Dec. 12 following a f