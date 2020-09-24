6 Tips and Tricks Every New Houseplant Owner Needs to Know

This year, we’ve all delved into new hobbies to help pass the time while at home. From mastering the art of bread baking to starting book clubs with friends, it’s been a year of discovery. And we couldn’t help but notice the rise of leafy gems in eye-catching planters filling the homes of our favorite designers—and, yes, even our own.



The appeal is understandable—houseplants add a refreshing pop to any space while helping to improve one’s creativity and bringing a sense of the nature inside. At first, trying to understand which plants to invest in and how to take care of them may feel overwhelming or intimidating. However, we’re here to tell you anyone (yes, anyone!) can become a plant person.



"Give yourself the time to learn about your plants as well as what works best for you and your hone and have fun," says Alabama-based houseplant expert Stephanie Horton. Creator of the @botanicalblackgirl Instagram, Horton strives to build a community where other Black plant enthusiasts can share their journeys and latest blooms.



We asked Horton along with Caitlin Hastings, owner of Birmingham-based Botanica, to reveal their need-to-know secrets and advice for ensuring your plants will thrive for years to come. Ahead lies a verdant world waiting for you to enter!

