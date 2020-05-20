6 Ways To Revive The 70s' Retro Summer Glow Make-Up Trend

6 Ways To Revive The 70s' Retro Summer Glow Make-Up TrendElleMay 20, 2020, 8:05 a.m. UTCRecreate the beachy looks of the 1970sFrom ELLE6 Ways To Revive The 70s' Retro Summer Glow Make-Up TrendDespite what it may feel like, summer is fast approaching and whilst we may not be able to make it to the beach, we can fake its easy, breezy, beautiful effects. Inspired by the heat of the 70's (an iconic time for glow), SS20 embraced bronze tans, sunkissed scents and Farrah Fawcett waves aka everything you need for the ultimate summer beauty look.Read on for your retro beauty kit and get your summer glow on...The KeyIn the Seventies, ignorance was bliss: the way to get tanned skin was, er, the sun. These days we know too much to go out without SPF, but we still want that glow. Get The LookBecca Cosmetics solved the conundrum with its Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter in Strength - £32. The liquid bronzer provides the ultimate blendable shimmer. Mix with foundation, apply as a primer or wear on its own. SHOP NOWThen, apply Hermès Rouge Hermès Orange Boîte Mat Lipstick - £58 – the citrus shade will complement your new tan.SHOP NOWScroll to continue with contentAdThe InspirationIn the beauty world, we favour faux tanning over the real thing. Farrah Fawcett, is our sunkissed icon. Get The LookVita Liberata The Fabulous Tanning Mist - £15, provides the perfect Malibu bronze. The eco-certified DHA and hyaluronic acid-infused formula creates an even and natural-looking tan, so you don’t have to worry about looking like a real-life gingerbread man. SHOP NOWThe Skin BasicsThe era’s look is all about flawless skin. But nowadays our faces have to cope with a lot. Get The LookWe thank La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Serum - £28 for calming skin that’s reacted badly. SHOP NOW Follow with Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum - £58, which gives a wash of colour for every skin tone without heaviness. SHOP NOWFinally, swipe Chantecaille Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo in Cool Radiance - £79, across cheekbones for that ‘lit from within’ effect. SHOP NOWGet The LookTo recreate the look, all you need is a fine nail brush and layers of squiggled paint – start with Nailberry L’Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in White Mist - £14.50. SHOP NOWThe EndsAn oldie but a goodie, the classic plait was seen at dozens of shows this season. At Simone Rocha, straw was woven into thin braids to create a graphic contrast. Get The LookTo weave hair without tangles or pulling, the first step is to look after your scalp; try Kérastase Chronologiste Pre-Cleanse Régénérant - £37.50, which is formulated with charcoal and hyaluronic acid to cleanse your crown without leaving ends like straw. The ScentSun-warmed skin pairs perfectly with deep, heady fragrances. Try Byredo Deep Viola - £170 for 100ml, on for size. With notes of bergamot, violet and incense, it provides you with the ultimate wild evening scent. Perfect for when the sun eventually goes down.