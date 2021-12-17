The 8 Best Tools for Kids of All Ages

  • <p>Teaching your kids how to use tools at a young age helps prepare them to solve their own DIY problems in the future. Unfortunately, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/a35701195/best-tools-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standard tools" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">standard tools</a> are often too heavy and dangerous for young children to use, which is why these tools for kids are so great. There is a wide variety of wonderful kids’ tools on the market for practically every age group, from basic wooden models for toddlers to fully usable tools that are scaled down for adolescents. Some even come with their own tool bench, allowing kids to fully replicate their parents' workshop setup.<br></p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>When considering a kids' tool or tool set, first make sure that it’s appropriate for your child's age group. Otherwise, you might end up with a tool that is either unsafe for a younger child or not stimulating enough for an older kid. Luckily, kids’ tools typically include a recommended age range on the packaging or online listing. </p><p>The type of tool you choose is another factor to take into consideration. Specifically, are you giving your kid toy tools to play with or do you want their tools to have similar functionality to the ones you use personally? Although wood or plastic options are safer, lighter, and great for prepping youngsters for eventually using real tools, they might not be interactive enough for older kids. If you’re not sure, a “fake” tool that still functions, like the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q2XKDWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill</a>, could be a perfect balance of safety and functionality. </p><p> You should also think about the overall footprint of the tool set you’re eyeing, and how easy you'd like organizing and storing the tools to be. Some options include their own toolbox or storage bag, while others may not. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Our love of tools was fostered by using plenty of kids' versions growing up, and we used that experience to help curate this list. We also researched and combed through dozens of popular options being recommended on well-respected review sites, taking care to exclude any tools we felt were unsafe or had reports of quality control issues. We also made sure to include a good mix of real and toy tools, as well as sets made of both wood and plastic, meaning there's an option for everyone, no matter your particular wishlist regarding form or functionality.</p>
    1/9

    The 8 Best Tools for Kids of All Ages

    Teaching your kids how to use tools at a young age helps prepare them to solve their own DIY problems in the future. Unfortunately, standard tools are often too heavy and dangerous for young children to use, which is why these tools for kids are so great. There is a wide variety of wonderful kids’ tools on the market for practically every age group, from basic wooden models for toddlers to fully usable tools that are scaled down for adolescents. Some even come with their own tool bench, allowing kids to fully replicate their parents' workshop setup.

    What to Consider

    When considering a kids' tool or tool set, first make sure that it’s appropriate for your child's age group. Otherwise, you might end up with a tool that is either unsafe for a younger child or not stimulating enough for an older kid. Luckily, kids’ tools typically include a recommended age range on the packaging or online listing.

    The type of tool you choose is another factor to take into consideration. Specifically, are you giving your kid toy tools to play with or do you want their tools to have similar functionality to the ones you use personally? Although wood or plastic options are safer, lighter, and great for prepping youngsters for eventually using real tools, they might not be interactive enough for older kids. If you’re not sure, a “fake” tool that still functions, like the HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill, could be a perfect balance of safety and functionality.

    You should also think about the overall footprint of the tool set you’re eyeing, and how easy you'd like organizing and storing the tools to be. Some options include their own toolbox or storage bag, while others may not.

    How We Selected

    Our love of tools was fostered by using plenty of kids' versions growing up, and we used that experience to help curate this list. We also researched and combed through dozens of popular options being recommended on well-respected review sites, taking care to exclude any tools we felt were unsafe or had reports of quality control issues. We also made sure to include a good mix of real and toy tools, as well as sets made of both wood and plastic, meaning there's an option for everyone, no matter your particular wishlist regarding form or functionality.

  • <p><strong>KIDWILL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HCXGKSL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 2-6 years old</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Wood</li></ul><p>This Kidwill set includes eight wooden hand tools, as well as 25 accessory pieces like screws, bolts, and wheels, making it a great choice for a kid who's interested in building and assembling. </p><p>The wooden storage box allows you to organize the tools when not in use and makes it easy to transport the pieces all together when you’re on the go. The set’s cartoon faces and playful colors make it well-suited for a younger child who might not be as interested in more realistic options. Plus, since the tools are made of solid wood, they’re durable enough to last a long time.</p>
    2/9

    1) Wooden Tool Box with 33 Pieces

    KIDWILL

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 2-6 years old
    • Material: Wood

    This Kidwill set includes eight wooden hand tools, as well as 25 accessory pieces like screws, bolts, and wheels, making it a great choice for a kid who's interested in building and assembling.

    The wooden storage box allows you to organize the tools when not in use and makes it easy to transport the pieces all together when you’re on the go. The set’s cartoon faces and playful colors make it well-suited for a younger child who might not be as interested in more realistic options. Plus, since the tools are made of solid wood, they’re durable enough to last a long time.

  • <p><strong>Build and Grow</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FBuild-and-Grow-16-Piece-Kid-s-Tool-Kit%2F50289441&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 7+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Metal and plastic</li></ul><p>This 16-piece kids' tool set uses real tools—made of metal and plastic—that are still small enough for kid-sized hands to hold and manipulate. It comes with a toolbox, which helps keep all the tools organized, and also features smaller compartments for fasteners and accessories. </p><p>This would be a great gift for a kid who isn’t quite strong enough to handle adult-sized tools, but still wants to help out on grown-up projects. The included goggles and gloves are also a nice perk, and are a great way to show your youngster that safety is always paramount when working with tools of any type.</p>
    3/9

    2) 16-Piece Kid's Tool Kit

    Build and Grow

    lowes.com

    $19.98

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 7+
    • Material: Metal and plastic

    This 16-piece kids' tool set uses real tools—made of metal and plastic—that are still small enough for kid-sized hands to hold and manipulate. It comes with a toolbox, which helps keep all the tools organized, and also features smaller compartments for fasteners and accessories.

    This would be a great gift for a kid who isn’t quite strong enough to handle adult-sized tools, but still wants to help out on grown-up projects. The included goggles and gloves are also a nice perk, and are a great way to show your youngster that safety is always paramount when working with tools of any type.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Tickle & Main</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FZP6YG8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong> </p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 1-5</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>They won’t be suitable for any actual carpentry or construction, but this tool set and its soft plastic pieces are a great choice for a pretend woodworker or builder. This kit comes with a tool belt to accentuate the look, something you won't find in many tool sets for kids. </p><p>The tool belt includes several pockets and compartments, as well as a clip-on buckle, making it great for improving your little one’s coordination and motor skills. </p><p>Best of all, it includes a kid-friendly instruction manual—complete with colorful pictures and cartoons—which explains what each tool is for as well as the importance of safety. </p>
    4/9

    3) Tool Time With T-Rex Gift Set

    Tickle & Main

    amazon.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 1-5
    • Material: Plastic

    They won’t be suitable for any actual carpentry or construction, but this tool set and its soft plastic pieces are a great choice for a pretend woodworker or builder. This kit comes with a tool belt to accentuate the look, something you won't find in many tool sets for kids.

    The tool belt includes several pockets and compartments, as well as a clip-on buckle, making it great for improving your little one’s coordination and motor skills.

    Best of all, it includes a kid-friendly instruction manual—complete with colorful pictures and cartoons—which explains what each tool is for as well as the importance of safety.

  • <p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F124823562%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 2-5 </li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>This kit's light-up buttons and colorful components make it a great gift for any kid who enjoys visually stimulating toys and accessories. When pressed, these buttons play songs and make the sounds of real tools, making this kit even more interactive and stimulating. </p><p>It also comes with learning cards that can be inserted into the toolbox, which will teach your child about letters and numbers as they’re using the tools. The electric drill actually spins too, and can be used to rotate the gears on the outside of the box. For about $20, this set is a great value, as well.</p>
    5/9

    4) Drill and Learn Toolbox With Working Drill and Tools

    VTech

    walmart.com

    $59.90

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 2-5
    • Material: Plastic

    This kit's light-up buttons and colorful components make it a great gift for any kid who enjoys visually stimulating toys and accessories. When pressed, these buttons play songs and make the sounds of real tools, making this kit even more interactive and stimulating.

    It also comes with learning cards that can be inserted into the toolbox, which will teach your child about letters and numbers as they’re using the tools. The electric drill actually spins too, and can be used to rotate the gears on the outside of the box. For about $20, this set is a great value, as well.

  • <p><strong>BLACK+DECKER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0067UNDJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>If you know a child who’s obsessed with power tools or construction in general, they'll likely love this Black+Decker toy jackhammer. When the handle is squeezed, the chisel moves up and down and produces sound effects, creating a realistic jackhammering experience. </p><p>The item itself weighs just 1.15 pounds, so it shouldn’t take much effort for a small child to operate, and if it’s a hit with your youngster, Black+Decker also offers an entire line of toy power tools, including a leaf blower and weed trimmer. The three AAA batteries necessary to operate the toy are included with the item, which is always a nice perk.</p>
    6/9

    5) Junior Kids Power Tools Jackhammer

    BLACK+DECKER

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3+
    • Material: Plastic

    If you know a child who’s obsessed with power tools or construction in general, they'll likely love this Black+Decker toy jackhammer. When the handle is squeezed, the chisel moves up and down and produces sound effects, creating a realistic jackhammering experience.

    The item itself weighs just 1.15 pounds, so it shouldn’t take much effort for a small child to operate, and if it’s a hit with your youngster, Black+Decker also offers an entire line of toy power tools, including a leaf blower and weed trimmer. The three AAA batteries necessary to operate the toy are included with the item, which is always a nice perk.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>HAPTIME</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q2XKDWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range: </strong>3-12</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>With over 230 pieces included in the set and a unique mounting board to display the finished products on, this Haptime drill makes a great gift for a wide range of ages. </p><p>Not only does the set’s plastic drill actually work, but it can also be used to screw and remove the collection of 80 fasteners that come in this kit. By following the included pattern sheets, users can create colorful shapes and objects on the board, and the slow operating speed of the drill bit ensures that it’s safer than a real drill. It does require two AA batteries, though, and you’ll have to supply them yourself.</p>
    7/9

    6) Construction Engineering Building Block Games with Toy Drill & Screw Driver Tool Set

    HAPTIME

    amazon.com

    $29.98

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3-12
    • Material: Plastic

    With over 230 pieces included in the set and a unique mounting board to display the finished products on, this Haptime drill makes a great gift for a wide range of ages.

    Not only does the set’s plastic drill actually work, but it can also be used to screw and remove the collection of 80 fasteners that come in this kit. By following the included pattern sheets, users can create colorful shapes and objects on the board, and the slow operating speed of the drill bit ensures that it’s safer than a real drill. It does require two AA batteries, though, and you’ll have to supply them yourself.

  • <p><strong>CRAFTSMAN</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FCRAFTSMAN-8-Piece-Kid-s-Tool-Kit%2F1000623503&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range</strong>: 7+</li><li><strong>Material</strong>: Metal and plastic </li></ul><p>If your child has outgrown toy tools but isn’t quite ready to borrow ones from your tool kit, these real—but kid-sized—options could be the perfect fit. At just 8 ounces, the compact claw hammer should be light enough for a kid to handle, but still effective enough to be used on actual nails or tacks. </p><p>The included tape measure has all the markings and measurements of a grown-up version, and at 12 feet long, is big enough to be useful for a wide range of tasks. It also comes with a heavy-duty carrying bag and a convenient shoulder strap for easy transport.</p>
    8/9

    7) 8-Piece Kid's Tool Kit

    CRAFTSMAN

    lowes.com

    $19.98

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 7+
    • Material: Metal and plastic

    If your child has outgrown toy tools but isn’t quite ready to borrow ones from your tool kit, these real—but kid-sized—options could be the perfect fit. At just 8 ounces, the compact claw hammer should be light enough for a kid to handle, but still effective enough to be used on actual nails or tacks.

    The included tape measure has all the markings and measurements of a grown-up version, and at 12 feet long, is big enough to be useful for a wide range of tasks. It also comes with a heavy-duty carrying bag and a convenient shoulder strap for easy transport.

  • <p><strong>Craftsman</strong></p><p>Lowe's</p><p><strong>$29.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FCRAFTSMAN-Toy-Work-Bench%2F1003195320&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>If your child is too young to handle real tools, but still wants a tool collection and bench just like their parents, this Craftsman kit could be a great choice. Thanks to the 54 nuts, bolts, and building pieces included, your child can assemble a variety of items.</p><p>This variety makes this set perfect for improving hand-eye coordination as well as fostering creativity. Its pieces should be durable enough to stand up to regular wear and tear, and the realistic, but safe play tools and interactive nature of this set make it a good option for siblings of different ages and ability levels. </p>
    9/9

    8) Toy Work Bench

    Craftsman

    Lowe's

    $29.98

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3+
    • Material: Plastic

    If your child is too young to handle real tools, but still wants a tool collection and bench just like their parents, this Craftsman kit could be a great choice. Thanks to the 54 nuts, bolts, and building pieces included, your child can assemble a variety of items.

    This variety makes this set perfect for improving hand-eye coordination as well as fostering creativity. Its pieces should be durable enough to stand up to regular wear and tear, and the realistic, but safe play tools and interactive nature of this set make it a good option for siblings of different ages and ability levels.

<p>Teaching your kids how to use tools at a young age helps prepare them to solve their own DIY problems in the future. Unfortunately, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/a35701195/best-tools-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standard tools" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">standard tools</a> are often too heavy and dangerous for young children to use, which is why these tools for kids are so great. There is a wide variety of wonderful kids’ tools on the market for practically every age group, from basic wooden models for toddlers to fully usable tools that are scaled down for adolescents. Some even come with their own tool bench, allowing kids to fully replicate their parents' workshop setup.<br></p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>When considering a kids' tool or tool set, first make sure that it’s appropriate for your child's age group. Otherwise, you might end up with a tool that is either unsafe for a younger child or not stimulating enough for an older kid. Luckily, kids’ tools typically include a recommended age range on the packaging or online listing. </p><p>The type of tool you choose is another factor to take into consideration. Specifically, are you giving your kid toy tools to play with or do you want their tools to have similar functionality to the ones you use personally? Although wood or plastic options are safer, lighter, and great for prepping youngsters for eventually using real tools, they might not be interactive enough for older kids. If you’re not sure, a “fake” tool that still functions, like the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q2XKDWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill</a>, could be a perfect balance of safety and functionality. </p><p> You should also think about the overall footprint of the tool set you’re eyeing, and how easy you'd like organizing and storing the tools to be. Some options include their own toolbox or storage bag, while others may not. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Our love of tools was fostered by using plenty of kids' versions growing up, and we used that experience to help curate this list. We also researched and combed through dozens of popular options being recommended on well-respected review sites, taking care to exclude any tools we felt were unsafe or had reports of quality control issues. We also made sure to include a good mix of real and toy tools, as well as sets made of both wood and plastic, meaning there's an option for everyone, no matter your particular wishlist regarding form or functionality.</p>
<p><strong>KIDWILL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HCXGKSL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 2-6 years old</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Wood</li></ul><p>This Kidwill set includes eight wooden hand tools, as well as 25 accessory pieces like screws, bolts, and wheels, making it a great choice for a kid who's interested in building and assembling. </p><p>The wooden storage box allows you to organize the tools when not in use and makes it easy to transport the pieces all together when you’re on the go. The set’s cartoon faces and playful colors make it well-suited for a younger child who might not be as interested in more realistic options. Plus, since the tools are made of solid wood, they’re durable enough to last a long time.</p>
<p><strong>Build and Grow</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FBuild-and-Grow-16-Piece-Kid-s-Tool-Kit%2F50289441&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 7+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Metal and plastic</li></ul><p>This 16-piece kids' tool set uses real tools—made of metal and plastic—that are still small enough for kid-sized hands to hold and manipulate. It comes with a toolbox, which helps keep all the tools organized, and also features smaller compartments for fasteners and accessories. </p><p>This would be a great gift for a kid who isn’t quite strong enough to handle adult-sized tools, but still wants to help out on grown-up projects. The included goggles and gloves are also a nice perk, and are a great way to show your youngster that safety is always paramount when working with tools of any type.</p>
<p><strong>Tickle & Main</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FZP6YG8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong> </p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 1-5</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>They won’t be suitable for any actual carpentry or construction, but this tool set and its soft plastic pieces are a great choice for a pretend woodworker or builder. This kit comes with a tool belt to accentuate the look, something you won't find in many tool sets for kids. </p><p>The tool belt includes several pockets and compartments, as well as a clip-on buckle, making it great for improving your little one’s coordination and motor skills. </p><p>Best of all, it includes a kid-friendly instruction manual—complete with colorful pictures and cartoons—which explains what each tool is for as well as the importance of safety. </p>
<p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F124823562%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 2-5 </li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>This kit's light-up buttons and colorful components make it a great gift for any kid who enjoys visually stimulating toys and accessories. When pressed, these buttons play songs and make the sounds of real tools, making this kit even more interactive and stimulating. </p><p>It also comes with learning cards that can be inserted into the toolbox, which will teach your child about letters and numbers as they’re using the tools. The electric drill actually spins too, and can be used to rotate the gears on the outside of the box. For about $20, this set is a great value, as well.</p>
<p><strong>BLACK+DECKER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0067UNDJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>If you know a child who’s obsessed with power tools or construction in general, they'll likely love this Black+Decker toy jackhammer. When the handle is squeezed, the chisel moves up and down and produces sound effects, creating a realistic jackhammering experience. </p><p>The item itself weighs just 1.15 pounds, so it shouldn’t take much effort for a small child to operate, and if it’s a hit with your youngster, Black+Decker also offers an entire line of toy power tools, including a leaf blower and weed trimmer. The three AAA batteries necessary to operate the toy are included with the item, which is always a nice perk.</p>
<p><strong>HAPTIME</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q2XKDWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38518919%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range: </strong>3-12</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>With over 230 pieces included in the set and a unique mounting board to display the finished products on, this Haptime drill makes a great gift for a wide range of ages. </p><p>Not only does the set’s plastic drill actually work, but it can also be used to screw and remove the collection of 80 fasteners that come in this kit. By following the included pattern sheets, users can create colorful shapes and objects on the board, and the slow operating speed of the drill bit ensures that it’s safer than a real drill. It does require two AA batteries, though, and you’ll have to supply them yourself.</p>
<p><strong>CRAFTSMAN</strong></p><p>lowes.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FCRAFTSMAN-8-Piece-Kid-s-Tool-Kit%2F1000623503&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range</strong>: 7+</li><li><strong>Material</strong>: Metal and plastic </li></ul><p>If your child has outgrown toy tools but isn’t quite ready to borrow ones from your tool kit, these real—but kid-sized—options could be the perfect fit. At just 8 ounces, the compact claw hammer should be light enough for a kid to handle, but still effective enough to be used on actual nails or tacks. </p><p>The included tape measure has all the markings and measurements of a grown-up version, and at 12 feet long, is big enough to be useful for a wide range of tasks. It also comes with a heavy-duty carrying bag and a convenient shoulder strap for easy transport.</p>
<p><strong>Craftsman</strong></p><p>Lowe's</p><p><strong>$29.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FCRAFTSMAN-Toy-Work-Bench%2F1003195320&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg38518919%2Fbest-tools-for-kids%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3+</li><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic</li></ul><p>If your child is too young to handle real tools, but still wants a tool collection and bench just like their parents, this Craftsman kit could be a great choice. Thanks to the 54 nuts, bolts, and building pieces included, your child can assemble a variety of items.</p><p>This variety makes this set perfect for improving hand-eye coordination as well as fostering creativity. Its pieces should be durable enough to stand up to regular wear and tear, and the realistic, but safe play tools and interactive nature of this set make it a good option for siblings of different ages and ability levels. </p>

These kid-friendly tools are a great way to improve your youngster’s hand-eye coordination. Here are our recommendations for the best tools for kids!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories