7 Awesome Backyard Water Slides You Can Buy Online Right Now

Don't have a pool in your backyard? If you're not into inflatable options, your kids can still have fun sliding and splashing around with a lawn water slide—and all you need is a little yard space and a hose to connect to to make it happen. Whether you want a slip and slide (you can find the original Slip 'N Slide on Amazon, but it's currently sold out) or an inflatable water slide for older kids or little ones, we've got you covered.

These are some of the best backyard water slides you can buy online right now, with plenty of options to fit just about any sized lawn, and at every budget, too. (And if you want to deck out your yard with fun activities for cloudy days, too, check out these top-reviewed swing sets.)