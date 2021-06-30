75 Amazing Products Made Right Here in the USA

  • <p>Support local jobs, fair wages, and small businesses by shopping American-made whenever you can! Making a conscious effort to purchase products that are made in the USA has benefits that <a href="https://www.moneycrashers.com/products-made-usa-american-made/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go beyond boosting our economy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">go beyond boosting our economy</a>, such as promoting human rights, maintaining health standards, lessening pollution, and lowering carbon footprints. </p><p>This list of 75 products made in the USA will make it easy for you, featuring plenty of popular brands you probably already know about, as well as quite a few new favorites. From everyday items like toothpaste, lip balm, and deodorant, to more novelty gifts like jewelry, gourmet eats, and games, there are so many small ways you can change your purchase habits to shop American-made.</p>
    Support local jobs, fair wages, and small businesses by shopping American-made whenever you can! Making a conscious effort to purchase products that are made in the USA has benefits that go beyond boosting our economy, such as promoting human rights, maintaining health standards, lessening pollution, and lowering carbon footprints.

    This list of 75 products made in the USA will make it easy for you, featuring plenty of popular brands you probably already know about, as well as quite a few new favorites. From everyday items like toothpaste, lip balm, and deodorant, to more novelty gifts like jewelry, gourmet eats, and games, there are so many small ways you can change your purchase habits to shop American-made.

    Take one lick of this sea-salted honey, and you may just get addicted. Handmade in small batches in Brooklyn, New York, this sweet and salty treat is good with just about anything and everything from oatmeal to teas.

    You no longer have to decide between a final glass of wine or a warm cup of coffee to wrap up a divine meal. Sip on a cup of merlot-infused coffee made with Arabica beans aged in oak wine barrels in Orange, Virginia.

    Show off your American pride with none other than USA- and state-shaped serving boards that are far from cheesy. Their precisely cut durable bamboo will make a patriotic statement at your next party.

    This color makes us want to cozy up in a flannel with a mug of hot cocoa. Smith and Cult's 8-free formula is one of the better polishes on the market that's made in the USA as well as made to last for weeks without chipping or cracking! We recommend Stockholm Syndrome because of its unique hue and versatility.

    Yup, that's right — the tech giant moved its manufacturing for the Macbook Pro to the United States back in 2013. Shop one of Apple's best-sellers that features a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and incredible graphics.

    Function of Beauty embraces the fact that everyone has different hair concerns. Their customizable haircare line is created just for you, featuring unique, nourishing properties that'll suit your strand type and help you reach your hair goals.

    This elegant, truffle-infused hot sauce features a symphony of earthy, spicy, and acidic flavors that'll harmoniously amp up any dish. Its consistency is slightly thicker than most hot sauces (like Sriracha), making it ideal for dipping crispy potatoes, or topping a runny poached egg.

    These Alex and Ani earrings have us all starry-eyed with crystal-studded rose gold hoops that are adorned with sophisticated Swarovski white pearl charms. Not only is Alex and Ani's jewelry made in the USA, but it's also produced from scrap metal, giving it an eco-friendly flair we just can't resist!

    Native's natural deodorant formula is both paraben- and aluminum-free, featuring safe ingredients that'll sufficiently shield the world from your stank.

    Sophisticated scents like lavender and rose, coconut flower and mandarin, and cotton and cedarwood will have you smelling and feeling super fresh.

    These ultra comfortable, 300-thread-count cotton sheets are a dream to sleep in, and they get even softer with washing. The set includes a top sheet, a bottom sheet, and pillowcases that feature an internal sleeve to keep your pillows cozy inside.

    Tom's of Maine has been producing natural toothpaste, deodorant, and soap long before it became trendy.

    This cavity-protecting toothpaste is made without artificial dyes or sweeteners, so every time you brush, you can be sure that that squeaky-clean minty taste is all natural.

    With a lifetime guarantee that "It works, or we'll fix it for free," we can assure you that Zippo's American-made lighters are a quality buy. Its small size and windproof design makes for a handy tool when camping or on the go.

    Wrap yourself in 100% made-in-the-USA wool from heritage brand Pendleton. The warm and welcoming wraps are super versatile — they can be used for everything from fireplace chats to summer picnics.

    Olivina's line of masculine grooming products uses rich and spicy scents like cedar, vanilla, and bourbon to keep things bold. Its aluminum-free deodorant is a natural alternative that's gentle on sensitive skin, but it's just as effective as the store-bought stuff.

    If you're looking for a versatile piece of jewelry to accessorize your everyday ensembles, shop this dainty cubic zirconia necklace that's handmade in the heart of Texas. It's so simple, yet so beautiful, and it comes in sterling silver, gold, or rose gold fill.

    Drop one of these little blue apples into your produce drawer to extend the life of your fruits and veggies. It works by absorbing ethylene gas (which encourages ripening and molding) and oxidizing it to keep your produce fresh.

    Known for its rugged, utilitarian style, all of Duluth Pack's products are long-lasting and made in the USA. The Scout design is one of our favorite designs, not just because it has a sleek and stylish envelope shape, but also because of its surprisingly roomy interior.

    If you haven't heard of Philosophy, then get ready to overhaul your beauty routine. The American-made brand got its start at Barneys New York, and it's grown into an industry favorite.

    Its best-selling Purity Made Simple cleanser wipes away dirt, oil, and makeup in just one step, while toning and lightly hydrating skin for a squeaky clean, radiant face.

    Starting at under $25 for a pack of two, you can order delicious cupcakes in a jar from Wicked Good Cupcakes of Shark Tank (and Massachusetts) fame.

    Choose from tons of flavors like red velvet, cookies and cream, lemon, and more. You can even have the labels customized for special events!

    Saturated with shea butter, beeswax, sunflower seed oil, and antioxidant-rich fruit oils, this American-made lip shimmer is not your average Burt's Bees balm.

    The collection boasts 14 stunning shades that lend a subtle, yet glamorous crystal-embellished shine to enhance your natural lip color and make your pout pop.

    Shop these foiled leggings from NYC-made brand Terez — they rock a cool print, so you can look stylish while breaking a sweat. We really love the sleek texture and form-fitting nature of these leggings.

    Ditch the plastic wrap and go for an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative that can be washed and reused. Bee's Wrap uses a combination of beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil on cotton muslin sheets, which creates a tacky feel that can seal containers airtight, or lets it self-adhere when wrapped directly around food.

    Three Designing Women makes a huge selection of custom stamps and embossers that are useful for everything from sending invitations to decorating journals. This set comes with a stamper and a custom stamp design, featuring any style and wording of your choice.

    L.L.Bean's best-selling duck boots never go out of style. Crafted in Maine since 1912 utilizing premium, full-grain leather and triple stitching, these boots offer a sense of quality that'll last a lifetime.

    This plate makes it fun to play with food, especially when your kid loves construction. Featuring truck-themed utensils (aka the "bulldozer pusher, forklift, and front loader spoon") and tactile grips, they'll be excited about eating on plates that make food fun for them.

    Join the farm-to-face movement with Farmacy, an eco-friendly beauty brand that cultivates its natural ingredients on a farm in upstate New York.

    We ditched our makeup remover wipes for their melt-away cleansing balm, and we haven't looked back. The balm erases makeup and impurities while cleansing and hydrating skin with echinacea GreenEnvy, plant-based oils, moringa, and more.

    World Kitchen is proud to manufacture Pyrex glassware products right here in the USA since 1915. Ditch those plastic to-go containers for this glass storage set that comes equipped with 28 pieces.

    For such a small amount of fabric, it just makes sense to buy underwear made in America so it's not shipped across the globe. Hanky Panky has been manufacturing in the Northeast ever since its inception in 1977. The brand takes pride that their stateside production saves time, fuel, and shipping costs.

    PlayTape allows kids to create their own custom obstacle courses and road-tracks around the house. Whether on a hardwood floor or a carpet, the tape won't pull up any finishes or fibers, and it can be torn off easily without the use of scissors.

    Known for their iconic sheepskin, all-weather boot, UGG has expanded its product repertoire while keeping its manufacturing domestic. The glossy Shaye rain boot still maintains some of UGG's quintessential style traits, like its famous shearling footbed.

    Each of these glass wishing balls comes with 52 strips of paper so that every week, you can write down your deepest hopes, dreams, thoughts, or wishes before tucking them inside the glass.

    They'll become a permanent part of the display, and your wishing ball will serve as a reminder of all the thoughts you've had and experiences you've reflected on over the past year.

    These handmade whiskey barrels can be customized with your name so everyone knows to keep their hands off your booze! The petite size ensures that whiskey will age faster because each drop is in greater contact with the wood ... meaning you can get to drinking it sooner!

    Ecco Bella makes amazing, Earth-friendly beauty and skincare products from sustainable ingredients without ever testing on animals. Its Vitamin E Lip Soothers are a hybrid lip gloss-lipstick that gives your lips a boost of moisture and a tint of color.

    Keep your drinks sand-free next time you're on the beach with these clever Louisiana-made cup holders that can be staked into the ground. You can also use them to hold onto sunscreen bottles, sunglasses, phones, or keys — pretty much anything you want to keep away from the sand.

    What better way to bake than with a domestically made appliance? You can always count on KitchenAid for top-of-the-line design and construction for those cookie bake-offs where 10-speed settings are more than necessary.

    Daisy Cakes, which you may recognize from Shark Tank, are decadent and delicious layer cakes with a Southern flair. Produced in South Carolina, you'll find flavors like red velvet, coconut, and carrot cake, plus even some specialties like moonshine mini cakes.

    Take the edge off of traveling with this mini cocktail kit that conveniently comes equipped with everything you need to take your mixology mastery to new heights. Made in the USA, the kit comes equipped with a tonic, jigger, bar spoon, and linen coaster. Bottoms — we mean wheels — up!

    Turn your morning shower into a spa-like experience with an exfoliating foot scrub brush that feels like an expensive massage. It suction-cups to the bottom of the tub or shower floor, so it won't skid around or require any bending over to use.

    Though your purchase comes with a cleansing gel, you can just use normal liquid body wash for sudsing once you run out.

    One of the reasons cats love to squeeze themselves into cardboard boxes is that the compression makes them feel safe and secure. Instead of leaving cardboard boxes around your apartment only to get chewed up and destroyed, get your cat a durable compression box it'll love to snuggle in (and that you can clean easily).

    Light this candle and allow the refreshing mix of sweet sage, lavender, orange, spruce, and pine notes smitten your senses.

    The soy candles are hand-poured in Brooklyn, and come in Insta-worthy, recyclable minimalist packaging.

    Make sure your pup has something to drink from next time you take him on an outdoor adventure. This doggy bottle allows you to squeeze water up into the bowl when puppy is thirsty, so you don't have to stop and set up a drinking station every time.

    Summertime always means lots of sweat and, subsequently, lots of showers. When you're nowhere near a bathroom, these portable body wipes have you covered. Whether it's your face or your armpits, you'll be able to keep odors and bacteria at bay with just a few swipes.

    Support USA workers while taking in America's natural beauty. Whether you're hiking, running, or riding, sport these breathable merino-wool socks that are knitted domestically.

    C'mon, what's more American than throwing around a football? Check out this Super Grip football that's perfect for a backyard game with all of your friends.

    Groovebook is a clever app that allows you to actually do something with all those photos you take on your phone.

    Every month, they'll send you all the pictures you've taken printed in a keepsake booklet that gets delivered directly to you. Save the booklets as memory albums, or pull your favorite photos out to frame or hang up on the fridge.

    With frames built in Wisconsin at the famed Waterford Precision Cycles factory, these Shinola bikes are just as sleek as the classic watches they're best known for. The Bixby design is a cruiser style bike, but they also have single speeds and limited edition styles that you can peep here.

    Dish up everything from salad to pasta with this easy-to-use server claw that grips gently without squishing your food. Its XL size means you can serve yourself a whole bowl at once instead of reaching across the table for extra spoonfuls. Oh, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

    OK, forgive us — we couldn't pick just one. We love this cologne by Olivina Men as much as we love the deodorant. They layer exceptionally well because they're made with the same smoky scent base of bourbon and cedar.

    Everyone knows that the best way to eat an Oreo is to dip it in milk. The Dipr allows you to dip your cookies without getting your fingers messy by cradling the cream filling underneath with what basically looks like a hook.

    We bet it would also work well for dipping Oreos in melted chocolate, but we'll leave that experiment up to you!

    Show your American pride while you jet set across the globe with J.W. Hulme's genuine-leather luggage tag. Founded in 1905, this brand’s leather accessories have been made in America by skilled artisans at one of the oldest tanneries in the United States since its start.

    J Brand's "Made in California" mantra is heavily ingrained in the brand's DNA. Shop their Maria skinny jean that slims and lengthens your legs with its super stretch denim blend that's super flattering.

    This bold and inspiring mug encompasses every tinge of the American dream. Designed and produced in their shop located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, Digibuddha utilizes fine white ceramic and permanent-fusing techniques, so you can wash away your worries about destroying yet another decal mug in the dishwasher.

    Don't let the tropical design fool you — this handmade, gold-foil pineapple print is made in a quaint shop right outside of Philadelphia. Made with luxe gold foil and thick card stock, this poster will add a pop of chic glam to any room in your home.

    Commemorate a special place in your life by getting its latitude and longitude custom-etched on. Whether it's the location where you got married, the place you call home, or your favorite vacation spot, you'll always have something to drink to.

    Time to upgrade your basic backyard swing! The Swingboard is sort of a cross between a surfboard and a swing, allowing you to stand on it and rock yourself from side to side. Attach it to a big tree branch, rafter, or even a porch.

    Herbivore has launched its way from a Seattle kitchen into the green beauty hall of fame, and for good reason.

    Once you try Herbivore's Blue Tansy oil face mask, the leading ingredient will never leave your beauty routine ever again. It helps soothe irritated skin while reducing redness and resurfacing bright, beautiful skin as a cooling effect takes hold.

    This grown-up version of Play-Doh is the perfect way to relieve some stress, no matter where you are. The dough is also scented for an aromatherapeutic touch that'll help you find some calm in a busy day.

    Made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, these dog mats are not only durable for around-the-house use, but they also roll up for easy transport when camping or traveling. You can choose from five different sizes, plus tons of patterns and colors.

    You're not only bettering your mind, body, and spirit with Hugger Mugger's yoga mat, but the quality of life of American workers as well. This mat is great for beginners, experts, and everyone in between as it covers all the basics.

    It has a nonstick surface, it's easily cleaned, and it's rollable. All you need is a yoga bag and you're vinyasa ready.

    Frye has a special collection of select boots that are made in the USA that features both men's and women's styles. The Sabrina is our absolute favorite, but you'll find plenty of other, more classic styles by shopping the full selection here.

    Before you put an actual weapon in their hands, let your kid play around with these super fun and gentle bow and arrow sets. They can set up the included target in the backyard, or even create their own challenges with hula hoops as targets.

    Are you an ale aficionado? If so, this "cap map" is a smart way to keep track of the local beers you've tried from around the country, and it doubles as wall decor!

    Can't decide what to make for dinner? These dice make it easy! Just roll them around for inspiration. Each side has the name of an ingredient or style of cooking to help you keep things exciting and encourage combinations you may have never thought to use.

    From Instagram photos to original paintings, Framebridge is a service that will custom frame pretty much anything for you.

    On its site, you can either select the frame you like best, or have an expert work with you (for free) to help you choose. Then you'll either mail in your artwork or upload your digital file to be printed and framed for you. All the frames are custom-built in its USA-based workshops.

    Give a hockey fan something to look forward to when summer finally hits. They'll be looking for excuses to barbecue outside with this set of grilling tools made from recycled NHL hockey sticks.

    You know those rusty ring stains that metal aerosol containers tend to leave behind on your countertop or tub? Gripponz are the simple solution to prevent them.

    They come in two sizes: the 10-ounce can grips for larger cans like shaving cream (which are linked to above), and the 7-ounce grips (which can be found here) for thinner bottles like hairsprays or dry shampoos.

    Who needs take-out when you have a blender that can make everything from soup to ice cream?! Manufactured in Cleveland, Vitamix is known for its impressive power and precision that pulverizes any ingredient in its path. It's one of the few in its industry that houses all of its operations in America.

    You don't need a lake house to play cribbage, but since this one can be engraved with your choice of more than 4,000 lakes, it doesn't hurt. Bring it on your weekend trips or keep it at home for game night.

    There's a good chance you already have a stack of these on your desk right now, and if you don't, shop away. Trusted office supply brand Post-It is all American-made, and this particular set of pads is sourced from certified, renewable, and responsibly managed forests.

    This putty, which is basically like a thicker version of slime, lights up super bright under a blacklight for a seriously fun way to keep yourself busy. It even comes with a blacklight keychain, so you don't need to buy a bulb or any extra lighting implements.

    While your sweetie is still in diapers, you still have free reign to accessorize them however you'd like, until they develop a fashion sense of their own. Pick up Baby Bling's bold and beautiful headband that's super easy and comfy to wear.

    We're totally crushing on Anastasia Beverly Hills' modern renaissance palette that boasts shades of blush, plum, and nude — what more do you need for a flawless fall look when the time comes? Some of the brand's products are made overseas, but this particular palette is made in the USA.

    D.S. & Durga believe in a scent's ability to "conjure unseen worlds." Each aspect of these magnificent, made-in-Brooklyn candles portray a part of a bigger story.

    Out with the old and in with the new. This award-winning, beta-hydroxy acid mask truly works wonders to revitalize dull and dry skin to bright and beautiful with just one treatment.

    All of Tata Harper's products are 100% natural and manufactured in small batches in their Vermont laboratory.

    Floating coolers are the ultimate must-have for pool parties, but they can also be extremely useful when you're kayaking or tubing in rivers or lakes. Simply tie this clever kayak-shaped float to the back of your boat or tube, and it'll follow you around for a fun day in the sun.

<p>Support local jobs, fair wages, and small businesses by shopping American-made whenever you can! Making a conscious effort to purchase products that are made in the USA has benefits that <a href="https://www.moneycrashers.com/products-made-usa-american-made/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go beyond boosting our economy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">go beyond boosting our economy</a>, such as promoting human rights, maintaining health standards, lessening pollution, and lowering carbon footprints. </p><p>This list of 75 products made in the USA will make it easy for you, featuring plenty of popular brands you probably already know about, as well as quite a few new favorites. From everyday items like toothpaste, lip balm, and deodorant, to more novelty gifts like jewelry, gourmet eats, and games, there are so many small ways you can change your purchase habits to shop American-made.</p>
<p><strong>Bushwick Kitchen</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3087-salted-honey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take one lick of this sea-salted honey, and you may just get addicted. Handmade in small batches in Brooklyn, New York, this sweet and salty treat is good with just about anything and everything from oatmeal to teas.<br></p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/home/outdoor/g1551/outdoor-summer-party-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Essentials You Need for Memorial Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Outdoor Essentials You Need for Memorial Day</a></p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmerlot-infused-coffee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You no longer have to decide between a final glass of wine or a warm cup of coffee to wrap up a divine meal. Sip on a cup of merlot-infused coffee made with Arabica beans aged in oak wine barrels in Orange, Virginia. </p><p>No actual alcohol is in this coffee, so feel free to pregame a workday with this beverage. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstate-cheese-boards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show off your American pride with none other than USA- and state-shaped serving boards that are far from cheesy. Their precisely cut durable bamboo will make a patriotic statement at your next party.<br></p>
<p><strong>Smith & Cult</strong></p><p>birchbox.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birchbox.com%2Fproduct%2F18717&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This color makes us want to cozy up in a flannel with a mug of hot cocoa. Smith and Cult's 8-free formula is one of the better polishes on the market that's made in the USA as well as made to last for weeks without chipping or cracking! We recommend Stockholm Syndrome because of its unique hue and versatility. </p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$959.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-pro-13-display-with-touch-bar-intel-core-i5-8gb-memory-128gb-ssd-space-gray%2F5998700.p%3FskuId%3D5998700&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yup, that's right — the tech giant moved its manufacturing for the Macbook Pro to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fnewsroom%2F2019%2F09%2Fapples-new-mac-pro-to-be-made-in-texas%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:United States back in 2013" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">United States back in 2013</a>. Shop one of Apple's best-sellers that features a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of memory and incredible graphics.</p>
<p><strong>Function of Beauty </strong></p><p>functionofbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.functionofbeauty.com%2Fproduct%2Fshampoo-conditioner%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/beauty/a31004128/function-of-beauty-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Function of Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Function of Beauty</a> embraces the fact that everyone has different hair concerns. Their customizable haircare line is created just for you, featuring unique, nourishing properties that'll suit your strand type and help you reach your hair goals.</p>
<p><strong>truff</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5032-truff-truffle-infused-hot-sauce-2-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This elegant, truffle-infused hot sauce features a symphony of earthy, spicy, and acidic flavors that'll harmoniously amp up any dish. Its consistency is slightly thicker than most hot sauces (like Sriracha), making it ideal for dipping crispy potatoes, or topping a runny poached egg. </p>
<p><strong>Alex and Ani</strong></p><p>alexandani.com</p><p><strong>$40.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fwhite-pearl-pave-huggie-hoop-earrings-14kt-rose-gold-plated-over-925-sterling-silver.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These Alex and Ani earrings have us all starry-eyed with crystal-studded rose gold hoops that are adorned with sophisticated Swarovski white pearl charms. Not only is Alex and Ani's jewelry made in the USA, but it's also produced from scrap metal, giving it an eco-friendly flair we just can't resist!</p>
<p><strong>native</strong></p><p>nativecos.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.nativecos.com/products/lavender-rose-deo-womens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Native's natural deodorant formula is both paraben- and aluminum-free, featuring safe ingredients that'll sufficiently shield the world from your stank. </p><p>Sophisticated scents like lavender and rose, coconut flower and mandarin, and cotton and cedarwood will have you smelling and feeling super fresh.</p>
<p><strong>Nest Bedding</strong></p><p>nestbedding.com</p><p><strong>$17.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestbedding.com%2Fcollections%2Fsheet-sets%2Fproducts%2Fnest-bedding-organic-cotton-luxury-sheet-sets-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These ultra comfortable, 300-thread-count cotton sheets are a dream to sleep in, and they get <em>even</em> softer with washing. The set includes a top sheet, a bottom sheet, and pillowcases that feature an internal sleeve to keep your pillows cozy inside.</p>
<p><strong>Tom's of Maine</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F26965654&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tom's of Maine has been producing <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/beauty/a30185634/bite-toothpaste-bits-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural toothpaste" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">natural toothpaste</a>, deodorant, and soap long before it became trendy. </p><p>This cavity-protecting toothpaste is made without artificial dyes or sweeteners, so every time you brush, you can be sure that that squeaky-clean minty taste is all natural.</p>
<p><strong>Zippo</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F838513&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a lifetime guarantee that "It works, or we'll fix it for free," we can assure you that Zippo's American-made lighters are a quality buy. Its small size and windproof design makes for a handy tool when camping or on the go.</p>
<p><strong>Pendleton</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$319.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpendleton-national-park-blanket-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wrap yourself in 100% made-in-the-USA wool from heritage brand Pendleton. The warm and welcoming wraps are super versatile — they can be used for everything from fireplace chats to summer picnics.</p>
<p><strong>Olivina Men</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N0JM54A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36893619%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Olivina's line of masculine grooming products uses rich and spicy scents like cedar, vanilla, and bourbon to keep things bold. Its aluminum-free deodorant is a natural alternative that's gentle on sensitive skin, but it's just as effective as the store-bought stuff.</p>
<p><strong>HotMixCold</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0172ID4IC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36893619%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a versatile piece of jewelry to accessorize your everyday ensembles, shop this dainty cubic zirconia necklace that's handmade in the heart of Texas. It's so simple, yet so beautiful, and it comes in sterling silver, gold, or rose gold fill.</p>
<p><strong>BluApple</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$11.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fbluapple-apple-duo-with-activated-carbon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Drop one of these little blue apples into your produce drawer to extend the life of your fruits and veggies. It works by absorbing ethylene gas (which encourages ripening and molding) and oxidizing it to keep your produce fresh. </p>
<p><strong>Duluth Pack</strong></p><p>moosejaw.com</p><p><strong>$144.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moosejaw.com%2Fproduct%2Fduluth-pack-scout-pack_10407188&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Known for its rugged, utilitarian style, all of Duluth Pack's products are long-lasting and made in the USA. The Scout design is one of our favorite designs, not just because it has a sleek and stylish envelope shape, but also because of its surprisingly roomy interior.</p>
<p><strong>Philosophy</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F141115424&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you haven't heard of Philosophy, then get ready to overhaul your beauty routine. The American-made brand got its start at Barneys New York, and it's grown into an industry favorite. </p><p>Its best-selling Purity Made Simple cleanser wipes away dirt, oil, and makeup in just one step, while toning and lightly hydrating skin for a squeaky clean, radiant face. </p>
<p><strong>Wicked Good Cupcakes</strong></p><p>wickedgoodcupcakes.com</p><p><strong>$21.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wickedgoodcupcakes.com%2Fshop-online%2Fshow-product%2FCustom-2-Pack%2F6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Starting at under $25 for a pack of two, you can order delicious cupcakes in a jar from Wicked Good Cupcakes of <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shark-Tank-Season-1/dp/B0190T9Q2Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36893619%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shark Tank" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shark Tank</a></em> (and Massachusetts) fame. </p><p>Choose from tons of flavors like red velvet, cookies and cream, lemon, and more. You can even have the labels customized for special events!</p>
<p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F22129930&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Saturated with shea butter, beeswax, sunflower seed oil, and antioxidant-rich fruit oils, this American-made lip shimmer is not your average Burt's Bees balm. </p><p>The collection boasts 14 stunning shades that lend a subtle, yet glamorous crystal-embellished shine to enhance your natural lip color and make your pout <em>pop</em>.</p>
<p><strong>Terez</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ffoil-printed-tall-band-leggings%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1503968311.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shop these foiled leggings from NYC-made brand Terez — they rock a cool print, so you can look stylish while breaking a sweat. We really love the sleek texture and form-fitting nature of these leggings.</p>
<p><strong>bee's wrap</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3951-bee-s-wrap-reusable-food-wraps&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ditch the plastic wrap and go for an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative that can be washed and reused. Bee's Wrap uses a combination of beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil on cotton muslin sheets, which creates a tacky feel that can seal containers airtight, or lets it self-adhere when wrapped directly around food. </p>
<p><strong>Three Designing Women</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.63</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006GIXST0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36893619%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Three Designing Women makes a huge selection of custom stamps and embossers that are useful for everything from sending invitations to decorating journals. This set comes with a stamper and a custom stamp design, featuring any style and wording of your choice.</p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F35477&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>L.L.Bean's best-selling duck boots never go out of style. Crafted in Maine since 1912 utilizing premium, full-grain leather and triple stitching, these boots offer a sense of quality that'll last a lifetime. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fconstruction-plate-utensils&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This plate makes it fun to play with food, especially when your kid loves construction. Featuring truck-themed utensils (aka the "bulldozer pusher, forklift, and front loader spoon") and tactile grips, they'll be excited about eating on plates that make food fun for them.</p>
<p><strong>Farmacy</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgreen-clean-makeup-meltaway-cleansing-balm-P417238&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Join the farm-to-face movement with Farmacy, an eco-friendly beauty brand that cultivates its natural ingredients on a farm in upstate New York. </p><p>We ditched our makeup remover wipes for their melt-away cleansing balm, and we haven't looked back. The balm erases makeup and impurities while cleansing and hydrating skin with echinacea GreenEnvy, plant-based oils, moringa, and more. </p>
<p><strong>Pyrex</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$62.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F46701024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>World Kitchen is proud to manufacture Pyrex glassware products right here in the USA since 1915. Ditch those plastic to-go containers for this glass storage set that comes equipped with 28 pieces.</p>
<p><strong>HANKY PANKY</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhanky-panky-signature-lace-low-rise-thong%2F2856432&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For such a small amount of fabric, it just makes sense to buy underwear made in America so it's not shipped across the globe. Hanky Panky has been manufacturing in the Northeast ever since its inception in 1977. The brand takes pride that their stateside production saves time, fuel, and shipping costs.</p>
<p><strong>InRoad Toys PlayTape</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$8.37</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Finroad-toys-playtape-classic-road&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>PlayTape allows kids to create their own custom obstacle courses and road-tracks around the house. Whether on a hardwood floor or a carpet, the tape won't pull up any finishes or fibers, and it can be torn off easily without the use of scissors.</p>
<p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>zappos.com</p><p><strong>$59.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-shaye-black%2Fproduct%2F8661726&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Known for their iconic sheepskin, all-weather boot, UGG has expanded its product repertoire while keeping its manufacturing domestic. The glossy Shaye rain boot still maintains some of UGG's quintessential style traits, like its famous shearling footbed.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirthstone-wishing-balls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each of these glass wishing balls comes with 52 strips of paper so that every week, you can write down your deepest hopes, dreams, thoughts, or wishes before tucking them inside the glass. </p><p>They'll become a permanent part of the display, and your wishing ball will serve as a reminder of all the thoughts you've had and experiences you've reflected on over the past year.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-whiskey-barrel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These handmade whiskey barrels can be customized with your name so everyone knows to keep their hands off your booze! The petite size ensures that whiskey will age faster because each drop is in greater contact with the wood ... meaning you can get to drinking it sooner!</p>
<p><strong>ecco bella</strong></p><p>eccobella.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Feccobella.com%2Fvitamin-e-lip-smoothers%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ecco Bella makes amazing, Earth-friendly beauty and skincare products from sustainable ingredients without ever testing on animals. Its Vitamin E Lip Soothers are a hybrid lip gloss-lipstick that gives your lips a boost of moisture and a tint of color.</p>
<p><strong>Spiker</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fspiker-sand-drink-holders-set-of-4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your drinks sand-free next time you're on the beach with these clever Louisiana-made cup holders that can be staked into the ground. You can also use them to hold onto sunscreen bottles, sunglasses, phones, or keys — pretty much anything you want to keep away from the sand. </p>
<p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$599.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fpro-1748722-mixer-6500-gls-bwl-slate%2FPRO-1748722.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to bake than with a domestically made appliance? You can always count on KitchenAid for top-of-the-line design and construction for those cookie bake-offs where 10-speed settings are more than necessary. </p>
<p><strong>Daisy Cakes</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fdaisy-cakes%2Fdaisys-red-velvet-cake&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Daisy Cakes, which you may recognize from <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot/dp/B0051ICHB6/ref=sr_1_3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36893619%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shark Tank" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shark Tank</a></em>, are decadent and delicious layer cakes with a Southern flair. Produced in South Carolina, you'll find flavors like red velvet, coconut, and carrot cake, plus even some specialties like moonshine mini cakes. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/g1975/shark-tank-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 47 Most Ingenious Products From Shark Tank" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 47 Most Ingenious Products From Shark Tank</a></p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgin-and-tonic-carry-on-cocktail-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take the edge off of traveling with this mini cocktail kit that conveniently comes equipped with everything you need to take your mixology mastery to new heights. Made in the USA, the kit comes equipped with a tonic, jigger, bar spoon, and linen coaster. Bottoms — we mean wheels — up! </p>
<p><strong>The FootMate System</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Ffootmate-white-grey-system&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn your morning shower into a spa-like experience with an exfoliating foot scrub brush that feels like an expensive massage. It suction-cups to the bottom of the tub or shower floor, so it won't skid around or require any bending over to use. </p><p>Though your purchase comes with a cleansing gel, you can just use normal liquid body wash for sudsing once you run out.</p>
<p><strong>Whisker+Box</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fwhiskerbox-compression-cat-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the reasons cats love to squeeze themselves into cardboard boxes is that the compression makes them feel safe and secure. Instead of leaving cardboard boxes around your apartment only to get chewed up and destroyed, get your cat a durable compression box it'll love to snuggle in (and that you can clean easily).</p>
<p><strong>Brooklyn Candle Studio</strong></p><p>verishop.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Fbrooklyn-candle-studio%2Fcandles%2Ffern-moss-gold-travel-candle%2Fp1640359329827%3Fvariant_id%3D14324683079715&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light this candle and allow the refreshing mix of sweet sage, lavender, orange, spruce, and pine notes smitten your senses.</p><p>The soy candles are hand-poured in Brooklyn, and come in Insta-worthy, recyclable minimalist packaging.</p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fleak-proof-dog-bowl-water-bottle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure your pup has something to drink from next time you take him on an outdoor adventure. This doggy bottle allows you to squeeze water up into the bowl when puppy is thirsty, so you don't have to stop and set up a drinking station every time.</p>
<p><strong>body wipes</strong></p><p>goodwipes.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://goodwipes.com/collections/travel-body-wipes/products/body-wipes-travel-flow-10-ct" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summertime always means lots of sweat and, subsequently, lots of showers. When you're nowhere near a bathroom, these portable body wipes have you covered. Whether it's your face or your armpits, you'll be able to keep odors and bacteria at bay with just a few swipes.</p>
<p><strong>Smartwool</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$16.22</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fsmartwool-popcorn-cable-sock-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Support USA workers while taking in America's natural beauty. Whether you're hiking, running, or riding, sport these breathable merino-wool socks that are knitted domestically.</p>
<p><strong>Wilson</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F762331021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>C'mon, what's more American than throwing around a football? Check out this Super Grip football that's perfect for a backyard game with all of your friends.</p>
<p>groovebook.com<br>$3 per month </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.groovebook.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Groovebook is a clever app that<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> allows you to actually do something with all </span>those photos you take on your phone. </p><p>Every month, they'll send you all the pictures you've taken printed in a keepsake booklet that gets delivered directly to you. Save the booklets as memory albums, or pull your favorite photos out to frame or hang up on the fridge.</p>
<p><strong>Shinola</strong></p><p>shinola.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.shinola.com/mens/bicycles/mens-bixby-bicycle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With frames built in Wisconsin at the famed Waterford Precision Cycles factory, these Shinola bikes are just as sleek as the classic watches they're best known for. The Bixby design is a cruiser style bike, but they also have single speeds and limited edition styles that you can peep <a href="https://www.shinola.com/mens/bicycles.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Snapi</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fsnapi-reg-single-handed-servers-in-kiwi%2F1044697266&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dish up everything from salad to pasta with this easy-to-use server claw that grips gently without squishing your food. Its XL size means you can serve yourself a whole bowl at once instead of reaching across the table for extra spoonfuls. Oh, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.</p>
<p><strong>Olivina Men</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Folivina-cologne-bourbon-cedar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, forgive us — we couldn't pick just one. We love this cologne by Olivina Men as much as we love the deodorant. They layer exceptionally well because they're made with the same smoky scent base of bourbon and cedar.</p>
<p><strong>The Dipr</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dipr-cookie-spoon-set-of-4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone knows that the best way to eat an Oreo is to dip it in milk. The Dipr allows you to dip your cookies without getting your fingers messy by cradling the cream filling underneath with what basically looks like a hook. </p><p>We bet it would also work well for dipping Oreos in melted chocolate, but we'll leave that experiment up to you!</p>
<p><strong>J.W. Hulme Co.</strong></p><p>jwhulmeco.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jwhulmeco.com/products/copy-of-luggage-tag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show your American pride while you jet set across the globe with J.W. Hulme's genuine-leather luggage tag. Founded in 1905, this brand’s leather accessories have been made in America by skilled artisans at one of the oldest tanneries in the United States since its start.</p>
<p><strong>J Brand</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fj-brand-alana-high-rise-crop-skinny-jeans-prod218390263&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>J Brand's "Made in California" mantra is heavily ingrained in the brand's DNA. Shop their Maria skinny jean that slims and lengthens your legs with its super stretch denim blend that's super flattering.</p>
<p><strong>DigibuddhaHome</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F556083151%2Ftell-me-i-cant-i-dare-you-mug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bold and inspiring mug encompasses every tinge of the American dream. Designed and produced in their shop located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, Digibuddha utilizes fine white ceramic and permanent-fusing techniques, so you can wash away your worries about destroying yet another decal mug in the dishwasher.</p>
<p><strong>digibuddhaPaperie</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F567577173%2Fpineapple-foil-pineapple-art-print-gold&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't let the tropical design fool you — this handmade, gold-foil pineapple print is made in a quaint shop right outside of Philadelphia. Made with luxe gold foil and thick card stock, this poster will add a pop of chic glam to any room in your home.</p>
<p><strong>Susquehanna Glass Company</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$26.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fsusquehanna-glass-company-sand-etched-latitude-and-longitude-rocks-glass&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Commemorate a special place in your life by getting its latitude and longitude custom-etched on. Whether it's the location where you got married, the place you call home, or your favorite vacation spot, you'll always have something to drink to. </p>
<p><strong>Swurfer</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fswurfer-handcrafted-swingboard-plus-double-rope-double-handles&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Time to upgrade your basic backyard swing! The Swingboard is sort of a cross between a surfboard and a swing, allowing you to stand on it and rock yourself from side to side. Attach it to a big tree branch, rafter, or even a porch.</p>
<p><strong>Herbivore Botanicals</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Blue%2BTansy%2BMask_69219.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Herbivore has launched its way from a Seattle kitchen into the green beauty hall of fame, and for good reason.</p><p>Once you try Herbivore's Blue Tansy oil face mask, the leading ingredient will never leave your beauty routine ever again. It helps soothe irritated skin while reducing redness and resurfacing bright, beautiful skin as a cooling effect takes hold. </p>
<p><strong>Pinch Me</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fpinch-me-therapy-dough-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This grown-up version of Play-Doh is the perfect way to relieve some stress, no matter where you are. The dough is also scented for an aromatherapeutic touch that'll help you find some calm in a busy day.</p>
<p><strong>West Paw</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$31.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fwest-paw-montana-nap-dog-crate-mat%2Fdp%2F134704&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, these dog mats are not only durable for around-the-house use, but they also roll up for easy transport when camping or traveling. You can choose from five different sizes, plus tons of patterns and colors.</p>
<p><strong>Hugger Mugger</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fhugger-mugger-tapas-travel-yoga-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're not only bettering your mind, body, and spirit with Hugger Mugger's yoga mat, but the quality of life of American workers as well. This mat is great for beginners, experts, and everyone in between as it covers all the basics. </p><p>It has a nonstick surface, it's easily cleaned, and it's rollable. All you need is a <a href="https://www.bestproducts.com/fitness/equipment/g703/yoga-mat-bags-carriers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yoga bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">yoga bag</a> and you're vinyasa ready.</p>
<p><strong>FRYE</strong></p><p>thefryecompany.com</p><p><strong>$398.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thefryecompany.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen-shoes-made-in-usa%2Fproducts%2Fsabrina-chelsea-3477030-77030-cognac&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Frye has a special collection of select boots that are made in the USA that features both men's and women's styles. The Sabrina is our absolute favorite, but you'll find plenty of other, more classic styles by shopping the full selection <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thefryecompany.com%2Fcollections%2Fmade-in-usa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Two Bros Bows</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwo-bros-bows-kid-friendly-archery-set-with-quiver-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before you put an actual weapon in their hands, let your kid play around with these super fun and gentle bow and arrow sets. They can set up the included target in the backyard, or even create their own challenges with hula hoops as targets.</p>
<p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbeer-cap-map-of-usa%2F1046755483&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you an ale aficionado? If so, this "cap map" is a smart way to keep track of the local beers you've tried from around the country, and it doubles as wall decor!</p>
<p><strong>TwoTmbleweeds</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F177900790%2Ffoodie-dice-seasonal-dinners-pouch-laser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can't decide what to make for dinner? These dice make it easy! Just roll them around for inspiration. Each side has the name of an ingredient or style of cooking to help you keep things exciting and encourage combinations you may have never thought to use.</p>
<p><strong>Framebridge</strong></p><p>framebridge.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.framebridge.com%2Fframes%2Fbowery-silver-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>From Instagram photos to original paintings, Framebridge is a service that will custom frame pretty much anything for you.</p><p>On its site, you can either select the frame you like best, or have an expert work with you (for free) to help you choose. Then you'll either mail in your artwork or upload your digital file to be printed and framed for you. All the frames are custom-built in its USA-based workshops.</p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhockey-stick-bbq-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give a hockey fan something to look forward to when summer finally hits. They'll be looking for excuses to barbecue outside with this set of grilling tools made from recycled NHL hockey sticks.</p>
<p><strong>Gadgit Girlz</strong></p><p>thegrommet.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fgadgit-girlz-gripponz-ring-stain-prevention-set-of-2-10-oz-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know those rusty ring stains that metal aerosol containers tend to leave behind on your countertop or tub? Gripponz are the simple solution to prevent them. </p><p>They come in two sizes: the 10-ounce can grips for larger cans like shaving cream (which are linked to above), and the 7-ounce grips (which can be found <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fgadgit-girlz-gripponz-ring-stain-prevention-set-of-2-7-oz-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>) for thinner bottles like hairsprays or dry shampoos. </p>
<p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$349.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fvitamix-e310-explorian-blender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who needs take-out when you have a blender that can make everything from soup to ice cream?! Manufactured in Cleveland, Vitamix is known for its impressive power and precision that pulverizes any ingredient in its path. It's one of the few in its industry that houses all of its operations in America.</p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-lake-art-cribbage-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don't need a lake house to play cribbage, but since this one can be engraved with your choice of more than 4,000 lakes, it doesn't hurt. Bring it on your weekend trips or keep it at home for game night. </p>
<p><strong>Post-it</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.15</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F14935500&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's a good chance you already have a stack of these on your desk right now, and if you don't, <em>shop away.</em> Trusted office supply brand Post-It is all American-made, and this particular set of pads is sourced from certified, renewable, and responsibly managed forests.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fblack-light-putty&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This putty, which is basically like a thicker version of slime, lights up super bright under a blacklight for a seriously fun way to keep yourself busy. It even comes with a blacklight keychain, so you don't need to buy a bulb or any extra lighting implements.</p>
<p><strong>BABY BLING</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$4.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbaby-bling-headband-baby-girls%2F3826810&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While your sweetie is still in diapers, you still have free reign to accessorize them however you'd like, until they develop a fashion sense of their own. Pick up Baby Bling's bold and beautiful headband that's super easy and comfy to wear.</p>
<p><strong>ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fanastasia-beverly-hills-modern-renaissance-eyeshadow-palette%2F4432444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're totally crushing on Anastasia Beverly Hills' modern renaissance palette that boasts shades of blush, plum, and nude — what more do you need for a flawless fall look when the time comes? Some of the brand's products are made overseas, but this particular palette is made in the USA.</p>
<p><strong>D.S.& DURGA</strong></p><p>toddsnyder.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toddsnyder.com%2Fproducts%2Fds-durga-85-diesel-candle-7oz-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>D.S. & Durga believe in a scent's ability to "conjure unseen worlds." Each aspect of these magnificent, made-in-Brooklyn candles portray a part of a bigger story.</p>
<p><strong>Tata Harper</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fresurfacing-mask-P379707&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out with the old and in with the new. This award-winning, beta-hydroxy acid mask truly works wonders to revitalize dull and dry skin to bright and beautiful with just one treatment.</p><p>All of Tata Harper's products are 100% natural and manufactured in small batches in their Vermont laboratory. </p>
<p><strong>CreekKooler</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$189.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F929446134&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36893619%2Fproducts-made-in-the-usa%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Floating coolers are the ultimate must-have for pool parties, but they can also be extremely useful when you're kayaking or tubing in rivers or lakes. Simply tie this clever kayak-shaped float to the back of your boat or tube, and it'll follow you around for a fun day in the sun.</p>

