The #1 Food to Avoid When You Have an Upset Stomach

  • <p><a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g4459/why-does-my-stomach-hurt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tummy troubles" class="link ">Tummy troubles</a> due to overindulging, <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a45120/how-to-get-rid-of-stress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stress" class="link ">stress</a> or a nasty bug can strike at any given moment. It's uncomfortable enough dealing with bowel issues, but darting to the nearest bathroom every few hours (okay, sometimes even minutes!) can be annoying, if not downright embarrassing. And <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a40477653/anti-motion-sickness-glasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nausea" class="link ">nausea</a>, cramping or other stomach discomfort is equally miserable.</p><p>As an overall rule, it's best to stick with bland foods when your digestive system is off, says <span><a class="link " href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/11834/jaclyn-london-ms-rd-cdn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.">Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.</a></span>. Most people know to steer clear of triggers like dairy, sugar, fatty treats and alcohol, but the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a34541051/sugar-substitutes-alternatives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:synthetic sugars" class="link ">synthetic sugars </a>found in ultra-processed foods (they often end with "-ol," like sorbitol and xylitol) can also spell trouble. </p><p>When your tummy is queasy, keep in mind these feel-better tips from <a href="https://healthymediumnutrition.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Stamm" class="link ">Jessica Stamm</a>, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in California:</p><ul><li><strong>Shoot for smaller snack-like meals about every three hours. </strong>"This will help you avoid eating too much in one sitting, which can trigger your stomach to feel even worse, and it also helps prevent nausea from lack of fuel," Stamm says. </li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46956/how-much-water-should-i-drink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stay hydrated" class="link ">Stay hydrated</a></strong>. Avoid sugary beverages. If plain H20 doesn't excite you, try freezing ice cubes with a bit of ginger or mint, or sip on decaf tea.</li><li><strong>Keep a handle on stress</strong>; it may contribute to stomach upset and heighten medical causes like IBS. </li><li><strong>Keep a food journal: </strong>If you find that more and more of your days are consumed with tummy issues, try keeping a food journal to help find triggers and consult your doctor and/or a registered dietitian, says Stamm.<br></li></ul><p>And if you're taking antibiotics or just finished a round of them, "it can be a good idea to incorporate probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt or kefir into your diet, or start taking a probiotic supplement to help replenish the good bacteria in the gut that may have been wiped out from taking the medicine," <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adds Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT" class="link ">adds Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT</a>, deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab.</p><p>Here are some snacks and drinks that may heal an uneasy gut and bring you back to your "regular" state:</p>
    1/17

    The #1 Food to Avoid When You Have an Upset Stomach

    Tummy troubles due to overindulging, stress or a nasty bug can strike at any given moment. It's uncomfortable enough dealing with bowel issues, but darting to the nearest bathroom every few hours (okay, sometimes even minutes!) can be annoying, if not downright embarrassing. And nausea, cramping or other stomach discomfort is equally miserable.

    As an overall rule, it's best to stick with bland foods when your digestive system is off, says Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.. Most people know to steer clear of triggers like dairy, sugar, fatty treats and alcohol, but the synthetic sugars found in ultra-processed foods (they often end with "-ol," like sorbitol and xylitol) can also spell trouble.

    When your tummy is queasy, keep in mind these feel-better tips from Jessica Stamm, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in California:

    • Shoot for smaller snack-like meals about every three hours. "This will help you avoid eating too much in one sitting, which can trigger your stomach to feel even worse, and it also helps prevent nausea from lack of fuel," Stamm says.
    • Stay hydrated. Avoid sugary beverages. If plain H20 doesn't excite you, try freezing ice cubes with a bit of ginger or mint, or sip on decaf tea.
    • Keep a handle on stress; it may contribute to stomach upset and heighten medical causes like IBS.
    • Keep a food journal: If you find that more and more of your days are consumed with tummy issues, try keeping a food journal to help find triggers and consult your doctor and/or a registered dietitian, says Stamm.

    And if you're taking antibiotics or just finished a round of them, "it can be a good idea to incorporate probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt or kefir into your diet, or start taking a probiotic supplement to help replenish the good bacteria in the gut that may have been wiped out from taking the medicine," adds Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT, deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab.

    Here are some snacks and drinks that may heal an uneasy gut and bring you back to your "regular" state:

    margouillatphotos - Getty Images
  • <p>"Kefir is <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a37210263/what-is-kefir-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a probiotic-rich, fermented milk drink" class="link ">a probiotic-rich, fermented milk drink</a> that you can drink on its own or add to smoothies or other recipes, and it has a tart and tangy flavor, and a thin consistency," says Sassos. "It provides a healthy dose of diverse probiotics, which can help balance the gut microbiome. It's also been shown to support a healthy immune system and suppress viral infections." This may alleviate some discomfort and help you feel better. Look for varieties that are low in sugar, as options with higher sugar may exacerbate symptoms.</p>
    2/17

    Kefir

    "Kefir is a probiotic-rich, fermented milk drink that you can drink on its own or add to smoothies or other recipes, and it has a tart and tangy flavor, and a thin consistency," says Sassos. "It provides a healthy dose of diverse probiotics, which can help balance the gut microbiome. It's also been shown to support a healthy immune system and suppress viral infections." This may alleviate some discomfort and help you feel better. Look for varieties that are low in sugar, as options with higher sugar may exacerbate symptoms.

    Antons Jevterevs / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>If you’re sticking to a bland diet or experiencing symptoms like diarrhea, raw vegetables can be difficult to digest. But plain boiled vegetables, specifically ones like green beans, may be easier for your system to process, and they'll provide a dose of nutrients your body needs to function well and fight off what's plaguing you, Sassos says.</p>
    3/17

    Green beans

    If you’re sticking to a bland diet or experiencing symptoms like diarrhea, raw vegetables can be difficult to digest. But plain boiled vegetables, specifically ones like green beans, may be easier for your system to process, and they'll provide a dose of nutrients your body needs to function well and fight off what's plaguing you, Sassos says.

    Annie Otzen - Getty Images
  • <p>"Applesauce is an awesome aid to get your stomach back in working order," says Stamm. It's easy to digest but still delivers important nutrients like pectin (a type of fiber) and potassium, a mineral that functions as an electrolyte to help keep fluid levels balanced.</p>
    4/17

    Applesauce

    "Applesauce is an awesome aid to get your stomach back in working order," says Stamm. It's easy to digest but still delivers important nutrients like pectin (a type of fiber) and potassium, a mineral that functions as an electrolyte to help keep fluid levels balanced.

    Brycia James - Getty Images
  • <p>Cooked carrots are a great way to boost nutrition and flavor when your menu is limited. "Cooking vegetables like carrots or spinach makes them easier to digest, and they're perfect in egg scrambles or broth-based soups," Stamm says.</p>
    5/17

    Carrots

    Cooked carrots are a great way to boost nutrition and flavor when your menu is limited. "Cooking vegetables like carrots or spinach makes them easier to digest, and they're perfect in egg scrambles or broth-based soups," Stamm says.

    boblin - Getty Images
  • <p>Now's the time to lean in to your love for white rice. "You may be wired to go for whole grain, high fiber options when it comes to carbs — but trust me when I say that gentle is best when your tummy is uneasy," Stamm says. Since it's low in fiber, white rice is easy to digest, and its starchy quality may help turn loose stools into firmer ones.</p>
    6/17

    White rice

    Now's the time to lean in to your love for white rice. "You may be wired to go for whole grain, high fiber options when it comes to carbs — but trust me when I say that gentle is best when your tummy is uneasy," Stamm says. Since it's low in fiber, white rice is easy to digest, and its starchy quality may help turn loose stools into firmer ones.

    Roberto Machado Noa - Getty Images
  • <p>Getting a bit of protein is important, even when you're feeling icky, but reach for things like chicken or fish, which are easier to digest and prepared plainly compared to fattier red meat. "Unseasoned proteins can be a good addition to your plain white rice or a baked sweet potato," Stamm says.</p>
    7/17

    Chicken

    Getting a bit of protein is important, even when you're feeling icky, but reach for things like chicken or fish, which are easier to digest and prepared plainly compared to fattier red meat. "Unseasoned proteins can be a good addition to your plain white rice or a baked sweet potato," Stamm says.

    Kseniya Ovchinnikova - Getty Images
  • <p>"Bananas are great because they're easy to digest and considered non-irritating for the stomach and upper gastrointestinal tract," says Julie Upton, M.S., R.D., co-founder of <a href="http://appforhealth.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Appetite for Health" class="link ">Appetite for Health</a>. The high-fiber fruit not only keeps the system regular and aids in recovering from diarrhea, but the vitamin B6 also <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/g1470/flat-belly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reduces bloating" class="link ">reduces bloating</a> caused by fluid retention and the magnesium helps to relax muscles.<br></p>
    8/17

    Bananas

    "Bananas are great because they're easy to digest and considered non-irritating for the stomach and upper gastrointestinal tract," says Julie Upton, M.S., R.D., co-founder of Appetite for Health. The high-fiber fruit not only keeps the system regular and aids in recovering from diarrhea, but the vitamin B6 also reduces bloating caused by fluid retention and the magnesium helps to relax muscles.

    Getty Images
  • <p>While it may seem counterintuitive, keeping your belly empty when feeling queasy can create <em>more</em> nausea because there's nothing in the system to absorb stomach acid. Upton suggests nibbling on white toast or soda crackers every few hours since the starches from these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g26860631/healthy-carbs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:simple carbohydrates" class="link ">simple carbohydrates</a> "lack fiber, protein and fat — all of which slow digestion and sit in your stomach longer." </p><p>Upton's top two choices belong to the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce and dry toast) diet, "the clinical diet plan registered dietitians use when patients have acute diarrhea or nausea."</p>
    9/17

    White Toast

    While it may seem counterintuitive, keeping your belly empty when feeling queasy can create more nausea because there's nothing in the system to absorb stomach acid. Upton suggests nibbling on white toast or soda crackers every few hours since the starches from these simple carbohydrates "lack fiber, protein and fat — all of which slow digestion and sit in your stomach longer."

    Upton's top two choices belong to the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce and dry toast) diet, "the clinical diet plan registered dietitians use when patients have acute diarrhea or nausea."

    littleny - Getty Images
  • <p>"High-fat sources of protein like processed or red meats and fried food can cause reflux — especially if you’re consuming large amounts late at night," London says. "Eggs are an easier-to-digest alternative and an easy way to meet your protein needs without getting too full, too fast." She recommends scrambling them with a drizzle of cooking oil or butter for a light dinner when you need something simple. <br></p>
    10/17

    Eggs

    "High-fat sources of protein like processed or red meats and fried food can cause reflux — especially if you’re consuming large amounts late at night," London says. "Eggs are an easier-to-digest alternative and an easy way to meet your protein needs without getting too full, too fast." She recommends scrambling them with a drizzle of cooking oil or butter for a light dinner when you need something simple.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Adding whole grains can both soothe tummy ailments <em>and</em> prevent any future intestinal issues. "Soluble <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a31028145/oatmeal-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiber from oats" class="link ">fiber from oats </a>draws water into your digestive tract and moves food through your body," London says. Aim to hit at least 25 to 35 grams of total fiber per day, but don't overdo it. "Both hunger and overeating can make nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, and gas even worse," she adds. </p>
    11/17

    Oats

    Adding whole grains can both soothe tummy ailments and prevent any future intestinal issues. "Soluble fiber from oats draws water into your digestive tract and moves food through your body," London says. Aim to hit at least 25 to 35 grams of total fiber per day, but don't overdo it. "Both hunger and overeating can make nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, and gas even worse," she adds.

    Synergee - Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a26875/probiotics-and-prebiotics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prebiotic foods" class="link ">Prebiotic foods</a> — produce, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds — can help "fuel" friendly gut bacteria in your GI tract, London explains. By stimulating that "microbiota," prebiotics boost intestinal immunity and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4487/anti-inflammatory-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prevent inflammation" class="link ">prevent inflammation</a>, diarrhea, and other GI problems, according to 2013 research by the <a href="http://www.ift.org/newsroom/news-releases/2013/july/16/what-are-fructooliogosaccharides.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Institute of Food Technologists" class="link ">Institute of Food Technologists</a>. Stock up on<span class="st"> tomatoes, chicory, onions, asparagus, and wheat for the best benefits.</span></p>
    12/17

    Tomatoes

    Prebiotic foods — produce, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds — can help "fuel" friendly gut bacteria in your GI tract, London explains. By stimulating that "microbiota," prebiotics boost intestinal immunity and prevent inflammation, diarrhea, and other GI problems, according to 2013 research by the Institute of Food Technologists. Stock up on tomatoes, chicory, onions, asparagus, and wheat for the best benefits.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Foods that are rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium also <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/g781/belly-fat-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reduce belly bloat" class="link ">reduce belly bloat</a> by balancing out sodium. Plus, research has linked diets high in these nutrients with smaller waists in those genetically predisposed to carrying weight in their midsections. Add <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48026/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yams" class="link ">yams</a>, avocados, oranges and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19500845/spinach-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spinach" class="link ">spinach</a> to your repertoire to help bust bloating.</p>
    13/17

    Sweet Potatoes

    Foods that are rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium also reduce belly bloat by balancing out sodium. Plus, research has linked diets high in these nutrients with smaller waists in those genetically predisposed to carrying weight in their midsections. Add yams, avocados, oranges and spinach to your repertoire to help bust bloating.

    Getty Images
  • <p>"<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4300/tea-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ginger tea" class="link ">Ginger tea</a>, ginger supplements, ginger lozenges — ginger has been shown in some studies to help alleviate nausea and vomiting," Upton says. "In fact, it is often recommended for morning sickness and for chemotherapy-induced nausea."</p><p>Just one word of caution: "While it's safe for adults, ginger should not be used to treat a child's gastrointestinal illness," she adds.</p>
    14/17

    Ginger

    "Ginger tea, ginger supplements, ginger lozenges — ginger has been shown in some studies to help alleviate nausea and vomiting," Upton says. "In fact, it is often recommended for morning sickness and for chemotherapy-induced nausea."

    Just one word of caution: "While it's safe for adults, ginger should not be used to treat a child's gastrointestinal illness," she adds.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Upset tummies often result from getting a little backed up. And since <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46956/how-much-water-should-i-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dehydration" class="link ">dehydration</a> frequently causes constipation, sipping unsweetened beverages like tea, sparkling H2O, and the occasional diet soda can keep everything moving along. Most people need a minimum of eight cups per day.</p>
    15/17

    Water

    Upset tummies often result from getting a little backed up. And since dehydration frequently causes constipation, sipping unsweetened beverages like tea, sparkling H2O, and the occasional diet soda can keep everything moving along. Most people need a minimum of eight cups per day.

    Getty Images
  • <p>If you know your tummy troubles stem from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g4448/causes-of-constipation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:constipation" class="link ">constipation</a>, London also recommends drinking a cup of joe first thing in the morning. Research has shown that caffeine plus <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a32231/healthy-benefits-of-coffee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee" class="link ">coffee</a>'s plant-based antioxidants can help you stay regular. Avoid caffeinated beverages if you're sensitive, or feeling nausea or reflux unrelated to constipation.</p>
    16/17

    Coffee

    If you know your tummy troubles stem from constipation, London also recommends drinking a cup of joe first thing in the morning. Research has shown that caffeine plus coffee's plant-based antioxidants can help you stay regular. Avoid caffeinated beverages if you're sensitive, or feeling nausea or reflux unrelated to constipation.

    Getty Images
  • <p>You may be craving comfort foods, but we're not advising you to eat french fries when your tummy hurts. Just like some foods can help with stomach upset, there are also certain foods that may make things worse. Steer clear of these foods when you have an upset stomach:</p><ul><li>Fried foods</li><li>Fatty/greasy foods</li><li>Spicy foods</li><li>Acidic foods</li><li>Sugary/artificially sweetened foods</li><li>Alcohol </li></ul>
    17/17

    Foods to Avoid

    You may be craving comfort foods, but we're not advising you to eat french fries when your tummy hurts. Just like some foods can help with stomach upset, there are also certain foods that may make things worse. Steer clear of these foods when you have an upset stomach:

    • Fried foods
    • Fatty/greasy foods
    • Spicy foods
    • Acidic foods
    • Sugary/artificially sweetened foods
    • Alcohol
    Samere Fahim Photography - Getty Images
<p><a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g4459/why-does-my-stomach-hurt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tummy troubles" class="link ">Tummy troubles</a> due to overindulging, <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a45120/how-to-get-rid-of-stress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stress" class="link ">stress</a> or a nasty bug can strike at any given moment. It's uncomfortable enough dealing with bowel issues, but darting to the nearest bathroom every few hours (okay, sometimes even minutes!) can be annoying, if not downright embarrassing. And <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a40477653/anti-motion-sickness-glasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nausea" class="link ">nausea</a>, cramping or other stomach discomfort is equally miserable.</p><p>As an overall rule, it's best to stick with bland foods when your digestive system is off, says <span><a class="link " href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/11834/jaclyn-london-ms-rd-cdn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.">Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.</a></span>. Most people know to steer clear of triggers like dairy, sugar, fatty treats and alcohol, but the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a34541051/sugar-substitutes-alternatives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:synthetic sugars" class="link ">synthetic sugars </a>found in ultra-processed foods (they often end with "-ol," like sorbitol and xylitol) can also spell trouble. </p><p>When your tummy is queasy, keep in mind these feel-better tips from <a href="https://healthymediumnutrition.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Stamm" class="link ">Jessica Stamm</a>, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in California:</p><ul><li><strong>Shoot for smaller snack-like meals about every three hours. </strong>"This will help you avoid eating too much in one sitting, which can trigger your stomach to feel even worse, and it also helps prevent nausea from lack of fuel," Stamm says. </li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46956/how-much-water-should-i-drink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stay hydrated" class="link ">Stay hydrated</a></strong>. Avoid sugary beverages. If plain H20 doesn't excite you, try freezing ice cubes with a bit of ginger or mint, or sip on decaf tea.</li><li><strong>Keep a handle on stress</strong>; it may contribute to stomach upset and heighten medical causes like IBS. </li><li><strong>Keep a food journal: </strong>If you find that more and more of your days are consumed with tummy issues, try keeping a food journal to help find triggers and consult your doctor and/or a registered dietitian, says Stamm.<br></li></ul><p>And if you're taking antibiotics or just finished a round of them, "it can be a good idea to incorporate probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt or kefir into your diet, or start taking a probiotic supplement to help replenish the good bacteria in the gut that may have been wiped out from taking the medicine," <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adds Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT" class="link ">adds Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT</a>, deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab.</p><p>Here are some snacks and drinks that may heal an uneasy gut and bring you back to your "regular" state:</p>
<p>"Kefir is <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a37210263/what-is-kefir-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a probiotic-rich, fermented milk drink" class="link ">a probiotic-rich, fermented milk drink</a> that you can drink on its own or add to smoothies or other recipes, and it has a tart and tangy flavor, and a thin consistency," says Sassos. "It provides a healthy dose of diverse probiotics, which can help balance the gut microbiome. It's also been shown to support a healthy immune system and suppress viral infections." This may alleviate some discomfort and help you feel better. Look for varieties that are low in sugar, as options with higher sugar may exacerbate symptoms.</p>
<p>If you’re sticking to a bland diet or experiencing symptoms like diarrhea, raw vegetables can be difficult to digest. But plain boiled vegetables, specifically ones like green beans, may be easier for your system to process, and they'll provide a dose of nutrients your body needs to function well and fight off what's plaguing you, Sassos says.</p>
<p>"Applesauce is an awesome aid to get your stomach back in working order," says Stamm. It's easy to digest but still delivers important nutrients like pectin (a type of fiber) and potassium, a mineral that functions as an electrolyte to help keep fluid levels balanced.</p>
<p>Cooked carrots are a great way to boost nutrition and flavor when your menu is limited. "Cooking vegetables like carrots or spinach makes them easier to digest, and they're perfect in egg scrambles or broth-based soups," Stamm says.</p>
<p>Now's the time to lean in to your love for white rice. "You may be wired to go for whole grain, high fiber options when it comes to carbs — but trust me when I say that gentle is best when your tummy is uneasy," Stamm says. Since it's low in fiber, white rice is easy to digest, and its starchy quality may help turn loose stools into firmer ones.</p>
<p>Getting a bit of protein is important, even when you're feeling icky, but reach for things like chicken or fish, which are easier to digest and prepared plainly compared to fattier red meat. "Unseasoned proteins can be a good addition to your plain white rice or a baked sweet potato," Stamm says.</p>
<p>"Bananas are great because they're easy to digest and considered non-irritating for the stomach and upper gastrointestinal tract," says Julie Upton, M.S., R.D., co-founder of <a href="http://appforhealth.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Appetite for Health" class="link ">Appetite for Health</a>. The high-fiber fruit not only keeps the system regular and aids in recovering from diarrhea, but the vitamin B6 also <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/g1470/flat-belly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reduces bloating" class="link ">reduces bloating</a> caused by fluid retention and the magnesium helps to relax muscles.<br></p>
<p>While it may seem counterintuitive, keeping your belly empty when feeling queasy can create <em>more</em> nausea because there's nothing in the system to absorb stomach acid. Upton suggests nibbling on white toast or soda crackers every few hours since the starches from these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g26860631/healthy-carbs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:simple carbohydrates" class="link ">simple carbohydrates</a> "lack fiber, protein and fat — all of which slow digestion and sit in your stomach longer." </p><p>Upton's top two choices belong to the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce and dry toast) diet, "the clinical diet plan registered dietitians use when patients have acute diarrhea or nausea."</p>
<p>"High-fat sources of protein like processed or red meats and fried food can cause reflux — especially if you’re consuming large amounts late at night," London says. "Eggs are an easier-to-digest alternative and an easy way to meet your protein needs without getting too full, too fast." She recommends scrambling them with a drizzle of cooking oil or butter for a light dinner when you need something simple. <br></p>
<p>Adding whole grains can both soothe tummy ailments <em>and</em> prevent any future intestinal issues. "Soluble <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a31028145/oatmeal-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiber from oats" class="link ">fiber from oats </a>draws water into your digestive tract and moves food through your body," London says. Aim to hit at least 25 to 35 grams of total fiber per day, but don't overdo it. "Both hunger and overeating can make nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, and gas even worse," she adds. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a26875/probiotics-and-prebiotics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prebiotic foods" class="link ">Prebiotic foods</a> — produce, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds — can help "fuel" friendly gut bacteria in your GI tract, London explains. By stimulating that "microbiota," prebiotics boost intestinal immunity and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4487/anti-inflammatory-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prevent inflammation" class="link ">prevent inflammation</a>, diarrhea, and other GI problems, according to 2013 research by the <a href="http://www.ift.org/newsroom/news-releases/2013/july/16/what-are-fructooliogosaccharides.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Institute of Food Technologists" class="link ">Institute of Food Technologists</a>. Stock up on<span class="st"> tomatoes, chicory, onions, asparagus, and wheat for the best benefits.</span></p>
<p>Foods that are rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium also <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/g781/belly-fat-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reduce belly bloat" class="link ">reduce belly bloat</a> by balancing out sodium. Plus, research has linked diets high in these nutrients with smaller waists in those genetically predisposed to carrying weight in their midsections. Add <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48026/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yams" class="link ">yams</a>, avocados, oranges and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19500845/spinach-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spinach" class="link ">spinach</a> to your repertoire to help bust bloating.</p>
<p>"<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4300/tea-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ginger tea" class="link ">Ginger tea</a>, ginger supplements, ginger lozenges — ginger has been shown in some studies to help alleviate nausea and vomiting," Upton says. "In fact, it is often recommended for morning sickness and for chemotherapy-induced nausea."</p><p>Just one word of caution: "While it's safe for adults, ginger should not be used to treat a child's gastrointestinal illness," she adds.</p>
<p>Upset tummies often result from getting a little backed up. And since <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a46956/how-much-water-should-i-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dehydration" class="link ">dehydration</a> frequently causes constipation, sipping unsweetened beverages like tea, sparkling H2O, and the occasional diet soda can keep everything moving along. Most people need a minimum of eight cups per day.</p>
<p>If you know your tummy troubles stem from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g4448/causes-of-constipation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:constipation" class="link ">constipation</a>, London also recommends drinking a cup of joe first thing in the morning. Research has shown that caffeine plus <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a32231/healthy-benefits-of-coffee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee" class="link ">coffee</a>'s plant-based antioxidants can help you stay regular. Avoid caffeinated beverages if you're sensitive, or feeling nausea or reflux unrelated to constipation.</p>
<p>You may be craving comfort foods, but we're not advising you to eat french fries when your tummy hurts. Just like some foods can help with stomach upset, there are also certain foods that may make things worse. Steer clear of these foods when you have an upset stomach:</p><ul><li>Fried foods</li><li>Fatty/greasy foods</li><li>Spicy foods</li><li>Acidic foods</li><li>Sugary/artificially sweetened foods</li><li>Alcohol </li></ul>

These easily-digestible foods will help when you have an upset stomach as they are easily digestible. Also, know which foods to avoid when you feel sick.

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid