The 10 Best Heated Gloves You Can Buy Online Right Now

We updated this guide in November 2021 to ensure all products vetted by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab were in stock, removing sold out and discontinued products and including updated prices.
Once the temperatures drop, our favorite winter activities can begin. We're talking skiing, ice fishing, sledding — and of course, many of us want to continue our daily outdoor activities, like running and motorcycling. Of course, in order to truly enjoy these activities (and those not-so-fun ones, like shoveling), you need all the best gear to keep you from freezing, including a good winter coat, winter boots and a pair of fleece-lined leggings. You’ll also want the best heated gloves you can find if your hands and fingers tend to get too cold in regular gloves. We'll get to our top picks for the best heated gloves you can buy, but first, let's break down the various types of heated gloves, the top-performing material options and other features to look for when you're shopping.
Types of heated gloves that keep you warmest
- Chemically heated gloves: These gloves feature a pocket where you can place a disposable air-activated heating packet that'll warm up once removed from its packaging. The heat lasts around eight hours before having to be replaced. These gloves have the option to be worn without the heating packets too.
- Electric or battery-operated heated gloves: Instead of needing heating packet replacements, you'll need to recharge or replace the batteries. The battery compartment is connected to a series of heated wires that are embedded throughout the gloves' fabric. Most electric heated gloves have a variety of heat settings that'll use different amounts of battery power. This type of heated gloves tends to be significantly more expensive.
What to look for when buying heated gloves
✔️ Fit: Most importantly, you'll want to make sure your heated gloves fit properly. We recommend measuring your hand and referencing the size chart if purchasing online. For ultimate comfort, make sure you can comfortably bend your hand into a fist and your entire wrist is covered to stay warm.
✔️ Material: To stay completely warm, you'll want to make sure the gloves are wind and weather-proofed (especially if you plan on wearing them in the snow). Look for outer shells made with nylon or polyester blend with a soft fleece or wool interior liner. Heated gloves will vary in how thick they are with thinner styles better suited for working outside or skiing. Waterproof protection will help keep you hands protected from the elements, but note that they'll feel less breathable and may leave your hands a bit clammy.
✔️ Battery Life: Most battery operated heated gloves offer rechargeable lithium batteries instead of single use. Rechargeable batteries typically offer two to ten hours of heat. For longer heating times, you'll need to buy an extra set to have a replacement with you.
Based on our Good Housekeeping Institute's Textiles Lab analysts' expertise in the category as well as rave online reviews, here are the best heated gloves to buy in 2021: