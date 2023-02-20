8 of the best beaches in Italy for summer 2023

  • <p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/travel/g27041730/cheap-beach-holidays-europe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beach" class="link ">Beach</a> lovers looking for a holiday that combines sparkling sea, laidback Mediterranean vibes and plenty of Insta-perfect photo opps, should head for Italy for la dolce vita this summer. </p><p>With its fun party towns, glamorous sands and not forgetting the incredible food, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/travel/a26986441/cheap-package-holidays-italy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach holidays in Italy" class="link ">beach holidays in Italy</a> don't get better than these gorgeous places we've picked from the north to the south of the country. What's more, some of these seaside spots are more affordable than you'd think. Who needs Greece or Spain? We're heading to Italy this year!</p><p>Have a scroll through these Italian beach holiday ideas for the ultimate summer getaway in the sun with your girlfriends or other half... </p>
    Costa Smerelda, Sardinia. Travel Wild - Getty Images
  • <p>Its heavenly sands and turquoise waters could easily be mistaken for the Seychelles, and Sardinia was once named the cheapest place for a package holiday (we know - madness, right? But who's arguing with that?)<br></p><p>During your time on this gem of an island, you'll find one of the finest beaches, Spiaggia del Principe, on the Costa Smeralda, with many more Insta-worthy beaches dotted around the island. <a href="https://www.onthebeach.co.uk/destinations/italy/sardinia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On The Beach" class="link ">On The Beach</a> has four-star Sardinia escapes from £330 per person this year. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/region/it/sardegna.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN SARDINIA">HOTELS IN SARDINIA</a></p>
    Sardinia

    Its heavenly sands and turquoise waters could easily be mistaken for the Seychelles, and Sardinia was once named the cheapest place for a package holiday (we know - madness, right? But who's arguing with that?)

    During your time on this gem of an island, you'll find one of the finest beaches, Spiaggia del Principe, on the Costa Smeralda, with many more Insta-worthy beaches dotted around the island. On The Beach has four-star Sardinia escapes from £330 per person this year.

    HOTELS IN SARDINIA

    dhmig photography - Getty Images
  • <p>No Italian beach destination is as iconic as the Neapolitan Riviera, where you'll find the likes of Amalfi, Sorrento and Positano, with their incredible pastel-coloured backdrops and A-list credentials (name us a celeb who hasn't holidayed here).<br></p><p>With its pretty towns, glamorous islands like Capri and plenty to see and do (think day trips to Mount Vesuvius and Pompeii), this is a fine spot for a beach holiday in southern Italy. <a href="https://www.onthebeach.co.uk/destinations/italy/neapolitan-riviera" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On the Beach" class="link ">On the Beach</a> offers Neapolitan Riviera getaways from £382 per person.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/region/it/amalficoast.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN AMALFI">HOTELS IN AMALFI</a></p>
    Neapolitan Riviera

    No Italian beach destination is as iconic as the Neapolitan Riviera, where you'll find the likes of Amalfi, Sorrento and Positano, with their incredible pastel-coloured backdrops and A-list credentials (name us a celeb who hasn't holidayed here).

    With its pretty towns, glamorous islands like Capri and plenty to see and do (think day trips to Mount Vesuvius and Pompeii), this is a fine spot for a beach holiday in southern Italy. On the Beach offers Neapolitan Riviera getaways from £382 per person.

    HOTELS IN AMALFI

    vololibero - Getty Images
  • <p>The largest island in the Mediterranean Sea naturally comes with an array of sandy stretches for soaking up the sun in Sicily. Mondello (pictured), Calamosche and San Vito Lo Capo are some of the best beaches.<br></p><p>What we love most about Sicily is that there are many top sands found in its cities, such as Palermo and Cefalu. <a href="https://www.onthebeach.co.uk/destinations/italy/sicily" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On the Beach" class="link ">On the Beach</a> offers holidays from £368 per person.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/region/it/sicilia.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN SICILY">HOTELS IN SICILY</a></p>
    Sicily

    The largest island in the Mediterranean Sea naturally comes with an array of sandy stretches for soaking up the sun in Sicily. Mondello (pictured), Calamosche and San Vito Lo Capo are some of the best beaches.

    What we love most about Sicily is that there are many top sands found in its cities, such as Palermo and Cefalu. On the Beach offers holidays from £368 per person.

    HOTELS IN SICILY

    marzolino - Getty Images
  • <p>With a sea of multicoloured umbrellas that stretch out in front of you as your approach the famous Rimini Beach, this isn't a location to be missed. There are plenty of fashionable bars and clubs to see you right through the night in this beach city on the Adriatic Coast. It's also a great place to holiday like the Italians - and experience one of the country's top party spots.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.expedia.co.uk/Rimini.d3010.Holidays-City-Breaks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Expedia" class="link ">Expedia</a> offers beach holidays to Rimini, where you can experience its superb sands and nightlife.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/city/it/rimini.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN RIMINI">HOTELS IN RIMINI</a></p>
    Rimini

    With a sea of multicoloured umbrellas that stretch out in front of you as your approach the famous Rimini Beach, this isn't a location to be missed. There are plenty of fashionable bars and clubs to see you right through the night in this beach city on the Adriatic Coast. It's also a great place to holiday like the Italians - and experience one of the country's top party spots.

    Expedia offers beach holidays to Rimini, where you can experience its superb sands and nightlife.

    HOTELS IN RIMINI

    nantonov - Getty Images
  • <p>Offering all the charm, scenery and incredible food you want from an Italian beach holiday, Puglia ticks all the right boxes thanks to its stunning coastal towns that maintain their tradition. Polignano-a-Mare (pictured), Otranto and Gargano are some of the most beautiful destinations for beach lovers.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/italy/puglia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:EasyJet Holidays" class="link ">EasyJet Holidays</a> has Puglia holidays from £231 per person, with flights to Bari.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/beach/region/it/puglia.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN PUGLIA">HOTELS IN PUGLIA</a></p>
    Puglia

    Offering all the charm, scenery and incredible food you want from an Italian beach holiday, Puglia ticks all the right boxes thanks to its stunning coastal towns that maintain their tradition. Polignano-a-Mare (pictured), Otranto and Gargano are some of the most beautiful destinations for beach lovers.

    EasyJet Holidays has Puglia holidays from £231 per person, with flights to Bari.

    HOTELS IN PUGLIA

    Dave G Kelly - Getty Images
  • <p>Giorgio Armani is a fan and Tuscany's 250 miles of coastline is just as fashionable among other Italians who flock to the likes of Forte dei Marmi (pictured). Italy's answer to the Hamptons is home to sprawling sands and designer boutiques. Meanwhile, Viareggio, around 20 minutes away, is another seaside resort locals love in the summer.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.jet2holidays.com/destinations/italy/tuscany" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jet2holidays" class="link ">Jet2holidays</a> covers Forte dei Marmi and Viareggio holidays from £575 per person.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/city/it/forte-dei-marmi.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS IN FORTE DEI MARMI">HOTELS IN FORTE DEI MARMI</a></p>
    Tuscan Riviera

    Giorgio Armani is a fan and Tuscany's 250 miles of coastline is just as fashionable among other Italians who flock to the likes of Forte dei Marmi (pictured). Italy's answer to the Hamptons is home to sprawling sands and designer boutiques. Meanwhile, Viareggio, around 20 minutes away, is another seaside resort locals love in the summer.

    Jet2holidays covers Forte dei Marmi and Viareggio holidays from £575 per person.

    HOTELS IN FORTE DEI MARMI

    leonori - Getty Images
  • <p>The Mediterranean isn't the only place for finding beach bliss in Italy and if you head north to the Italian Lakes, there are 28 miles of beaches in Lake Garda. Spiaggia Sabbioni in Riva del Garda, Jamaica Beach in Sirmione and Spiaggia Tifu in Limone sul Garda are some of the most picturesque spots for swimmers.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.jet2holidays.com/destinations/italy/lake-garda" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jet2holidays" class="link ">Jet2holidays</a> offers Lake Garda beach holidays from £501 per person.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/beach/region/it/lake-garda.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BEACH HOTELS IN LAKE GARDA">BEACH HOTELS IN LAKE GARDA</a></p>
    Lake Garda

    The Mediterranean isn't the only place for finding beach bliss in Italy and if you head north to the Italian Lakes, there are 28 miles of beaches in Lake Garda. Spiaggia Sabbioni in Riva del Garda, Jamaica Beach in Sirmione and Spiaggia Tifu in Limone sul Garda are some of the most picturesque spots for swimmers.

    Jet2holidays offers Lake Garda beach holidays from £501 per person.

    BEACH HOTELS IN LAKE GARDA

    fotoluk1983 - Getty Images
  • <p>This idyllic cove with an abbey as its backdrop is one of the loveliest beaches of Liguria. San Fruttuoso, near Portofino, is just one place to lay out your towel on the Italian Riviera, which is a popular weekend spot among urbanites living in Milan or Turin.<br></p><p>Other sun-kissed spots are Varigotti, Levanto and Balzi Rossi. <a href="https://www.expedia.co.uk/Italian-Riviera.d6342280.Holidays-City-Breaks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Expedia" class="link ">Expedia</a> offers holidays in Liguria. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/region/it/italian-riviera.en-gb.html?aid=2200773&label=beach-holidays-italy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HOTELS ON ITALIAN RIVIERA">HOTELS ON ITALIAN RIVIERA</a></p>
    Italian Riviera

    This idyllic cove with an abbey as its backdrop is one of the loveliest beaches of Liguria. San Fruttuoso, near Portofino, is just one place to lay out your towel on the Italian Riviera, which is a popular weekend spot among urbanites living in Milan or Turin.

    Other sun-kissed spots are Varigotti, Levanto and Balzi Rossi. Expedia offers holidays in Liguria.

    HOTELS ON ITALIAN RIVIERA

    LucaLorenzelli - Getty Images
