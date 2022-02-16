Found: The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Your *Exact* Hair Type

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Take a peek at your shower RN—it’s probably stocked with so many random <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12499684/best-curly-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair products" class="link ">hair products</a> that, let’s be honest, you rarely ever use. Well, I’m going to make your life a little bit easier by telling you to get rid of basically everything—because all you really need is a leave-in conditioner. I know, it might sound a bit ~extra~ if you already use a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28313157/best-deep-conditioner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deep conditioner" class="link ">deep conditioner</a>, but this product multitasks like no other. Plus, if you’re in between washes and your hair is looking <em>meh</em>, it’s a great refresher. But what even is a leave-in conditioner, and why is it magic? I gotchu! </p><h2 class="body-h2">Meet the expert: </h2><ul><li><strong>Bridget Kinney </strong>is a senior stylist and colorist at <a href="https://www.patricevinci.com/new-page-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Patrice Vinci salon" class="link ">the Patrice Vinci salon</a> in Boston, MA.</li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">What is a leave-in conditioner? </h2><p>The name can be a tiny bit confusing: A leave-in conditioner isn't the same as the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g2149/best-shampoo-conditioner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conditioner" class="link ">conditioner</a> you use on your hair in the shower. Even though a leave-in conditioner has some similar qualities, it's not meant to be rinsed out of your hair once you put it on. It's also different from leave-in cream (aka <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a23066979/best-curl-cream-natural-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curl cream" class="link ">curl cream</a>), a styling product that defines curls and waves. Instead, <strong>leave-in conditioner is a product you can use to moisturize, add shine, detangle, protect from heat damage, and strengthen your hair</strong>—hence its reputation for being ~amazing~. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Are leave-in conditioners any good?</h2><p>It depends on the formulation (keep reading, cuz I IDed some good ones). “The best leave-in conditioners are the ones that are going to <strong>penetrate the cuticle, lock in the water and hydration, and won't feel heav</strong><strong>y on your hair</strong>,” Nubia Rëzo, hairstylist, curl expert, and founder of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/rezosalon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rëzo Salon" class="link ">Rëzo Salon</a> and <a href="https://www.rezohaircare.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rëzo Haircare" class="link ">Rëzo Haircare</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g27345497/best-leave-in-conditioners-curly-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has told Cosmo" class="link ">has told <em>Cosmo</em></a>. Every hair type can absolutely benefit from a leave-in conditioner when you use it correctly.</p><p>Leave-in conditioners are particularly useful if you use a hairdryer, curling iron, or any other heat-based styling tool because <strong>"y</strong><strong>ou should use a heat protectant anytime you are using hot tools on your hair</strong>," says Kinney.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Should you use a leave-in conditioner every day?</h2><p>It kinda depends on your hair: Over-conditioning is a real thing, and i<strong>f your hair tends to get greasy fast or suffer from buildup, you may want to use a leave-in conditioner once a week</strong>. But if you have dry, damaged, or curly hair (leave-in conditioners are okay for the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a34292024/curly-girl-method-how-to/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Curly Girl Method" class="link ">Curly Girl Method</a>, FYI), you may be able to use 'em more than that. Make sure to look into <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g20716291/best-clarifying-shampoo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clarifying shampoos" class="link ">clarifying shampoos</a>, which remove buildup like wax on the hair and can "reset" it if you use it every few weeks.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Can you put leave-in conditioner on dry hair?</h2><p>Check the label—usually, a leave-in conditioner works best just after you've hopped out of the shower and have damp hair, but <strong>some brands are light enough to work for dry hair too</strong>. Sometimes you might just need to wet your hair eeeeever so slightly before application. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top leave-in conditioner picks for 2022: </h2><ul><li><strong>Best for blonde hair: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbumble-bumble-illuminating-blonde-purple-leave-in-spray-P474031&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bumble and Bumble Bb.Illuminated Blonde Leave-In Spray" class="link ">Bumble and Bumble Bb.Illuminated Blonde Leave-In Spray</a></li><li><strong>Best for fine hair: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgisou-honey-infused-leave-in-conditioner-P473838&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner" class="link ">Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner</a></li><li><strong>Best for dry hair: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/COLOR-WOW-Cocktail-Bionic-Coconut/dp/B01DMTWSZA/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Color Wow Dream Cocktail Coconut-Infused Hydrating Leave In-Treatment" class="link ">Color Wow Dream Cocktail Coconut-Infused Hydrating Leave In-Treatment</a></li><li><strong>Best for Type 4 hair: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075PTHVKN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner" class="link ">Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner</a></li><li><strong>Best for wavy hair: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B895KND?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ouai Leave-In Conditioner" class="link ">Ouai Leave-In Conditioner</a></li><li><strong>Best for coily hair: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shea-Moisture-Jamaican-Strengthen-Conditioner/dp/B06XKR2BLW/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shea Moisture Strengthen Grow & Restore Leave-In Conditioner" class="link ">Shea Moisture Strengthen Grow & Restore Leave-In Conditioner</a></li><li><strong>Best for thick hair: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sexy-Hair-Tri-Wheat-Leave-Conditioner/dp/B0784B3W6S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner" class="link ">Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner</a></li><li><strong>Best for damaged hair:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CAVIAR-Anti-Aging-Replenishing-Moisture-5-1-Ounce/dp/B00RKGHKK0/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream" class="link ">Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream</a></li><li><strong>Best for curly hair: </strong><a href="https://www.mizani.com/Mizani-25-Miracle-Leave-In-Conditioner/MIZ10121.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment" class="link ">Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment</a></li><li><strong>Best for color-treated hair: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pureology.com%2Fcolour-fanatic-treatment-spray-leave-in%2FPPDPURColorFanatic.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave-In Treatment Spray" class="link ">Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave-In Treatment Spray</a></li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">How to choose the best leave-in conditioners</h2><h3 class="body-h3">Think about your specific hair texture</h3><p><strong>Your <a href="https://www.curlsbot.com/porosity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair porosity" class="link ">hair porosity</a> and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a31956130/hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:texture" class="link ">texture</a> will help you understand 1) which type is right for you, and 2) how often you should be using it</strong>. But here's a good rule of thumb: If your hair tends to get weighed down with product and/or is low-porosity, you'll want to go lighter—like jojoba or almond oil. If you have high-porosity hair that can handle lots of product, you can go with heavier oils like coconut and olive. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Think about drying or damaging ingredients</h3><p><strong>Some leave-in conditioners have silicone, which some ppl <em>love</em> but can also cause buildup, and watch out for super-drying sulfates</strong>. There are a ton of smoothing, detangling, and hydrating ingredients brands use, which we've called out in each product.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Think about what you need it to do most</h3><p>You might need different leave-ins for different contexts: "<strong>I use a lighter leave-in when blowing my hair out smooth versus when I let my hair dry with my natural waves</strong>," says Kinney. So do you need it to detangle? Repair? Make your curls healthier? </p><p>There's no need to try out a billion different hair products—just <strong>opt for one of these leave-in conditioner</strong>s (there's one for every hair type and concern, trust) that'll do it all. Now you can go back to mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, YW.</p>
  This leave-in conditioner is a must for anyone who heat styles on the reg. It uses plant-based ingredients to protect hair from up to 450 degrees of heat, so you can use your blow dryer, flat iron, and curling iron without destroying your strands.
    This leave-in conditioner is a must for anyone who heat styles on the reg. It uses plant-based ingredients to protect hair from up to 450 degrees of heat, so you can use your blow dryer, flat iron, and curling iron without destroying your strands.

  Formulated specifically for blonde hair, this leave-in conditioner is infused with purple pigments to help neutralize brassiness and unwanted yellow tones (just like a purple shampoo) to keep your hair color—whether it's platinum or honey blonde—looking fresh.
    Formulated specifically for blonde hair, this leave-in conditioner is infused with purple pigments to help neutralize brassiness and unwanted yellow tones (just like a purple shampoo) to keep your hair color—whether it's platinum or honey blonde—looking fresh.

  Leave-in conditioner might seem scary for those with fine hair, but this one is ultra lightweight, so your hair won't fall flat or get greasy by lunch. It uses honey, argan oil, and baobab extract to smooth, soften, and nourish. The result? Hair that's healthy, not heavy.
    Leave-in conditioner might seem scary for those with fine hair, but this one is ultra lightweight, so your hair won't fall flat or get greasy by lunch. It uses honey, argan oil, and baobab extract to smooth, soften, and nourish. The result? Hair that's healthy, not heavy.

  The hero ingredient in this leave-in conditioner? Antioxidant-rich vitamin C. Mist it on clean, damp hair to help protect from UV damage, color-fading, and environmental aggressors (like pollution) throughout the day.
    The hero ingredient in this leave-in conditioner? Antioxidant-rich vitamin C. Mist it on clean, damp hair to help protect from UV damage, color-fading, and environmental aggressors (like pollution) throughout the day.

  Dryness can manifest itself in a ton of ways—split ends, breakage, tangles, you name it. But you can fight the good fight with this intensive leave-in conditioner designed for the driest of hair types. It uses coconut oil, lipids, and keratin to deeply hydrate and moisturize hair and turn straw-like strands into silk.
    Dryness can manifest itself in a ton of ways—split ends, breakage, tangles, you name it. But you can fight the good fight with this intensive leave-in conditioner designed for the driest of hair types. It uses coconut oil, lipids, and keratin to deeply hydrate and moisturize hair and turn straw-like strands into silk.

  With an ingredient list that includes wheat amino acids, vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and argan oil, this leave-in conditioner makes it way easier to smooth out knots and tangles, while also boosting hydration levels and strengthening your hair over time.
    With an ingredient list that includes wheat amino acids, vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and argan oil, this leave-in conditioner makes it way easier to smooth out knots and tangles, while also boosting hydration levels and strengthening your hair over time.

  Shoutout to the mix of rosehip, argan, and coconut oils—together, these three are able to hydrate, condition, and seal in moisture. Oh, and the formula isn't greasy (#blessed) or heavy (thank you, hair gods), so you can layer it on without worrying about oily residue.
    Shoutout to the mix of rosehip, argan, and coconut oils—together, these three are able to hydrate, condition, and seal in moisture. Oh, and the formula isn't greasy (#blessed) or heavy (thank you, hair gods), so you can layer it on without worrying about oily residue.

  Not only will a few spritzes of this leave-in conditioner leave your hair feeling uber soft, but it'll also leave it feeling stronger, too. Thanks to the combo of amino acids and collagen, this mist is able to repair your damage and split ends and leave your hair looking (and feeling) healthier.
    Not only will a few spritzes of this leave-in conditioner leave your hair feeling uber soft, but it'll also leave it feeling stronger, too. Thanks to the combo of amino acids and collagen, this mist is able to repair your damage and split ends and leave your hair looking (and feeling) healthier.

  Thanks to the roucou oil swimming around in the formula, this lightweight leave-in conditioner hydrates your hair, while also giving it a mirror-like shine. Bonus: It leaves behind a citrus scent that isn't overpowering at all.
    Thanks to the roucou oil swimming around in the formula, this lightweight leave-in conditioner hydrates your hair, while also giving it a mirror-like shine. Bonus: It leaves behind a citrus scent that isn't overpowering at all.

  This drugstore leave-in conditioner from Pantene is literally a dream—it smooths, softens, strengthens, boosts shine, protects from UV damage, and detangles hair too. Oh, and did I mention that it's under $10? Seriously, it's a win-win.
    This drugstore leave-in conditioner from Pantene is literally a dream—it smooths, softens, strengthens, boosts shine, protects from UV damage, and detangles hair too. Oh, and did I mention that it's under $10? Seriously, it's a win-win.

  I get it—science, when it comes to hair, can be a bit confusing, but bear with me because this is pretty cool. This technology-first leave-in conditioner uses something called alpha keratin 60ku (aka keratin harvested directly from human hair) to help repair weakened follicles and cracks within individual strands. Other pros? It increases manageability, promotes minimal flyaways, and offers protection against environmental damage, like pollution.
    I get it—science, when it comes to hair, can be a bit confusing, but bear with me because this is pretty cool. This technology-first leave-in conditioner uses something called alpha keratin 60ku (aka keratin harvested directly from human hair) to help repair weakened follicles and cracks within individual strands. Other pros? It increases manageability, promotes minimal flyaways, and offers protection against environmental damage, like pollution.

  Made with a combo of coconut oil, biotin, soy, and rice proteins, this triple-action formula can be used as either a leave-in conditioner, a daily moisturizer, or a style refresher. Use it before you blow-dry to help detangle your curls or to add extra moisture afterwards. Plus, it smells delightful—like fresh cake frosting.
    Made with a combo of coconut oil, biotin, soy, and rice proteins, this triple-action formula can be used as either a leave-in conditioner, a daily moisturizer, or a style refresher. Use it before you blow-dry to help detangle your curls or to add extra moisture afterwards. Plus, it smells delightful—like fresh cake frosting.

  Naturalistas across the board swear by this super-hydrating leave-in conditioner that deeply penetrates the hair shaft using a blend of babassu oil and buriti oil. Hair bloggers like Miss Coily Hair and Noire Tropical Beauty also love it for its detangling and moisturizing properties, making it perfect to include during your next LOC-method twist-out.
    Naturalistas across the board swear by this super-hydrating leave-in conditioner that deeply penetrates the hair shaft using a blend of babassu oil and buriti oil. Hair bloggers like Miss Coily Hair and Noire Tropical Beauty also love it for its detangling and moisturizing properties, making it perfect to include during your next LOC-method twist-out.

  New name, who dis? Once upon a time, this cult-favorite was once called the "Smooth Spray," but hair guru (and Kardashian hair-tamer) Jen Atkin had something else in mind. Now reimagined as a proper leave-in conditioner, her new formula works best on damp hair to assist with detangling, dryness, and frizz fighting. Plus, its North Bondi scent—think: notes of bergamot, rose de mai, magnolia, and sandalwood—leaves your hair smelling pretty ah-mazing.
    New name, who dis? Once upon a time, this cult-favorite was once called the "Smooth Spray," but hair guru (and Kardashian hair-tamer) Jen Atkin had something else in mind. Now reimagined as a proper leave-in conditioner, her new formula works best on damp hair to assist with detangling, dryness, and frizz fighting. Plus, its North Bondi scent—think: notes of bergamot, rose de mai, magnolia, and sandalwood—leaves your hair smelling pretty ah-mazing.

  This leave-in conditioner will give coils and 4C curls the hydration they desperately need, thanks to the formula's dose of Jamaican black castor oil and organic shea butter—both of which strengthen your hair's elasticity to minimize breakage. It's also perfect for anyone who regularly colors, heat styles, or perms their hair, since it's so freaking moisturizing (and sulfate free!).
    This leave-in conditioner will give coils and 4C curls the hydration they desperately need, thanks to the formula's dose of Jamaican black castor oil and organic shea butter—both of which strengthen your hair's elasticity to minimize breakage. It's also perfect for anyone who regularly colors, heat styles, or perms their hair, since it's so freaking moisturizing (and sulfate free!).

  Conditioning is a non-negotiable when you have thick, coarse hair—your texture needs it! This spray leave-in conditioner uses soy and wheat proteins to soften and detangle your hair along with mimosa oil to moisturize and add shine.
    Conditioning is a non-negotiable when you have thick, coarse hair—your texture needs it! This spray leave-in conditioner uses soy and wheat proteins to soften and detangle your hair along with mimosa oil to moisturize and add shine.

  This leave-in conditioner gives your damaged hair new life. It contains pure caviar, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids—all of which work together to restore damage and reduce breakage, while also making your hair look amazing.
    This leave-in conditioner gives your damaged hair new life. It contains pure caviar, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids—all of which work together to restore damage and reduce breakage, while also making your hair look amazing.

  The most important goal of a leave-in conditioner: be incredibly moisturizing while also lightweight. This Mizani spray achieves that and so much more (it has 25 benefits, like adding shine, controlling flyaways, and detangling hair, if you want to get specific). Plus, the formula contains fennel seed and coconut oil, which help to combat dryness, making long, curly hair both softer and easier to style.
    The most important goal of a leave-in conditioner: be incredibly moisturizing while also lightweight. This Mizani spray achieves that and so much more (it has 25 benefits, like adding shine, controlling flyaways, and detangling hair, if you want to get specific). Plus, the formula contains fennel seed and coconut oil, which help to combat dryness, making long, curly hair both softer and easier to style.

  When your color-treated or bleached hair needs a little TLC, this is the leave-in conditioner you should reach for. It's sulfate-free, so it won't strip your expensive dye job, and it's also filled with camelina, coconut, and olive oils to protect and strengthen hair.
    When your color-treated or bleached hair needs a little TLC, this is the leave-in conditioner you should reach for. It's sulfate-free, so it won't strip your expensive dye job, and it's also filled with camelina, coconut, and olive oils to protect and strengthen hair.

  If you spend hours in the morning trying to get that one piece of hair to lay flat, this leave-in conditioner is for you. With lipid and softening agents in the formula, this mist is able to smooth TF out of your hair and keep any frizz or flyaways at bay.
    If you spend hours in the morning trying to get that one piece of hair to lay flat, this leave-in conditioner is for you. With lipid and softening agents in the formula, this mist is able to smooth TF out of your hair and keep any frizz or flyaways at bay.

<p><strong>dae</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdae-cactus-flower-leave-in-conditioner-P469453&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This leave-in conditioner is a must for anyone who heat styles on the reg. It uses plant-based ingredients to <strong>protect hair from up to 450 degrees of heat</strong>, so you can use your blow dryer, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12837010/best-hair-straightener-flat-iron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flat iron" class="link ">flat iron</a>, and curling iron without destroying your strands.</p>
<p><strong>Bumble and bumble</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbumble-bumble-illuminating-blonde-purple-leave-in-spray-P474031&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formulated specifically for blonde hair, this leave-in conditioner is <strong>infused with purple pigments to help neutralize brassiness</strong> and unwanted yellow tones (just like a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g10225071/best-purple-shampoo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:purple shampoo" class="link ">purple shampoo</a>) to keep your hair color—whether it's platinum or honey blonde—looking fresh.</p>
<p><strong>Gisou</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgisou-honey-infused-leave-in-conditioner-P473838&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Leave-in conditioner might seem scary for those with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25333460/short-hairstyles-fine-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fine hair" class="link ">fine hair</a>, but this one is <strong>ultra lightweight, so your hair won't fall flat or get greasy by lunch.</strong> It uses honey, argan oil, and baobab extract to smooth, soften, and nourish. The result? Hair that's healthy, not heavy.</p>
<p><strong>R+Co</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Co-Catcher-Boosting-Leave-Conditioner/dp/B086CW9GCJ/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The hero ingredient in this leave-in conditioner? Antioxidant-rich <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12091058/best-vitamin-c-serum-face-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link ">vitamin C</a>. Mist it on clean, damp hair to help <strong>protect from UV damage, color-fading, and environmental aggressors</strong> (like pollution) throughout the day.</p>
<p><strong>COLOR WOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/COLOR-WOW-Cocktail-Bionic-Coconut/dp/B01DMTWSZA/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dryness can manifest itself in a ton of ways—split ends, breakage, tangles, you name it. But you can fight the good fight with this intensive leave-in conditioner designed for the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a29873251/how-to-fix-dry-hair-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:driest of hair types" class="link ">driest of hair types</a>. It <strong>uses coconut oil, lipids, and keratin to</strong><strong> deeply hydrate and moisturize hair</strong> and turn straw-like strands into silk. </p>
<p><strong>M & H</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095QRRJQ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With an ingredient list that includes wheat amino acids, vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a34621867/argan-oil-for-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:argan oil" class="link ">argan oil</a>, this leave-in conditioner <strong>makes it way easier to smooth out knots and tangles,</strong> while also boosting hydration levels and strengthening your hair over time. </p>
<p><strong>Briogeo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Briogeo-Farewell-Rosarco-Leave-Conditioning/dp/B07MGKNJJZ/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shoutout to the mix of rosehip, argan, and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a27305882/coconut-oil-benefits-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coconut oils" class="link ">coconut oils</a>—together, <strong>these three are able to hydrate, condition, and seal in moisture.</strong> Oh, and the formula isn't greasy (#blessed) or heavy (thank you, hair gods), so you can layer it on without worrying about oily residue.</p>
<p><strong>LEONOR GREYL PARIS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Leonor-Greyl-Paris-Tonique-Hydratant/dp/B002COLXC6/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only will a few spritzes of this leave-in conditioner leave your hair feeling uber soft, but it'll also leave it feeling stronger, too. Thanks to the combo of amino acids and collagen, this <strong>mist is able to repair your damage and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a25720425/how-to-get-rid-prevent-split-ends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split ends" class="link ">split ends</a> </strong>and leave your hair looking (and feeling) healthier.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Davines-OI-Milk-4-56-fl-oz/dp/B00CLIC7E6/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to the roucou oil swimming around in the formula, this lightweight leave-in conditioner <strong>hydrates your hair, while also giving it a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/a8985131/how-to-make-hair-shiny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mirror-like shine" class="link ">mirror-like shine</a>. </strong>Bonus: It leaves behind a citrus scent that isn't overpowering at all.</p>
<p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$6.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPantene-Miracle-Rescue-10-in-1-Multitasking-Leave-In-Spray-5-7-oz%2F590670946&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$7 AT WALMART" class="link ">$7 AT WALMART</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25019634/best-drugstore-shampoo-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drugstore" class="link ">drugstore</a> leave-in conditioner from Pantene is literally a dream—it <strong>s</strong>mooths, softens, strengthens, boosts shine, protects from UV damage, and detangles hair too<strong>.</strong> Oh, and did I mention that<strong> it's under $10</strong>? Seriously, it's a win-win.</p>
<p><strong>VIRTUE</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvirtue-refresh-purifying-leave-in-conditioner-P448736&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I get it—science, when it comes to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a26023901/best-hair-products-cosmo-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair" class="link ">hair</a>, can be a bit confusing, but bear with me because this is pretty cool. This technology-first leave-in conditioner uses something called alpha keratin 60ku (aka keratin harvested directly from human hair) to <strong>help repair weakened follicles and cracks within individual strands. </strong>Other pros? It increases manageability, promotes minimal flyaways, and offers protection against environmental damage, like pollution.</p>
<p>cakebeautyusa.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.cakebeautyusa.com/products/the-mane-manage-br-3-in-1-leave-in-conditioner-br-120ml-4-fl-oz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with a combo of coconut oil, biotin, soy, and rice proteins, this triple-action formula can be used as either a leave-in conditioner, a daily moisturizer, or a style refresher. <strong>Use it before you blow-dry to help <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g36027428/best-detanglers-for-curly-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:detangle your curls" class="link ">detangle your curls</a></strong> or to add extra moisture afterwards. Plus, it smells <em>delightful</em>—like fresh cake frosting.</p>
<p><strong>Mielle Organics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075PTHVKN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Naturalistas across the board swear by this super<em>-</em>hydrating leave-in conditioner that <strong>deeply penetrates the hair shaft using a blend of babassu oil and buriti oil. </strong>Hair bloggers like <a href="https://misscoilyhair.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miss Coily Hair" class="link ">Miss Coily Hair </a>and <a href="http://noiretropicalbeauty.com/page/2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Noire Tropical Beauty" class="link ">Noire Tropical Beauty</a> also love it for its detangling and moisturizing properties, making it perfect to include during your next <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a35281795/best-locs-braids-tutorial/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LOC-method twist-out" class="link ">LOC-method twist-out</a>.</p>
<p><strong>OUAI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B895KND?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>New name, who dis? Once upon a time, this cult-favorite was once called the "Smooth Spray," but hair guru (and Kardashian hair-tamer) <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jenatkinhair/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jen Atkin" class="link ">Jen Atkin</a> had something else in mind. Now reimagined as a proper leave-in conditioner, her new formula <strong>works best on damp hair to assist with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g27091073/best-hair-detangler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:detangling" class="link ">detangling</a>, dryness, and frizz fighting.</strong> Plus, its North Bondi scent—think: notes of bergamot, rose de mai, magnolia, and sandalwood—leaves your hair smelling pretty ah-mazing. </p>
<p><strong>SheaMoisture</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shea-Moisture-Jamaican-Strengthen-Conditioner/dp/B06XKR2BLW/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This leave-in conditioner will give coils and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a26090163/best-products-4c-curls-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4C curls" class="link ">4C curls</a> the hydration they desperately need, thanks to the formula's dose of Jamaican black castor oil and organic shea butter—both of which <strong>strengthen your hair's elasticity to minimize breakage.</strong> It's also perfect for anyone who regularly colors, heat styles, or perms their hair, since it's so freaking moisturizing (and sulfate free!). </p>
<p><strong>Sexy Hair</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sexy-Hair-Tri-Wheat-Leave-Conditioner/dp/B0784B3W6S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Conditioning is a non-negotiable when you have thick, coarse hair—your texture needs it! This spray leave-in conditioner <strong>uses soy and wheat proteins to soften and detangle your hair</strong> along with mimosa oil to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28313157/best-deep-conditioner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moisturize" class="link ">moisturize</a> and add shine. </p>
<p><strong>ALTERNA Haircare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/CAVIAR-Anti-Aging-Replenishing-Moisture-5-1-Ounce/dp/B00RKGHKK0/ref=sr_1_5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.25606392%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This leave-in conditioner gives your damaged hair new life. It contains pure caviar, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids—all of which <strong>work together to restore damage and reduce <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a25720425/how-to-get-rid-prevent-split-ends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breakage" class="link ">breakage</a>,</strong> while also making your hair look amazing. </p>
<p><strong>mizani</strong></p><p>mizani.com</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mizani.com/Mizani-25-Miracle-Leave-In-Conditioner/MIZ10121.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The most important goal of a leave-in conditioner: be incredibly moisturizing while also lightweight. This Mizani spray achieves that and so much more <strong>(it has 25 benefits, like adding shine, controlling flyaways, and detangling hair, if you want to get specific). </strong>Plus, the formula contains fennel seed and coconut oil, which help to combat dryness, making <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g14418860/long-curly-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long, curly hair" class="link ">long, curly hair</a> both softer and easier to style. </p>
<p><strong>pureology</strong></p><p>pureology.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pureology.com%2Fcolour-fanatic-treatment-spray-leave-in%2FPPDPURColorFanatic.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When your color-treated or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a25383836/platinum-blonde-hair-care/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bleached hair" class="link ">bleached hair</a> needs a little TLC, this is the leave-in conditioner you should reach for. It's <strong>sulfate-free, so it won't strip your expensive dye job, </strong><em>and</em> it's also filled with camelina, coconut, and olive oils to protect and strengthen hair. </p>
<p><strong>Kérastase</strong></p><p>kerastase-usa.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kerastase-usa.com%2Fcollections%2Fdiscipline%2Ffluidissime-anti-frizz-spray.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg25606392%2Fbest-leave-in-hair-conditioner%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you spend hours in the morning trying to get that one piece of hair to lay flat, this leave-in conditioner is for you. With <strong>lipid and softening agents in the formula,</strong> this mist is able to smooth TF out of your hair and keep any <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a33187/how-to-defrizz-your-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frizz or flyaways" class="link ">frizz or flyaways</a> at bay.</p>

