76 Homemade Treats That'll Make Halloween Spooktacular

76 Homemade Treats That'll Make Halloween SpooktacularCountry LivingJune 16, 2020, 7:42 p.m. UTCThe only trick to these treats is how easy they are to make.From Country Living76 Homemade Treats That'll Make Halloween SpooktacularWe all know that the candy is one of the best parts of Halloween—but here something you might not know: You don't have to wait all the way until October 31 to enjoy some devilishly good sweets. Here, we've rounded up our very favorite Halloween treats so you can make them all month long, for Halloween parties, for kids' events, or just for the heck of it. Our decadent picks include everything from Halloween cupcakes to Halloween cookies, as well as a ton of other festive confections like pudding cups, brownies, tartlets, and more that'll delight both adults and kids. Speaking of kids, yours can join you in the kitchen to make almost all of these Halloween desserts! After all, they're super simple to make, and most make use of ingredients you likely already have in your pantry. (Okay, okay, you'll have to splurge on a few edible eyeballs and orange sprinkles, of course—but that's part of the fun!) And since it'd be a waste to whip up a batch of monster cupcakes or mummy cookies and not share them, all the recipes you'll find here are just the thing to bring to any Halloween parties you attend (or host!) this year. Or, you can bake up a huge batch and become the neighborhood legend, passing out fresh brownies or cookies to trick-or-treaters!But before you serve any of these best Halloween treats, you'll want to whip up a few Halloween appetizers to go with them—and a Halloween cocktail or two never hurt anyone. Coffin Sandwich CookiesIt's a lot easier to make these cookies than you might think. Simply drag a fork through the royal icing before it sets to get that "distressed look." A quick orange buttercream acts as the filling here.Get the recipe.SHOP CANDY BONE MOLDSHats and Bats Chocolate TartsThese little tarts are more than just eye candy. They also happen to be delicious, flaky, and filled with peanut butter. Yum!Get the recipe.SHOP WHITE DECORATING GELScroll to continue with contentAdSpooky Forest Pudding CupsBet your guests won't be able to get enough of these sweet treats! "Spooky" chocolate trees meet crushed sandwich cookies and candy pumpkins in this fun Halloween dessert. Get the recipe.SHOP CANDY PUMPKINSTowering Haunted House CakeIf you're in the market for a creative baking challenge, we've got you covered—and this one's two stories high. Build this eerie house with not one, but two cakes, then decorate it to your heart's content.Get the recipe.SHOP GREEN ICINGMarshmallow Ghost BrowniesThey may be ghostly, but they're downright adorable too. These brownies might even elicit a few "awws" from your party guests!Get the recipe.SHOP BLACK ICING WRITERSBlack-Bottom BrowniesA cheesecake topping gives these marbled brownies the sweetest finish.Get the recipe.SHOP WITCH HAT COOKIE CUTTERS"Poison" Candy ApplesJust a touch of black food coloring lends these candy apples a ghoulish appearance.Get the recipe.SHOP CANDY THERMOMETERSSpiced Chocolate Bat CookiesSpice it up this Halloween with these chocolatey bat cookies, flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.Get the recipe. SHOP COOKIE CUTTERSPeanut Butter AcornsChocolate and peanut butter are a match made in dessert heaven—and look so cute in the shape of acorns.Get the recipe.SHOP HAND MIXERSMeringue Ghost TartletsBoo! Knock guests' socks off with meringue-topped chocolate ganache tartlet—the perfect sweet and spooky Halloween dessert.Get the recipe.Chocolate Pumpkin Witch CupcakesThe chocolate and pumpkin cupcake in this festive recipe is enhanced by the creamy hazelnut frosting.Get the recipe.Cereal Bar Hay BalesGive your table an autumn harvest feel with these sweet cereal bars.Get the recipe.Almond Shortbread OwlsTry out this cute update to a classic shortbread cookie with almonds and a zest of lemon.Get the recipe.Sneaky Snake CakeGive a round cake real bite with our snake template and black nonpareils. Step 1: Prepare your favorite cake recipe and bake in two 9-inch round cake pans. Let the cakes cool completely.Step 2: Cut the tops off each cake and frost one of the tops with store bought or homemade buttercream. Place bare cake on top of the frosted top. Frost both cakes together.Step 3: Print the template; place your printout beneath a sheet of parchment and trace the snake design. Cut parchment as indicated on the template to create a stencil.Step 4: Place the cake stencil on top of the two cakes. Fill stencil with nonpareils. Chill cake for 15 to 20 minutes.Get a basic cake recipe.SHOP BLACK SPRINKLESBrown Butter-Hazelnut BlondiesInspired by Nancy Drew, these brown sugar and chopped hazelnuts blondies are the perfect fuel for a murder mystery party.Get the recipe.Magnifying Glass CookiesThis sugar cookie snack doubles as a party decoration. Get the recipe.Something-to-Hide Devil's Food CupcakesTake a bite to solve the mystery! Spoiler: there's colorful chocolate candies inside.Get the recipe.Follow-the-Footprints Malted Sheet CakeThis one-of-a-kind cake ensures every murder-mystery party has a sweet ending.Get the recipe.Cameo CookiesCameo cookies make for a spooky-sweet party favor. Use a silhouette-shaped cookie cutter to cut the cameo outline from slice-and-bake sugar cookie dough; bake as directed. Once cool, apply white royal icing to the portrait and "frame," then coat with sparkling black sanding sugar, shaking off any excess.Get a basic sugar cookie recipe.SHOP COOKIE CUTTERSSinful SweetsTarting up these desserts is frighteningly simple. To decorate brownies, lay a swatch of lace on one of the treats. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top, then carefully remove the lace; repeat for remaining brownies. For the "poison" cookies, frost sugar cookies with white royal icing (find the recipe here), allowing it to set overnight. Next, put a small amount of black gel paste in a shallow dish, and lay two stacked paper towels atop the gel paste. Press a skull-and-crossbones rubber stamp onto the towels and then onto one iced cookie; repeat the process for your entire batch.Get a basic sugar cookie recipe.SHOP STAMPSGrave IntentionsThe key to this mini-cemetery is the array of tombstones fashioned from Pepperidge Farm's Milano and Bordeaux cookies.Step 1: Bake chocolate cake of your choosing and frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.Step 2: Pipe "X" and "RIP" in chocolate icing on cookies. Push into cake and crumble chocolate wafers to make "dirt."Step 3: Surround edges of the cake with chocolate wafers.Step 4: Insert plastic skeletons into the "dirt."Get a basic cake recipe.Apple-Cardamom Cakes with Cider IcingApplesauce keeps these miniature apple cakes moist and flavorful without adding fat. Drizzled with apple glaze, they are the perfect fall snack. Get the recipe.Cookie Cutter Ginger CrispsThis recipe will yield plenty of cookies, which is perfect for baking big batches for trick-or-treaters or a Halloween party. Store the extra dough in the freezer and make smaller batches whenever the mood strikes! Get the recipe.Pumpkin Mousse TrifleThis sweet creation takes its place along with cakes at the party table. Layers of mousse-like pumpkin custard alternate with whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate. Get the recipe.Maple CupcakesFlavor these bite-size cupcakes with real maple syrup, a fall favorite. Get the recipe.Upside-Down Pear TartletsBy using a frozen puff pastry, we've taken much of the work out of making these impressive-looking (and super yummy!) pear tartlets. Get the recipe.Trick or Treat Cake SandwichesThe key to these little sandwich cakes: cookie cutters!Step 1: Prepare one box of chocolate cake mix per the package instructions; divide the batter between two 9-inch square cake pans, and bake as directed. Let cool.Step 2: Level the tops of both cakes. With a serrated knife, slice away the top quarter of each cake. Use a two-inch square cookie cutter to cut nine squares out of each sliced cake top. Repeat with each cake bottom.Step 3: Figure out what creepy words you want to spell, keeping in mind that you have 18 letters total. Using the alphabet cutters, punch out each letter from your top squares. (Note: If you spell "Trick or Treat," you'll have six top squares and six bottom squares left.)Step 4: Frost the tops of the bottom squares with white buttercream. Cover each with a top cake square to make sandwiches. Using a pastry bag fitted with a ¼-inch round tip, pipe more frosting into the letter shapes. Finally, turn cakes upside down on a parchment-lined plate, and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Flip sandwiches right side up and remove parchment before serving.Get a basic cake recipe.SHOP ALPHABET CUTTERSPumpkin Spice and Pecan CakeTo make this nifty pumpkin cake, just flip a mini-bundt cake upside down, place another on top, and glaze with orange icing. For extra effect, add a marzipan stem.Get the recipe.SHOP MINI BUNDT PANSSweet Popcorn BallsMix in your favorite candies into these popcorn balls for an irresistibly sweet and sticky treat.Get the recipe.Chocolate Bark CandyThe sweetest thing about these sweet treats? You know everything that went into them.Get the recipe.Turtle CornSweeten a fresh batch of popcorn with drizzles of caramel and chocolate. Let it cool completely before slicing into chunks. Get the recipe.Peanut Butter MonstersKids will have a blast decorating these one-eyed creatures. Provide a variety of different colored candy melts and sprinkles to let their imaginations run wild.Get the recipe at Inside BruCrew Life.SHOP HAND MIXERSHalloween CupcakesUpgrade this box mix recipe by adding in chopped walnuts. They add a nice crunch to every bite.Get the recipe at Chelsea's Messy Apron.SHOP PIPING BAGSCandy Corn Icebox CakeThe best part about this luscious, layered cake? There's absolutely no baking required! Get the recipe at Life, Love and Sugar.SHOP SPRINGFORM PANSLoaded Halloween Cream Cheese BrowniesWarning: One bite into these anything-but-basic brownies and you'll be hooked. You definitely won't be able to have just one. Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.SHOP BAKING PANSBoo! Chocolate Peanut Butter BarsYou won't believe how easy it is to whip up these gooey bars. All you need is six ingredients and 30 minutes.Get the recipe at Half Baked Harvest.SHOP BAKING PANSMummy and Monster Dirt CupsJust about every kid on earth loves dirt cups. Theyll love this version even more thanks to the addition of cookies and candy, of course. Get the recipe at Crazy for Crust.SHOP BAKING SHEETSBloody TrufflesStuff the inside of these cake balls with a cherry. It's a sweet little surprise that upgrades a classic cake ball recipe.Get the recipe at SugarHero!SHOP ROYAL ICING MEAT CLEAVERSJack Skellington CheesecakesJack has never looked (or tasted) better. These mini cheesecakes are made with a graham cracker crust, a cheesecake filling, and topped with chocolate ganache. Get the recipe at Hungry Happenings.SHOP CUPCAKE PANSMummy CookiesLooking for a little treat to make with the littles ones? These three-ingredient mummies are a great option.Get the recipe at Lil' Luna.SHOP MIXING BOWLSPeanut Butter Skull Pumpkin CookiesPut your Halloween candy to good use in this recipe. Although this blogger used Butterfingers, you could use any festively-shaped confection.Get the recipe at Wild Wild Whisk.SHOP BAKING SHEETSHalloween Candy BarkWhat better way to enjoy Halloween candy than in a white-chocolate-based bark?Get the tutorial at Glorious Treats.SHOP BAKING MATSHalloween Oreo Stuffed Rice Krispie TreatsTake your basic Rice Krispies Treats recipe to the next level with Oreo cookies, dark chocolate, and plenty of sprinkles.Get the recipe at Inside BruCrew Life.SHOP BAKING PANSGhost Popcorn BallsWhite candy melts make this five-ingredient treat look more ghostly, but you can use your favorite chocolate flavor.Get the recipe at The First Year.SHOP SAUCEPANSMini Monster Chocolate Whoopie Pies With Orange Cream FillingLittle ones will love decorating these triple-eyed treats.Get the recipe at Melanie Makes.SHOP CANDY EYESSpider Oreo PopsMake these adorable spiders with your favorite flavor of Oreos.Get the recipe at Chelsea's Messy Apron.SHOP CAKE POP STANDSHalloween Muddy BuddiesThis festive mix will be your go-to snack during Halloween movie marathons. Get the recipe at A Pumpkin and a Princess.SHOP SERVING BOWLSRice Krispie Treat MummiesThree ingredients and six minutes are all you need to whip up these easy treats. Get the recipe at Creme de la Crumb.SHOP BAKING SHEETSChocolate Monster CookiesAin't nothing scary about these googly-eyed little guys!Get the recipe at Self Proclaimed Foodie. SHOP BAKING SHEETSStrawberry GhostsKids and adults alike will love these adorable little treats. Fool them all into snacking on fresh fruit (covered in white chocolate) all night long.Get the recipe at Miss Candiquik. SHOP PARCHMENT PAPERPumpkin LollipopsThese pretty pumpkin pops will have you looking like a pro, but they're so easy to make.Get the recipe at Sweet Sugarbelle. SHOP CUPCAKE LINERSCandy Corn Pudding PopsInspired by the sweet and chewy candies, these candy corn pops are flavored with vanilla and white chocolate Jell-O pudding. Get the recipe at No. 2 Pencil.Gum and Teeth SnacksGive your kids a fun and healthy treat this Halloween with apple slices, peanut butter, and mini marshmallow teeth. Get the recipe at Surviving a Teacher's Salary.Graveyard Chocolate Cheesecake DipWith cream cheese, cocoa, and lots of candy decorations, this dip is to die for. Get the recipe at Well Plated. Pumpkin Rice Krispie TreatsThese gooey goodies boast warm flavors like pumpkin and cinnamon, and are finished with a drizzle of white chocolate. Tip: Try forming them into balls instead of squares, and stick them with toothpicks for the perfect pop-in-your-mouth crunch.Get the recipe at The Comfort of Cooking. Halloween Candy BarkThis festive bark is topped with candy corn, crushed Oreos, pretzels, and sugar eyeballs for some spooky fun. You'll want to break off piece after piece. Get the recipe at I Heart Naptime. Spooky Swirled MeringuesLight and airy and a little bit scary. Get the recipe at Baked at 350. Mini Mice CakesFill mice molds with melted white candy and red velvet cake. Add a final layer of candy coating, and use confetti sprinkles for the beady eyes and white fondant for the tails to complete your edible critters.Get the recipe at The Cake Blog. Halloween Marshmallow PopsFor wicked broomstick pops, dip marshmallows in melted chocolate candy and add festive sprinkles. Get the recipe at My Baking Addiction. Caramel CornTake popcorn up a notch with caramel, white chocolate, and sprinkles. You'll be munching nonstop even after the last trick-or-treaters have left the streets.Get the recipe at The Seaside Baker. Melted Witch BarkSpooky and sweet, this bark is kid-friendly and simple to brew.Get the recipe at Lil' Luna. Bloody CupsThese decadent chocolate cups are filled with fresh, melted raspberry for a "bloody" mess you'll want to feast on. Get the recipe at Elephantastic Vegan. Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffle MummiesTo make the dough for these no-bake mummy bites, combine gingersnap cookie and graham cracker crumbs, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, cinnamon, salt, and softened cream cheese. Cover with melted white chocolate and use a dab of red food coloring for the eerie eyes.Get the recipe at Creme de la Crumb. Frightful Fruit KebabsThere's no escaping sweets during Halloween season. But try this cute and guilt-free snack made with kiwi, cantaloupe, and jumbo marshmallows for a healthier alternative. Get the recipe at Project Denneler.Mummy Pumpkin CookiesPacked with fall flavors, these baked pumpkin pie pastries are flaky and delicious. Get the recipe at OMG Chocolate Desserts. Bloody Halloween S'moresAll you need is some red cookie icing to transform this campfire favorite into a frightening dessert. Get the recipe at Homemaking Hacks. Edible Pumpkin Candy Chocolate CupsMake these cute (and edible) Jack-o'-lantern cups to hold more of your candy because you can never have too many sweets on Halloween.Get the recipe at Oh Nuts!Brownie CupcakesYou'll go crazy over these brownie cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting and DIY sprinkles.Get the recipe at Two Sisters Crafting. Pumpkin Patch Dirt CupsYou've never tasted soil so sweet. Get the recipe at Paintbrushes and Popsicles. Marble Candy ApplesCreate these apple beauties by adding white, teal, and green food coloring to a mixture of sugar, water, and corn syrup. Replacing the normal sticks with twigs makes for witch-like, fall treats. Get the recipe at Sugar and Charm. Mini Caramel Pumpkin PiesThese flavorful bites are topped with green candy stems, creating petite pumpkins you'll devour immediately.Get the recipe at The Gunny Sack. Candy Corn Pretzel HugsWhen candy corn and chocolate meet mini pretzels, it's salty and sweet perfection. These bites are a quick and easy snack that are pop-in-your-mouth fun. Get the recipe at Sally's Baking Addiction. Jack Skellington Oreo PopsAfter five minutes in the fridge, these white chocolate covered Oreos, inspired by the Pumpkin King himself, will be ready to enjoy. Get the recipe at Big Bear's Wife.Eye PopsCoat chilled balls of cake with melted white candy and add a green wafter to the center of each. For the details, you'll need red and black edible ink pens and white miniature confetti sprinkles. Get the recipe at Southern Couture.Pretzel Candy SpiderwebsThis creative spin on Halloween snacking is made with pretzels, chocolate, and sprinkles. You can't go wrong with these whimsy webs. Get the recipe at Five Heart Home.Halloween Surprise CookiesGive your family and friends a dessert with a twist by adding small candies to the center of these layered sugar cookie skulls.Get the recipe at Williams-Sonoma Taste.