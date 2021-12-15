8 Best Chef’s Knives for Every Skill Level

A high-quality chef’s knife is a kitchen must, right alongside a neat little paring knife and a serrated bread knife. No matter your culinary skill level, if you plan to chop an onion, slice an apple, or crush a clove of garlic, chances are you’re going to reach for your chef’s knife.
Chef’s knives are usually designed in the German (European) or Japanese (Western) style and have distinct differences—from the shape and thickness of the blade to what the blade is made from. No matter which style you choose, you’ll usually find options with blades in the 6- to 10-inch-long range and in a variety of handle materials. If your knife roll is missing this key piece of cutlery or it’s just time for an upgrade, check out our recommendations below of the best chef’s knives for every budget. But first, here’s what to look for when shopping for a chef’s knife.
The Expert: I am a trained chef, recipe developer, and active home cook. I am also a food writer for a variety of digital and print publications, including Real Simple, Simply Recipes, and Insider. I use my chef’s knives every day and even like to travel with my favorite so I don’t risk being caught without one that’s comfortable, sharp, and manageable. (I learned this lesson after spending a week at a rental with one knife that was so flimsy and dull I could barely slice a banana.) While it’s easy to get caught up in the idea that spending top dollar for a brand name is the way to go, I have a few simple rules when shopping for a knife: It has to feel good in my hand so I can comfortably use it all day without it feeling heavy or awkward, it has a sturdy stainless-steel blade that stays sharp and requires minimal maintenance, and the blade is forged (made from a single bar of steel) rather than stamped (cut from a sheet). Even better if it has a tapered, pointed end to help initiate cuts, whether I‘m butchering or just slicing a taught tomato skin.
What to Consider When Buying a Chef’s Knife
Blade Shape Some chef’s knives have a rounded (or curved) blade, while others have a straight edge. The difference comes down to how you cut. Rounded blades lend themselves to more of a rocking-style slice, while flat blades are great for chopping up and down. Japanese knives, like santokus, tend to have flat blades, while European knives have more of a curve.
You may also come across the terms full- and partial-tang in your search for a chef’s knife. This refers to how the knife’s blade and handle are joined. Full-tang knives have a blade that extends the full length of the handle. Partial-tang means that the stainless blade extends only about half the length of the handle. Full-tang knives tend to be heavier, more expensive, and more durable.
Blade Thickness The thickness of the edge of your knife blade relates to its sharpness. European knives are typically sharpened to a 20 to 25-degree angle, while Japanese knives can be as sharp as 15 degrees. A more acute angle results in a sharper edge. This also means that you may need to sharpen the blade more often, as an acute angle will get dull faster than a blunt angle will.
Some blades are also made with shallow divots that run the length of one or both sides (aka hollow-blade edge), which prevent water-containing foods from sticking to the side of your knife while you work. The concave shape of the divot breaks any hydrogen bonds that might hold, say, a cucumber slice to the side of your knife. This makes your job easier and faster, since you won’t have to keep plucking cucumbers from your blade as you work.
Blade Material All of the knives on this list have a stainless-steel blade, which are resistant to rust and stains (unlike a high-carbon steel blade, which will patina with age). When you see the term “high-carbon” as it relates to stainless steel, that means the blade contains at least .55 percent carbon. Carbon-containing blades are harder and therefore hold their edge longer. High-carbon blades also resist wear better.
On the other hand, high-carbon blades are more expensive and less flexible than stainless-steel blades that contain little or no carbon. A high-carbon stainless-steel knife is more likely to crack under extreme pressure, so it may not be the best bet if you’re butchering tougher pieces of meat.
Handle Material The handle of your chef’s knife will be some form of wood, stainless steel, or plastic—each of which has pros and cons. A handle made of wood will feel soft and comfortable in your hand, but it may not last as long as harder materials, and you have to be careful to not let it get too wet—don’t let it sit in a sink full of soapy water. Rubberized or textured plastic handles provide good grip; just don’t leave them near high heat where they can melt. Hard plastic and stainless-steel handles are, well, hard and not very grippy, but they’re incredibly long-lasting. And, finally, some knives have a bolster where the blade meets the handle. This part of the knife is essentially a place to rest your fingers away from the sharp part of the blade.
Size and Weight The knives on our list have blades that range in length from 6 to 10 inches. In most cases, a shorter blade results in a lighter knife. If you have small hands, you may prefer working with a shorter and lighter knife. But if you like a bit of heft for added leverage to, say, work through a whole squash or large melon, a heavier knife will come in handy.
How I Evaluated
I’ve used many of the knives recommended here and have compiled this selection of the best chef’s knives based on my personal experience and extensive product research as well as online consumer reviews and ratings. I also considered key features such as the length and material of the blade and handle, the overall weight of the knife (from tip to end), and price and availability. These are the chef’s knives I recommend.