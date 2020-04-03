7 musicals and theatre shows you can stream for free

With the West End and theatres across the country currently closed following the coronavirus lockdown, the world's stage has temporarily shut down. But, don't worry, because creatives and venues are pulling together to ensure we can all still get our culture fix in our own home. And, this time, it's for free.

Following Andrew Lloyd Webber's announcement that he's going to keep the international community's spirits up with online streamings of his smash-hit musicals (think Joseph and Jesus Christ Superstar with more to be announced), we've rounded up some of our favourite ways to watch acclaimed plays and shows from the comfort of your own sofa, from iconic hits like Wind in the Willows to nightly shows from the Met Opera, there's something for everyone.

So sit back, open your ice cream, put your feet up and get ready to be thoroughly entertained...