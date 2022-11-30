8 Exhibitions That Surprised and Delighted Us at Miami Art Week

  • <p>Each year, art and design commingle during Miami Art Week with exciting new contemporary furniture debuting at <a href="https://www.designmiami.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Miami" class="link ">Design Miami</a> and radical contemporary and modern art overwhelming the senses at <a href="https://www.artbasel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Art Basel" class="link ">Art Basel</a>. But it’s not just the fairs that delight; it’s the programming that takes place throughout the coastal city—from activations in the glitzy Miami design district to gallery openings in the tiny neighborhood of Little Haiti. There’s so much to see in every category, it’s impossible to cover it all, so we did the work for you! Read on for the best of the best this week in Miami and beyond.</p>
    1/9

    8 Exhibitions That Surprised and Delighted Us at Miami Art Week

    Each year, art and design commingle during Miami Art Week with exciting new contemporary furniture debuting at Design Miami and radical contemporary and modern art overwhelming the senses at Art Basel. But it’s not just the fairs that delight; it’s the programming that takes place throughout the coastal city—from activations in the glitzy Miami design district to gallery openings in the tiny neighborhood of Little Haiti. There’s so much to see in every category, it’s impossible to cover it all, so we did the work for you! Read on for the best of the best this week in Miami and beyond.

    Robin Hill
  • <p>Any trip to Miami requires a drop by the <a href="https://icamiami.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Institute of Contemporary Art" class="link ">Institute of Contemporary Art</a> (ICA). Conveniently, many of their best shows happen to open during Art Basel. Last year it was Hugh Hayden’s “Boogey Men”<em>—</em>a collection of looming, impressive sculptures with disquieting roots. This year, the standout show is eerie in a different way. “Hervé Télémaque: 1959–1964” is a survey of the late Haitian-French artist’s early work in the U.S. <br><br>Télémaque left Haiti at the age of 20 to join New York’s Abstract Expressionist community, but the movement and its artists—none of which looked like him—was waning. All 13 paintings on view at the ICA, then, exhibit a mind in transition. The earliest work carries Abstract Expressionist inflections, but narrative figuration starts to crop up around 1961. Télémaque came from an elite Haitian family and was accustomed to the respect his merits afforded him. The racism he encountered in the segregated U.S. was so shocking that it had to be addressed in his work (Télémaque later moved to Paris where he remained until his unexpected death earlier this month). The paintings are infused with references to minstrelsy along with acknowledgments of Haiti’s rapidly radicalizing political and social spheres. In the works made after his move to Paris in 1961, Télémaque leans toward Pop, with more resolved figures, brighter colors, and cleaner lines, all while maintaining what feels like a distinctly Haitian sensibility. “There is a rich, popular Caribbean culture in Miami that should be represented in its institutions,” says. “We organized this show because we are interested in what the global Caribbean means here and elsewhere.” It’s an intimate, passionate, and sensitive show—the perfect interjection to a whirlwind week. </p>
    2/9

    1) “Hervé Télémaque: 1959–1964” at the Institute of Contemporary Art

    Any trip to Miami requires a drop by the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA). Conveniently, many of their best shows happen to open during Art Basel. Last year it was Hugh Hayden’s “Boogey Men”a collection of looming, impressive sculptures with disquieting roots. This year, the standout show is eerie in a different way. “Hervé Télémaque: 1959–1964” is a survey of the late Haitian-French artist’s early work in the U.S.

    Télémaque left Haiti at the age of 20 to join New York’s Abstract Expressionist community, but the movement and its artists—none of which looked like him—was waning. All 13 paintings on view at the ICA, then, exhibit a mind in transition. The earliest work carries Abstract Expressionist inflections, but narrative figuration starts to crop up around 1961. Télémaque came from an elite Haitian family and was accustomed to the respect his merits afforded him. The racism he encountered in the segregated U.S. was so shocking that it had to be addressed in his work (Télémaque later moved to Paris where he remained until his unexpected death earlier this month). The paintings are infused with references to minstrelsy along with acknowledgments of Haiti’s rapidly radicalizing political and social spheres. In the works made after his move to Paris in 1961, Télémaque leans toward Pop, with more resolved figures, brighter colors, and cleaner lines, all while maintaining what feels like a distinctly Haitian sensibility. “There is a rich, popular Caribbean culture in Miami that should be represented in its institutions,” says. “We organized this show because we are interested in what the global Caribbean means here and elsewhere.” It’s an intimate, passionate, and sensitive show—the perfect interjection to a whirlwind week.

    Zachary Balber
  • <p>Furniture designer Minjae Kim’s work has so far defied expectations. You might expect rigid edges, smooth surfaces, and stressfully precise angles from an artist who trained as an architect, but instead, with Kim, you get ripples, irregularities, and unevenness. In Miami gallerist Nina Johnson’s new space—designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero—14 new works by Kim embrace you with ease and consideration. </p><p>Kim first began to receive attention in 2021 under the blanket of “Asian art.” The designer, however, never intentionally referenced or addressed his heritage through his practice until now. “IYKYK” (“If you’re Korean you know”) is the designer’s first show directly addressing the precious nature of inherited non-Western traditions. “The work is essentially a collage of fragments, form, texture, and symbols that I identify as Korean,” says Kim. “Though everything was new by definition, there was an unexpected familiarity when I finally saw the finished pieces altogether.” <br><br>The cultural references are subtle, perhaps not immediately recognizable to the Western eye, with lacquered wood referencing traditional <a href="http://koreancraft-design.com/natural-lacquering.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ottchil" class="link "><em>ottchil</em></a> finishing and looming moon jars, traditionally made with clay, here reinterpreted in resin-coated fiberglass. Wired mesh is also used to replicate the moiré pattern found in traditional woven horsehair headpieces. “While Miami is often referred to as a diverse city, Asian cultures still face tremendous discrimination here,” says Johnson. “Presenting Minjae’s work during such a highly visible time will help elevate voices not typically heard in South Florida.”</p>
    3/9

    2) Minjae Kim at Nina Johnson Gallery

    Furniture designer Minjae Kim’s work has so far defied expectations. You might expect rigid edges, smooth surfaces, and stressfully precise angles from an artist who trained as an architect, but instead, with Kim, you get ripples, irregularities, and unevenness. In Miami gallerist Nina Johnson’s new space—designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero—14 new works by Kim embrace you with ease and consideration.

    Kim first began to receive attention in 2021 under the blanket of “Asian art.” The designer, however, never intentionally referenced or addressed his heritage through his practice until now. “IYKYK” (“If you’re Korean you know”) is the designer’s first show directly addressing the precious nature of inherited non-Western traditions. “The work is essentially a collage of fragments, form, texture, and symbols that I identify as Korean,” says Kim. “Though everything was new by definition, there was an unexpected familiarity when I finally saw the finished pieces altogether.”

    The cultural references are subtle, perhaps not immediately recognizable to the Western eye, with lacquered wood referencing traditional ottchil finishing and looming moon jars, traditionally made with clay, here reinterpreted in resin-coated fiberglass. Wired mesh is also used to replicate the moiré pattern found in traditional woven horsehair headpieces. “While Miami is often referred to as a diverse city, Asian cultures still face tremendous discrimination here,” says Johnson. “Presenting Minjae’s work during such a highly visible time will help elevate voices not typically heard in South Florida.”

    Courtesy the artist and Nina Johnson, photography by Dominik Tarabański.
  • <p><a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/a41624945/usm-bar-cart-ghetto-gastro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:USM, the Swiss cabinetmaker" class="link ">USM, the Swiss cabinetmaker</a> known for sleek modular storage solutions, has teamed up with an independent designer for its first collaboration since the company’s founding in 1885. Eschewing the predictable wood cabinetry of past (and present) times, USM began with a humble family-run foundry, specializing in metal- and locksmithing. Now the brand is synonymous with monied young professionals who know what looks good but don’t want to make a fuss. </p><p>Following in that quietly sexy tradition, Swiss-born, New York–based designer Ben Ganz’s capsule collection, USM NYC, marries the brand’s traditional case goods with his own deliciously irreverent attitude. Elements of USM’s main line were incorporated and inverted to create six pieces (bookshelves, a side table, and a bench) inspired by the New York skyline (think Gaetano Pesce’s <a href="https://www.cassina.com/ww/en/products/tramonto-a-new-york.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tramonto a New York sofa" class="link ">Tramonto a New York sofa</a> or more recent privacy screen). “Creating an image from something abstract was what interested me most,” says Ganz. The designer’s first foray into furniture design (Ganz has so far specialized in graphic design, art direction, and product design on a more intimate scale) shows a willingness to bend the rules. Straightforward storage cubicles display a respect for tradition, while extended platforms and inescapable wheels suggest the flightiness and awkwardness of youth. “The objects...are a little more showy than your average USM piece, but their functionality and flexibility remain,” Ganz says. Playful, almost sickly, hues of baby blue, bubblegum pink, and banana yellow tie things up in a funny little millennial bow. The collection is fresh without being obnoxious—a sly smirk in credenza form. </p>
    4/9

    3) USM NYC by Ben Ganz

    USM, the Swiss cabinetmaker known for sleek modular storage solutions, has teamed up with an independent designer for its first collaboration since the company’s founding in 1885. Eschewing the predictable wood cabinetry of past (and present) times, USM began with a humble family-run foundry, specializing in metal- and locksmithing. Now the brand is synonymous with monied young professionals who know what looks good but don’t want to make a fuss.

    Following in that quietly sexy tradition, Swiss-born, New York–based designer Ben Ganz’s capsule collection, USM NYC, marries the brand’s traditional case goods with his own deliciously irreverent attitude. Elements of USM’s main line were incorporated and inverted to create six pieces (bookshelves, a side table, and a bench) inspired by the New York skyline (think Gaetano Pesce’s Tramonto a New York sofa or more recent privacy screen). “Creating an image from something abstract was what interested me most,” says Ganz. The designer’s first foray into furniture design (Ganz has so far specialized in graphic design, art direction, and product design on a more intimate scale) shows a willingness to bend the rules. Straightforward storage cubicles display a respect for tradition, while extended platforms and inescapable wheels suggest the flightiness and awkwardness of youth. “The objects...are a little more showy than your average USM piece, but their functionality and flexibility remain,” Ganz says. Playful, almost sickly, hues of baby blue, bubblegum pink, and banana yellow tie things up in a funny little millennial bow. The collection is fresh without being obnoxious—a sly smirk in credenza form.

    Francesco Nazardo
  • <p>Every year the <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/house-interiors/a41119658/goldwyn-house-the-future-perfect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Future Perfect" class="link ">Future Perfect</a> brings a dose of high whimsy to Design Miami with a solid roster of artists and designers working across mediums. This year their booth is graced with large-scale ceramic works by Los Angeles–based artist <a href="https://www.thefutureperfect.com/made-by/designer/leena-similu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leena Similu" class="link ">Leena Similu</a>. Similu, whose Cameroonian heritage and role as a mother is central to her practice, creates vessels in the form of faces. But don’t confuse the work with the face jug tradition of the Deep South; with the Keepers series, Similu mines the mask-making traditions of her home country and a reverence for female parentage. “In the Bamileke region in Cameroon, which is where my family is from, when a woman gives birth, she is surrounded by her entire family,” says the artist. “I was drawn to this superior sense of allegiance and solidarity, and many of my works are, in part, a composite of my matriarchal lineage.” </p><p>The three Keepers on view in this year’s booth are calming presences, albeit with a mischievous twinkle in their abstract eyes. The sculptures, which are usually hand built, look almost as if they’ve been squeezed from a womb. The visual suggestion may not be intentional, but remains fitting as Similu’s maternal grandmother was a midwife for much of her life in Cameroon. The work is a pensive, playful interrogation of life and what it means to carry it. Similu herself shines with the beauty only mothers seem to emit. Her work is a very welcome and vital addition to the Future Perfect’s program.</p>
    5/9

    4) Leena Similu at the Future Perfect

    Every year the Future Perfect brings a dose of high whimsy to Design Miami with a solid roster of artists and designers working across mediums. This year their booth is graced with large-scale ceramic works by Los Angeles–based artist Leena Similu. Similu, whose Cameroonian heritage and role as a mother is central to her practice, creates vessels in the form of faces. But don’t confuse the work with the face jug tradition of the Deep South; with the Keepers series, Similu mines the mask-making traditions of her home country and a reverence for female parentage. “In the Bamileke region in Cameroon, which is where my family is from, when a woman gives birth, she is surrounded by her entire family,” says the artist. “I was drawn to this superior sense of allegiance and solidarity, and many of my works are, in part, a composite of my matriarchal lineage.”

    The three Keepers on view in this year’s booth are calming presences, albeit with a mischievous twinkle in their abstract eyes. The sculptures, which are usually hand built, look almost as if they’ve been squeezed from a womb. The visual suggestion may not be intentional, but remains fitting as Similu’s maternal grandmother was a midwife for much of her life in Cameroon. The work is a pensive, playful interrogation of life and what it means to carry it. Similu herself shines with the beauty only mothers seem to emit. Her work is a very welcome and vital addition to the Future Perfect’s program.

    Joseph Kramm
  • <p>Every year Miami Design District commissions an artist to activate the neighborhood in a sculpture and installation series. This year it’s architect and artist Germane Barnes, who you may remember was responsible for the Lexus installation at Design Miami last year. For this commission Barnes presents “Rock | Roll,” a celebration of Miami Carnival. During Carnival, participants deck themselves out in bright colors, feather headdresses, bells, whistles—the works. It’s a sympathetic soup of many languages and many cultures, whipped into frenzied festivity—and a crucial connector for much of the city’s Black and Brown communities. </p><p>Barnes created ten 10-foot-tall rocking seats—architectural Big Birds that stand in for and support the celebrants who inspired their design. Placed at strategic intersections throughout the Design District, they tempt passersby into a moment of contemplation and quiet awe. Their “feathers” are high-density foam coated for humid Florida weather. “I love work that blurs the line between disciplines. I view the rockers as a blend of furniture, public art, and sculpture,” says Barnes. “The intent was to create pieces that encourage occupation and recreation.” <br></p><p>Elsewhere, nearly a thousand colorful wind chimes hang from the neighborhood’s lush vegetation, recalling the steel drums and Soca music that pervades Carnival. And if that’s not enough joy for you, Barnes installed a multicolored disco ball atop an arch in Jade Alley —the cherry on top of the carnival cake!</p>
    6/9

    5) Germane Barnes “Rock | Roll”

    Every year Miami Design District commissions an artist to activate the neighborhood in a sculpture and installation series. This year it’s architect and artist Germane Barnes, who you may remember was responsible for the Lexus installation at Design Miami last year. For this commission Barnes presents “Rock | Roll,” a celebration of Miami Carnival. During Carnival, participants deck themselves out in bright colors, feather headdresses, bells, whistles—the works. It’s a sympathetic soup of many languages and many cultures, whipped into frenzied festivity—and a crucial connector for much of the city’s Black and Brown communities.

    Barnes created ten 10-foot-tall rocking seats—architectural Big Birds that stand in for and support the celebrants who inspired their design. Placed at strategic intersections throughout the Design District, they tempt passersby into a moment of contemplation and quiet awe. Their “feathers” are high-density foam coated for humid Florida weather. “I love work that blurs the line between disciplines. I view the rockers as a blend of furniture, public art, and sculpture,” says Barnes. “The intent was to create pieces that encourage occupation and recreation.”

    Elsewhere, nearly a thousand colorful wind chimes hang from the neighborhood’s lush vegetation, recalling the steel drums and Soca music that pervades Carnival. And if that’s not enough joy for you, Barnes installed a multicolored disco ball atop an arch in Jade Alley —the cherry on top of the carnival cake!

    Kris Tamburello
  • <p>This year Fendi presents an assortment of work by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner at its Design Miami booth. Gschwandtner’s work is distinct in that it links ancient and present day seamlessly. His “Pillow Portraits,” which make up the bulk of Fendi’s booth, are three-dimensional studies in the reclining female form. Chaises longues made of steel and ecru canvas are situated in conversation with each other, referencing the “triclinium” dining rooms of ancient Rome, where three lounges were arranged around a single dining table for shared meals. Fendi’s heritage as a brand (the company was founded in Rome in 1925) is brought into the conversation by this historical reference, while the furniture roots us firmly in the present with minimal forms and straightforward materials. </p><p>For the entirety of his practice, Gschwandtner has studied and collected images of women in a relaxed state throughout the history of art. These women, usually sitting or lying, provide the base for each chaise longue’s form—turning the image of an odalisque into the furniture itself. The booth is chic in the truest sense of the word, with a refined, simple palette. The steel is frigid, while the canvas pillows feel clean and inviting. With every piece a visitor can become a pillow princess of another sort.</p>
    7/9

    6) Lukas Gschwandtner x Fendi at Design Miami

    This year Fendi presents an assortment of work by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner at its Design Miami booth. Gschwandtner’s work is distinct in that it links ancient and present day seamlessly. His “Pillow Portraits,” which make up the bulk of Fendi’s booth, are three-dimensional studies in the reclining female form. Chaises longues made of steel and ecru canvas are situated in conversation with each other, referencing the “triclinium” dining rooms of ancient Rome, where three lounges were arranged around a single dining table for shared meals. Fendi’s heritage as a brand (the company was founded in Rome in 1925) is brought into the conversation by this historical reference, while the furniture roots us firmly in the present with minimal forms and straightforward materials.

    For the entirety of his practice, Gschwandtner has studied and collected images of women in a relaxed state throughout the history of art. These women, usually sitting or lying, provide the base for each chaise longue’s form—turning the image of an odalisque into the furniture itself. The booth is chic in the truest sense of the word, with a refined, simple palette. The steel is frigid, while the canvas pillows feel clean and inviting. With every piece a visitor can become a pillow princess of another sort.

    Robin Hill
  • <p>Rarely do two art world titans team up (there often just isn’t a need!), so you can understand the excitement around Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch coming together to curate a group exhibition: “100 Years.” Though this is their seventh collaboration, the exhibition is still unquestionably refreshing. Located in the historic Buick Building in the Design District, the exhibition covers one floor, which has been stripped back to its bones—a minimal art world–appropriate foil to the building’s Art Deco facade.<br></p><p>Of the 43 artists on view in “100 Years,” most are living and all have had some relationship with one of the two galleries. There are works by Chris Burden (remember his <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/20/opinion/shot-in-the-name-of-art.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:infamous" class="link ">infamous</a> performance piece <em>Shoot</em> in 1971?), Urs Fischer, Theaster Gates (<em>pictured above</em>), Douglas Gordon, Carsten Höller, Rick Lowe, and Rachel Whiteread to name a few favorites. The works on view range vastly in medium, size, and year, but all are connected in that they deal with time. Each of the artists on view tackles questions around cultural, social, and environmental issues of the past century—from mushroom clouds in Burden’s work to Gates’s meditation on the book as a vessel for transportation, memory, and the Black experience. </p>
    8/9

    7) 100 Years: Gagosian x Jeffrey Deitch

    Rarely do two art world titans team up (there often just isn’t a need!), so you can understand the excitement around Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch coming together to curate a group exhibition: “100 Years.” Though this is their seventh collaboration, the exhibition is still unquestionably refreshing. Located in the historic Buick Building in the Design District, the exhibition covers one floor, which has been stripped back to its bones—a minimal art world–appropriate foil to the building’s Art Deco facade.

    Of the 43 artists on view in “100 Years,” most are living and all have had some relationship with one of the two galleries. There are works by Chris Burden (remember his infamous performance piece Shoot in 1971?), Urs Fischer, Theaster Gates (pictured above), Douglas Gordon, Carsten Höller, Rick Lowe, and Rachel Whiteread to name a few favorites. The works on view range vastly in medium, size, and year, but all are connected in that they deal with time. Each of the artists on view tackles questions around cultural, social, and environmental issues of the past century—from mushroom clouds in Burden’s work to Gates’s meditation on the book as a vessel for transportation, memory, and the Black experience.

    Theaster Gates “From My People and My Skin,” 2019. Photo: Robert McKeever.
  • <p>Under the cheeky brilliance of conceptual artist and painter Seth Cameron, the Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA) has undergone a tremendous transformation, one that expands the institution’s reach and audience. Case in point: This year, the museum took a booth at NADA in Miami and the display is filled with—you guessed it!—children’s work. Twenty-five bright young minds under the age of 12 were selected from an open call. All of the children who are showing are local to Miami, ranging widely racially and accurately reflecting the diversity of the city.<br></p><p>Childhood autonomy was encouraged by requesting each artist to name the price for their work. Refreshingly, each pint-size artist will receive 100 percent of the proceeds if their work sells, more than an adult artist exhibiting can expect. What doesn’t sell enters the CMA’s permanent collection of more than 2,500 works by child artists. There are paintings, drawings, collages, and fiber arts on view: a medley of bright future practices in the making. “I think this presentation gives audiences an opportunity to set aside the social competition that permeates so much of the art world and reconnect with their genuine love of aesthetic experience,” says Cameron. The booth is a joyful conclusion to the hurricane of activity that Miami Art Week can be.</p>
    9/9

    8) "Our First Art Fair”: Children's Museum of the Arts comes to NADA

    Under the cheeky brilliance of conceptual artist and painter Seth Cameron, the Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA) has undergone a tremendous transformation, one that expands the institution’s reach and audience. Case in point: This year, the museum took a booth at NADA in Miami and the display is filled with—you guessed it!—children’s work. Twenty-five bright young minds under the age of 12 were selected from an open call. All of the children who are showing are local to Miami, ranging widely racially and accurately reflecting the diversity of the city.

    Childhood autonomy was encouraged by requesting each artist to name the price for their work. Refreshingly, each pint-size artist will receive 100 percent of the proceeds if their work sells, more than an adult artist exhibiting can expect. What doesn’t sell enters the CMA’s permanent collection of more than 2,500 works by child artists. There are paintings, drawings, collages, and fiber arts on view: a medley of bright future practices in the making. “I think this presentation gives audiences an opportunity to set aside the social competition that permeates so much of the art world and reconnect with their genuine love of aesthetic experience,” says Cameron. The booth is a joyful conclusion to the hurricane of activity that Miami Art Week can be.

    Courtesy of the Children's Museum of the Arts, New York.
<p>Each year, art and design commingle during Miami Art Week with exciting new contemporary furniture debuting at <a href="https://www.designmiami.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Miami" class="link ">Design Miami</a> and radical contemporary and modern art overwhelming the senses at <a href="https://www.artbasel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Art Basel" class="link ">Art Basel</a>. But it’s not just the fairs that delight; it’s the programming that takes place throughout the coastal city—from activations in the glitzy Miami design district to gallery openings in the tiny neighborhood of Little Haiti. There’s so much to see in every category, it’s impossible to cover it all, so we did the work for you! Read on for the best of the best this week in Miami and beyond.</p>
<p>Any trip to Miami requires a drop by the <a href="https://icamiami.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Institute of Contemporary Art" class="link ">Institute of Contemporary Art</a> (ICA). Conveniently, many of their best shows happen to open during Art Basel. Last year it was Hugh Hayden’s “Boogey Men”<em>—</em>a collection of looming, impressive sculptures with disquieting roots. This year, the standout show is eerie in a different way. “Hervé Télémaque: 1959–1964” is a survey of the late Haitian-French artist’s early work in the U.S. <br><br>Télémaque left Haiti at the age of 20 to join New York’s Abstract Expressionist community, but the movement and its artists—none of which looked like him—was waning. All 13 paintings on view at the ICA, then, exhibit a mind in transition. The earliest work carries Abstract Expressionist inflections, but narrative figuration starts to crop up around 1961. Télémaque came from an elite Haitian family and was accustomed to the respect his merits afforded him. The racism he encountered in the segregated U.S. was so shocking that it had to be addressed in his work (Télémaque later moved to Paris where he remained until his unexpected death earlier this month). The paintings are infused with references to minstrelsy along with acknowledgments of Haiti’s rapidly radicalizing political and social spheres. In the works made after his move to Paris in 1961, Télémaque leans toward Pop, with more resolved figures, brighter colors, and cleaner lines, all while maintaining what feels like a distinctly Haitian sensibility. “There is a rich, popular Caribbean culture in Miami that should be represented in its institutions,” says. “We organized this show because we are interested in what the global Caribbean means here and elsewhere.” It’s an intimate, passionate, and sensitive show—the perfect interjection to a whirlwind week. </p>
<p>Furniture designer Minjae Kim’s work has so far defied expectations. You might expect rigid edges, smooth surfaces, and stressfully precise angles from an artist who trained as an architect, but instead, with Kim, you get ripples, irregularities, and unevenness. In Miami gallerist Nina Johnson’s new space—designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero—14 new works by Kim embrace you with ease and consideration. </p><p>Kim first began to receive attention in 2021 under the blanket of “Asian art.” The designer, however, never intentionally referenced or addressed his heritage through his practice until now. “IYKYK” (“If you’re Korean you know”) is the designer’s first show directly addressing the precious nature of inherited non-Western traditions. “The work is essentially a collage of fragments, form, texture, and symbols that I identify as Korean,” says Kim. “Though everything was new by definition, there was an unexpected familiarity when I finally saw the finished pieces altogether.” <br><br>The cultural references are subtle, perhaps not immediately recognizable to the Western eye, with lacquered wood referencing traditional <a href="http://koreancraft-design.com/natural-lacquering.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ottchil" class="link "><em>ottchil</em></a> finishing and looming moon jars, traditionally made with clay, here reinterpreted in resin-coated fiberglass. Wired mesh is also used to replicate the moiré pattern found in traditional woven horsehair headpieces. “While Miami is often referred to as a diverse city, Asian cultures still face tremendous discrimination here,” says Johnson. “Presenting Minjae’s work during such a highly visible time will help elevate voices not typically heard in South Florida.”</p>
<p><a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/a41624945/usm-bar-cart-ghetto-gastro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:USM, the Swiss cabinetmaker" class="link ">USM, the Swiss cabinetmaker</a> known for sleek modular storage solutions, has teamed up with an independent designer for its first collaboration since the company’s founding in 1885. Eschewing the predictable wood cabinetry of past (and present) times, USM began with a humble family-run foundry, specializing in metal- and locksmithing. Now the brand is synonymous with monied young professionals who know what looks good but don’t want to make a fuss. </p><p>Following in that quietly sexy tradition, Swiss-born, New York–based designer Ben Ganz’s capsule collection, USM NYC, marries the brand’s traditional case goods with his own deliciously irreverent attitude. Elements of USM’s main line were incorporated and inverted to create six pieces (bookshelves, a side table, and a bench) inspired by the New York skyline (think Gaetano Pesce’s <a href="https://www.cassina.com/ww/en/products/tramonto-a-new-york.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tramonto a New York sofa" class="link ">Tramonto a New York sofa</a> or more recent privacy screen). “Creating an image from something abstract was what interested me most,” says Ganz. The designer’s first foray into furniture design (Ganz has so far specialized in graphic design, art direction, and product design on a more intimate scale) shows a willingness to bend the rules. Straightforward storage cubicles display a respect for tradition, while extended platforms and inescapable wheels suggest the flightiness and awkwardness of youth. “The objects...are a little more showy than your average USM piece, but their functionality and flexibility remain,” Ganz says. Playful, almost sickly, hues of baby blue, bubblegum pink, and banana yellow tie things up in a funny little millennial bow. The collection is fresh without being obnoxious—a sly smirk in credenza form. </p>
<p>Every year the <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/house-interiors/a41119658/goldwyn-house-the-future-perfect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Future Perfect" class="link ">Future Perfect</a> brings a dose of high whimsy to Design Miami with a solid roster of artists and designers working across mediums. This year their booth is graced with large-scale ceramic works by Los Angeles–based artist <a href="https://www.thefutureperfect.com/made-by/designer/leena-similu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leena Similu" class="link ">Leena Similu</a>. Similu, whose Cameroonian heritage and role as a mother is central to her practice, creates vessels in the form of faces. But don’t confuse the work with the face jug tradition of the Deep South; with the Keepers series, Similu mines the mask-making traditions of her home country and a reverence for female parentage. “In the Bamileke region in Cameroon, which is where my family is from, when a woman gives birth, she is surrounded by her entire family,” says the artist. “I was drawn to this superior sense of allegiance and solidarity, and many of my works are, in part, a composite of my matriarchal lineage.” </p><p>The three Keepers on view in this year’s booth are calming presences, albeit with a mischievous twinkle in their abstract eyes. The sculptures, which are usually hand built, look almost as if they’ve been squeezed from a womb. The visual suggestion may not be intentional, but remains fitting as Similu’s maternal grandmother was a midwife for much of her life in Cameroon. The work is a pensive, playful interrogation of life and what it means to carry it. Similu herself shines with the beauty only mothers seem to emit. Her work is a very welcome and vital addition to the Future Perfect’s program.</p>
<p>Every year Miami Design District commissions an artist to activate the neighborhood in a sculpture and installation series. This year it’s architect and artist Germane Barnes, who you may remember was responsible for the Lexus installation at Design Miami last year. For this commission Barnes presents “Rock | Roll,” a celebration of Miami Carnival. During Carnival, participants deck themselves out in bright colors, feather headdresses, bells, whistles—the works. It’s a sympathetic soup of many languages and many cultures, whipped into frenzied festivity—and a crucial connector for much of the city’s Black and Brown communities. </p><p>Barnes created ten 10-foot-tall rocking seats—architectural Big Birds that stand in for and support the celebrants who inspired their design. Placed at strategic intersections throughout the Design District, they tempt passersby into a moment of contemplation and quiet awe. Their “feathers” are high-density foam coated for humid Florida weather. “I love work that blurs the line between disciplines. I view the rockers as a blend of furniture, public art, and sculpture,” says Barnes. “The intent was to create pieces that encourage occupation and recreation.” <br></p><p>Elsewhere, nearly a thousand colorful wind chimes hang from the neighborhood’s lush vegetation, recalling the steel drums and Soca music that pervades Carnival. And if that’s not enough joy for you, Barnes installed a multicolored disco ball atop an arch in Jade Alley —the cherry on top of the carnival cake!</p>
<p>This year Fendi presents an assortment of work by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner at its Design Miami booth. Gschwandtner’s work is distinct in that it links ancient and present day seamlessly. His “Pillow Portraits,” which make up the bulk of Fendi’s booth, are three-dimensional studies in the reclining female form. Chaises longues made of steel and ecru canvas are situated in conversation with each other, referencing the “triclinium” dining rooms of ancient Rome, where three lounges were arranged around a single dining table for shared meals. Fendi’s heritage as a brand (the company was founded in Rome in 1925) is brought into the conversation by this historical reference, while the furniture roots us firmly in the present with minimal forms and straightforward materials. </p><p>For the entirety of his practice, Gschwandtner has studied and collected images of women in a relaxed state throughout the history of art. These women, usually sitting or lying, provide the base for each chaise longue’s form—turning the image of an odalisque into the furniture itself. The booth is chic in the truest sense of the word, with a refined, simple palette. The steel is frigid, while the canvas pillows feel clean and inviting. With every piece a visitor can become a pillow princess of another sort.</p>
<p>Rarely do two art world titans team up (there often just isn’t a need!), so you can understand the excitement around Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch coming together to curate a group exhibition: “100 Years.” Though this is their seventh collaboration, the exhibition is still unquestionably refreshing. Located in the historic Buick Building in the Design District, the exhibition covers one floor, which has been stripped back to its bones—a minimal art world–appropriate foil to the building’s Art Deco facade.<br></p><p>Of the 43 artists on view in “100 Years,” most are living and all have had some relationship with one of the two galleries. There are works by Chris Burden (remember his <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/20/opinion/shot-in-the-name-of-art.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:infamous" class="link ">infamous</a> performance piece <em>Shoot</em> in 1971?), Urs Fischer, Theaster Gates (<em>pictured above</em>), Douglas Gordon, Carsten Höller, Rick Lowe, and Rachel Whiteread to name a few favorites. The works on view range vastly in medium, size, and year, but all are connected in that they deal with time. Each of the artists on view tackles questions around cultural, social, and environmental issues of the past century—from mushroom clouds in Burden’s work to Gates’s meditation on the book as a vessel for transportation, memory, and the Black experience. </p>
<p>Under the cheeky brilliance of conceptual artist and painter Seth Cameron, the Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA) has undergone a tremendous transformation, one that expands the institution’s reach and audience. Case in point: This year, the museum took a booth at NADA in Miami and the display is filled with—you guessed it!—children’s work. Twenty-five bright young minds under the age of 12 were selected from an open call. All of the children who are showing are local to Miami, ranging widely racially and accurately reflecting the diversity of the city.<br></p><p>Childhood autonomy was encouraged by requesting each artist to name the price for their work. Refreshingly, each pint-size artist will receive 100 percent of the proceeds if their work sells, more than an adult artist exhibiting can expect. What doesn’t sell enters the CMA’s permanent collection of more than 2,500 works by child artists. There are paintings, drawings, collages, and fiber arts on view: a medley of bright future practices in the making. “I think this presentation gives audiences an opportunity to set aside the social competition that permeates so much of the art world and reconnect with their genuine love of aesthetic experience,” says Cameron. The booth is a joyful conclusion to the hurricane of activity that Miami Art Week can be.</p>

From Design Miami to Art Basel, we've covered the 8 best sights to be seen this week (and beyond!)

Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo