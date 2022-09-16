The 7 Best Wired and Wireless Beats Headphones

  • <p>Even if you’ve never owned a set of Beats headphones, chances are you know what they sound like. The distinctive bass-heavy, in-your-face tone of the original “Beats By Dre” wired and Studio <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/audio/a32227339/wireless-headphone-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wireless headphones" class="link ">wireless headphones</a> has been the industry standard since 2008. Back then, the most expensive “cans” were aimed at the audiophile crowd—the people who wanted their <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/audio/g38676095/best-tower-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music" class="link ">music</a> to sound exactly like it did in the recording booth. Beats changed that, and in doing so they caught the imagination of everyone who wanted more dynamic sound, from party DJs to CrossFit devotees.</p><p>Today, the Beats name isn't just associate with a single headphone type—it’s a whole line of audio products. The company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple—but you don’t need an Apple product to enjoy Beats headphones or IEMs (in-ear monitors, known to most of us as earbuds<strong>)</strong>. Everything shown here is Android-compatible. We’ve taken a look across the wide range of Beats products to match them with the demands of your specific lifestyle and activities.</p><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert</strong> Jack Baruth, an audiophile with more than 33 years of listening experience <em>with high-end headphones and stereo equipment</em>, has been obsessed with personal audio since he first connected a set of Sennheiser 480s to a 20-bit Denon CD player in 1989.</blockquote><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>The Best Beats Headphones</strong></h3><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>What to Consider</strong></h3><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Headphones or Buds?</strong></h4><p>The days of walking through the first-class cabin of a commercial flight and seeing a dozen people wearing traditional Beats headphones are gone. Thanks to <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/g37886282/best-airpods-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple’s AirPods" class="link ">Apple’s AirPods</a> and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, more people are choosing in-ear monitors, or <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/promotions/a21966012/blueant-sportbuds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earbuds" class="link ">earbuds</a>, over a conventional set of headphones. And why not? They’re less bulky both in your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g37858497/best-laptop-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bag" class="link ">bag</a> and on your head, they seal better against external noise, and they don’t advertise to the whole world that you’re wearing headphones.</p><p>While all of the above is true, it doesn’t mean you should automatically ignore a conventional set of wired or wireless headphones. For starters, there’s no pressure in your ear canal when you wear headphones, and you won’t get that tired or sore feeling in your ear that many people know intimately after a long run or workout with earbuds. The sound quality will always be better with conventional headphones because in many ways the fidelity of what you hear is directly related to the amount of air the speakers can move, and the power available to them—both areas where headphones are better than earbuds. Last but not least, you’ll never lose half a set of full-sized headphones down a storm drain or spend 20 minutes searching for them in a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/a27335942/backpacks-for-commuting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpack" class="link ">backpack</a>.</p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Wired or Wireless?</strong></h4><p>When everything else is equal, wired headphones will always sound better. With modern smartphones, however, going wired is not always an option. None of the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/a38257406/apple-iphone-13-mini-versus-iphone-13-pro-max/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high-end iPhone" class="link ">high-end iPhone</a> or Android smartphones have a headphone jack now, so you’re forced to use an adaptor or go wireless, the latter of which many people prefer anyway due to the freedom it provides. <br></p><p>Traditional wired headphones connect to your smartphone or music player via a stereo plug that usually measures ⅛-inch in size. (The larger ¼-inch size is found in audiophile systems.) Wireless headphones connect to your phone or player via Bluetooth. Both Apple and Android phones have Bluetooth connectivity, however, and since Beats is an Apple company, some of its products have additional features that work over Bluetooth with an <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/g37434282/best-magsafe-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iPhone" class="link ">iPhone</a>.</p><p>Thankfully, the sound quality of wireless options has improved in the past decade, although audiophiles listening to lossless-compression classical music with a set of wired Focal Elears via a dedicated tube headphone amp, still won’t want anything to do with even the best wireless options.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How We Evaluated</strong></h3><p>To find the best Beats models among those on the market, I started by listening to an original set of Beats over-the-ear headphones before moving on to the company's current offerings. Though I didn’t expect any audio-quality miracles from the earbuds, I did consider how well they stay in the ear during physical activity. For each product, I also considered design, listening time (battery life), price, and whether the headphones offer a quick charge (or what Beats calls Fast Fuel).</p><p><strong><em>Need more bass for your face? Check out our picks for <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/audio/a29418077/best-computer-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:computer speakers" class="link ">computer speakers</a>, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/audio/g39034743/loudest-bluetooth-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loudest Bluetooth speakers" class="link ">loudest Bluetooth speakers</a>, and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g1227/best-outdoor-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor speakers" class="link ">outdoor speakers</a>.</em></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p>To enjoy the highest-quality experience when listening to your favorite music, over-the-ear headphones are a must. They block external noise while providing plenty of room for large, high-fidelity audio drivers to reproduce music the way it was intended to be heard. Beats is no longer in the business of making conventional wired headphones in its Studio range, but it is still offering a wireless over-the-ear option with the Studio3. </p><p>These have the Apple W1 chip for the best Bluetooth music quality, and they fold for easy storage. There’s also the included RemoteTalk cable, which converts the Studio3 to conventional wired headphones with a built-in microphone, perfect for joining Zoom calls on short notice. (You’ll still need a charge in the battery.) </p><p>If you have room in your carry-on bag, these will be the most relaxing choice for long flights.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p>The payoff for Apple’s acquisition of Beats can be found with the Beats Fit Pro, which has three unique features that work only with Apple products: Audio Sharing for multiple listeners on a single phone, Siri integration via the Apple H1 headphone chip, and dynamic audio tracking that monitors the listener’s head position and adjusts to provide the sense of being in a larger listening arena. Consider these a fairly traditional alternative to AirPods (or Samsung buds) with a “Beats” bass-heavy tone. </p><p>The “Fit” in the Fit Pro comes from their ability to adjust the way they fit in your ears via a bendable “wing,” so if you’ve had trouble keeping other earbuds in during exercise or while commuting, you’ll want to give these a look. </p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p>If you’re primarily interested in using your earbuds for exercise, your search should start and end here with the Powerbeats Pro, which have several beneficial features aimed at the CrossFit crowd and beyond. Unlike most of its competitors—and even Beats’s own products—the Powerbeats have adjustable over-the-ear hooks to keep your earbuds in place no matter what. They’re also sweatproof.<br></p><p>That’s not all. You can use either earbud individually—a real lifesaver for folks who jog or exercise around traffic or in a city. Each earbud has its own volume control. And the H1 headphone chip enables Audio Sharing and “Hey, Siri” for users of Apple products. Live an active life? Bring these along.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p>Want the “Beats sound” without the wireless features? The EP is what you're looking for. It’s an “on-ear” headphone, meaning it won’t surround your ear with an insulating layer, so it’s easier to hear what’s going on around you. (It’s also possible for others to hear what you’re listening to, so keep that in mind.)<br></p><p>With no batteries and no active circuitry, the EP doesn’t have the noise cancellation, Siri integration, or Audio Sharing of other Beats products, but you’ll also never find yourself short of charge. These are great headphones to use with your laptop or dedicated audio devices. The integrated microphone also makes them ideal for Zoom calls or Internet phone use. </p><p>Last but not least, they’re some of the most affordable Beats you can buy.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p>The Studio Buds are designed to work well with both Apple products (natively, no app required) and with Androids (using the Beats App). On-ear controls allow you to change volume and terminate calls without taking the phone out of your pocket. </p><p>So what’s the difference between these and the Pro buds? There’s no Apple H1 chip here, which means you miss out on certain features like spatial tracking (sound adjustment as you turn your head), but “Hey, Siri” is still supported. </p><p>Battery life isn’t quite as robust as the Pros, and these buds fit like Galaxy Buds or AirPods, meaning there’s no special adjustment “wing.” On the positive side, they’re light, compact, and available in three colors.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.95</strong></p><p>The Beats Flex is the most affordable entry in the Beats universe, but they offer so much more than just a wallet-friendly price point. </p><p>They’re optimized for all-day wear with a connecting cable and automatic shut-off feature; simply pull the buds from your ears and they snap together magnetically on your chest, turning off the music until you’re ready to pick up where you left off. The Flex earbuds also offer a fourth ultra-small eartip, so for some people these will be the only Beats buds they can consider. </p><p>The Apple W1 headphone chip enables Audio Sharing and a Find My Headphones feature. While “Hey Siri” isn’t supported, just a quick press of the left bud will wake up the Apple assistant for further instructions. As fuss-free daily-use earbuds, these are highly recommended. And, of course, the price is right.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p>Like the Beats Flex, the Powerbeats use a connecting cable and charge via a Lightning cable rather than providing independent buds in a charging case. You get 15 hours on a single charge, and a five-minute quick charge can add up to an hour to that time. Adjustable ear hooks keep them planted during your workout, and twin microphones make the Powerbeats suitable for Zoom calls or phone conversations. </p><p>A press of the left earbud activates Siri on Apple devices. Apple’s H1 chip assures maximum-quality Bluetooth connectivity for the best possible sound, but audiophile Beats fans will want to look at the Pro buds or over-the-ear headphones. If you can live with the connecting cord, these are a decent alternative to the much pricier Powerbeats Pro.</p>
