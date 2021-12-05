A 7-Day, 1,800-Calorie Meal Plan

  • <p><a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/g985/achievable-new-year-resolutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resolving to eat healthier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Resolving to eat healthier</a> sounds like a great idea until you learn diet after diet cuts out all your favorite foods and snacks. What if there was a step-by-step meal plan to guide you down your path to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nutritious eating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nutritious eating</a>, complete with foods you actually want to enjoy? If that sounds enticing, you're in luck because we had a registered dietitian create this 1800-calorie meal plan that does just that. It relies on real, wholesome foods to keep you full and satisfied. You'll enjoy favorites like breakfast burritos, cheese and crackers, waffles, and chocolate, all while shedding up to two pounds per week. </p>
    A 7-Day, 1,800-Calorie Meal Plan

    Resolving to eat healthier sounds like a great idea until you learn diet after diet cuts out all your favorite foods and snacks. What if there was a step-by-step meal plan to guide you down your path to nutritious eating, complete with foods you actually want to enjoy? If that sounds enticing, you're in luck because we had a registered dietitian create this 1800-calorie meal plan that does just that. It relies on real, wholesome foods to keep you full and satisfied. You'll enjoy favorites like breakfast burritos, cheese and crackers, waffles, and chocolate, all while shedding up to two pounds per week.

  • <p>Flexibility is the name of the game here. Swap any meal for another of the same type and enjoy as many calorie-free drinks (coffee, tea, water, etc.) as you want. Each day also includes two snacks under 150 calories and one <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g576/healthy-snacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:200 to 250 calorie indulgence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">200 to 250 calorie indulgence</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">, plus 50 to 100 "discretionary" calories<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. Use those to enjoy milk in your morning coffee, one <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a33145/drink-wine-every-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:5-ounce glass of wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">5-ounce glass of wine</a> at night, or an extra serving of any veggies or fruit. Even with all of the treats, you can l</span></span>ose up to two pounds per week and keep it up until you achieve your weight loss goal.</p><p>It's also worth noting that <strong>weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects</strong> — before deciding to go on this diet, we invite you gain a broader perspective by reading our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/anti-dieting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exploration into the hazards of diet culture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exploration into the hazards of diet culture</a>.</p>
    How It Works

    Flexibility is the name of the game here. Swap any meal for another of the same type and enjoy as many calorie-free drinks (coffee, tea, water, etc.) as you want. Each day also includes two snacks under 150 calories and one 200 to 250 calorie indulgence, plus 50 to 100 "discretionary" calories. Use those to enjoy milk in your morning coffee, one 5-ounce glass of wine at night, or an extra serving of any veggies or fruit. Even with all of the treats, you can lose up to two pounds per week and keep it up until you achieve your weight loss goal.

    It's also worth noting that weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects — before deciding to go on this diet, we invite you gain a broader perspective by reading our exploration into the hazards of diet culture.

  • <p>These fiber-filled muffins are a great way to start the day. Whip up one batch and you'll have 18 to spread out over mornings and for snacks. </p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16312/spiced-banana-chocolate-muffins-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins »</em></a></p>
    Day 1: Breakfast

    These fiber-filled muffins are a great way to start the day. Whip up one batch and you'll have 18 to spread out over mornings and for snacks.

    Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins »

  • <p>Load one medium baked <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42180/roasted-sweet-potato-and-chicken-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potato" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potato</a> with 1/4 cup canned navy beans (rinsed and drained), 1/4 cup salsa, 1/4 cup low-sodium cheese, 1/2 cup 0% Greek yogurt, 1/4 avocado, and 1 tablespoon of chopped chives.</p>
    Day 1: Lunch

    Load one medium baked sweet potato with 1/4 cup canned navy beans (rinsed and drained), 1/4 cup salsa, 1/4 cup low-sodium cheese, 1/2 cup 0% Greek yogurt, 1/4 avocado, and 1 tablespoon of chopped chives.

  • <p>Mix sweet and spicy by skewering 1/2 cup <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/g1935/cut-whole-pineapple/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pineapple chunks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pineapple chunks</a> and sprinkling cayenne on top. Then add 1 tablespoon of coconut chips and 10 cashews. Pack a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RXBAR-Protein-Peanut-Butter-Chocolate/dp/B01M6TK228?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peanut Butter Chocolate RXBAR Protein Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Peanut Butter Chocolate RXBAR Protein Bar</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Gluten-Free-Roasted-Broad-Variety/dp/B017VUE7GE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Snack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Snack</a> in your bag for later too. </p>
    Day 1: Snacks

    Mix sweet and spicy by skewering 1/2 cup pineapple chunks and sprinkling cayenne on top. Then add 1 tablespoon of coconut chips and 10 cashews. Pack a Peanut Butter Chocolate RXBAR Protein Bar and Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Snack in your bag for later too.

  • <p>No lame-o filets for you. Temper the heat of this spicy salmon entree with a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F150527-yasso-frozen-greek-yogurt-sea-salt-caramel-bars-4-pack-3-5-fl-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yasso Greek Yogurt Pop in Sea Salt Caramel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yasso Greek Yogurt Pop in Sea Salt Caramel </a>for dessert. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14894/spicy-salmon-over-creamy-eggplant-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spicy Salmon Over Creamy Eggplant »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spicy Salmon Over Creamy Eggplant »</a></em></p>
    6/31

    Day 1: Dinner

    No lame-o filets for you. Temper the heat of this spicy salmon entree with a Yasso Greek Yogurt Pop in Sea Salt Caramel for dessert.

    Get the recipe for Spicy Salmon Over Creamy Eggplant »

  • <p>It's a breakfast burrito, reinvented. Cilantro, avocado, and chili powder fill a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Flanding%3Fproduct_id%3D118999&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sprouted grain tortilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sprouted grain tortilla</a> to the max. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16288/south-border-breakfast-wrap-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for South of the Border Breakfast Wrap »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for South of the Border Breakfast Wrap »</a></em> </p>
    Day 2: Breakfast

    It's a breakfast burrito, reinvented. Cilantro, avocado, and chili powder fill a sprouted grain tortilla to the max.

    Get the recipe for South of the Border Breakfast Wrap »

  • <p>Toss 1 cup of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F16521602-melissa-s-lentils-steamed-9-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steamed lentils" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">steamed lentils</a> with 1 tablespoon each chopped scallions and walnuts, and 1/3 cup each of chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots. For a dressing, combine 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. Serve over 6 ounces of baby spinach.</p>
    Day 2: Lunch

    Toss 1 cup of steamed lentils with 1 tablespoon each chopped scallions and walnuts, and 1/3 cup each of chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots. For a dressing, combine 1 tablespoon of olive oil with 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. Serve over 6 ounces of baby spinach.

  • <p>Dunk 1 cup mixed crudités in a creamy, cheesy dip that's 1/2 cup 0% plain Greek yogurt mixed with 1 wedge <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laughing-Cow-Cheese-Light-Wedges/dp/B000Q6LY26?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laughing Cow Light Swiss Cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Laughing Cow Light Swiss Cheese</a>. Curb cravings later on with a single-serving pack of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/365-Everyday-Value-Cape-Trail/dp/B07MR5WW9G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whole Foods 365 Cape Cod Trail Mix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whole Foods 365 Cape Cod Trail Mix</a> and 1/2 a container of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F16694181-siggi-s-icelandic-style-skyr-non-fat-yogurt-vanilla-5-3-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Siggi's Nonfat Yogurt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Siggi's Nonfat Yogurt</a> paired with 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries.</p>
    Day 2: Snacks

    Dunk 1 cup mixed crudités in a creamy, cheesy dip that's 1/2 cup 0% plain Greek yogurt mixed with 1 wedge Laughing Cow Light Swiss Cheese. Curb cravings later on with a single-serving pack of Whole Foods 365 Cape Cod Trail Mix and 1/2 a container of Siggi's Nonfat Yogurt paired with 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries.

  • <p>Put fries back on the menu by serving sweet and smoky chicken with 3 ounces (about 12) frozen sweet potato fries, like these ones from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F95944-alexia-fries-sweet-potato-20-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexia</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15340/maple-glazed-chicken-recipe-ghk0113/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Maple Glazed Chicken »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Maple Glazed Chicken »</em></a></p>
    Day 2: Dinner

    Put fries back on the menu by serving sweet and smoky chicken with 3 ounces (about 12) frozen sweet potato fries, like these ones from Alexia.

    Get the recipe for Maple Glazed Chicken »

  • <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/KIND-Healthy-Granola-Clusters-Blueberry/dp/B008RWUK6W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KIND Healthy Grains Granola Clusters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KIND Healthy Grains Granola Clusters</a> add a touch of sweetness to this colorful berry bowl. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14869/fruity-yogurt-parfait-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Fruity Yogurt Parfaits »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Fruity Yogurt Parfaits »</a></em></p>
    Day 3: Breakfast

    KIND Healthy Grains Granola Clusters add a touch of sweetness to this colorful berry bowl.

    Get the recipe for Fruity Yogurt Parfaits »

  • <p>To make Asian <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g572/healthy-shrimp-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shrimp cups" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shrimp cups</a>, combine 10 pre-cooked shrimp, 1/2 cup edamame, and 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper with 2 tablespoons peanuts and 1 teaspoon lower-sodium teriyaki sauce or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a33321819/coconut-aminos-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut aminos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coconut aminos</a> in a bowl. Divide among four large romaine lettuce leaves. Serve with a medium pear.</p>
    Day 3: Lunch

    To make Asian shrimp cups, combine 10 pre-cooked shrimp, 1/2 cup edamame, and 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper with 2 tablespoons peanuts and 1 teaspoon lower-sodium teriyaki sauce or coconut aminos in a bowl. Divide among four large romaine lettuce leaves. Serve with a medium pear.

  • <p>Make a mini cheese board by combining 1/2 cup grapes with one piece of part-skim cheese. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">Later, nosh on one serving <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000EMX13C/ref=dp_prsubs_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sahale Almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sahale Almonds</a> <span class="redactor-invisible-space">plus </span></span>1 tablespoon of peanut butter and half of a medium pear.</p>
    Day 3: Snacks

    Make a mini cheese board by combining 1/2 cup grapes with one piece of part-skim cheese. Later, nosh on one serving Sahale Almonds plus 1 tablespoon of peanut butter and half of a medium pear.

  • <p>You don't need a spiralizer to make these "noodles." <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/g4809/how-to-make-spaghetti-squash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooked spaghetti squash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooked spaghetti squash</a> easily separates into strands with only a fork. Can't find spaghetti squash or don't have the time to cook it yourself? Try <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F21010619-green-giant-spaghetti-squash-veggie-spirals-10-0-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Giant Frozen Veggie Spirals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Green Giant Frozen Veggie Spirals</a>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14819/spaghetti-squash-meatballs-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for &quot;Spaghetti&quot; and Meatballs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for "Spaghetti" and Meatballs »</a></em></p>
    Day 3: Dinner

    You don't need a spiralizer to make these "noodles." Cooked spaghetti squash easily separates into strands with only a fork. Can't find spaghetti squash or don't have the time to cook it yourself? Try Green Giant Frozen Veggie Spirals.

    Get the recipe for "Spaghetti" and Meatballs »

  • <p>Enjoy your favorite Sunday brunch midweek. Toast two <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F16290459-kashi-frozen-waffles-7-grain-10-1-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kashi 7 Grain Frozen Waffles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kashi 7 Grain Frozen Waffles</a>, and top with 1 tablespoon of almond butter, 2 tablespoons chopped dates, and cinnamon to taste.</p>
    Day 4: Breakfast

    Enjoy your favorite Sunday brunch midweek. Toast two Kashi 7 Grain Frozen Waffles, and top with 1 tablespoon of almond butter, 2 tablespoons chopped dates, and cinnamon to taste.

  • <p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4622/healthiest-fast-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perfect your fast food order" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Perfect your fast food order</a> by choosing a Chipotle burrito bowl with romaine lettuce, fajita veggies, steak, and pinto beans (no rice). Pass on the dressing and opt for one serving of corn salsa instead.</p>
    Day 4: Lunch

    Perfect your fast food order by choosing a Chipotle burrito bowl with romaine lettuce, fajita veggies, steak, and pinto beans (no rice). Pass on the dressing and opt for one serving of corn salsa instead.

  • <p>Break up the day with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KIND-Chocolate-Gluten-Protein-Sugar/dp/B007PE7ANY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KIND bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KIND bar</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space"> and 1 ounce of dry roasted unsalted pumpkin seed</span><span class="redactor-invisible-space">s. Those with a sweet tooth will also appreciate t</span>his pumpkin pie pudding recipe: Combine 1/2 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin with 1/2 cup 0% Greek yogurt. Top with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a drizzle of honey. </p>
    Day 4: Snacks

    Break up the day with a KIND bar and 1 ounce of dry roasted unsalted pumpkin seeds. Those with a sweet tooth will also appreciate this pumpkin pie pudding recipe: Combine 1/2 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin with 1/2 cup 0% Greek yogurt. Top with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a drizzle of honey.

  • <p>Break out of the salad rut with mix-ins like shiitake mushrooms, acorn squash, and chickpeas. Round it out with 1 cup of fresh or frozen strawberries for dessert.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16397/roasted-winter-veggie-salad-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Winter Veggie Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Roasted Winter Veggie Salad »</em></a></p>
    Day 4: Dinner

    Break out of the salad rut with mix-ins like shiitake mushrooms, acorn squash, and chickpeas. Round it out with 1 cup of fresh or frozen strawberries for dessert.

    Get the recipe for Roasted Winter Veggie Salad »

  • <p>Don't bother getting out the rice cooker. Put one bag of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Minute-Multi-Grain-Medley-Brown-Quinoa/dp/B00H3SXO7S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Minute Multi-Grain Medley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Minute Multi-Grain Medley</a> in the microwave and it'll be ready by the time you've finished frying your egg. </p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16399/wild-rice-spinach-egg-bowl-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Wild Rice and Spinach Egg Bowl »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Wild Rice and Spinach Egg Bowl »</em></a></p>
    Day 5: Breakfast

    Don't bother getting out the rice cooker. Put one bag of Minute Multi-Grain Medley in the microwave and it'll be ready by the time you've finished frying your egg.

    Get the recipe for Wild Rice and Spinach Egg Bowl »

  • <p>Heat 1 cup of frozen veggie mix and 1 cup cubed frozen <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/g2091/prepare-cook-butternut-squash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butternut squash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">butternut squash</a> as directed. Season with 1 teaspoon dried cranberries, 1 teaspoon of honey, and nutmeg and pepper to taste. Serve with a 5-ounce skinless rotisserie <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g1471/leftover-turkey-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turkey breast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">turkey breast</a>.</p>
    Day 5: Lunch

    Heat 1 cup of frozen veggie mix and 1 cup cubed frozen butternut squash as directed. Season with 1 teaspoon dried cranberries, 1 teaspoon of honey, and nutmeg and pepper to taste. Serve with a 5-ounce skinless rotisserie turkey breast.

  • <p>Craving something sweet? Eat 1/2 cup thawed frozen strawberries with three <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hersheys-Kisses-Special-Mildly-Chocolate/dp/B0014CZFR6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Kisses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Kisses</a>. Craving salty? Munch on one serving <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Planters-Honey-Roasted-Peanuts-Ounce/dp/B06XD93K2X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">. For your third snack, dip 1 cup each sliced bell peppers and baby carrots in</span> 2 tablespoons <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a18939/hummus-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hummus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hummus</a>.</p>
    Day 5: Snacks

    Craving something sweet? Eat 1/2 cup thawed frozen strawberries with three Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Kisses. Craving salty? Munch on one serving Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts. For your third snack, dip 1 cup each sliced bell peppers and baby carrots in 2 tablespoons hummus.

  • <p>Shrimp packs about 80% of your daily <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g1967/vitamin-b12-super-foods-47012607/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin B12" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin B12</a>, the essential nutrient that keeps your mind sharp and nerves healthy. This recipe pairs it with filling black beans – and still leaves room for a baked apple dessert. <br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a8718/sauteed-shrimp-black-bean-salad-ghk0208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sauteed Shrimp on Warm Black Bean Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sauteed Shrimp on Warm Black Bean Salad »</a> </em></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a9328/microwaved-baked-apples-dried-cherries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Warm Microwave Baked Apples with Dried Cherries »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Warm Microwave Baked Apples with Dried Cherries »</em></a></p>
    Day 5: Dinner

    Shrimp packs about 80% of your daily vitamin B12, the essential nutrient that keeps your mind sharp and nerves healthy. This recipe pairs it with filling black beans – and still leaves room for a baked apple dessert.

    Get the recipe for Sauteed Shrimp on Warm Black Bean Salad »

    Get the recipe for Warm Microwave Baked Apples with Dried Cherries »

  • <p>Top one <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F75712-thomas-whole-wheat-bagel-thins-13-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin</a> with 1 tablespoon whipped cream cheese. Then pile on 2 ounces smoked salmon, 1/4 avocado, 1/2 tomato (sliced), and 1 tablespoon chopped scallions just like your favorite bagel shop. Serve with one sliced <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a33606591/kiwi-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kiwi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kiwi</a>.</p>
    Day 6: Breakfast

    Top one Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat Bagel Thin with 1 tablespoon whipped cream cheese. Then pile on 2 ounces smoked salmon, 1/4 avocado, 1/2 tomato (sliced), and 1 tablespoon chopped scallions just like your favorite bagel shop. Serve with one sliced kiwi.

  • <p>Rethink <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a9490/healthy-tuna-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tuna salad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tuna salad</a> and toss half of a 5-ounce can of water-packed <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wild-Planet-Albacore-Tuna-Added/dp/B004AHDV82?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lower-sodium tuna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lower-sodium tuna</a> with 2 cups chopped romaine, 1/3 cup chopped jicama, 1/4 cup shredded carrots, 1/3 cup canned chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 1/2 cup edamame, 1/4 cup avocado, and 6 cherry tomatoes. For a dressing, add lemon juice to taste.</p>
    Day 6: Lunch

    Rethink tuna salad and toss half of a 5-ounce can of water-packed lower-sodium tuna with 2 cups chopped romaine, 1/3 cup chopped jicama, 1/4 cup shredded carrots, 1/3 cup canned chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 1/2 cup edamame, 1/4 cup avocado, and 6 cherry tomatoes. For a dressing, add lemon juice to taste.

  • <p>Slice one small <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a39917/banana-sushi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">banana</a> and spread a tablespoon of cashew butter on top. Later, snack on about 1 oz of bean-based chips, like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beanitos-Protein-Source-Non-GMO-Tortilla/dp/B019C9NZCE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanitos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beanitos</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NG8T4IC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beanfields" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beanfields</a>, and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Valley-Peanut-Butter-Dark/dp/B005VOOOR0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bar</a>.</p>
    Day 6: Snacks

    Slice one small banana and spread a tablespoon of cashew butter on top. Later, snack on about 1 oz of bean-based chips, like Beanitos or Beanfields, and a Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bar.

  • <p>Roasted Brussels sprouts<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> and sweet potatoes add plenty of color to this flavorful (and filling) plate. </span></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16389/bbq-pork-sweet-potato-salad-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for BBQ Pork with Sweet Potato Salad »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for BBQ Pork with Sweet Potato Salad »</em></a></p>
    Day 6: Dinner

    Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes add plenty of color to this flavorful (and filling) plate.

    Get the recipe for BBQ Pork with Sweet Potato Salad »

  • <p>No bland porridge allowed in this meal plan. Cook 1 1/4 cup water with 1/3 cup <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14606/overnight-oatmeal-recipe-wdy1213/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oatmeal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">oatmeal</a> as directed, but then stir in 1/4 cup skim milk, 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a26866/health-benefits-peanut-butter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peanut butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">peanut butter</a> (we love <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Once-Again-Organic-Smooth-Butter/dp/B0046HNRPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Once Again Organic Unsweetened Peanut Butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Once Again Organic Unsweetened Peanut Butter</a>), and 1 teaspoon honey until creamy.</p>
    Day 7: Breakfast

    No bland porridge allowed in this meal plan. Cook 1 1/4 cup water with 1/3 cup oatmeal as directed, but then stir in 1/4 cup skim milk, 1 tablespoon peanut butter (we love Once Again Organic Unsweetened Peanut Butter), and 1 teaspoon honey until creamy.

  • <p>Take a break from cooking and heat one frozen <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F19222349-luvo-performance-kitchen-chicken-chile-verde-9-0-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth%2Fdiet-nutrition%2Fg4994%2F1800-calorie-diet%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luvo Chicken Chile Verde" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Luvo Chicken Chile Verde</a> as directed and plate with 1 cup of steamed spinach. Finish off the day with a small orange.</p>
    Day 7: Lunch

    Take a break from cooking and heat one frozen Luvo Chicken Chile Verde as directed and plate with 1 cup of steamed spinach. Finish off the day with a small orange.

  • <p>Stash a bag of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Angies-BOOMCHICKAPOP-Gluten-Popcorn-Ounce/dp/B088KW7XVM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn</a> <span class="redactor-invisible-space">and </span>1 ounce (about 23) dry, roasted <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eden-Tamari-Almonds-Roasted-Organic/dp/B00HZO4YYW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4994%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tamari almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tamari almonds</a> for your snack breaks. Then get creative with a baked apple dish: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. On a small baking sheet, toss two thinly sliced medium apples with 2 teaspoons of fresh ginger (grated and peeled<span class="redactor-invisible-space">), and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Roast 20 minutes and serve with a dollop of low-fat vanilla <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4212/best-greek-yogurts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek yogurt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greek yogurt</a>. </span></p>
    Day 7: Snacks

    Stash a bag of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn and 1 ounce (about 23) dry, roasted tamari almonds for your snack breaks. Then get creative with a baked apple dish: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. On a small baking sheet, toss two thinly sliced medium apples with 2 teaspoons of fresh ginger (grated and peeled), and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Roast 20 minutes and serve with a dollop of low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt.

  • <p>Potatoes, red pepper, beans, and bacon (yep, bacon!) all go into this rustic meal. And you still get a package of <a href="https://fave.co/2KGnmsL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dole Banana Dippers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dole Banana Dippers</a> for dessert.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a5774/sunday-night-vegetable-hash-2332/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sunday Night Vegetable Hash »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Sunday Night Vegetable Hash »</em></a></p>
    Day 7: Dinner

    Potatoes, red pepper, beans, and bacon (yep, bacon!) all go into this rustic meal. And you still get a package of Dole Banana Dippers for dessert.

    Get the recipe for Sunday Night Vegetable Hash »

