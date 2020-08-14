6 Ways To Get 'Back To School' Vibes With AW20's Sorority Chic Beauty Trend

Although the back to school September rush has been somewhat ruined this year, AW20 is here to bring you a bit of that nostalgic teen spirit which is almost as exciting as that new term stationery shop.

From the return of the 90s lip gloss you'll need in your backpack at all times, to getting that dewy sports-day-glow, here's everything you need to get an A* in the beauty trend - no late night studying needed.