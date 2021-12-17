The 8 Best Tools for Kids of All Ages

Teaching your kids how to use tools at a young age helps prepare them to solve their own DIY problems in the future. Unfortunately, standard tools are often too heavy and dangerous for young children to use, which is why these tools for kids are so great. There is a wide variety of wonderful kids’ tools on the market for practically every age group, from basic wooden models for toddlers to fully usable tools that are scaled down for adolescents. Some even come with their own tool bench, allowing kids to fully replicate their parents' workshop setup.
What to Consider
When considering a kids' tool or tool set, first make sure that it’s appropriate for your child's age group. Otherwise, you might end up with a tool that is either unsafe for a younger child or not stimulating enough for an older kid. Luckily, kids’ tools typically include a recommended age range on the packaging or online listing.
The type of tool you choose is another factor to take into consideration. Specifically, are you giving your kid toy tools to play with or do you want their tools to have similar functionality to the ones you use personally? Although wood or plastic options are safer, lighter, and great for prepping youngsters for eventually using real tools, they might not be interactive enough for older kids. If you’re not sure, a “fake” tool that still functions, like the HAPTIME STEM Learning Toy Drill, could be a perfect balance of safety and functionality.
You should also think about the overall footprint of the tool set you’re eyeing, and how easy you'd like organizing and storing the tools to be. Some options include their own toolbox or storage bag, while others may not.
How We Selected
Our love of tools was fostered by using plenty of kids' versions growing up, and we used that experience to help curate this list. We also researched and combed through dozens of popular options being recommended on well-respected review sites, taking care to exclude any tools we felt were unsafe or had reports of quality control issues. We also made sure to include a good mix of real and toy tools, as well as sets made of both wood and plastic, meaning there's an option for everyone, no matter your particular wishlist regarding form or functionality.