The 10 Best Heated Gloves You Can Buy Online Right Now

  • <p><em>We updated this guide in November 2021 to ensure all products vetted by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab</a> were in stock, removing sold out and discontinued products and including updated prices. </em></p><hr><p>Once the temperatures drop, our favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g34313699/best-winter-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter activities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter activities </a>can begin. We're talking skiing, ice fishing, sledding — and of course, many of us want to continue our daily outdoor activities, like running and motorcycling. Of course, in order to truly enjoy these activities (and those not-so-fun ones, like shoveling), you need all the best gear to keep you from freezing, including a good <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/winter-coat-reviews/g2273/highest-rated-womens-winter-coats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter coat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter coat</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g29389536/best-winter-boots-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter boots</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28649051/fleece-lined-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fleece-lined leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fleece-lined leggings</a>. You’ll also want the best heated gloves you can find if your hands and fingers tend to get too cold in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g29127092/best-winter-gloves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regular gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">regular gloves</a>. We'll get to our top picks for the best heated gloves you can buy, but first, let's break down the various types of heated gloves, the top-performing material options and other features to look for when you're shopping.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Types of heated gloves that keep you warmest</h2><ol><li><strong>Chemically heated gloves:</strong> These gloves feature a pocket where you can place a disposable air-activated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HotHands-Hand-Warmers-Odorless-Activated/dp/B0007ZF4OA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heating packet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heating packet</a> that'll warm up once removed from its packaging. The heat lasts around eight hours before having to be replaced. These gloves have the option to be worn without the heating packets too. </li><li><strong>Electric or battery-operated heated gloves:</strong> Instead of needing heating packet replacements, you'll need to recharge or replace the batteries. The battery compartment is connected to a series of heated wires that are embedded throughout the gloves' fabric. Most electric heated gloves have a variety of heat settings that'll use different amounts of battery power. This type of heated gloves tends to be significantly more expensive. </li></ol><h2 class="body-h2">What to look for when buying heated gloves<strong><br></strong></h2><p><strong>✔️ Fit: </strong>Most importantly, you'll want to make sure your heated gloves fit properly. We recommend measuring your hand and referencing the size chart if purchasing online. For ultimate comfort, make sure you can comfortably bend your hand into a fist and your entire wrist is covered to stay warm. </p><p><strong>✔️ Material: </strong>To stay completely warm, you'll want to make sure the gloves are wind and weather-proofed (especially if you plan on wearing them in the snow). Look for outer shells made with nylon or polyester blend with a soft fleece or wool interior liner. Heated gloves will vary in how thick they are with thinner styles better suited for working outside or skiing. Waterproof protection will help keep you hands protected from the elements, but note that they'll feel less breathable and may leave your hands a bit clammy. </p><p><strong>✔️ Battery Life: </strong>Most battery operated heated gloves offer rechargeable lithium batteries instead of single use. Rechargeable batteries typically offer two to ten hours of heat. For longer heating times, you'll need to buy an extra set to have a replacement with you.</p><p>Based on our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute's</a> Textiles Lab analysts' expertise in the category as well as rave online reviews, here are the <strong>best heated gloves to buy in 2021:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VELAZZIO-Heating-Rechargeable-Electric-Battery/dp/B09GTWXMTG?ref_=ast_slp_dp&th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves </a></li><li><strong>Best Value Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ActionHeat-Battery-Heated-Snow-Gloves/dp/B08FNHN1YX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ActionHeat Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ActionHeat Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Thin Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MGQQ1RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sun Will Rechargeable Electric Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sun Will Rechargeable Electric Battery Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Outdoor Work:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Volt-Leather-Comfortable-Weather-Outdoor/dp/B07RNN4859?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Volt Heated Work Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Volt Heated Work Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Outdoor Sports:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072N2BSGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Savior Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Savior Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Mittens:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L489PPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snow Deer Heated Ski Mittens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Snow Deer Heated Ski Mittens</a> </li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Arthritis:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Microwavable-Therapy-Mittens-Flaxseed-Inflammation/dp/B07S242C6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Physionatural Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed–Moist Heat Therapy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Physionatural Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed–Moist Heat Therapy</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Shoveling Snow:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Season-Rechargeable-Activities-Gray-Black/dp/B09H6THBDJ/ref=sr_1_6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aroma Season Rechargeable Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aroma Season Rechargeable Battery Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Fishing:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FX85DFP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greensha Electric Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greensha Electric Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery</a></li><li><strong>Best Chemically Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGUYI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HotHands Heated Fleece Glove / Mittens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HotHands Heated Fleece Glove / Mittens</a></li></ul>
    1/11

    The 10 Best Heated Gloves You Can Buy Online Right Now

    We updated this guide in November 2021 to ensure all products vetted by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab were in stock, removing sold out and discontinued products and including updated prices.

    Once the temperatures drop, our favorite winter activities can begin. We're talking skiing, ice fishing, sledding — and of course, many of us want to continue our daily outdoor activities, like running and motorcycling. Of course, in order to truly enjoy these activities (and those not-so-fun ones, like shoveling), you need all the best gear to keep you from freezing, including a good winter coat, winter boots and a pair of fleece-lined leggings. You’ll also want the best heated gloves you can find if your hands and fingers tend to get too cold in regular gloves. We'll get to our top picks for the best heated gloves you can buy, but first, let's break down the various types of heated gloves, the top-performing material options and other features to look for when you're shopping.

    Types of heated gloves that keep you warmest

    1. Chemically heated gloves: These gloves feature a pocket where you can place a disposable air-activated heating packet that'll warm up once removed from its packaging. The heat lasts around eight hours before having to be replaced. These gloves have the option to be worn without the heating packets too.
    2. Electric or battery-operated heated gloves: Instead of needing heating packet replacements, you'll need to recharge or replace the batteries. The battery compartment is connected to a series of heated wires that are embedded throughout the gloves' fabric. Most electric heated gloves have a variety of heat settings that'll use different amounts of battery power. This type of heated gloves tends to be significantly more expensive.

    What to look for when buying heated gloves

    ✔️ Fit: Most importantly, you'll want to make sure your heated gloves fit properly. We recommend measuring your hand and referencing the size chart if purchasing online. For ultimate comfort, make sure you can comfortably bend your hand into a fist and your entire wrist is covered to stay warm.

    ✔️ Material: To stay completely warm, you'll want to make sure the gloves are wind and weather-proofed (especially if you plan on wearing them in the snow). Look for outer shells made with nylon or polyester blend with a soft fleece or wool interior liner. Heated gloves will vary in how thick they are with thinner styles better suited for working outside or skiing. Waterproof protection will help keep you hands protected from the elements, but note that they'll feel less breathable and may leave your hands a bit clammy.

    ✔️ Battery Life: Most battery operated heated gloves offer rechargeable lithium batteries instead of single use. Rechargeable batteries typically offer two to ten hours of heat. For longer heating times, you'll need to buy an extra set to have a replacement with you.

    Based on our Good Housekeeping Institute's Textiles Lab analysts' expertise in the category as well as rave online reviews, here are the best heated gloves to buy in 2021:

  • <p><strong>VELAZZIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/VELAZZIO-Heating-Rechargeable-Electric-Battery/dp/B09GTWXMTG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These heated gloves from Velazzio have many innovative features. There's a durable water repellent finish to keep your hands protected while the liner is designed to be moisture wicking to prevent sweaty hands. The outer fabric is touchscreen compatible, so you can use your smartphone while wearing them. With <strong>three heat settings, an eight hour battery life, and a convenient carrying case</strong>, these are the ultimate heated gloves. </p>
    2/11

    1) Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves

    VELAZZIO

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    These heated gloves from Velazzio have many innovative features. There's a durable water repellent finish to keep your hands protected while the liner is designed to be moisture wicking to prevent sweaty hands. The outer fabric is touchscreen compatible, so you can use your smartphone while wearing them. With three heat settings, an eight hour battery life, and a convenient carrying case, these are the ultimate heated gloves.

  • <p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/ActionHeat-Battery-Heated-Snow-Gloves/dp/B08FNHN1YX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The ActionHeat battery-heated gloves feature built-in heating panels and are made with Action-Flex material that provides lightweight warmth and comfort. These gloves <strong>use AA batteries</strong> (not included) that are attached to a battery power pack that provide around five hours of heat. With the affordable price point, these gloves are a great buy to try out heated gloves. </p>
    3/11

    2) Heated Gloves

    ActionHeat

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    The ActionHeat battery-heated gloves feature built-in heating panels and are made with Action-Flex material that provides lightweight warmth and comfort. These gloves use AA batteries (not included) that are attached to a battery power pack that provide around five hours of heat. With the affordable price point, these gloves are a great buy to try out heated gloves.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Sun Will</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MGQQ1RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amazon reviewers say these gloves kept them warm on some brutal winter days. The gloves come with two rechargeable lithium batteries, which when charged, can last from two to six hours. The infrared fiber heating elements cover the back of hands, fingers, and finger tips for ultimate warmth. Reviewers love that this gloves provide <strong>excellent warmth while being thin enough for dexterity. </strong></p>
    4/11

    3) Rechargeable Electric Battery Heated Gloves

    Sun Will

    amazon.com

    119.00

    Shop Now

    Amazon reviewers say these gloves kept them warm on some brutal winter days. The gloves come with two rechargeable lithium batteries, which when charged, can last from two to six hours. The infrared fiber heating elements cover the back of hands, fingers, and finger tips for ultimate warmth. Reviewers love that this gloves provide excellent warmth while being thin enough for dexterity.

  • <p><strong>Volt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Volt-Leather-Comfortable-Weather-Outdoor/dp/B07RNN4859?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These 10-hour heat gloves will stay warm during your whole shift while being durable enough for all your outdoor needs. There are two layers: the inner provides the heat while the outer can handle any work you're doing for the day. The <strong>rugged outer nylon shell with leather pads</strong> keeps your hands protected during construction or lawn work. </p>
    5/11

    4) Mobile Warming Gloves

    Volt

    amazon.com

    $169.95

    Shop Now

    These 10-hour heat gloves will stay warm during your whole shift while being durable enough for all your outdoor needs. There are two layers: the inner provides the heat while the outer can handle any work you're doing for the day. The rugged outer nylon shell with leather pads keeps your hands protected during construction or lawn work.

  • <p><strong>Savior</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072N2BSGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for cycling, hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports, these touchscreen compatible gloves have <strong>a longer length to cover the wrists with an adjustable buckle.</strong> With heat on the back of hands and fingers, these gloves are designed for snow sports. The brand claims you'll feel the heat within 30 seconds of turning them on. </p>
    6/11

    5) Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery

    Savior

    amazon.com

    $139.99

    Shop Now

    Ideal for cycling, hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports, these touchscreen compatible gloves have a longer length to cover the wrists with an adjustable buckle. With heat on the back of hands and fingers, these gloves are designed for snow sports. The brand claims you'll feel the heat within 30 seconds of turning them on.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Snow Deer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L489PPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to be as warm as possible, go with mittens instead of gloves. Made of <strong>sheep leather and water-repellent polyester,</strong> these mittens heat up every part of your hand for up to six hours. The velcro tie and pull-cord allow for easy adjustments. There's even a hidden zipper pocket on the inside of the wrist to store valuables. </p>
    7/11

    6) Heated Ski Mittens

    Snow Deer

    amazon.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    If you want to be as warm as possible, go with mittens instead of gloves. Made of sheep leather and water-repellent polyester, these mittens heat up every part of your hand for up to six hours. The velcro tie and pull-cord allow for easy adjustments. There's even a hidden zipper pocket on the inside of the wrist to store valuables.

  • <p><strong>PhysioNatural</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Microwavable-Therapy-Mittens-Flaxseed-Inflammation/dp/B07S242C6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many who suffer from arthritis and Raynaud’s find relief with heated gloves. This pick has hundreds of rave Amazon reviews for being easy to use and amazingly comfortable, perfect for relaxing too. These mittens can be <strong>heated by putting them in the microwave</strong> for one to two minutes. They're filled with clay beads with lavender and flaxseed aromatherapy.</p>
    8/11

    7) Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed–Moist Heat Therapy

    PhysioNatural

    amazon.com

    $30.99

    Shop Now

    Many who suffer from arthritis and Raynaud’s find relief with heated gloves. This pick has hundreds of rave Amazon reviews for being easy to use and amazingly comfortable, perfect for relaxing too. These mittens can be heated by putting them in the microwave for one to two minutes. They're filled with clay beads with lavender and flaxseed aromatherapy.

  • <p><strong>Aroma Season</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Season-Rechargeable-Activities-Gray-Black/dp/B09H6THBDJ/ref=sr_1_6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When shoveling snow, you'll want super warm gloves that'll stay dry. Although a bit bulky, <strong>this pair is popular for being super warm among reviewers</strong>. There are three heat levels to choose from that you can manage with a touch of a button. Unlike many other heated gloves, this pair also heats your palm. </p>
    9/11

    8) Rechargeable Battery Heated Gloves

    Aroma Season

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    When shoveling snow, you'll want super warm gloves that'll stay dry. Although a bit bulky, this pair is popular for being super warm among reviewers. There are three heat levels to choose from that you can manage with a touch of a button. Unlike many other heated gloves, this pair also heats your palm.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Greensha</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>70.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FX85DFP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even when the heating setting is turned off, Greensha promises these gloves will keep your hands toasty. They're<strong> soft and lightweight </strong>while providing heat from rechargeable batteries. With a soft cotton inside and a nylon and leather outer fabric, they'll keep you warm and cozy while fishing or farming. </p>
    10/11

    9) Electric Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery

    Greensha

    amazon.com

    70.99

    Shop Now

    Even when the heating setting is turned off, Greensha promises these gloves will keep your hands toasty. They're soft and lightweight while providing heat from rechargeable batteries. With a soft cotton inside and a nylon and leather outer fabric, they'll keep you warm and cozy while fishing or farming.

  • <p><strong>HotHands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGUYI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to avoid electrically heated gloves, this pair from Hot Hands is ideal. There's <strong>a pocket on the top of the gloves where you can place an air-activated heating packet</strong>. This disposable packet will stay warm for around eight hours before needing replacement. The gloves include a free set of heating packets too. We love that these gloves/mittens can be worn with or without the heating packets. </p>
    11/11

    10) Heated Fleece Glove / Mittens

    HotHands

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    If you want to avoid electrically heated gloves, this pair from Hot Hands is ideal. There's a pocket on the top of the gloves where you can place an air-activated heating packet. This disposable packet will stay warm for around eight hours before needing replacement. The gloves include a free set of heating packets too. We love that these gloves/mittens can be worn with or without the heating packets.

<p><em>We updated this guide in November 2021 to ensure all products vetted by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab</a> were in stock, removing sold out and discontinued products and including updated prices. </em></p><hr><p>Once the temperatures drop, our favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g34313699/best-winter-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter activities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter activities </a>can begin. We're talking skiing, ice fishing, sledding — and of course, many of us want to continue our daily outdoor activities, like running and motorcycling. Of course, in order to truly enjoy these activities (and those not-so-fun ones, like shoveling), you need all the best gear to keep you from freezing, including a good <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/winter-coat-reviews/g2273/highest-rated-womens-winter-coats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter coat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter coat</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g29389536/best-winter-boots-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">winter boots</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28649051/fleece-lined-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fleece-lined leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fleece-lined leggings</a>. You’ll also want the best heated gloves you can find if your hands and fingers tend to get too cold in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g29127092/best-winter-gloves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regular gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">regular gloves</a>. We'll get to our top picks for the best heated gloves you can buy, but first, let's break down the various types of heated gloves, the top-performing material options and other features to look for when you're shopping.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Types of heated gloves that keep you warmest</h2><ol><li><strong>Chemically heated gloves:</strong> These gloves feature a pocket where you can place a disposable air-activated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HotHands-Hand-Warmers-Odorless-Activated/dp/B0007ZF4OA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heating packet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heating packet</a> that'll warm up once removed from its packaging. The heat lasts around eight hours before having to be replaced. These gloves have the option to be worn without the heating packets too. </li><li><strong>Electric or battery-operated heated gloves:</strong> Instead of needing heating packet replacements, you'll need to recharge or replace the batteries. The battery compartment is connected to a series of heated wires that are embedded throughout the gloves' fabric. Most electric heated gloves have a variety of heat settings that'll use different amounts of battery power. This type of heated gloves tends to be significantly more expensive. </li></ol><h2 class="body-h2">What to look for when buying heated gloves<strong><br></strong></h2><p><strong>✔️ Fit: </strong>Most importantly, you'll want to make sure your heated gloves fit properly. We recommend measuring your hand and referencing the size chart if purchasing online. For ultimate comfort, make sure you can comfortably bend your hand into a fist and your entire wrist is covered to stay warm. </p><p><strong>✔️ Material: </strong>To stay completely warm, you'll want to make sure the gloves are wind and weather-proofed (especially if you plan on wearing them in the snow). Look for outer shells made with nylon or polyester blend with a soft fleece or wool interior liner. Heated gloves will vary in how thick they are with thinner styles better suited for working outside or skiing. Waterproof protection will help keep you hands protected from the elements, but note that they'll feel less breathable and may leave your hands a bit clammy. </p><p><strong>✔️ Battery Life: </strong>Most battery operated heated gloves offer rechargeable lithium batteries instead of single use. Rechargeable batteries typically offer two to ten hours of heat. For longer heating times, you'll need to buy an extra set to have a replacement with you.</p><p>Based on our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute's</a> Textiles Lab analysts' expertise in the category as well as rave online reviews, here are the <strong>best heated gloves to buy in 2021:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VELAZZIO-Heating-Rechargeable-Electric-Battery/dp/B09GTWXMTG?ref_=ast_slp_dp&th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Velazzio Thermo1 Battery Heated Gloves </a></li><li><strong>Best Value Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ActionHeat-Battery-Heated-Snow-Gloves/dp/B08FNHN1YX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ActionHeat Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ActionHeat Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Thin Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MGQQ1RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sun Will Rechargeable Electric Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sun Will Rechargeable Electric Battery Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Outdoor Work:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Volt-Leather-Comfortable-Weather-Outdoor/dp/B07RNN4859?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Volt Heated Work Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Volt Heated Work Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Outdoor Sports:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072N2BSGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Savior Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Savior Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Mittens:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L489PPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snow Deer Heated Ski Mittens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Snow Deer Heated Ski Mittens</a> </li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Arthritis:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Microwavable-Therapy-Mittens-Flaxseed-Inflammation/dp/B07S242C6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Physionatural Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed–Moist Heat Therapy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Physionatural Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed–Moist Heat Therapy</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Shoveling Snow:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Season-Rechargeable-Activities-Gray-Black/dp/B09H6THBDJ/ref=sr_1_6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aroma Season Rechargeable Battery Heated Gloves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aroma Season Rechargeable Battery Heated Gloves</a></li><li><strong>Best Heated Gloves for Fishing:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FX85DFP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greensha Electric Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greensha Electric Heated Gloves with Rechargeable Battery</a></li><li><strong>Best Chemically Heated Gloves:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGUYI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HotHands Heated Fleece Glove / Mittens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HotHands Heated Fleece Glove / Mittens</a></li></ul>
<p><strong>VELAZZIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/VELAZZIO-Heating-Rechargeable-Electric-Battery/dp/B09GTWXMTG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These heated gloves from Velazzio have many innovative features. There's a durable water repellent finish to keep your hands protected while the liner is designed to be moisture wicking to prevent sweaty hands. The outer fabric is touchscreen compatible, so you can use your smartphone while wearing them. With <strong>three heat settings, an eight hour battery life, and a convenient carrying case</strong>, these are the ultimate heated gloves. </p>
<p><strong>ActionHeat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/ActionHeat-Battery-Heated-Snow-Gloves/dp/B08FNHN1YX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The ActionHeat battery-heated gloves feature built-in heating panels and are made with Action-Flex material that provides lightweight warmth and comfort. These gloves <strong>use AA batteries</strong> (not included) that are attached to a battery power pack that provide around five hours of heat. With the affordable price point, these gloves are a great buy to try out heated gloves. </p>
<p><strong>Sun Will</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MGQQ1RS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Amazon reviewers say these gloves kept them warm on some brutal winter days. The gloves come with two rechargeable lithium batteries, which when charged, can last from two to six hours. The infrared fiber heating elements cover the back of hands, fingers, and finger tips for ultimate warmth. Reviewers love that this gloves provide <strong>excellent warmth while being thin enough for dexterity. </strong></p>
<p><strong>Volt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Volt-Leather-Comfortable-Weather-Outdoor/dp/B07RNN4859?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These 10-hour heat gloves will stay warm during your whole shift while being durable enough for all your outdoor needs. There are two layers: the inner provides the heat while the outer can handle any work you're doing for the day. The <strong>rugged outer nylon shell with leather pads</strong> keeps your hands protected during construction or lawn work. </p>
<p><strong>Savior</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072N2BSGD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ideal for cycling, hiking, skiing, and other outdoor sports, these touchscreen compatible gloves have <strong>a longer length to cover the wrists with an adjustable buckle.</strong> With heat on the back of hands and fingers, these gloves are designed for snow sports. The brand claims you'll feel the heat within 30 seconds of turning them on. </p>
<p><strong>Snow Deer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L489PPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to be as warm as possible, go with mittens instead of gloves. Made of <strong>sheep leather and water-repellent polyester,</strong> these mittens heat up every part of your hand for up to six hours. The velcro tie and pull-cord allow for easy adjustments. There's even a hidden zipper pocket on the inside of the wrist to store valuables. </p>
<p><strong>PhysioNatural</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Microwavable-Therapy-Mittens-Flaxseed-Inflammation/dp/B07S242C6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many who suffer from arthritis and Raynaud’s find relief with heated gloves. This pick has hundreds of rave Amazon reviews for being easy to use and amazingly comfortable, perfect for relaxing too. These mittens can be <strong>heated by putting them in the microwave</strong> for one to two minutes. They're filled with clay beads with lavender and flaxseed aromatherapy.</p>
<p><strong>Aroma Season</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aroma-Season-Rechargeable-Activities-Gray-Black/dp/B09H6THBDJ/ref=sr_1_6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When shoveling snow, you'll want super warm gloves that'll stay dry. Although a bit bulky, <strong>this pair is popular for being super warm among reviewers</strong>. There are three heat levels to choose from that you can manage with a touch of a button. Unlike many other heated gloves, this pair also heats your palm. </p>
<p><strong>Greensha</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>70.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FX85DFP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even when the heating setting is turned off, Greensha promises these gloves will keep your hands toasty. They're<strong> soft and lightweight </strong>while providing heat from rechargeable batteries. With a soft cotton inside and a nylon and leather outer fabric, they'll keep you warm and cozy while fishing or farming. </p>
<p><strong>HotHands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005YXGUYI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.28414275%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to avoid electrically heated gloves, this pair from Hot Hands is ideal. There's <strong>a pocket on the top of the gloves where you can place an air-activated heating packet</strong>. This disposable packet will stay warm for around eight hours before needing replacement. The gloves include a free set of heating packets too. We love that these gloves/mittens can be worn with or without the heating packets. </p>

Shop the best heated gloves for both men and women that we tested and reviewed. Our buyer's guide includes the top-rated electric and battery-operated heated gloves you can buy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories