7 Things That'll Make Your Morning Routine Way Easier

<p>You probably have a morning routine—and it probably could use some improvement. Most guys’ routines are needlessly complicated or all over the place, running from the shower to the kitchen to the bedroom without a proper plan of attack. Quit the over-thinking with these seven morning essentials, each guaranteed to give you a more seamless start to your day.</p>
How anyone can start their day without coffee is beyond. America's favorite Cup of Joe—Dunkin Original Blend—is a timeless classic with a smooth flavor. 

It's made from 100% premium Arabica coffee and comes in either whole beans or already ground. Start brewin'.
How anyone can start their day without coffee is beyond. America's favorite Cup of Joe—Dunkin Original Blend—is a timeless classic with a smooth flavor.

It's made from 100% premium Arabica coffee and comes in either whole beans or already ground. Start brewin'.

You can make up to 12 cups of Dunkin' in this durable, stylish coffee maker. Don't want to wait until the pot's full? Pause the brew to get your morning fix pronto, or program the night before so you'll wake up to a batch of brewed goodness. 

An adjustable heater plate makes sure your coffee stays at the temperature you like. Also, the coffeemaker's compact, brushed metal design makes it a versatile fit for any kitchen, from a bare bones studio to a sprawling culinary dream space.
You can make up to 12 cups of Dunkin' in this durable, stylish coffee maker. Don't want to wait until the pot's full? Pause the brew to get your morning fix pronto, or program the night before so you'll wake up to a batch of brewed goodness.

An adjustable heater plate makes sure your coffee stays at the temperature you like. Also, the coffeemaker's compact, brushed metal design makes it a versatile fit for any kitchen, from a bare bones studio to a sprawling culinary dream space.

Unless you're one of those "wake up with the birds" types, chances are you'll need some sort of sonic assistance to get you out of bed in the morning. 

The iHome is one of the most effective options out there. This high-end alarm clock includes a wireless charging pad, so your phone will be fully charged when you wake up. Connect it via Bluetooth on your smartphone to play your favorite tunes or even chat on the phone.
Unless you're one of those "wake up with the birds" types, chances are you'll need some sort of sonic assistance to get you out of bed in the morning.

The iHome is one of the most effective options out there. This high-end alarm clock includes a wireless charging pad, so your phone will be fully charged when you wake up. Connect it via Bluetooth on your smartphone to play your favorite tunes or even chat on the phone.

No more placing your iPhone on the bathroom sink while you shower. This Bluetooth-enabled speaker is entirely waterproof and attaches via suction cup to glass or ceramic. 

A single charge gets you ten hours of music—more than enough play time to get amped for the day ahead.
No more placing your iPhone on the bathroom sink while you shower. This Bluetooth-enabled speaker is entirely waterproof and attaches via suction cup to glass or ceramic.

A single charge gets you ten hours of music—more than enough play time to get amped for the day ahead.

Keep your coffee (or tea) hot on the go. This smart thermos comes with a portable charging coaster, keeping any beverage warm for up to three hours on a single charge. Set your ideal temp with an easy-to-use touch display and keep track of its battery life. You'll never drink your office's cheap stale brew ever again.
Keep your coffee (or tea) hot on the go. This smart thermos comes with a portable charging coaster, keeping any beverage warm for up to three hours on a single charge. Set your ideal temp with an easy-to-use touch display and keep track of its battery life. You'll never drink your office's cheap stale brew ever again.

Eliminate your work clothes' wrinkles in a flash with Lamontec's super sleek travel steamer. It's small enough to be hidden away when you're not using it, but powerful enough to straighten out even the toughest kinks.

It also takes barely a minute to heat up (perfect when you're in a rush) and holds up to 180 milliliters of water.
Eliminate your work clothes’ wrinkles in a flash with Lamontec’s super sleek travel steamer. It’s small enough to be hidden away when you're not using it, but powerful enough to straighten out even the toughest kinks.

It also takes barely a minute to heat up (perfect when you're in a rush) and holds up to 180 milliliters of water.

Skip the shaving cream and go right for the grain. Philips Norelco's Shaver boasts four flex heads to cover every inch of your face, adjusting as it moves.

The Close Cut Blade system has self-sharpening blades, so you'll always get a close shave, and a single charge delivers 35 minutes of shaving time.
Skip the shaving cream and go right for the grain. Philips Norelco’s Shaver boasts four flex heads to cover every inch of your face, adjusting as it moves.

The Close Cut Blade system has self-sharpening blades, so you’ll always get a close shave, and a single charge delivers 35 minutes of shaving time.

