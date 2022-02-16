Found: The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Your *Exact* Hair Type

Take a peek at your shower RN—it’s probably stocked with so many random hair products that, let’s be honest, you rarely ever use. Well, I’m going to make your life a little bit easier by telling you to get rid of basically everything—because all you really need is a leave-in conditioner. I know, it might sound a bit ~extra~ if you already use a deep conditioner, but this product multitasks like no other. Plus, if you’re in between washes and your hair is looking meh, it’s a great refresher. But what even is a leave-in conditioner, and why is it magic? I gotchu!
Meet the expert:
What is a leave-in conditioner?
The name can be a tiny bit confusing: A leave-in conditioner isn't the same as the conditioner you use on your hair in the shower. Even though a leave-in conditioner has some similar qualities, it's not meant to be rinsed out of your hair once you put it on. It's also different from leave-in cream (aka curl cream), a styling product that defines curls and waves. Instead, leave-in conditioner is a product you can use to moisturize, add shine, detangle, protect from heat damage, and strengthen your hair—hence its reputation for being ~amazing~.
Are leave-in conditioners any good?
It depends on the formulation (keep reading, cuz I IDed some good ones). “The best leave-in conditioners are the ones that are going to penetrate the cuticle, lock in the water and hydration, and won't feel heavy on your hair,” Nubia Rëzo, hairstylist, curl expert, and founder of Rëzo Salon and Rëzo Haircare, has told Cosmo. Every hair type can absolutely benefit from a leave-in conditioner when you use it correctly.
Leave-in conditioners are particularly useful if you use a hairdryer, curling iron, or any other heat-based styling tool because "you should use a heat protectant anytime you are using hot tools on your hair," says Kinney.
Should you use a leave-in conditioner every day?
It kinda depends on your hair: Over-conditioning is a real thing, and if your hair tends to get greasy fast or suffer from buildup, you may want to use a leave-in conditioner once a week. But if you have dry, damaged, or curly hair (leave-in conditioners are okay for the Curly Girl Method, FYI), you may be able to use 'em more than that. Make sure to look into clarifying shampoos, which remove buildup like wax on the hair and can "reset" it if you use it every few weeks.
Can you put leave-in conditioner on dry hair?
Check the label—usually, a leave-in conditioner works best just after you've hopped out of the shower and have damp hair, but some brands are light enough to work for dry hair too. Sometimes you might just need to wet your hair eeeeever so slightly before application.
Our top leave-in conditioner picks for 2022:
How to choose the best leave-in conditioners
Think about your specific hair texture
Your hair porosity and texture will help you understand 1) which type is right for you, and 2) how often you should be using it. But here's a good rule of thumb: If your hair tends to get weighed down with product and/or is low-porosity, you'll want to go lighter—like jojoba or almond oil. If you have high-porosity hair that can handle lots of product, you can go with heavier oils like coconut and olive.
Think about drying or damaging ingredients
Some leave-in conditioners have silicone, which some ppl love but can also cause buildup, and watch out for super-drying sulfates. There are a ton of smoothing, detangling, and hydrating ingredients brands use, which we've called out in each product.
Think about what you need it to do most
You might need different leave-ins for different contexts: "I use a lighter leave-in when blowing my hair out smooth versus when I let my hair dry with my natural waves," says Kinney. So do you need it to detangle? Repair? Make your curls healthier?
There's no need to try out a billion different hair products—just opt for one of these leave-in conditioners (there's one for every hair type and concern, trust) that'll do it all. Now you can go back to mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, YW.