7 Awesome Backyard Water Slides You Can Buy Online Right Now
House Beautiful
June 16, 2020, 9:18 p.m. UTC

Don't have a pool in your backyard? If you're not into inflatable options, your kids can still have fun sliding and splashing around with a lawn water slide—and all you need is a little yard space and a hose to connect to to make it happen. Whether you want a slip and slide (you can find the original Slip 'N Slide on Amazon, but it's currently sold out) or an inflatable water slide for older kids or little ones, we've got you covered. These are some of the best backyard water slides you can buy online right now, with plenty of options to fit just about any sized lawn, and at every budget, too. (And if you want to deck out your yard with fun activities for cloudy days, too, check out these top-reviewed swing sets.)Speed Blast Water SlideBanzai Intl. Ltd.amazon.com$22.99BUY NOWThis lawn water slide is the most affordable option on this list, so if you're looking for an easy and inexpensive pick, this is a good bet. It measures 16 feet long and 28 inches wide, and the holes along the sides of the slide spray water when hooked up to the hose. H2OGO! Double Water SlideBestwayamazon.com$32.95BUY NOWWith two lanes, this double water slide is perfect for more than one kid to play at a time or even to race each other. It measures 18 feet long and features a wet drench pool at the end. This slide is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.Scroll to continue with contentAdGiant Backyard Water SlideWOW Sportsamazon.com$179.99BUY NOWNot only is this backyard water slide huge at 25 feet long and 6 feet wide, it also comes with two inflatable "mega sleds" for kids to slide on. It has a built-in sprinkler system, and, if you have the lawn space, you can connect multiple for an even longer slide. Slip and Slide XLTeam Magnusamazon.com$82.00BUY NOWIf none of the other lawn slides are cutting it for you and you want a bigger option, Team Magnus's Slip and Slide XL might just be the right one for you at 31 feet long and more than five feet wide. It's recommended for ages 5 through 12. Rainbow Blobz Spraying Splash MatSun Squadamazon.com$59.99BUY NOWFor younger kids, this splash mat is a great alternative to a full-on lawn water slide. It has built-in sprinklers and offers up a cool place to play on those hot summer days. Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide ParkSunny & Funamazon.com$349.99BUY NOWIf you'd rather set up more of a proper water slide, this inflatable option (which stands at 7.3 feet high) is a great pick. It comes with an electric air pump, stakes, an air hose connector and assembly kit, repair patches, and a carrying case. Inflatable Play CenterSableamazon.com$139.99BUY NOWAnother good option for younger kids, this inflatable play center has a splash pool, a built-in sprinkler, and a smaller slide. The best part? It can also be transformed into a ball pit.