76 Homemade Treats That'll Make Halloween Spooktacular

The only trick to these treats is how easy they are to make.

<p>We all know that the candy is one of the best parts of Halloween—but here something you might <em>not </em>know: You don't have to wait all the way until October 31 to enjoy some devilishly good sweets. Here, we've rounded up our very favorite Halloween treats so you can make them all month long, for Halloween parties, for kids' events, or just for the heck of it. Our decadent picks include everything from <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g604/halloween-cake-recipes-1008/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween cupcakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween cupcakes</a> to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g2651/halloween-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween cookies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween cookies</a>, as well as a ton of other festive confections like pudding cups, brownies, tartlets, and more that'll delight both adults and kids. </p><p>Speaking of kids, yours can join you in the kitchen to make almost all of these Halloween desserts! After all, they're super simple to make, and most make use of ingredients you likely already have in your pantry. (Okay, okay, you'll have to splurge on a few edible eyeballs and orange sprinkles, of course—but that's part of the fun!) And since it'd be a waste to whip up a batch of monster cupcakes or mummy cookies and not share them, all the recipes you'll find here are just the thing to bring to any <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g4620/halloween-party-themes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween parties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween parties</a> you attend (or host!) this year. Or, you can bake up a huge batch and become the neighborhood legend, passing out fresh brownies or cookies to trick-or-treaters!</p><p>But before you serve any of these best Halloween treats, you'll want to whip up a few <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3498/halloween-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween appetizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween appetizers</a> to go with them—and a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g2640/halloween-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween cocktail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween cocktail</a> or two never hurt anyone. <br></p>
It's a lot easier to make these cookies than you might think. Simply drag a fork through the royal icing before it sets to get that "distressed look." A quick orange buttercream acts as the filling here.

Get the recipe.
Coffin Sandwich Cookies

It's a lot easier to make these cookies than you might think. Simply drag a fork through the royal icing before it sets to get that "distressed look." A quick orange buttercream acts as the filling here.

These little tarts are more than just eye candy. They also happen to be delicious, flaky, and filled with peanut butter. Yum!

Get the recipe.
Hats and Bats Chocolate Tarts

These little tarts are more than just eye candy. They also happen to be delicious, flaky, and filled with peanut butter. Yum!

Bet your guests won't be able to get enough of these sweet treats! "Spooky" chocolate trees meet crushed sandwich cookies and candy pumpkins in this fun Halloween dessert.

Get the recipe.
Spooky Forest Pudding Cups

Bet your guests won't be able to get enough of these sweet treats! "Spooky" chocolate trees meet crushed sandwich cookies and candy pumpkins in this fun Halloween dessert.

If you're in the market for a creative baking challenge, we've got you covered—and this one's two stories high. Build this eerie house with not one, but two cakes, then decorate it to your heart's content.

Get the recipe.
Towering Haunted House Cake

If you're in the market for a creative baking challenge, we've got you covered—and this one's two stories high. Build this eerie house with not one, but two cakes, then decorate it to your heart's content.

They may be ghostly, but they're downright adorable too. These brownies might even elicit a few "awws" from your party guests!

Get the recipe.
Marshmallow Ghost Brownies

They may be ghostly, but they're downright adorable too. These brownies might even elicit a few "awws" from your party guests!

A cheesecake topping gives these marbled brownies the sweetest finish.

Get the recipe.
Black-Bottom Brownies

A cheesecake topping gives these marbled brownies the sweetest finish.

Just a touch of black food coloring lends these candy apples a ghoulish appearance.

Get the recipe.
"Poison" Candy Apples

Just a touch of black food coloring lends these candy apples a ghoulish appearance.

Spice it up this Halloween with these chocolatey bat cookies, flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.

Get the recipe.
Spiced Chocolate Bat Cookies

Spice it up this Halloween with these chocolatey bat cookies, flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.

Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in dessert heaven—and look so cute in the shape of acorns.

Get the recipe.
Peanut Butter Acorns

Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in dessert heaven—and look so cute in the shape of acorns.

Boo! Knock guests' socks off with meringue-topped chocolate ganache tartlet—the perfect sweet and spooky Halloween dessert.

Get the recipe.
Meringue Ghost Tartlets

Boo! Knock guests' socks off with meringue-topped chocolate ganache tartlet—the perfect sweet and spooky Halloween dessert.

The chocolate and pumpkin cupcake in this festive recipe is enhanced by the creamy hazelnut frosting.

Get the recipe.
Chocolate Pumpkin Witch Cupcakes

The chocolate and pumpkin cupcake in this festive recipe is enhanced by the creamy hazelnut frosting.

Give your table an autumn harvest feel with these sweet cereal bars.

Get the recipe.
Cereal Bar Hay Bales

Give your table an autumn harvest feel with these sweet cereal bars.

Try out this cute update to a classic shortbread cookie with almonds and a zest of lemon.

Get the recipe.
Almond Shortbread Owls

Try out this cute update to a classic shortbread cookie with almonds and a zest of lemon.

Give a round cake real bite with our snake template and black nonpareils.

Step 1: Prepare your favorite cake recipe and bake in two 9-inch round cake pans. Let the cakes cool completely.

Step 2: Cut the tops off each cake and frost one of the tops with store bought or homemade buttercream. Place bare cake on top of the frosted top. Frost both cakes together.

Step 3: Print the template; place your printout beneath a sheet of parchment and trace the snake design. Cut parchment as indicated on the template to create a stencil.

Step 4: Place the cake stencil on top of the two cakes. Fill stencil with nonpareils. Chill cake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Get a basic cake recipe.
Sneaky Snake Cake

Give a round cake real bite with our snake template and black nonpareils.

Step 1: Prepare your favorite cake recipe and bake in two 9-inch round cake pans. Let the cakes cool completely.

Step 2: Cut the tops off each cake and frost one of the tops with store bought or homemade buttercream. Place bare cake on top of the frosted top. Frost both cakes together.

Step 3: Print the template; place your printout beneath a sheet of parchment and trace the snake design. Cut parchment as indicated on the template to create a stencil.

Step 4: Place the cake stencil on top of the two cakes. Fill stencil with nonpareils. Chill cake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Inspired by Nancy Drew, these brown sugar and chopped hazelnuts blondies are the perfect fuel for a murder mystery party.

Get the recipe.
Brown Butter-Hazelnut Blondies

Inspired by Nancy Drew, these brown sugar and chopped hazelnuts blondies are the perfect fuel for a murder mystery party.

This sugar cookie snack doubles as a party decoration.

Get the recipe.
Magnifying Glass Cookies

This sugar cookie snack doubles as a party decoration.

Take a bite to solve the mystery! Spoiler: there's colorful chocolate candies inside.

Get the recipe.
Something-to-Hide Devil's Food Cupcakes

Take a bite to solve the mystery! Spoiler: there's colorful chocolate candies inside.

This one-of-a-kind cake ensures every murder-mystery party has a sweet ending.

Get the recipe.
Follow-the-Footprints Malted Sheet Cake

This one-of-a-kind cake ensures every murder-mystery party has a sweet ending.

Cameo cookies make for a spooky-sweet party favor. Use a silhouette-shaped cookie cutter to cut the cameo outline from slice-and-bake sugar cookie dough; bake as directed. Once cool, apply white royal icing to the portrait and "frame," then coat with sparkling black sanding sugar, shaking off any excess.

Get a basic sugar cookie recipe.
Cameo Cookies

Cameo cookies make for a spooky-sweet party favor. Use a silhouette-shaped cookie cutter to cut the cameo outline from slice-and-bake sugar cookie dough; bake as directed. Once cool, apply white royal icing to the portrait and "frame," then coat with sparkling black sanding sugar, shaking off any excess.

Tarting up these desserts is frighteningly simple. To decorate brownies, lay a swatch of lace on one of the treats. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top, then carefully remove the lace; repeat for remaining brownies. For the "poison" cookies, frost sugar cookies with white royal icing (find the recipe here), allowing it to set overnight. Next, put a small amount of black gel paste in a shallow dish, and lay two stacked paper towels atop the gel paste. Press a skull-and-crossbones rubber stamp onto the towels and then onto one iced cookie; repeat the process for your entire batch.

Get a basic sugar cookie recipe.
Sinful Sweets

Tarting up these desserts is frighteningly simple. To decorate brownies, lay a swatch of lace on one of the treats. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top, then carefully remove the lace; repeat for remaining brownies. For the "poison" cookies, frost sugar cookies with white royal icing (find the recipe here), allowing it to set overnight. Next, put a small amount of black gel paste in a shallow dish, and lay two stacked paper towels atop the gel paste. Press a skull-and-crossbones rubber stamp onto the towels and then onto one iced cookie; repeat the process for your entire batch.

The key to this mini-cemetery is the array of tombstones fashioned from Pepperidge Farm's Milano and Bordeaux cookies.

Step 1: Bake chocolate cake of your choosing and frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

Step 2: Pipe "X" and "RIP" in chocolate icing on cookies. Push into cake and crumble chocolate wafers to make "dirt."

Step 3: Surround edges of the cake with chocolate wafers.

Step 4: Insert plastic skeletons into the "dirt."

Get a basic cake recipe.
Grave Intentions

The key to this mini-cemetery is the array of tombstones fashioned from Pepperidge Farm's Milano and Bordeaux cookies.

Step 1: Bake chocolate cake of your choosing and frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

Step 2: Pipe "X" and "RIP" in chocolate icing on cookies. Push into cake and crumble chocolate wafers to make "dirt."

Step 3: Surround edges of the cake with chocolate wafers.

Step 4: Insert plastic skeletons into the "dirt."

Applesauce keeps these miniature apple cakes moist and flavorful without adding fat. Drizzled with apple glaze, they are the perfect fall snack.

Get the recipe.
Apple-Cardamom Cakes with Cider Icing

Applesauce keeps these miniature apple cakes moist and flavorful without adding fat. Drizzled with apple glaze, they are the perfect fall snack.

This recipe will yield plenty of cookies, which is perfect for baking big batches for trick-or-treaters or a Halloween party. Store the extra dough in the freezer and make smaller batches whenever the mood strikes!

Get the recipe.
Cookie Cutter Ginger Crisps

This recipe will yield plenty of cookies, which is perfect for baking big batches for trick-or-treaters or a Halloween party. Store the extra dough in the freezer and make smaller batches whenever the mood strikes!

This sweet creation takes its place along with cakes at the party table. Layers of mousse-like pumpkin custard alternate with whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate.

Get the recipe.
Pumpkin Mousse Trifle

This sweet creation takes its place along with cakes at the party table. Layers of mousse-like pumpkin custard alternate with whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate.

Flavor these bite-size cupcakes with real maple syrup, a fall favorite.

Get the recipe.
Maple Cupcakes

Flavor these bite-size cupcakes with real maple syrup, a fall favorite.

By using a frozen puff pastry, we've taken much of the work out of making these impressive-looking (and super yummy!) pear tartlets.

Get the recipe.
Upside-Down Pear Tartlets

By using a frozen puff pastry, we've taken much of the work out of making these impressive-looking (and super yummy!) pear tartlets.

The key to these little sandwich cakes: cookie cutters!

Step 1: Prepare one box of chocolate cake mix per the package instructions; divide the batter between two 9-inch square cake pans, and bake as directed. Let cool.

Step 2: Level the tops of both cakes. With a serrated knife, slice away the top quarter of each cake. Use a two-inch square cookie cutter to cut nine squares out of each sliced cake top. Repeat with each cake bottom.

Step 3: Figure out what creepy words you want to spell, keeping in mind that you have 18 letters total. Using the alphabet cutters, punch out each letter from your top squares. (Note: If you spell "Trick or Treat," you'll have six top squares and six bottom squares left.)

Step 4: Frost the tops of the bottom squares with white buttercream. Cover each with a top cake square to make sandwiches. Using a pastry bag fitted with a ¼-inch round tip, pipe more frosting into the letter shapes. Finally, turn cakes upside down on a parchment-lined plate, and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Flip sandwiches right side up and remove parchment before serving.

Get a basic cake recipe.
Trick or Treat Cake Sandwiches

The key to these little sandwich cakes: cookie cutters!

Step 1: Prepare one box of chocolate cake mix per the package instructions; divide the batter between two 9-inch square cake pans, and bake as directed. Let cool.

Step 2: Level the tops of both cakes. With a serrated knife, slice away the top quarter of each cake. Use a two-inch square cookie cutter to cut nine squares out of each sliced cake top. Repeat with each cake bottom.

Step 3: Figure out what creepy words you want to spell, keeping in mind that you have 18 letters total. Using the alphabet cutters, punch out each letter from your top squares. (Note: If you spell "Trick or Treat," you'll have six top squares and six bottom squares left.)

Step 4: Frost the tops of the bottom squares with white buttercream. Cover each with a top cake square to make sandwiches. Using a pastry bag fitted with a ¼-inch round tip, pipe more frosting into the letter shapes. Finally, turn cakes upside down on a parchment-lined plate, and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Flip sandwiches right side up and remove parchment before serving.

To make this nifty pumpkin cake, just flip a mini-bundt cake upside down, place another on top, and glaze with orange icing. For extra effect, add a marzipan stem.

Get the recipe.
Pumpkin Spice and Pecan Cake

To make this nifty pumpkin cake, just flip a mini-bundt cake upside down, place another on top, and glaze with orange icing. For extra effect, add a marzipan stem.

Mix in your favorite candies into these popcorn balls for an irresistibly sweet and sticky treat.

Get the recipe.
Sweet Popcorn Balls

Mix in your favorite candies into these popcorn balls for an irresistibly sweet and sticky treat.

The sweetest thing about these sweet treats? You know everything that went into them.

Get the recipe.
Chocolate Bark Candy

The sweetest thing about these sweet treats? You know everything that went into them.

Sweeten a fresh batch of popcorn with drizzles of caramel and chocolate. Let it cool completely before slicing into chunks.

Get the recipe.
Turtle Corn

Sweeten a fresh batch of popcorn with drizzles of caramel and chocolate. Let it cool completely before slicing into chunks.

Kids will have a blast decorating these one-eyed creatures. Provide a variety of different colored candy melts and sprinkles to let their imaginations run wild.

Get the recipe at Inside BruCrew Life.
Peanut Butter Monsters

Kids will have a blast decorating these one-eyed creatures. Provide a variety of different colored candy melts and sprinkles to let their imaginations run wild.

Upgrade this box mix recipe by adding in chopped walnuts. They add a nice crunch to every bite.

Get the recipe at Chelsea's Messy Apron.
Halloween Cupcakes

Upgrade this box mix recipe by adding in chopped walnuts. They add a nice crunch to every bite.

The best part about this luscious, layered cake? There's absolutely no baking required!

Get the recipe at Life, Love and Sugar.
Candy Corn Icebox Cake

The best part about this luscious, layered cake? There's absolutely no baking required!

Warning: One bite into these anything-but-basic brownies and you'll be hooked. You definitely won't be able to have just one.

Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.
Loaded Halloween Cream Cheese Brownies

Warning: One bite into these anything-but-basic brownies and you'll be hooked. You definitely won't be able to have just one.

You won't believe how easy it is to whip up these gooey bars. All you need is six ingredients and 30 minutes.

Get the recipe at Half Baked Harvest.
Boo! Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

You won't believe how easy it is to whip up these gooey bars. All you need is six ingredients and 30 minutes.

Just about every kid on earth loves dirt cups. Theyll love this version even more thanks to the addition of cookies and candy, of course.

Get the recipe at Crazy for Crust.
Mummy and Monster Dirt Cups

Just about every kid on earth loves dirt cups. Theyll love this version even more thanks to the addition of cookies and candy, of course.

Stuff the inside of these cake balls with a cherry. It's a sweet little surprise that upgrades a classic cake ball recipe.

Get the recipe at SugarHero!
Bloody Truffles

Stuff the inside of these cake balls with a cherry. It's a sweet little surprise that upgrades a classic cake ball recipe.

Jack has never looked (or tasted) better. These mini cheesecakes are made with a graham cracker crust, a cheesecake filling, and topped with chocolate ganache.

Get the recipe at Hungry Happenings.
Jack Skellington Cheesecakes

Jack has never looked (or tasted) better. These mini cheesecakes are made with a graham cracker crust, a cheesecake filling, and topped with chocolate ganache.

Looking for a little treat to make with the littles ones? These three-ingredient mummies are a great option.

Get the recipe at Lil' Luna.
Mummy Cookies

Looking for a little treat to make with the littles ones? These three-ingredient mummies are a great option.

Put your Halloween candy to good use in this recipe. Although this blogger used Butterfingers, you could use any festively-shaped confection.

Get the recipe at Wild Wild Whisk.
Peanut Butter Skull Pumpkin Cookies

Put your Halloween candy to good use in this recipe. Although this blogger used Butterfingers, you could use any festively-shaped confection.

What better way to enjoy Halloween candy than in a white-chocolate-based bark?

Get the tutorial at Glorious Treats.
Halloween Candy Bark

What better way to enjoy Halloween candy than in a white-chocolate-based bark?

Take your basic Rice Krispies Treats recipe to the next level with Oreo cookies, dark chocolate, and plenty of sprinkles.

Get the recipe at Inside BruCrew Life.
Halloween Oreo Stuffed Rice Krispie Treats

Take your basic Rice Krispies Treats recipe to the next level with Oreo cookies, dark chocolate, and plenty of sprinkles.

White candy melts make this five-ingredient treat look more ghostly, but you can use your favorite chocolate flavor.

Get the recipe at The First Year.
Ghost Popcorn Balls

White candy melts make this five-ingredient treat look more ghostly, but you can use your favorite chocolate flavor.

Little ones will love decorating these triple-eyed treats.

Get the recipe at Melanie Makes.
Mini Monster Chocolate Whoopie Pies With Orange Cream Filling

Little ones will love decorating these triple-eyed treats.

Make these adorable spiders with your favorite flavor
Spider Oreo Pops

Make these adorable spiders with your favorite flavor of Oreos.

<p>This festive mix will be your go-to snack during <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g3624/best-halloween-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween movie marathons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween movie marathons</a>. <br></p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://apumpkinandaprincess.com/halloween-muddy-buddies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Pumpkin and a Princess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Pumpkin and a Princess</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Good-Grips-Glass-Bowl/dp/B0758MHW9L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1194%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SERVING BOWLS">SHOP SERVING BOWLS</a></p>
Halloween Muddy Buddies

This festive mix will be your go-to snack during Halloween movie marathons.

<p>Three ingredients and six minutes are all you need to whip up these easy treats. <br></p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.lecremedelacrumb.com/3-ingredient-rice-krispie-treat-mummies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creme de la Crumb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creme de la Crumb</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Nordic-Ware-Natural-Aluminum-Commercial/dp/B0049C2S32?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1194%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKING SHEETS">SHOP BAKING SHEETS</a></p>
Rice Krispie Treat Mummies

Three ingredients and six minutes are all you need to whip up these easy treats.

<p>Ain't nothing scary about these googly-eyed little guys!</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://selfproclaimedfoodie.com/chocolate-monster-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Self Proclaimed Foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Self Proclaimed Foodie</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00INRW7GC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1194%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKING SHEETS">SHOP BAKING SHEETS</a></p>
Chocolate Monster Cookies

Ain't nothing scary about these googly-eyed little guys!

<p>Kids and adults alike will love these adorable little treats. Fool them all into snacking on fresh fruit (covered in white chocolate) all night long.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://blog.candiquik.com/strawberry-ghosts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miss Candiquik" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miss Candiquik</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Kirkland-Signature-Stick-Parchment-Paper/dp/B006JCWGIC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1194%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PARCHMENT PAPER">SHOP PARCHMENT PAPER</a></p>
Strawberry Ghosts

Kids and adults alike will love these adorable little treats. Fool them all into snacking on fresh fruit (covered in white chocolate) all night long.

<p>These pretty pumpkin pops will have you looking like a pro, but they're so easy to make.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.sweetsugarbelle.com/2012/09/pumpkin-pops/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Sugarbelle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sweet Sugarbelle</a>. </strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017OA6VB0/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1194%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CUPCAKE LINERS">SHOP CUPCAKE LINERS</a></p>
Pumpkin Lollipops

These pretty pumpkin pops will have you looking like a pro, but they're so easy to make.

<p>Inspired by the sweet and chewy candies, these candy corn pops are flavored with vanilla and white chocolate Jell-O pudding. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.number-2-pencil.com/2013/09/30/candy-corn-pudding-pops/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:No. 2 Pencil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">No. 2 Pencil</a></strong>.</p>
Candy Corn Pudding Pops

Inspired by the sweet and chewy candies, these candy corn pops are flavored with vanilla and white chocolate Jell-O pudding.

<p>Give your kids a fun and healthy treat this Halloween with apple slices, peanut butter, and mini marshmallow teeth. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://www.survivingateacherssalary.com/kids-fun-teeth-mouth-snack-great-for-halloween-too/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Surviving a Teacher's Salary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Surviving a Teacher's Salary</strong></a>.</p>
Gum and Teeth Snacks

Give your kids a fun and healthy treat this Halloween with apple slices, peanut butter, and mini marshmallow teeth.

<p>With cream cheese, cocoa, and lots of candy decorations, this dip is to die for. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.wellplated.com/chocolate-cheesecake-dip/?crlt.pid=camp.MVFfhAjGoXte0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Well Plated" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Well Plated</a></strong>. </p>
Graveyard Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

With cream cheese, cocoa, and lots of candy decorations, this dip is to die for.

<p>These gooey goodies boast warm flavors like pumpkin and cinnamon, and are finished with a drizzle of white chocolate. Tip: Try forming them into balls instead of squares, and stick them with toothpicks for the perfect pop-in-your-mouth crunch.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.thecomfortofcooking.com/2013/09/pumpkin-spice-rice-krispie-treats.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Comfort of Cooking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Comfort of Cooking</a></strong>. </p>
Pumpkin Rice Krispie Treats

These gooey goodies boast warm flavors like pumpkin and cinnamon, and are finished with a drizzle of white chocolate. Tip: Try forming them into balls instead of squares, and stick them with toothpicks for the perfect pop-in-your-mouth crunch.

<p>This festive bark is topped with candy corn, crushed Oreos, pretzels, and sugar eyeballs for some spooky fun. You'll want to break off piece after piece. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.iheartnaptime.net/halloween-candy-bark/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Heart Naptime" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Heart Naptime</a></strong>. </p>
Halloween Candy Bark

This festive bark is topped with candy corn, crushed Oreos, pretzels, and sugar eyeballs for some spooky fun. You'll want to break off piece after piece.

<p>Light and airy and a little bit scary. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://bakeat350.blogspot.com/2015/10/spooky-swirled-meringues-cookies.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baked at 350" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baked at 350</a></strong>. </p>
Spooky Swirled Meringues

Light and airy and a little bit scary.

<p>Fill mice molds with melted white candy and red velvet cake. Add a final layer of candy coating, and use confetti sprinkles for the beady eyes and white fondant for the tails to complete your edible critters.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://thecakeblog.com/2015/10/mini-mice-cakes.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cake Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cake Blog</a></strong>. </p>
Mini Mice Cakes

Fill mice molds with melted white candy and red velvet cake. Add a final layer of candy coating, and use confetti sprinkles for the beady eyes and white fondant for the tails to complete your edible critters.

<p>For wicked broomstick pops, dip marshmallows in melted chocolate candy and add festive sprinkles. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://www.mybakingaddiction.com/halloween-marshmallow-pops/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Baking Addiction" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>My Baking Addiction</strong></a>. </p>
Halloween Marshmallow Pops

For wicked broomstick pops, dip marshmallows in melted chocolate candy and add festive sprinkles.

<p>Take popcorn up a notch with caramel, white chocolate, and sprinkles. You'll be munching nonstop even after the last trick-or-treaters have left the streets.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://theseasidebaker.com/caramel-corn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Seaside Baker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Seaside Baker</a></strong>. </p>
Caramel Corn

Take popcorn up a notch with caramel, white chocolate, and sprinkles. You'll be munching nonstop even after the last trick-or-treaters have left the streets.

<p>Spooky and sweet, this bark is kid-friendly and simple to brew.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://lilluna.com/melted-witch-bark/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed:+lilluna/isXQ+(Lil%27+Luna+-+All+Things+Good" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil' Luna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lil' Luna</a></strong>. </p>
Melted Witch Bark

Spooky and sweet, this bark is kid-friendly and simple to brew.

<p>These decadent chocolate cups are filled with fresh, melted raspberry for a "bloody" mess you'll want to feast on. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://www.elephantasticvegan.com/bloody-cups-for-halloween-vegan-gluten-free/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elephantastic Vegan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Elephantastic Vegan</strong></a>. </p>
Bloody Cups

These decadent chocolate cups are filled with fresh, melted raspberry for a "bloody" mess you'll want to feast on.

<p>To make the dough for these no-bake mummy bites, combine gingersnap cookie and graham cracker crumbs, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, cinnamon, salt, and softened cream cheese. Cover with melted white chocolate and use a dab of red food coloring for the eerie eyes.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.lecremedelacrumb.com/2014/10/pumpkin-cheesecake-truffle-mummies-bake.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creme de la Crumb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creme de la Crumb</a></strong>. </p>
Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffle Mummies

To make the dough for these no-bake mummy bites, combine gingersnap cookie and graham cracker crumbs, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, cinnamon, salt, and softened cream cheese. Cover with melted white chocolate and use a dab of red food coloring for the eerie eyes.

<p>There's no escaping sweets during Halloween season. But try this cute and guilt-free snack made with kiwi, cantaloupe, and jumbo marshmallows for a healthier alternative. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.projectdenneler.com/2013/10/frightful-fruit-kebabs.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Project Denneler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Project Denneler</a></strong>.</p>
Frightful Fruit Kebabs

There's no escaping sweets during Halloween season. But try this cute and guilt-free snack made with kiwi, cantaloupe, and jumbo marshmallows for a healthier alternative.

<p>Packed with fall flavors, these baked pumpkin pie pastries are flaky and delicious. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://omgchocolatedesserts.com/mummy-pumpkin-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OMG Chocolate Desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>OMG Chocolate Desserts</strong></a>. </p>
Mummy Pumpkin Cookies

Packed with fall flavors, these baked pumpkin pie pastries are flaky and delicious.

<p>All you need is some red cookie icing to transform this campfire favorite into a frightening dessert. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at </strong><a href="http://homemakinghacks.com/2014/10/bloody-halloween-smores.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homemaking Hacks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Homemaking Hacks</strong></a>. </p>
Bloody Halloween S'mores

All you need is some red cookie icing to transform this campfire favorite into a frightening dessert.

<p>Make these cute (and edible) Jack-o'-lantern cups to hold more of your candy because you can never have too many sweets on Halloween.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.ohnuts.com/blog/pumpkin-candy-cups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oh Nuts!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oh Nuts!</a></strong></p>
Edible Pumpkin Candy Chocolate Cups

Make these cute (and edible) Jack-o'-lantern cups to hold more of your candy because you can never have too many sweets on Halloween.

<p>You'll go crazy over these brownie cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting and DIY sprinkles.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.twosisterscrafting.com/brownie-cupcakes-for-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Two Sisters Crafting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Two Sisters Crafting</a></strong>. </p>
Brownie Cupcakes

You'll go crazy over these brownie cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting and DIY sprinkles.

<p>You've never tasted soil so sweet. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://paintbrushesandpopsicles.com/pumpkin-patch-dirt-cups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paintbrushes and Popsicles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paintbrushes and Popsicles</a></strong>. </p>
Pumpkin Patch Dirt Cups

You've never tasted soil so sweet.

<p>Create these apple beauties by adding white, teal, and green food coloring to a mixture of sugar, water, and corn syrup. Replacing the normal sticks with twigs makes for witch-like, fall treats. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://sugarandcharm.com/2015/09/how-to-marble-candy-apples.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar and Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar and Charm</a></strong>. </p>
Marble Candy Apples

Create these apple beauties by adding white, teal, and green food coloring to a mixture of sugar, water, and corn syrup. Replacing the normal sticks with twigs makes for witch-like, fall treats.

<p>These flavorful bites are topped with green candy stems, creating petite pumpkins you'll devour immediately.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.thegunnysack.com/mini-caramel-pumpkin-pies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gunny Sack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Gunny Sack</a></strong>. </p>
Mini Caramel Pumpkin Pies

These flavorful bites are topped with green candy stems, creating petite pumpkins you'll devour immediately.

<p>When candy corn and chocolate meet mini pretzels, it's salty and sweet perfection. These bites are a quick and easy snack that are pop-in-your-mouth fun. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://sallysbakingaddiction.com/2012/10/07/candy-corn-pretzel-hugs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sally's Baking Addiction" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sally's Baking Addiction</a></strong>. </p>
Candy Corn Pretzel Hugs

When candy corn and chocolate meet mini pretzels, it's salty and sweet perfection. These bites are a quick and easy snack that are pop-in-your-mouth fun.

<p>After five minutes in the fridge, these white chocolate covered Oreos, inspired by the Pumpkin King himself, will be ready to enjoy. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.bigbearswife.com/jack-skellington-oreo-pops-sundaysupper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Bear's Wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Big Bear's Wife</a></strong>.</p>
Jack Skellington Oreo Pops

After five minutes in the fridge, these white chocolate covered Oreos, inspired by the Pumpkin King himself, will be ready to enjoy.

<p>Coat chilled balls of cake with melted white candy and add a green wafter to the center of each. For the details, you'll need red and black edible ink pens and white miniature confetti sprinkles. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.thesoutherncouture.com/halloween-cake-pop-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Southern Couture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Southern Couture</a></strong>.</p>
Eye Pops

Coat chilled balls of cake with melted white candy and add a green wafter to the center of each. For the details, you'll need red and black edible ink pens and white miniature confetti sprinkles.

<p>This creative spin on Halloween snacking is made with pretzels, chocolate, and sprinkles. You can't go wrong with these whimsy webs. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://www.fivehearthome.com/2014/09/25/pretzel-candy-spiderwebs-for-halloween/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Five Heart Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Five Heart Home</a></strong>.</p>
Pretzel Candy Spiderwebs

This creative spin on Halloween snacking is made with pretzels, chocolate, and sprinkles. You can't go wrong with these whimsy webs.

<p>Give your family and friends a dessert with a twist by adding small candies to the center of these layered sugar cookie skulls.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://blog.williams-sonoma.com/weekend-project-halloween-surprise-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Williams-Sonoma Taste" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Williams-Sonoma Taste</a></strong>.</p>
Halloween Surprise Cookies

Give your family and friends a dessert with a twist by adding small candies to the center of these layered sugar cookie skulls.

