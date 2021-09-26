70 Fashion Moments to Relive from the Glamorous 1980s

  • <p>The 1980s were a decade of bold style, colors, and silhouettes—and heaping amounts of permed hair. With trends spanning ripped tights and biker jackets, polished oversized blazers and poof skirts; and style icons ranging from Joan Jett to Joan Collins, it was one of the most eclectic decades in fashion. Like it or not, the '80s are back in full force. From shoulder pads to power suits and all that's in between, some of the era's key looks are making a comeback in fashion. Get inspired by taking a look back at some of the most memorable and defining style moments of the decade. </p>
  • <p>French design house Emanuel Ungaro shows its spring 1985 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. The models are wearing polka-dot dresses with matching hats.</p>
    1985

    French design house Emanuel Ungaro shows its spring 1985 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. The models are wearing polka-dot dresses with matching hats.

  • <p>French fashion designer Christian Lacroix works on his 1987 spring-summer haute couture line for Patou. Fashion model Kadija is wearing a large black hat with a rose-colored dress.</p>
    1987

    French fashion designer Christian Lacroix works on his 1987 spring-summer haute couture line for Patou. Fashion model Kadija is wearing a large black hat with a rose-colored dress.

  • <p>Iman poses on the runway at Thierry Mugler's spring 1983 ready-to-wear show.</p>
    1982

    Iman poses on the runway at Thierry Mugler's spring 1983 ready-to-wear show.

  • <p>Models strut down the runway at Issey Miyake's fall 1983 ready-to-wear show.</p>
    1983

    Models strut down the runway at Issey Miyake's fall 1983 ready-to-wear show.

  • <p>Models parade down the catwalk at Franco Moschino's 1986 ready-to-wear show. </p>
    1986

    Models parade down the catwalk at Franco Moschino's 1986 ready-to-wear show.

  • <p>Designer Gianfranco Ferré and models at the Christian Dior spring 1990 ready-to-wear show. </p>
    1989

    Designer Gianfranco Ferré and models at the Christian Dior spring 1990 ready-to-wear show.

  • <p>Models on the runway at Claude Montana's spring 1983 ready-to-wear show. </p>
    1982

    Models on the runway at Claude Montana's spring 1983 ready-to-wear show.

  • <p>Models on the runway at Vivienne Westwood's fall 1981 fashion show.</p>
    1981

    Models on the runway at Vivienne Westwood's fall 1981 fashion show.

  • <p>A model walks the runway at Azzedine Alaïa's spring 1986 fashion show. </p>
    1985

    A model walks the runway at Azzedine Alaïa's spring 1986 fashion show.

  • <p>Designer Calvin Klein and model Iman at the Met Gala. </p>
    1981

    Designer Calvin Klein and model Iman at the Met Gala.

  • <p>A Studio 54 club-goer wears a green blouse with dramatic shoulder pads over a black leotard. </p>
    1980

    A Studio 54 club-goer wears a green blouse with dramatic shoulder pads over a black leotard.

  • <p>Jerry Hall models a polka-dot dress, red wide-brim hat, and a matching belt.</p>
    1983

    Jerry Hall models a polka-dot dress, red wide-brim hat, and a matching belt.

  • <p>Three models showcase their colorful power suits while going for a casual walk down the street. </p>
    1986

    Three models showcase their colorful power suits while going for a casual walk down the street.

  • <p>Pat Cleveland in a metallic blue party dress at Marc Bouwer's runway show during New York Fashion Week. </p>
    1982

    Pat Cleveland in a metallic blue party dress at Marc Bouwer's runway show during New York Fashion Week.

  • <p>Jerry Hall and Marie Helvin in black-and-white ensembles at the Royal Ascot. </p>
    1982

    Jerry Hall and Marie Helvin in black-and-white ensembles at the Royal Ascot.

  • <p>A model in an all-green look and matching sunglasses walks the Claude Montana runway at Paris Fashion Week. </p>
    1984

    A model in an all-green look and matching sunglasses walks the Claude Montana runway at Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Cyndi Lauper in a colorful glam-rock look. </p>
    1983

    Cyndi Lauper in a colorful glam-rock look.

  • <p>Linda Evans, Diahann Carroll, and Joan Collins wearing shoulder pad dresses, pearls, and fur coats in a <em>Dynasty </em>promo photo.</p>
    1986

    Linda Evans, Diahann Carroll, and Joan Collins wearing shoulder pad dresses, pearls, and fur coats in a Dynasty promo photo.

  • <p>Princess Diana in a pink-and-red Catherine Walker dress and a matching Philip Somerville hat on an official visit to Kuwait. </p>
    1989

    Princess Diana in a pink-and-red Catherine Walker dress and a matching Philip Somerville hat on an official visit to Kuwait.

  • <p>Grace Jones in a colorful look and spandex leggings at an after-party following the Grammy Awards. </p>
    1983

    Grace Jones in a colorful look and spandex leggings at an after-party following the Grammy Awards.

  • <p>Sarah Jessica Parker in a boxy blazer, high-waisted jeans, and white sneakers. </p>
    1980

    Sarah Jessica Parker in a boxy blazer, high-waisted jeans, and white sneakers.

  • <p>Madonna wearing her signature rubber bracelets and cross jewelry for a photo shoot. </p>
    1984

    Madonna wearing her signature rubber bracelets and cross jewelry for a photo shoot.

  • <p>Salt-N-Pepa in matching looks and accessories for an official portrait session. </p>
    1988

    Salt-N-Pepa in matching looks and accessories for an official portrait session.

  • <p>Joan Jett in her signature glam-rock look. </p>
    1984

    Joan Jett in her signature glam-rock look.

  • <p>Partygoers wear dresses and cowboy boots for a night out at Studio 54. </p>
    1980

    Partygoers wear dresses and cowboy boots for a night out at Studio 54.

  • <p>A model wears a puff-sleeved red leopard-print coat at Givenchy's fall 1984 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. </p>
    1984

    A model wears a puff-sleeved red leopard-print coat at Givenchy's fall 1984 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Beverly Johnson and Grace Jones show off their outfits. </p>
    1988

    Beverly Johnson and Grace Jones show off their outfits.

  • <p>A model poses in a red chained blazer and head scarf. </p>
    1980

    A model poses in a red chained blazer and head scarf.

  • <p>Diana Ross in a striped jumpsuit for a night out at the Embassy Nightclub in London. </p>
    1983

    Diana Ross in a striped jumpsuit for a night out at the Embassy Nightclub in London.

  • <p>Punk rock flourished in London—with fishnets, chains, and studs as the go-to accessories. </p>
    1980

    Punk rock flourished in London—with fishnets, chains, and studs as the go-to accessories.

  • <p>Brooke Shields poses in a turtleneck and checked blazer. </p>
    1982

    Brooke Shields poses in a turtleneck and checked blazer.

  • <p>A denim street style look on King's Road in London. </p>
    1984

    A denim street style look on King's Road in London.

  • <p>A model in an oversized yellow blazer, complete with shoulder pads and a large chain necklace. </p>
    1985

    A model in an oversized yellow blazer, complete with shoulder pads and a large chain necklace.

  • <p>Jane Fonda's revolutionary workout tapes helped popularize the gym look of the era: bodysuits, leg warmers, and sweatbands. </p>
    1984

    Jane Fonda's revolutionary workout tapes helped popularize the gym look of the era: bodysuits, leg warmers, and sweatbands.

  • <p>Demi Moore wears harem-style overalls and a gray hat in Los Angeles. </p>
    1984

    Demi Moore wears harem-style overalls and a gray hat in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Janet Jackson embraces power shoulders in a red top tucked into high-waisted denim. </p>
    1985

    Janet Jackson embraces power shoulders in a red top tucked into high-waisted denim.

  • <p>A woman models Emanuel Ungaro's spring collection in London. </p>
    1982

    A woman models Emanuel Ungaro's spring collection in London.

  • <p>Ines De La Fressange in a chained little black dress on the Chanel runway in Paris. </p>
    1986

    Ines De La Fressange in a chained little black dress on the Chanel runway in Paris.

  • <p>A portrait of model Toukie Smith draped in a striped robe. </p>
    1982

    A portrait of model Toukie Smith draped in a striped robe.

  • <p>Madonna in her iconic white "Boy Toy" look for her "Like a Virgin" performance at the 1984 MTV VMAs. </p>
    1984

    Madonna in her iconic white "Boy Toy" look for her "Like a Virgin" performance at the 1984 MTV VMAs.

  • <p>A model wears a suited cardigan look at an Anne Klein presentation. </p>
    1983

    A model wears a suited cardigan look at an Anne Klein presentation.

  • <p>A model in a little black dress complete with pink pouf detailing at Yves Saint Laurent's runway show during Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    1987

    A model in a little black dress complete with pink pouf detailing at Yves Saint Laurent's runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Pat Cleveland in a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and high-waisted jeans. </p>
    1983

    Pat Cleveland in a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and high-waisted jeans.

  • <p>A model wears a cascading red double-breasted blazer, miniskirt, and pumps. </p>
    1988

    A model wears a cascading red double-breasted blazer, miniskirt, and pumps.

  • <p>Grace Jones in a caged black look and hat for a performance. </p>
    1989

    Grace Jones in a caged black look and hat for a performance.

  • <p>A model dons a blue tweed skirt suit on the street. </p>
    1988

    A model dons a blue tweed skirt suit on the street.

  • <p>Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz redefine couple dressing in coordinating pale-blue looks. </p>
    1988

    Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz redefine couple dressing in coordinating pale-blue looks.

  • <p>Princess Diana in a blue-and-white suited look and matching hat. </p>
    1989

    Princess Diana in a blue-and-white suited look and matching hat.

  • <p>Cindy Crawford in an oversized black leather jacket in New York.</p>
    1988

    Cindy Crawford in an oversized black leather jacket in New York.

  • <p>Designer Patrick Kelly poses with his models in Paris. </p>
    1987

    Designer Patrick Kelly poses with his models in Paris.

  • <p>Naomi Campbell walks the Thierry Mugler runway at Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    1989

    Naomi Campbell walks the Thierry Mugler runway at Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>A model wears a fuchsia dress and jeweled earrings out on the street. </p>
    1987

    A model wears a fuchsia dress and jeweled earrings out on the street.

  • <p>Vanessa Williams in an all-white ensemble.</p>
    1985

    Vanessa Williams in an all-white ensemble.

  • <p>Roxanne Shanté in black-and-white tube socks and high-top Reebok sneakers. </p>
    1988

    Roxanne Shanté in black-and-white tube socks and high-top Reebok sneakers.

  • <p>Joan Collins wearing lace gloves, a ruffle-shoulder gown, and diamonds as Alexis Carrington in <em>Dynasty</em>. </p>
    1983

    Joan Collins wearing lace gloves, a ruffle-shoulder gown, and diamonds as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty.

  • <p>Mandy Smith in a tank top, high-waisted jeans, and boots. </p>
    1986

    Mandy Smith in a tank top, high-waisted jeans, and boots.

  • <p>A model wears a belted jacket and pleated skirt by Yohji Yamamoto.</p>
    1987

    A model wears a belted jacket and pleated skirt by Yohji Yamamoto.

  • <p>A woman wears a fur coat and slouchy leather boots out in the snow. </p>
    1983

    A woman wears a fur coat and slouchy leather boots out in the snow.

  • <p>A model wears a metallic printed shirt for a portrait session.</p>
    1985

    A model wears a metallic printed shirt for a portrait session.

  • <p>A model wears a red jumpsuit, gray blazer, and black hat for photographs in front of a bridge in New York.</p>
    1985

    A model wears a red jumpsuit, gray blazer, and black hat for photographs in front of a bridge in New York.

  • <p>A model, wearing a printed dress with a poof skirt and puff sleeves, walks the runway at Christian Lacroix's spring 1988 fashion show. </p>
    1987

    A model, wearing a printed dress with a poof skirt and puff sleeves, walks the runway at Christian Lacroix's spring 1988 fashion show.

  • <p>Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks attend the MTV Video Music Awards. </p>
    1987

    Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks attend the MTV Video Music Awards.

  • <p>Linda Evangelista wears a suede jacket, a turtleneck, and trousers at the Calvin Klein fashion show. </p>
    1989

    Linda Evangelista wears a suede jacket, a turtleneck, and trousers at the Calvin Klein fashion show.

  • <p>Whitney Houston attends the 29th annual Grammy Awards in a shimmery peplum top and white pencil skirt. </p>
    1987

    Whitney Houston attends the 29th annual Grammy Awards in a shimmery peplum top and white pencil skirt.

  • <p>A model wears a silk bustier and crinoline at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 1989 fashion show. </p>
    1988

    A model wears a silk bustier and crinoline at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 1989 fashion show.

  • <p>Cher and Chaz Bono wear leather jackets and skirts while dining in West Hollywood, California. </p>
    1983

    Cher and Chaz Bono wear leather jackets and skirts while dining in West Hollywood, California.

  • <p>Carla Bruni and other models wear color-blocked maillots at Jean-Charles de Castelbajac's spring 1987 fashion show. </p>
    1986

    Carla Bruni and other models wear color-blocked maillots at Jean-Charles de Castelbajac's spring 1987 fashion show.

  • <p>A group of models applaud designer Azzedine Alaïa at his spring 1986 fashion show. </p>
    1986

    A group of models applaud designer Azzedine Alaïa at his spring 1986 fashion show.

  • <p>A model poses on the runway in a gold sequined top and trousers at the Sonia Rykiel spring 1983 fashion show. </p>
    1982

    A model poses on the runway in a gold sequined top and trousers at the Sonia Rykiel spring 1983 fashion show.

  • <p>Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin attend the film premiere of <em>9 to 5.</em></p>
    1980

    Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin attend the film premiere of 9 to 5.

