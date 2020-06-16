76 Homemade Treats That'll Make Halloween Spooktacular

We all know that the candy is one of the best parts of Halloween—but here something you might not know: You don't have to wait all the way until October 31 to enjoy some devilishly good sweets. Here, we've rounded up our very favorite Halloween treats so you can make them all month long, for Halloween parties, for kids' events, or just for the heck of it. Our decadent picks include everything from Halloween cupcakes to Halloween cookies, as well as a ton of other festive confections like pudding cups, brownies, tartlets, and more that'll delight both adults and kids.

Speaking of kids, yours can join you in the kitchen to make almost all of these Halloween desserts! After all, they're super simple to make, and most make use of ingredients you likely already have in your pantry. (Okay, okay, you'll have to splurge on a few edible eyeballs and orange sprinkles, of course—but that's part of the fun!) And since it'd be a waste to whip up a batch of monster cupcakes or mummy cookies and not share them, all the recipes you'll find here are just the thing to bring to any Halloween parties you attend (or host!) this year. Or, you can bake up a huge batch and become the neighborhood legend, passing out fresh brownies or cookies to trick-or-treaters!

But before you serve any of these best Halloween treats, you'll want to whip up a few Halloween appetizers to go with them—and a Halloween cocktail or two never hurt anyone.

