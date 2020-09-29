7 Of The Best Movie Streaming Services To Sign Up To ASAP

Whether you’re looking to pass the time while quarantining or you want a new series to binge during your lunch break, Netflix shouldn't be your only go-to streaming service. The launch of Disney+ saved us all during lockdown - who didn't rewatch High School Musical one, two...and three? - but there's also the likes of Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ to consider. So which is the best streaming service?

Each option offers something different - from original series to childhood classics - so we'd suggest investing in a few to satisfy all your viewing needs. After all, we’re spending a lot more time at home these days, and the monthly cost is about the same as a Pret lunch.

Getting started is simple, too. All you need is a good internet connection and a compatible device. Then, before you know it, you’ll have a packed TV schedule to get lost in.

How We Test

We put the best streaming services to the test, reviewing the size and range of films and TV shows available across all genres. We assessed how easy it is to sign up and how user-friendly the interface is to navigate.

We streamed films and TV shows on a range of devices, from TVs to smartphones, and judged the picture quality on each. We also noted any additional features, such as parental controls or offline playback.