The 8 Best Bone Conduction Headphones

  • <p class="body-text">Bone conduction headphone technology is super cool: they have plates that sit against your jaw or cheekbones, sending sound vibrations directly to your inner ear, totally bypassing your ear canal and ear drum. That means you can listen to music and take calls <em>and</em> still hear what's happening around you. Pretty smart—and one might argue essential—in our multitasking world for safety, never mind cutting down on the frustration of screaming “excuse me!!” to the oblivious plugged-in bro standing in the middle of the supermarket aisle. Read on for our recommendations for the best bone conduction headphones to consider for every budget and activity. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Budget and fit aside, the most important things to keep in mind while shopping for bone conduction headphones include waterproof rating, hours of playtime or talk time on a single charge, and standby time, which refers to how long they stay charged if left unused. </p><p>Generally speaking, you can expect to get up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and headphones designed for work, often with noise-cancelling mic, can feature talk times up to 16 hours. The majority of headphones are water-resistant, with an IPX5 rating, though look for headphones with an IP67 rating if you’re a heavy sweater or bike or run in heavy rain. Swimmers will want something completely waterproof, with an IPX8 rating.</p><p>Most, but not all, bone conduction headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology and operate similarly in terms of multifunction one-button-touch operation. In terms of weight, the majority are around an ounce, some slightly more or less.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Chose</h3><p>AfterShokz has really cornered the market for bone conduction headphones. Right now, they’re among the best you can buy for technology and design, with a product line to suit different activities, and so the majority of what we review below come from the brand. That said, there are some other options out there of decent quality and lower price points worth considering if you're on a budget. There are also bone conduction headphone specifically for kids, which we also feature below. Every option we cover has an average customer rating of 4 stars or more. </p>
  These AfterShokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones, which are the popular brand's entry-level model, are our top pick. They're also a customer favorite, with an average 4.6 stars from more than 2,800 reviewers. 

For about $80 at the time of this writing, you get Bluetooth 5.0 technology, up to six hours of battery life on a full charge, along with 10-day standby time, and they're considerably lightweight, at just over an ounce. They're also water-resistant, with an IPX5 rating, and come with earplugs, a drawstring carrying case, and a USB charging cable, plus three other color options. They only slight drawback is that they have a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, as opposed to a more efficient lithium-ion battery.
    1) AfterShokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones

  Although their design isn't as streamline as some other options, there's a lot to like about these budget bone conduction headphones, priced at about $45 at the time of this writing. 

For starters, they're water-resistant with an IPX5 rating and have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, plus they're lightweight at just over an ounce, made of ABS plastic and titanium alloy. They're said to charge in two hours and deliver six hours of battery life on a single charge, along with 10-day standby time. The headphones have a one-button touch function for all operations, from listening to music to taking calls. 

They also come in two other color options: blue or gray trim, in addition to the eye-catching bright yellow that's shown.
    2) Vidonn Bone Conduction Headphones

  For a bit more, the AfterShokz Air bone conduction headphones have an updated, minimalist wraparound design that's comfortable and lightweight for all-day wear. They offer Bluetooth 4.2 technology and multipoint pairing, with reliable connectivity up to 33 feet, plus an improved 20-day standby time and a lithium-ion battery. They're also said to have a slightly better microphone than the OpenMoves. 

Like other models in the brand's line, they charge in two hours and offer up to six hours of battery life, and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. The headphones come with a drawstring carrying case, earplugs, and a USB cord.
    3) AfterShokz Air Bone Conduction Headphones

  Customers rave about these bone conduction headphones, with an average 4.7 stars from more 5,800 reviewers. They're AfterShokz's top-of-the-line Aeropex model, with several upgrades that may justify the higher price tag for some buyers. They have an IP67 rating, which ups their waterproof quotient for more intense workouts—plus they can handle outdoor exercise in heavier rain. 

Another major plus is they offer an 8-hour battery life and come in two sizes — one with a neckband that's a half-inch smaller for more petite people — and they're the lightest headphone AfterShokz makes. They come with a silicone case and earbuds, and three other color options, along with two magnetic charging cables that can detect moisture for safety.
    4) AfterShokz Aeropex Bone Conduction Headphones

  For swimmers who want to workout to music, these aerodynamic bone conduction headphones are an excellent choice. They're specifically made for the sport, with waterproof IPX8 rating that allows them to be submerged deeper than 1 meter. 

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology, built-in 8G memory that can hold up to 1,500 songs for you to listen to in MP3 mode, and a built-in mic. They're made from ultra-lightweight, flexible titanium alloy and weigh about an ounce, plus they have a 15-day standby time. 

The headphones come with a charging cable and earplugs, and are a decent price too, at about $120 at the time of this writing.
    5) Naenka Bone Conduction Headphones

  If you're in the market for bone conduction headphones to take you through the workday—along with cooking, doing laundry, and working out in between—look no further than AfterShokz OpenComms. 

They have a noise-cancelling boom mic and deliver up to 16 hours of talk time—said to fully charge in 1 hour—and you get 2 hours of talk time if the lightning-fast charging cable is plugged in for 5 minutes. Other highlights of the water-resistant headphones include Bluetooth 5.0 technology and 14-day standby time, plus they come with an attractive zippered silicone carrying case and a magnetic induction cable.
    6) AfterShokz OpenComm Bone Conduction Headphones

  These bone conduction headphones are great for anyone who prefers a thinner, flexible wire neckband as opposed to hard metal or plastic. They're lightweight and have better battery life than some options with higher price points, said to last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. You also get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a built-in microphone, plus they're also weather-resistant with an IPX5 rating. 

Overall, they're a smart budget pick, but while the sound is decent, don't expect the full range audio and bass of some higher-end models.
    7) Moing Bone Conduction Headphones

  For kids who love listening to music while they ride bikes, skateboard, or do any other street sport that requires full attention to their outdoor environment, bone conduction headphones are the perfect choice. They eliminate the issue of earbuds that are often too big for little ears and this pair offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge. 

The bright yellow Bluetooth headphones have an average 5-star rating and feature a max volume of 85dB, weigh about an ounce made from titanium alloy, and have an adjustable neckband, recommended for kids ages 4 to 15 years old.
    8) imoo Kids Wireless Headphones

