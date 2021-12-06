A 7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Meal Plan

  • <p>When it comes to all things weight loss, <strong>the simplest, fastest way to make impactful, lasting change is to form habits you can actually stick with for life. </strong>That’s why this plan involves an easy-to-follow meal planning guide. This full week of healthy (and delicious!) food will take the guesswork out of grocery shopping and prepping with nutritionist-approved breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas. <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a45321/how-many-calories-should-i-eat-a-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:If you have a higher activity level" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">If you have a higher activity level</a>, check out these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a22187/1300-calorie-diet-meal-plan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,300-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,300-</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g23280906/1400-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,400-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,400-</a>, <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4825/1500-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,500-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,500-</a>, and <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4994/1800-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,800-calorie meal plans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,800-calorie meal plans</a> as well. </p>
    1/25

    A 7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Meal Plan

    When it comes to all things weight loss, the simplest, fastest way to make impactful, lasting change is to form habits you can actually stick with for life. That’s why this plan involves an easy-to-follow meal planning guide. This full week of healthy (and delicious!) food will take the guesswork out of grocery shopping and prepping with nutritionist-approved breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas. If you have a higher activity level, check out these 1,300-, 1,400-, 1,500-, and 1,800-calorie meal plans as well.

  • <p><strong>Many experts agree that long-term <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a17162/lose-weight-faster-karas-0302/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weight loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">weight loss</a> is only possible if you make healthy food choices on the regular</strong>. If you need some menu ideas, we’ve consulted with registered dietitians on this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan for 7 days. </p><p>We also want to note that <strong>weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects</strong> — before deciding to go on this diet, we invite you gain a broader perspective by reading our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/anti-dieting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exploration into the hazards of diet culture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exploration into the hazards of diet culture</a>.<br></p>
    2/25

    A 7-Day, 1,200-Calorie Meal Plan

    Many experts agree that long-term weight loss is only possible if you make healthy food choices on the regular. If you need some menu ideas, we’ve consulted with registered dietitians on this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan for 7 days.

    We also want to note that weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects — before deciding to go on this diet, we invite you gain a broader perspective by reading our exploration into the hazards of diet culture.

  • <p><strong>While 1,200 calories may be the right amount for some people, it can be very restrictive for other</strong><strong>s</strong>, says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefani Sassos, M.S., R.D., C.D.N" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stefani Sassos, M.S., R.D., C.D.N</a>, Registered Dietitian for the Good Housekeeping Institute. That’s why we’re using 1,200 as our base, and <strong>encourage you to build upon these meal and snack ideas</strong> by doubling (or tripling, quadrupling …you get the point!) up on veggies at any opportunity — and adding more fruit at snack time, too. You can also add 1-5 ounces of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g20706723/healthy-meats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protein at all meals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">protein at all meals</a> if at any point you’re feeling like it’s just not enough food to keep you satisfied. The combo of fiber from produce and lean protein makes this an adaptable strategy that’ll help you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a17162/lose-weight-faster-karas-0302/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lose weight safely" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lose weight safely</a> — one meal at a time! And you can consider complementing this plan with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g27269358/best-multivitamins-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daily multivitamin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daily multivitamin</a> too. </p><p><strong>Learn more about how to safely lose weight and love the food you're eating with <em><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,200 Calories and More: The Complete Guide to Building Your Perfect Weight-Loss Meal Plan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,200 Calories and More: The Complete Guide to Building Your Perfect Weight-Loss Meal Plan</a> </em>from<em> Good Housekeeping — </em>choose from our 14-day, 21-day, and 28-day menu plans.</strong></p>
    3/25

    What You Should Know About This Meal Plan

    While 1,200 calories may be the right amount for some people, it can be very restrictive for others, says Stefani Sassos, M.S., R.D., C.D.N, Registered Dietitian for the Good Housekeeping Institute. That’s why we’re using 1,200 as our base, and encourage you to build upon these meal and snack ideas by doubling (or tripling, quadrupling …you get the point!) up on veggies at any opportunity — and adding more fruit at snack time, too. You can also add 1-5 ounces of protein at all meals if at any point you’re feeling like it’s just not enough food to keep you satisfied. The combo of fiber from produce and lean protein makes this an adaptable strategy that’ll help you lose weight safely — one meal at a time! And you can consider complementing this plan with a daily multivitamin too.

    Learn more about how to safely lose weight and love the food you're eating with 1,200 Calories and More: The Complete Guide to Building Your Perfect Weight-Loss Meal Plan from Good Housekeeping — choose from our 14-day, 21-day, and 28-day menu plans.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Combine 3/4 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/365-Everyday-Value-Organic-Flakes/dp/B074H6QSW3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bran flakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bran flakes</a>, 1 banana, and 1 cup fat-free milk in a bowl.</p>
    4/25

    Day 1: Breakfast

    Combine 3/4 cup bran flakes, 1 banana, and 1 cup fat-free milk in a bowl.

  • <p>Build a sandwich with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole wheat pita</a>, 3 ounces turkey breast, 1/2 roasted pepper, 1 teaspoon mayo, mustard, and lettuce. Serve with 1 stick part-skim mozzarella string cheese and 2 kiwis.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g576/healthy-snacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20+ Healthy Snacks That Can Be Great for Weight Loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20+ Healthy Snacks That Can Be Great for Weight Loss</a></strong></p>
    5/25

    Day 1: Lunch

    Build a sandwich with 1 mini whole wheat pita, 3 ounces turkey breast, 1/2 roasted pepper, 1 teaspoon mayo, mustard, and lettuce. Serve with 1 stick part-skim mozzarella string cheese and 2 kiwis.

    RELATED: 20+ Healthy Snacks That Can Be Great for Weight Loss

  • <p>Serve 4 ounces broiled <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42845/lemon-herb-baked-flounder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flounder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flounder</a> or sole with 2 sliced plum tomatoes sprinkled with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, broiled until just golden. Eat with 1 cup cooked couscous and 1 cup steamed broccoli. Enjoy with a single-serve ice cream (like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/ice-cream-reviews/g22607515/healthy-ice-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any of these delicious picks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">any of these delicious picks</a>!) for dessert. </p>
    6/25

    Day 1: Dinner

    Serve 4 ounces broiled flounder or sole with 2 sliced plum tomatoes sprinkled with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, broiled until just golden. Eat with 1 cup cooked couscous and 1 cup steamed broccoli. Enjoy with a single-serve ice cream (like any of these delicious picks!) for dessert.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Blend 1 cup frozen berries, 1/2 banana, and 8 ounces of low- or fat-free milk into a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4060/healthy-smoothie-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smoothie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">smoothie</a>. Grab 1 or 2 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/a19189/cooking-perfect-hard-boiled-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hard-boiled eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hard-boiled eggs</a> on your way out the door. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4060/healthy-smoothie-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes to Brighten Up Your Mornings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes to Brighten Up Your Mornings</a></strong></p>
    7/25

    Day 2: Breakfast

    Blend 1 cup frozen berries, 1/2 banana, and 8 ounces of low- or fat-free milk into a smoothie. Grab 1 or 2 hard-boiled eggs on your way out the door.

    RELATED: 25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes to Brighten Up Your Mornings

  • <p>Heat up 1 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amys-Light-Sodium-Organic-Soups/dp/B000WCZN9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian vegetable soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian vegetable soup</a> and serve with 1 veggie burger in a 100% whole-grain toast, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Arnold-Select-Sandwich-Thins-Multi-Grain/dp/B07N1Z5F8R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich thin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sandwich thin</a>, or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Thomas-Light-Multi-Grain-English-Muffins/dp/B000R4JHZI/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=whole+grain+english+muffin&ppw=fresh&qid=1553704302&s=grocery&sr=1-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English muffin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">English muffin </a>and 1 cup of grapes.</p>
    8/25

    Day 2: Lunch

    Heat up 1 cup vegetarian vegetable soup and serve with 1 veggie burger in a 100% whole-grain toast, sandwich thin, or English muffin and 1 cup of grapes.

  • <p>Brush 4 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast with barbecue sauce and grill. Combine 2 heaping cups of sautéed <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19500845/spinach-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spinach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spinach</a> with garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes and serve with 1/2 plain baked or sweet potato (as desired).</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4056/healthy-chicken-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Healthy Chicken Dinners for the Best Weeknights Ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>50 Healthy Chicken Dinners for the Best Weeknights Ever</strong></a></p>
    9/25

    Day 2: Dinner

    Brush 4 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast with barbecue sauce and grill. Combine 2 heaping cups of sautéed spinach with garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes and serve with 1/2 plain baked or sweet potato (as desired).

    RELATED: 50 Healthy Chicken Dinners for the Best Weeknights Ever

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In the microwave, cook 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats with low-fat or unsweetened soy milk. Add 1/2 apple (sliced or chopped), 1 teaspoon honey, and a pinch of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a47369/health-benefits-of-cinnamon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cinnamon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cinnamon</a>.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a31028145/oatmeal-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is Oatmeal Healthy? All the Nutritional Facts and Benefits to Know" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is Oatmeal Healthy? All the Nutritional Facts and Benefits to Know</a></strong></p>
    10/25

    Day 3: Breakfast

    In the microwave, cook 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats with low-fat or unsweetened soy milk. Add 1/2 apple (sliced or chopped), 1 teaspoon honey, and a pinch of cinnamon.

    RELATED: Is Oatmeal Healthy? All the Nutritional Facts and Benefits to Know

  • <p>To make a chicken salad, toss 4 ounces shredded skinless roast chicken breast with 1/4 cup sliced red grapes, 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt. Serve over lettuce. Eat with 1 banana.</p>
    11/25

    Day 3: Lunch

    To make a chicken salad, toss 4 ounces shredded skinless roast chicken breast with 1/4 cup sliced red grapes, 1 tablespoon slivered almonds, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt. Serve over lettuce. Eat with 1 banana.

  • <p>Serve 4 ounces <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g572/healthy-shrimp-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steamed shrimp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">steamed shrimp</a> with 1 baked potato topped with 3 tablespoons salsa and 1 tablespoon unsweetened Greek yogurt, plus 3 cups spinach, steamed. Finish the meal off with 1 ounce of chocolate or a 100- to 150-calorie <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/ice-cream-reviews/g22607515/healthy-ice-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cream bar</a>.</p>
    12/25

    Day 3: Dinner

    Serve 4 ounces steamed shrimp with 1 baked potato topped with 3 tablespoons salsa and 1 tablespoon unsweetened Greek yogurt, plus 3 cups spinach, steamed. Finish the meal off with 1 ounce of chocolate or a 100- to 150-calorie ice cream bar.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Top 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1/2 small apple, sliced, and 1 ounce shredded reduced-fat cheese, any type. Microwave 30 seconds on high. Serve with 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt sprinkled with 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>.</p>
    13/25

    Day 4: Breakfast

    Top 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1/2 small apple, sliced, and 1 ounce shredded reduced-fat cheese, any type. Microwave 30 seconds on high. Serve with 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt sprinkled with 1 tablespoon slivered almonds.

  • <p>Heat 1 cup tomato soup. Serve with a sandwich made with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole-wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole-wheat pita</a>, 3 ounces thinly sliced roast beef, 1 teaspoon horseradish, mustard, tomato slices, and lettuce. Eat with 2 cups raw veggies and 1/4 cup of hummus.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g32613278/best-canned-soups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Canned Healthy Soups, According to a Nutritionist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Canned Healthy Soups, According to a Nutritionist</a></strong></p>
    14/25

    Day 4: Lunch

    Heat 1 cup tomato soup. Serve with a sandwich made with 1 mini whole-wheat pita, 3 ounces thinly sliced roast beef, 1 teaspoon horseradish, mustard, tomato slices, and lettuce. Eat with 2 cups raw veggies and 1/4 cup of hummus.

    RELATED: The Best Canned Healthy Soups, According to a Nutritionist

  • <p>Serve 4 ounces <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g817/healthy-salmon-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poached salmon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">poached salmon</a> with a slaw made by tossing 1 1/4 cups coleslaw mix and 2 sliced scallions with 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil. Add spices, herbs, and seasoning as desired. Pair with 3/4 cup of a 100% whole grain (like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48055/quinoa-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quinoa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quinoa</a>) and an apple on the side.</p>
    15/25

    Day 4: Dinner

    Serve 4 ounces poached salmon with a slaw made by tossing 1 1/4 cups coleslaw mix and 2 sliced scallions with 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil. Add spices, herbs, and seasoning as desired. Pair with 3/4 cup of a 100% whole grain (like quinoa) and an apple on the side.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Combine 1 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cheerios-Gluten-Breakfast-Cereal-Family/dp/B00J0K55L0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheerios" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cheerios</a>, 1/2 cup berries, 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>, and 6 ounces plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt in a bowl.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4111/best-healthy-cereal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Best Healthy Whole-Grain Cereals to Add to Your Grocery List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>30 Best Healthy Whole-Grain Cereals to Add to Your Grocery List</strong></a></p>
    16/25

    Day 5: Breakfast

    Combine 1 cup Cheerios, 1/2 cup berries, 1 tablespoon slivered almonds, and 6 ounces plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt in a bowl.

    RELATED: 30 Best Healthy Whole-Grain Cereals to Add to Your Grocery List

  • <p>Make a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4895/healthy-quesadilla-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quesadilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quesadilla</a> by spreading 1/4 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Old-El-Paso-Refried-16-Ounce/dp/B005EKI7R4/r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fat-free refried beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fat-free refried beans</a> over a 100% stone-ground corn tortilla. Sprinkle on 1 ounce shredded part-skim cheese. Top with salsa and another tortilla; microwave 45 seconds on high. Serve with cucumber spears and 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese or Greek yogurt topped with 2 clementines.</p>
    17/25

    Day 5: Lunch

    Make a quesadilla by spreading 1/4 cup fat-free refried beans over a 100% stone-ground corn tortilla. Sprinkle on 1 ounce shredded part-skim cheese. Top with salsa and another tortilla; microwave 45 seconds on high. Serve with cucumber spears and 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese or Greek yogurt topped with 2 clementines.

  • <p>Serve 3 ounces roasted <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4241/best-pork-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pork tenderloin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pork tenderloin</a> with 1 cup baked acorn squash, mashed with a pinch of <span class="redactor-unlink">cinnamon</span>; 2 to 3 cups salad greens with a dash of olive oil and as much vinegar as desired; and chocolate or an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/ice-cream-maker-reviews/g4435/best-ice-cream-products-tools-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cream</a> bar for dessert (100 to 150 calories). </p>
    18/25

    Day 5: Dinner

    Serve 3 ounces roasted pork tenderloin with 1 cup baked acorn squash, mashed with a pinch of cinnamon; 2 to 3 cups salad greens with a dash of olive oil and as much vinegar as desired; and chocolate or an ice cream bar for dessert (100 to 150 calories).

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Toast 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vans-Grains-Waffles-Totally-Orginal/dp/B00CJ5U2IE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100% whole-grain frozen waffle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100% whole-grain frozen waffle</a>, spread with 2 tablespoons <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19503705/almonds-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nut butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nut butter</a>, and top with 1 small sliced banana plus cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve with 8 ounces fat-free milk.</p>
    19/25

    Day 6: Breakfast

    Toast 1 100% whole-grain frozen waffle, spread with 2 tablespoons nut butter, and top with 1 small sliced banana plus cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve with 8 ounces fat-free milk.

  • <p>Make a tuna pita with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole-wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole-wheat pita</a>, 2 ounces <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bumble-Bee-Chunk-Light-Water/dp/B001UP2188?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water-packed light tuna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">water-packed light tuna</a>, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, mustard, cucumber, and onion slices. Serve with 10 baby carrots and 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt with a small pear.</p>
    20/25

    Day 6: Lunch

    Make a tuna pita with 1 mini whole-wheat pita, 2 ounces water-packed light tuna, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, mustard, cucumber, and onion slices. Serve with 10 baby carrots and 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt with a small pear.

  • <p>Make jambalaya by combining 3/4 cup cooked brown rice; 1/2 cup corn; 2 ounces cooked turkey sausage, sliced; 1/3 cup salsa; and 1/4 cup <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g5147/healthy-canned-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no-salt-added black or navy beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no-salt-added black or navy beans</a>. Heat through. Eat with 3 cups spinach sautéed with garlic in 1 tablespoon olive oil.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g5147/healthy-canned-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Healthy Canned Foods You Should Add to Your Pantry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Healthy Canned Foods You Should Add to Your Pantry</a></strong></p>
    21/25

    Day 6: Dinner

    Make jambalaya by combining 3/4 cup cooked brown rice; 1/2 cup corn; 2 ounces cooked turkey sausage, sliced; 1/3 cup salsa; and 1/4 cup no-salt-added black or navy beans. Heat through. Eat with 3 cups spinach sautéed with garlic in 1 tablespoon olive oil.

    RELATED: 30 Healthy Canned Foods You Should Add to Your Pantry

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Layer 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1 ounce reduced-fat cheese, sliced; 1 tomato slice; 1 cup steamed spinach, drained; and 1 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48023/egg-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poached egg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">poached egg</a>. Serve with 1 grapefruit.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g871/quick-breakfasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55 Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>55 Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings</strong></a></p>
    22/25

    Day 7: Breakfast

    Layer 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1 ounce reduced-fat cheese, sliced; 1 tomato slice; 1 cup steamed spinach, drained; and 1 poached egg. Serve with 1 grapefruit.

    RELATED: 55 Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings

  • <p>Make <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a20088526/black-beans-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black bean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black bean</a> salad by tossing 1/2 cup canned black beans, 1/2 cup orange slices, chopped red bell peppers, red onion, scallions, and any other desired veggies with 1 teaspoon vinegar. Serve over salad greens. Serve with 1 100% stone ground corn tortilla and a piece of fruit.</p>
    23/25

    Day 7: Lunch

    Make black bean salad by tossing 1/2 cup canned black beans, 1/2 cup orange slices, chopped red bell peppers, red onion, scallions, and any other desired veggies with 1 teaspoon vinegar. Serve over salad greens. Serve with 1 100% stone ground corn tortilla and a piece of fruit.

  • <p>Serve 3 ounces broiled or grilled flank steak with 1 baked <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48026/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potato" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potato</a> with 1 teaspoon butter; 1 cup steamed zucchini; and 1 1/2 cup berries. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g154/healthy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100+ Best Healthy Dinner Ideas You'll Want to Make Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100+ Best Healthy Dinner Ideas You'll Want to Make Tonight</a></strong></p>
    24/25

    Day 7: Dinner

    Serve 3 ounces broiled or grilled flank steak with 1 baked sweet potato with 1 teaspoon butter; 1 cup steamed zucchini; and 1 1/2 cup berries.

    RELATED: 100+ Best Healthy Dinner Ideas You'll Want to Make Tonight

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want more delicious, good-for-you recipes? Get 4 full weeks of satisfying breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert ideas all portioned by a nutritionist for safe weight loss in <em>Good Housekeeping</em>'s new meal plan, <a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,200 Calories and More." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>1,200 Calories and More</em>.</a></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a35058950/can-a-person-be-fat-and-fit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is It Possible to Be &quot;Overweight&quot; and Healthy?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is It Possible to Be "Overweight" and Healthy?</a></p>
    25/25

    1,200 Calories and More

    goodhousekeeping.com

    Shop Now

    Want more delicious, good-for-you recipes? Get 4 full weeks of satisfying breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert ideas all portioned by a nutritionist for safe weight loss in Good Housekeeping's new meal plan, 1,200 Calories and More.

    RELATED: Is It Possible to Be "Overweight" and Healthy?

<p>When it comes to all things weight loss, <strong>the simplest, fastest way to make impactful, lasting change is to form habits you can actually stick with for life. </strong>That’s why this plan involves an easy-to-follow meal planning guide. This full week of healthy (and delicious!) food will take the guesswork out of grocery shopping and prepping with nutritionist-approved breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas. <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a45321/how-many-calories-should-i-eat-a-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:If you have a higher activity level" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">If you have a higher activity level</a>, check out these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a22187/1300-calorie-diet-meal-plan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,300-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,300-</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g23280906/1400-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,400-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,400-</a>, <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4825/1500-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,500-" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,500-</a>, and <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g4994/1800-calorie-diet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,800-calorie meal plans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,800-calorie meal plans</a> as well. </p>
<p><strong>Many experts agree that long-term <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a17162/lose-weight-faster-karas-0302/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weight loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">weight loss</a> is only possible if you make healthy food choices on the regular</strong>. If you need some menu ideas, we’ve consulted with registered dietitians on this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan for 7 days. </p><p>We also want to note that <strong>weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects</strong> — before deciding to go on this diet, we invite you gain a broader perspective by reading our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/anti-dieting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exploration into the hazards of diet culture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exploration into the hazards of diet culture</a>.<br></p>
<p><strong>While 1,200 calories may be the right amount for some people, it can be very restrictive for other</strong><strong>s</strong>, says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/224673/stefani-sassos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefani Sassos, M.S., R.D., C.D.N" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stefani Sassos, M.S., R.D., C.D.N</a>, Registered Dietitian for the Good Housekeeping Institute. That’s why we’re using 1,200 as our base, and <strong>encourage you to build upon these meal and snack ideas</strong> by doubling (or tripling, quadrupling …you get the point!) up on veggies at any opportunity — and adding more fruit at snack time, too. You can also add 1-5 ounces of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g20706723/healthy-meats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protein at all meals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">protein at all meals</a> if at any point you’re feeling like it’s just not enough food to keep you satisfied. The combo of fiber from produce and lean protein makes this an adaptable strategy that’ll help you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/advice/a17162/lose-weight-faster-karas-0302/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lose weight safely" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lose weight safely</a> — one meal at a time! And you can consider complementing this plan with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g27269358/best-multivitamins-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daily multivitamin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daily multivitamin</a> too. </p><p><strong>Learn more about how to safely lose weight and love the food you're eating with <em><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,200 Calories and More: The Complete Guide to Building Your Perfect Weight-Loss Meal Plan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1,200 Calories and More: The Complete Guide to Building Your Perfect Weight-Loss Meal Plan</a> </em>from<em> Good Housekeeping — </em>choose from our 14-day, 21-day, and 28-day menu plans.</strong></p>
<p>Combine 3/4 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/365-Everyday-Value-Organic-Flakes/dp/B074H6QSW3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bran flakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bran flakes</a>, 1 banana, and 1 cup fat-free milk in a bowl.</p>
<p>Build a sandwich with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole wheat pita</a>, 3 ounces turkey breast, 1/2 roasted pepper, 1 teaspoon mayo, mustard, and lettuce. Serve with 1 stick part-skim mozzarella string cheese and 2 kiwis.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g576/healthy-snacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20+ Healthy Snacks That Can Be Great for Weight Loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20+ Healthy Snacks That Can Be Great for Weight Loss</a></strong></p>
<p>Serve 4 ounces broiled <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42845/lemon-herb-baked-flounder-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flounder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flounder</a> or sole with 2 sliced plum tomatoes sprinkled with 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, broiled until just golden. Eat with 1 cup cooked couscous and 1 cup steamed broccoli. Enjoy with a single-serve ice cream (like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/ice-cream-reviews/g22607515/healthy-ice-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any of these delicious picks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">any of these delicious picks</a>!) for dessert. </p>
<p>Blend 1 cup frozen berries, 1/2 banana, and 8 ounces of low- or fat-free milk into a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4060/healthy-smoothie-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smoothie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">smoothie</a>. Grab 1 or 2 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/a19189/cooking-perfect-hard-boiled-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hard-boiled eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hard-boiled eggs</a> on your way out the door. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4060/healthy-smoothie-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes to Brighten Up Your Mornings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes to Brighten Up Your Mornings</a></strong></p>
<p>Heat up 1 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amys-Light-Sodium-Organic-Soups/dp/B000WCZN9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian vegetable soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian vegetable soup</a> and serve with 1 veggie burger in a 100% whole-grain toast, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Arnold-Select-Sandwich-Thins-Multi-Grain/dp/B07N1Z5F8R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich thin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sandwich thin</a>, or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Thomas-Light-Multi-Grain-English-Muffins/dp/B000R4JHZI/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=whole+grain+english+muffin&ppw=fresh&qid=1553704302&s=grocery&sr=1-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English muffin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">English muffin </a>and 1 cup of grapes.</p>
<p>Brush 4 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast with barbecue sauce and grill. Combine 2 heaping cups of sautéed <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19500845/spinach-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spinach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spinach</a> with garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes and serve with 1/2 plain baked or sweet potato (as desired).</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4056/healthy-chicken-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Healthy Chicken Dinners for the Best Weeknights Ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>50 Healthy Chicken Dinners for the Best Weeknights Ever</strong></a></p>
<p>In the microwave, cook 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats with low-fat or unsweetened soy milk. Add 1/2 apple (sliced or chopped), 1 teaspoon honey, and a pinch of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a47369/health-benefits-of-cinnamon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cinnamon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cinnamon</a>.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a31028145/oatmeal-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is Oatmeal Healthy? All the Nutritional Facts and Benefits to Know" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is Oatmeal Healthy? All the Nutritional Facts and Benefits to Know</a></strong></p>
<p>To make a chicken salad, toss 4 ounces shredded skinless roast chicken breast with 1/4 cup sliced red grapes, 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt. Serve over lettuce. Eat with 1 banana.</p>
<p>Serve 4 ounces <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g572/healthy-shrimp-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steamed shrimp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">steamed shrimp</a> with 1 baked potato topped with 3 tablespoons salsa and 1 tablespoon unsweetened Greek yogurt, plus 3 cups spinach, steamed. Finish the meal off with 1 ounce of chocolate or a 100- to 150-calorie <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/ice-cream-reviews/g22607515/healthy-ice-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cream bar</a>.</p>
<p>Top 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1/2 small apple, sliced, and 1 ounce shredded reduced-fat cheese, any type. Microwave 30 seconds on high. Serve with 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt sprinkled with 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>.</p>
<p>Heat 1 cup tomato soup. Serve with a sandwich made with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole-wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole-wheat pita</a>, 3 ounces thinly sliced roast beef, 1 teaspoon horseradish, mustard, tomato slices, and lettuce. Eat with 2 cups raw veggies and 1/4 cup of hummus.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g32613278/best-canned-soups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Canned Healthy Soups, According to a Nutritionist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Canned Healthy Soups, According to a Nutritionist</a></strong></p>
<p>Serve 4 ounces <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g817/healthy-salmon-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poached salmon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">poached salmon</a> with a slaw made by tossing 1 1/4 cups coleslaw mix and 2 sliced scallions with 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil. Add spices, herbs, and seasoning as desired. Pair with 3/4 cup of a 100% whole grain (like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48055/quinoa-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quinoa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quinoa</a>) and an apple on the side.</p>
<p>Combine 1 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cheerios-Gluten-Breakfast-Cereal-Family/dp/B00J0K55L0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cheerios" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cheerios</a>, 1/2 cup berries, 1 tablespoon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Natures-Eats-Blanched-Slivered-Almonds/dp/B071X4F645?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slivered almonds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slivered almonds</a>, and 6 ounces plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt in a bowl.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4111/best-healthy-cereal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Best Healthy Whole-Grain Cereals to Add to Your Grocery List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>30 Best Healthy Whole-Grain Cereals to Add to Your Grocery List</strong></a></p>
<p>Make a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4895/healthy-quesadilla-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quesadilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quesadilla</a> by spreading 1/4 cup <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Old-El-Paso-Refried-16-Ounce/dp/B005EKI7R4/r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fat-free refried beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fat-free refried beans</a> over a 100% stone-ground corn tortilla. Sprinkle on 1 ounce shredded part-skim cheese. Top with salsa and another tortilla; microwave 45 seconds on high. Serve with cucumber spears and 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese or Greek yogurt topped with 2 clementines.</p>
<p>Serve 3 ounces roasted <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4241/best-pork-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pork tenderloin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pork tenderloin</a> with 1 cup baked acorn squash, mashed with a pinch of <span class="redactor-unlink">cinnamon</span>; 2 to 3 cups salad greens with a dash of olive oil and as much vinegar as desired; and chocolate or an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/ice-cream-maker-reviews/g4435/best-ice-cream-products-tools-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cream</a> bar for dessert (100 to 150 calories). </p>
<p>Toast 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vans-Grains-Waffles-Totally-Orginal/dp/B00CJ5U2IE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100% whole-grain frozen waffle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100% whole-grain frozen waffle</a>, spread with 2 tablespoons <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a19503705/almonds-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nut butter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nut butter</a>, and top with 1 small sliced banana plus cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve with 8 ounces fat-free milk.</p>
<p>Make a tuna pita with 1 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Josephs-Whole-Wheat-Flour-Bread/dp/B01ENYJX3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini whole-wheat pita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini whole-wheat pita</a>, 2 ounces <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bumble-Bee-Chunk-Light-Water/dp/B001UP2188?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4351%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water-packed light tuna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">water-packed light tuna</a>, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, mustard, cucumber, and onion slices. Serve with 10 baby carrots and 2/3 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt with a small pear.</p>
<p>Make jambalaya by combining 3/4 cup cooked brown rice; 1/2 cup corn; 2 ounces cooked turkey sausage, sliced; 1/3 cup salsa; and 1/4 cup <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g5147/healthy-canned-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no-salt-added black or navy beans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no-salt-added black or navy beans</a>. Heat through. Eat with 3 cups spinach sautéed with garlic in 1 tablespoon olive oil.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g5147/healthy-canned-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Healthy Canned Foods You Should Add to Your Pantry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Healthy Canned Foods You Should Add to Your Pantry</a></strong></p>
<p>Layer 1/2 toasted English muffin with 1 ounce reduced-fat cheese, sliced; 1 tomato slice; 1 cup steamed spinach, drained; and 1 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48023/egg-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:poached egg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">poached egg</a>. Serve with 1 grapefruit.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g871/quick-breakfasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:55 Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>55 Easy Healthy Breakfasts for Your Busiest Mornings</strong></a></p>
<p>Make <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a20088526/black-beans-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black bean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black bean</a> salad by tossing 1/2 cup canned black beans, 1/2 cup orange slices, chopped red bell peppers, red onion, scallions, and any other desired veggies with 1 teaspoon vinegar. Serve over salad greens. Serve with 1 100% stone ground corn tortilla and a piece of fruit.</p>
<p>Serve 3 ounces broiled or grilled flank steak with 1 baked <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a48026/sweet-potato-nutrition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potato" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potato</a> with 1 teaspoon butter; 1 cup steamed zucchini; and 1 1/2 cup berries. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g154/healthy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:100+ Best Healthy Dinner Ideas You'll Want to Make Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">100+ Best Healthy Dinner Ideas You'll Want to Make Tonight</a></strong></p>
<p>goodhousekeeping.com</p><p><a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want more delicious, good-for-you recipes? Get 4 full weeks of satisfying breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert ideas all portioned by a nutritionist for safe weight loss in <em>Good Housekeeping</em>'s new meal plan, <a href="https://shop.goodhousekeeping.com/good-housekeeping-1200-calories.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1,200 Calories and More." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>1,200 Calories and More</em>.</a></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a35058950/can-a-person-be-fat-and-fit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Is It Possible to Be &quot;Overweight&quot; and Healthy?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Is It Possible to Be "Overweight" and Healthy?</a></p>

If you've been wanting to slim down fast yet still feel satisfied, follow our 7-Day, 1,200-Calorie weight loss meal plan. This full week of healthy (and delicious!) food will take the guesswork out of grocery shopping and prepping with nutritionist-approved breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories