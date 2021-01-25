Easy Baked Pasta Recipes for Fast and Comforting Fall Dinners

  • <p>Step away from the stovetop. These easy, breezy pasta bakes mean you can enjoy your favorite comfort food without waiting over a pot of boiling water. Whether you're in the mood for mac and cheese, lasagna, or regular ol' noodles, we've got dozens of recipes for you to try. Want more one-dish dinner ideas? Try one of these <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g3047/easy-chili-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twists on chili" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twists on chili</a>, too.</p>
    Easy Baked Pasta Recipes for Fast and Comforting Fall Dinners

    Step away from the stovetop. These easy, breezy pasta bakes mean you can enjoy your favorite comfort food without waiting over a pot of boiling water. Whether you're in the mood for mac and cheese, lasagna, or regular ol' noodles, we've got dozens of recipes for you to try. Want more one-dish dinner ideas? Try one of these twists on chili, too.

    Easy Baked Pasta Recipes for Fast and Comforting Fall Dinners

  • <p>Everyone needs a go-to lasagna recipe.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51337/classic-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Classic Lasagna

    Everyone needs a go-to lasagna recipe.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The cheesy cream sauce is to die for.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48197/chicken-alfredo-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Alfredo Bake

    The cheesy cream sauce is to die for.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Nothing beats a heaping helping of spaghetti.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55510/easy-baked-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Baked Spaghetti

    Nothing beats a heaping helping of spaghetti.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Essentially an easier lasagna made with penne.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29777181/classic-mostaccioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Baked Mostaccioli

    Essentially an easier lasagna made with penne.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Yes, it's cheesy, but there's lots of veggies!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23120127/vegetarian-baked-ziti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Vegetarian Baked Ziti

    Yes, it's cheesy, but there's lots of veggies!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Buffalo is the pasta sauce you never knew you needed.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49748/buffalo-baked-ziti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Buffalo Baked Ziti

    Buffalo is the pasta sauce you never knew you needed.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A classic lasagna made easy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58469/best-vegan-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
    Vegan Lasagna

    A classic lasagna made easy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Italian night is better when your two favorite pastas combine.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52150/ravioli-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ravioli Lasagna

    Italian night is better when your two favorite pastas combine.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Wayyy different than ravs or tortellini. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23480995/stuffed-rigatoni/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Stuffed Rigatoni

    Wayyy different than ravs or tortellini.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Shrimp tossed in an easy from-scratch alfredo and cooked penne and bake until you have cheesy goodness.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46095/garlicky-alfredo-shrimp-bake-recipe/?visibilityoverride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Garlicky Alfredo Shrimp Bake

    Shrimp tossed in an easy from-scratch alfredo and cooked penne and bake until you have cheesy goodness.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best way to use leftover turkey. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25239697/easy-turkey-tetrazzini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Turkey Tetrazzini

    The best way to use leftover turkey.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Individual lasagnas coming your way.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57970/best-lasagna-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Lasagna Roll-Ups

    Individual lasagnas coming your way.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is the vegetarian lasagna you've been searching for.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53697/vegetarian-eggplant-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Eggplant Lasagna

    This is the vegetarian lasagna you've been searching for.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Chicken alfredo roll-ups are a dreamy, creamy weeknight dinner masterpiece.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48902/chicken-alfredo-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Alfredo Roll-Ups

    Chicken alfredo roll-ups are a dreamy, creamy weeknight dinner masterpiece.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  Don't knock it 'til you try it.

Get the recipe from Delish.
    Classic Kugel

    Don't knock it 'til you try it.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

    BUY NOW Oval Casserole Dish, $21, amazon.com

  • <p>Bellissimo!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51707/caprese-chicken-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Chicken Lasagna

    Bellissimo!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This lasagna could win over any meat lover.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55655/easy-spinach-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Spinach Lasagna

    This lasagna could win over any meat lover.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Comfort food at it's finest.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a6868/chicken-tetrazzini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Tetrazzini

    Comfort food at it's finest.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  The breakfast of champions.

Get the recipe from Delish.
    Breakfast Mac & Cheese

    The breakfast of champions.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

    BUY NOW Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet, $170, amazon.com

  • <p>How have we not done this sooner?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58002/chicken-parm-stuffed-shells-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Parm Stuffed Shells

    How have we not done this sooner?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>All hail the caesar lasagna.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57972/chicken-caesar-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chicken Caesar Lasagna

    All hail the caesar lasagna.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Why choose between Mexican and Italian when you don't have to?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57006/chicken-enchilada-ravioli-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chicken Enchilada Ravioli Bake

    Why choose between Mexican and Italian when you don't have to?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The only thing that makes mac and cheese better is beer and bacon.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55283/beer-cheese-mac-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Beer Cheese Mac

    The only thing that makes mac and cheese better is beer and bacon.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Stuff your favorite Mexican dish into jumbo shells and we promise you won't regret it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55259/enchilada-stuffed-shells-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Enchilada Stuffed Shells

    Stuff your favorite Mexican dish into jumbo shells and we promise you won't regret it.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This 'zagna has us straight cheesin'.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54996/cheeseburger-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheeseburger Lasagna

    This 'zagna has us straight cheesin'.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>All the French, none of the fussiness. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50951/chicken-cordon-bleu-skillet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Cordon Bleu Skillet

    All the French, none of the fussiness.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The cheesy sauce on this chicken spaghetti makes it out of this world creamy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a53819/easy-chicken-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Spaghetti

    The cheesy sauce on this chicken spaghetti makes it out of this world creamy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pasta shells >>> taco shells.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51991/cheesy-taco-stuffed-shells-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Taco Stuffed Shells

    Pasta shells >>> taco shells.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Roll out!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53150/caprese-lasagna-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Lasagna Roll-Ups

    Roll out!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pizza and spaghetti are meant to be—your kids will agree!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57807/pizza-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Pizza Spaghetti

    Pizza and spaghetti are meant to be—your kids will agree!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We like our pasta on the spicy side. 😉</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53062/salsa-verde-chicken-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Salsa Verde Chicken Pasta

    We like our pasta on the spicy side. 😉

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Attention meatball lovers: This bake is a legit feast.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52392/rigatoni-meatball-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Rigatoni Meatball Bake

    Attention meatball lovers: This bake is a legit feast.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When you can't decide between your two favorite carbs.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51533/spaghetti-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Spaghetti Lasagna

    When you can't decide between your two favorite carbs.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Always down for a new way to eat pasta.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52491/spaghetti-meatball-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Spaghetti & Meatball Pie

    Always down for a new way to eat pasta.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Caprese lovers, this mac is for you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54119/caprese-mac-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Mac and Cheese

    Caprese lovers, this mac is for you.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is how we roll.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52160/shrimp-scampi-roll-ups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Shrimp Scampi Roll-Ups

    This is how we roll.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Because <em>everyone</em> wants to be a millionaire.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51810/million-dollar-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Million Dollar Spaghetti

    Because everyone wants to be a millionaire.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Warning: Once you go pizza mac, you never go back.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51564/best-pizza-mac-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizza Mac & Cheese

    Warning: Once you go pizza mac, you never go back.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Here's how you eat Flamin' Hot Cheetos without red fingers.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51500/flamin-mac-cheetos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Flamin' Mac & Cheetos

    Here's how you eat Flamin' Hot Cheetos without red fingers.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Just when you thought you couldn't love pizza any more.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51449/pizza-mac-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizza Mac & Cheese

    Just when you thought you couldn't love pizza any more.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bellissimo!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50840/ultimate-baked-ziti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ultimate Baked Ziti

    Bellissimo!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Don't let comfort food season pass you by without making this zesty lasagna.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50922/cajun-chicken-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cajun Chicken Lasagna

    Don't let comfort food season pass you by without making this zesty lasagna.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When it's cold outside, creamy pastas are the only thing that'll do.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50893/baked-creamy-garlic-rigatoni-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Baked Creamy Garlic Rigatoni

    When it's cold outside, creamy pastas are the only thing that'll do.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>THIS is the fancy mac worthy of your holiday table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50581/crab-mac-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Crab Mac & Cheese

    THIS is the fancy mac worthy of your holiday table.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is our favorite use for alfredo sauce yet.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50100/chicken-alfredo-stuffed-shells-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

    This is our favorite use for alfredo sauce yet.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Ready to heat up pasta night?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49773/buffalo-chicken-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Buffalo Chicken Roll-Ups

    Ready to heat up pasta night?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This lasagna was inspired by Guy's sister, Morgan, who was the only vegetarian in their house (and was also somewhat of a leftover-lasagna thief!).</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49754/guy-fieris-fire-roasted-fieri-lasagna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Guy Fieri's Fire-Roasted Fieri Lasagna

    This lasagna was inspired by Guy's sister, Morgan, who was the only vegetarian in their house (and was also somewhat of a leftover-lasagna thief!).

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Meet your new favorite way to eat chicken parm.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49706/chicken-parm-lasagna-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Parm Roll-Ups

    Meet your new favorite way to eat chicken parm.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The food mashup to end them all.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48503/pizzagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pizzagna

    The food mashup to end them all.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This casserole ensures every bite has the right mix of chicken, sauce, pasta and cheese.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a47254/chicken-parm-rigatoni-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chicken Parm Rigatoni Bake

    This casserole ensures every bite has the right mix of chicken, sauce, pasta and cheese.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pasta in pie form? We'll take a slice of that.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46928/cheesy-sundried-tomato-penne-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Sun-dried Tomato Penne Pie

    Pasta in pie form? We'll take a slice of that.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Sheet pans have more fun.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56278/sheet-pan-mac-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Sheet-Pan Mac & Cheese

    Sheet pans have more fun.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

Don't knock it 'til you try it.

Get the recipe from Delish.
The breakfast of champions.

Get the recipe from Delish.
