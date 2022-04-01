The 8 Best Coffee and Espresso Machines of 2022

  • <p>Do you remember the first time you had coffee? Not your first cup, which was about 90% cream and sugar because you were 13, but the first time you truly <em>tasted </em>coffee. You took a sip, grimaced and said, “Ugh, gross,” and immediately went back in for another sip. Since then, you’ve probably ironed out exactly how you like your morning cup of joe, but the beauty of being human is that no one is truly alike, and that includes your coffee order. Whether everyone in your household or office likes their coffee a different way or you’re still tweaking your perfect cup, a combination coffee and espresso machine is a staple every caffeine connoisseur should have in their kitchen.</p><p>More of a “one brew type” kinda person? Check out our recommendations for the <a href="https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/cookware-reviews/g39266017/best-espresso-machine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best espresso machines" class="link ">best espresso machines</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g38934958/best-cold-brew-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew coffee makers" class="link ">cold brew coffee makers</a>. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks</h2><ul><li><strong>Best Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRM697D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De’Longhi All-in-One Coffee & Espresso Maker" class="link ">De’Longhi All-in-One Coffee & Espresso Maker</a></li><li><strong>Best Budget Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NAHO017?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine by De'Longhi" class="link ">Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine by De'Longhi</a></li><li><strong>Best Splurge Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TGCTT6C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De’Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine" class="link ">De’Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine</a></li><li><strong>Most Versatile Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RG7ZSG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mr. Coffee All-in-One Occasions Specialty Pods Coffee and Espresso Maker" class="link ">Mr. Coffee All-in-One Occasions Specialty Pods Coffee and Espresso Maker</a></li><li><strong>Easiest to Use Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VFY4MXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine" class="link ">Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine</a></li><li><strong>Best Portable Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0047BIWSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker" class="link ">Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker</a></li><li><strong>Best Combination Drip Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PGR2Z5N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe" class="link ">Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe</a></li><li><strong>Best Combination Pod Coffee and Espresso Maker:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FKeurig-K-Cafe-Special-Edition-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Pod-Coffee-Latte-and-Cappuccino-Maker-Nickel%2F354978330&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39432149%2Fbest-coffee-and-espresso-combo-makers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keurig K-Café Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker" class="link ">Keurig K-Café Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker</a></li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">How we picked these products</h2><p>To find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g2083/top-rated-coffeemakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best coffee maker" class="link ">best coffee maker</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g29069348/best-espresso-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:espresso machine" class="link ">espresso machine</a> combos, we turned to our friends at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>. Their team of on-staff experts—which includes all types: engineers! data analysts! registered dietitians!—rigorously put everyday products to the test (and then more and <em>more</em> tests) in their New York City-based labs to determine which ones you can trust. Their kitchen techs conducted rigorous tests on a variety of coffee machines that they identified as the most popular based on their availability, brand reputation, and reviews. Then, they evaluated each model’s user-friendliness, cleanability, performance, consistency of temperature and volume, noise while in operation, taste, and even splatter and drip tests. Based on their findings, we’ve identified the models that we think will keep you happy (and caffeinated) for a <em>lungo </em>time. <strong>These are the best coffee and espresso makers you can buy in 2022.</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>De'Longhi</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$289.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRM697D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do you tend to change your coffee order with your mood? Regardless of your coffee preferences, you’re bound to satisfy your caffeine cravings with the <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRM697D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee & Espresso Maker" class="link ">De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee & Espresso Maker</a></strong>, which offers a drip coffee function, espresso pod compatibility, and built-in <a href="https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/cookware-reviews/g32759410/best-milk-frothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk frother" class="link ">milk frother</a> for cappuccinos or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35683630/latte-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lattes" class="link ">lattes</a>.</p><p> The Good Housekeeping Institute calls this machine "as sleek as it can get," but they’re not just talking about the classic design—it features two water reservoirs to seamlessly brew drip coffee and espresso (though it didn’t brew as hot a cup as other options during testing). Furthermore, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HRM697D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De'Longhi All-in-One" class="link ">De'Longhi All-in-One</a> comes fully equipped with one- and two-cup espresso filters, so you can make up to two cups of espresso at a time. This maker isn’t dishwasher-safe, but it’s still relatively easy to hand-wash thanks to its detachable flip-top lid and wide opening.</p>
  • <p><strong>Nespresso</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$182.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NAHO017?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just because you may be brewing on a budget doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to strong, silky-smooth coffee. That’s why you should consider the intuitive and functional <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NAHO017?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe" class="link "><strong>Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe</strong></a>, which can produce a frothy crema and up to 14 ounces of everything from single or double espresso to lungo with just the touch of a button. (In fact, one of the Good Housekeeping Institute's testers "didn’t even need to add milk, although that’s how she normally drinks her coffee.") </p><p>Though it may be a tad loud, it makes up for any shortcomings with its consistent temperature and volume, 19-bar pressure system, and a sleek, modern design (which is made from 54 percent recycled plastic and includes a removable 60-ounce tank). The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NAHO017?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:VertuoPlus Deluxe" class="link ">VertuoPlus Deluxe</a> only takes Nespresso’s VertuoLine premium pods, but with nearly 30 flavor options to choose from, you’re sure to find something you like. And when you’re done enjoying your drink, you can mail any used pods back to Nespresso to be recycled.</p>
  • <p><strong>De'Longhi</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$1499.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TGCTT6C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They should’ve named the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TGCTT6C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De’Longhi Dinamica Plus" class="link "><strong>De’Longhi Dinamica Plus</strong></a> “I Can’t Believe It’s Not <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g24445159/best-starbucks-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Starbucks" class="link ">Starbucks</a>,” because you’ll be shocked at the coffee quality this super-automatic machine produces. You’ll have to put in a little bit of effort to get it up and running, but it’s all smooth sailing from there: From grinding beans to tamping and brewing, this maker does it all, and the Good Housekeeping Institute found it produced a “smoother… rounder” and “nicely hot” cup compared to other models (though they thought the crema was a little thin). </p><p>In addition to offering 19 bars of pressure and an intuitive touchscreen control panel, you can choose from 16 drink options and three frothing settings with enough time to choose your preference before the magical brewing experience begins. Plus, maintenance is a breeze: The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TGCTT6C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dinamica Plus" class="link ">Dinamica Plus</a> rinses when turned off, the detachable milk hopper is simple to clean and fill, and this machine even reminds you to clean the thermal milk jug (and offers a pre-programmed cleaning setting to do so).</p>
  • <p><strong>Mr. Coffee</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$259.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RG7ZSG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the hunt for a coffee and espresso maker that can do it all? Consider your search over, because the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RG7ZSG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mr. Coffee All-in-One" class="link "><strong>Mr. Coffee All-in-One</strong></a> is here to brew all kinds of coffee with four size settings. Use the 15-bar pressure system to produce a single or double shot of espresso (which the Good Housekeeping Institute’s panel described as “smoothish”), brew drip coffee in the 10-cup thermal carafe, or make <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35683630/latte-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lattes" class="link ">lattes</a> and cappuccinos with the built-in <a href="https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/cookware-reviews/g32759410/best-milk-frothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk frother" class="link ">milk frother</a>. You can also pop your favorite K-cup into the single-serve attachment, but just know that the test panel said it “takes a little under two minutes to brew because it doesn’t produce a steady stream of coffee.” </p><p>There’s more to the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RG7ZSG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mr. Coffee All-in-One" class="link ">Mr. Coffee All-in-One</a> than just multiple brewing options, though—it’s also a breeze to clean and refill (thanks to the 55-ounce detachable water tank) and the sound indicator lets you know when it’s done brewing. This machine even has the capacity to stow away the included tamper, espresso maker, and single serve attachments in its storage tray.</p>
  • <p><strong>Philips</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$799.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VFY4MXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don’t have to be a skilled barista to make a scrumptious cup of coffee. If the thought of using a coffee machine makes you a little uneasy, consider a user-friendly model like the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VFY4MXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine" class="link "><strong>Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine</strong></a>. With just the touch of a few buttons, you have full control over every beverage you brew, from strength and size to even amount of milk added to your drink. </p><p>This feature-packed maker is also a breeze to store and clean thanks to its removable water reservoir and milk frother attachment, which forgoes a straw. No matter which of the five drink options you choose, you’re sure to be just as impressed as the Good Housekeeping Institute's kitchen tech experts, who praised the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VFY4MXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Philips 3200 Series" class="link ">Philips 3200 Series</a> for producing a "flavorful but light-bodied" brew.</p>
  • <p><strong>AeroPress</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0047BIWSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most coffee and espresso makers don’t travel well, but that’s not an issue for the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0047BIWSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AeroPress" class="link "><strong>AeroPress</strong></a>, which espresso enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs alike applaud for being easy to pack, clean, and store, with all pieces easily fitting into a single gallon-size plastic bag. </p><p>Simply place this brewer filter-side down over your mug, fill it with hot water (and your favorite ground <a href="https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/cookware-reviews/g32147660/best-coffee-beans-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee beans" class="link ">coffee beans</a>, of course), and then push the removable plunger down through the plastic tube to fill your cup with up to eight ounces of fresh java. </p><p>Though the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0047BIWSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AeroPress" class="link ">AeroPress</a> does require brand-specific paper filters, they give you 350 when you buy it to get started, and you’ll save more money in the long run by not having to purchase pricier single-use pods.</p>
  • <p><strong>Ninja</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$397.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PGR2Z5N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Boasting plenty of brewing options—including classic, rich, and even iced coffee—and a wide array of size settings, the possibilities are truly endless with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PGR2Z5N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe" class="link "><strong>Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe</strong></a>. Perfect for those who prefer an espresso-based drink (as opposed to straight-up espresso), this machine even offers a specialty brew function to make concentrates for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PGR2Z5N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.39432149%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ninja Specialty" class="link ">Ninja Specialty</a> may not make the most robust coffee compared to our other recommendations, but we still like its speed and thoughtful details, including a fold-away milk frother, a two-hour keep-warm feature, an intuitive control panel, and a “drip stop” feature so you can pour yourself a cup mid-brew. </p><p>It also includes a removable water tank with side handles for an easier grip and a measuring spoon that attaches to the side of the machine so you don’t have to worry about losing it. Bear in mind, however, that the glass carafe is not dishwasher-safe and has a small opening, which the Good Housekeeping Institute noted "may be hard for larger hands to get in and clean."</p>
  • <p><strong>Keurig</strong></p><p>Walmart</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F354978330%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39432149%2Fbest-coffee-and-espresso-combo-makers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone loves the convenience of a pod coffee maker, but when you throw in the ability to make hot or iced espresso-based drinks in four different sizes, don’t be surprised if all your neighbors suddenly start “popping by” for random visits. The Good Housekeeping Institute’s testers found the <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FKeurig-K-Cafe-Special-Edition-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Pod-Coffee-Latte-and-Cappuccino-Maker-Nickel%2F354978330&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39432149%2Fbest-coffee-and-espresso-combo-makers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keurig K-Café" class="link ">Keurig K-Café</a></strong> was simple to use and consistent in brew time, preheat time, temperature, and volume. </p><p>However, despite brewing scrumptious <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35683630/latte-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lattes" class="link ">lattes</a> and cappuccinos and boasting convenient features like a “strong” brewing function and a built-in milk frother, the panel found the espresso was “bland,” weak, and “burnt in one test” (though it “seemed to get hotter as more cycles were brewed”). Sure, the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FKeurig-K-Cafe-Special-Edition-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Pod-Coffee-Latte-and-Cappuccino-Maker-Nickel%2F354978330&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fcookware-reviews%2Fg39432149%2Fbest-coffee-and-espresso-combo-makers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:K-Café" class="link ">K-Café</a> leaves a bit of splatter on the counter and doesn’t automatically deposit used K-cups into a collection container—so you’ll have to dispose of them yourself—but we think these clean-up issues are minor when you consider its overall user-friendliness.</p>
