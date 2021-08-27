7 Best Coffee Makers for Camping and Backpacking

Birds are chirping, the morning fire is crackling, and you’re relaxing into your favorite camp chair with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It’s difficult to imagine a more serene way to start a morning outside. Coffee isn’t only a way to shake the sleepies off, sharing a quality beverage in the morning lends itself to meaningful conversation, laughter, and endless possibilities for the rest of the day. If you haven’t already gotten a coffee maker strictly for camping, now is the time. These products are all designed specifically for outdoor use, with durable materials and intuitive packability.
What to Consider
When selecting a coffee-brewing method for camping, the most important factors are durability, weight, packability, and price. Because you’re likely to be transporting it in a car or with other gear, you want gear that is resistant to bumps and scratches. If you’re tight on space, or planning to take your java backpacking, weight and packability are extremely important considerations. Though instant coffee is also easy, something like the GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip ups your cup of coffee immensely. Finally, because this is a piece of gear that will likely be only used while camping, price is essential.
*When camping, remember to bring an extra waste bag to pack out your used coffee grounds.
How We Selected
Without delving into the insane amount of coffee cups I’ve drank while outside, I will simply say that I have tested every method there is for camp coffee. Whether it’s simple instant grounds or gourmet pour-over, starting my morning with coffee is my favorite camp routine. Of the various methods that exist to brew java, I narrowed it down to those that make the freshest coffee, with the easiest possible equipment. Of my favorite camp methods (french press, pour-over, percolator, and classic), I chose products using the highest quality and most durable materials. Finally, I scoured the reviews of all of these products to vet out any potential problems.