6 Ways To Revive The 70s' Retro Summer Glow Make-Up Trend

Recreate the beachy looks of the 1970s

<p>Despite what it may feel like, summer is fast approaching and whilst we may not be able to make it to the beach, we can fake its easy, breezy, beautiful effects. Inspired by the heat of the 70's (an iconic time for glow), SS20 embraced bronze tans, sunkissed scents and Farrah Fawcett waves aka everything you need for the ultimate summer beauty look.</p><p>Read on for your retro beauty kit and get your summer glow on...</p>
<p>In the Seventies, ignorance was bliss: the way to get tanned skin was, er, the sun. These days we know too much to go out without SPF, but we still want that glow. </p>
<p>Becca Cosmetics solved the conundrum with its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cultbeauty.co.uk%2Fbecca-ignite-liquified-light-highlighter.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter in Strength - £32" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter in Strength - £32</a>. The liquid bronzer provides the ultimate blendable shimmer. Mix with foundation, apply as a primer or wear on its own. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cultbeauty.co.uk%2Fbecca-ignite-liquified-light-highlighter.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Then, apply <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harrods.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshopping%2Fhermes-rouge-hermes-matte-lipstick-15233333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hermès Rouge Hermès Orange Boîte Mat Lipstick - £58" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hermès Rouge Hermès Orange Boîte Mat Lipstick - £58</a> – the citrus shade will complement your new tan.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harrods.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshopping%2Fhermes-rouge-hermes-matte-lipstick-15233333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a><br></p>
Becca Cosmetics solved the conundrum with its Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter in Strength - £32. The liquid bronzer provides the ultimate blendable shimmer. Mix with foundation, apply as a primer or wear on its own.

Then, apply Hermès Rouge Hermès Orange Boîte Mat Lipstick - £58 – the citrus shade will complement your new tan.

<p>In the beauty world, we favour faux tanning over the real thing. Farrah Fawcett, is our sunkissed icon. </p>
<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fvita-liberata%2Fvita-liberata-fabulous-self-tanning-mist%2Fprd%2F20075103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vita Liberata The Fabulous Tanning Mist - £15" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vita Liberata The Fabulous Tanning Mist - £15</a>, provides the perfect Malibu bronze. The eco-certified DHA and hyaluronic acid-infused formula creates an even and natural-looking tan, so you don’t have to worry about looking like a real-life gingerbread man. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fvita-liberata%2Fvita-liberata-fabulous-self-tanning-mist%2Fprd%2F20075103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Vita Liberata The Fabulous Tanning Mist - £15, provides the perfect Malibu bronze. The eco-certified DHA and hyaluronic acid-infused formula creates an even and natural-looking tan, so you don't have to worry about looking like a real-life gingerbread man.

<p>The era’s look is all about flawless skin. But nowadays our faces have to cope with a lot. </p>
<p>We thank<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lookfantastic.com%2Fla-roche-posay-toleriane-ultra-dermallergo-serum-20ml%2F12505995.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Serum - £28" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Serum - £28</a> for calming skin that’s reacted badly. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lookfantastic.com%2Fla-roche-posay-toleriane-ultra-dermallergo-serum-20ml%2F12505995.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p><p>Follow with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spacenk.com%2Fuk%2Fen_GB%2Fskincare%2Fmoisturisers%2Fday-moisturiser%2Fnutri-bronze-adaptive-sheer-tinted-serum-UK200026705.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum - £58" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum - £58</a>, which gives a wash of colour for every skin tone without heaviness. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spacenk.com%2Fuk%2Fen_GB%2Fskincare%2Fmoisturisers%2Fday-moisturiser%2Fnutri-bronze-adaptive-sheer-tinted-serum-UK200026705.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Finally, swipe<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spacenk.com%2Fuk%2Fen_GB%2Fmakeup%2Fcomplexion%2Fpowder%2Fcheek-and-highlighter-duo-MUK200027041.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chantecaille Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo in Cool Radiance - £79" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Chantecaille Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo in Cool Radiance - £79</a>, across cheekbones for that ‘lit from within’ effect. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spacenk.com%2Fuk%2Fen_GB%2Fmakeup%2Fcomplexion%2Fpowder%2Fcheek-and-highlighter-duo-MUK200027041.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
We thank La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Serum - £28 for calming skin that's reacted badly.

Follow with Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum - £58, which gives a wash of colour for every skin tone without heaviness.

Finally, swipe Chantecaille Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo in Cool Radiance - £79, across cheekbones for that 'lit from within' effect.

<p>To recreate the look, all you need is a fine nail brush and layers of squiggled paint – start with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lookfantastic.com%2Fnailberry-white-mist-nail-varnish-15ml%2F12085863.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nailberry L’Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in White Mist - £14.50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nailberry L’Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in White Mist - £14.50</a>. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lookfantastic.com%2Fnailberry-white-mist-nail-varnish-15ml%2F12085863.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Fbeauty%2Fg32475571%2Fretro-summer-beauty-trend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
To recreate the look, all you need is a fine nail brush and layers of squiggled paint – start with Nailberry L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in White Mist - £14.50.

<p>An oldie but a goodie, the classic plait was seen at dozens of shows this season. At Simone Rocha, straw was woven into thin braids to create a graphic contrast. </p>
<p>To weave hair without tangles or pulling, the first step is to look after your scalp; try Kérastase Chronologiste Pre-Cleanse Régénérant - £37.50, which is formulated with charcoal and hyaluronic acid to cleanse your crown without leaving ends like straw. </p>
To weave hair without tangles or pulling, the first step is to look after your scalp; try Kérastase Chronologiste Pre-Cleanse Régénérant - £37.50, which is formulated with charcoal and hyaluronic acid to cleanse your crown without leaving ends like straw.

<p>Sun-warmed skin pairs perfectly with deep, heady fragrances. Try Byredo Deep Viola - £170 for 100ml, on for size. With notes of bergamot, violet and incense, it provides you with the ultimate wild evening scent. Perfect for when the sun eventually goes down. </p>
Sun-warmed skin pairs perfectly with deep, heady fragrances. Try Byredo Deep Viola - £170 for 100ml, on for size. With notes of bergamot, violet and incense, it provides you with the ultimate wild evening scent. Perfect for when the sun eventually goes down.

