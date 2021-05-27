6 Crucial Details You Might Have Missed During That Shocking Flashforward on This Is Us

  • <p>During an interaction with Madison, Kevin makes a quick comment about being a 45-year-old man. Since season five kicked off with the Big Three celebrating their 40th birthday, this means the flash-forward is precisely five years in the future. </p>
    1/6

    The Big Three Are 45

    During an interaction with Madison, Kevin makes a quick comment about being a 45-year-old man. Since season five kicked off with the Big Three celebrating their 40th birthday, this means the flash-forward is precisely five years in the future.

  • <p>As Kevin gets ready in a bathroom, we see makeup all over the sink. As he puts on his coat, there is also a glimpse of a floral dress and a cardigan in the closet. It could be possible that he's simply getting ready in Madison's room, but it's worth noting that the scene goes the extra mile to hide Kevin's <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> finger from plain sight. It's possible that he's dating someone new or perhaps even married again. </p>
    2/6

    Kevin Might Be Dating Someone New

    As Kevin gets ready in a bathroom, we see makeup all over the sink. As he puts on his coat, there is also a glimpse of a floral dress and a cardigan in the closet. It could be possible that he's simply getting ready in Madison's room, but it's worth noting that the scene goes the extra mile to hide Kevin's wedding finger from plain sight. It's possible that he's dating someone new or perhaps even married again.

  • <p>Even though Kevin and Madison don't follow through with their <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a>, Madison is still an integral part of the Pearson family in the flash-forward. She's still super friendly with Kevin, and she appears to be a bridesmaid in Kate's wedding. While some fans are still holding out hope that Kevin and Madison will find their way back to each other in the end, it's likely that she's still close with the family because she's the mother of Kevin's kids. </p>
    3/6

    Madison Is Still Part of the Pearson Family

    Even though Kevin and Madison don't follow through with their wedding, Madison is still an integral part of the Pearson family in the flash-forward. She's still super friendly with Kevin, and she appears to be a bridesmaid in Kate's wedding. While some fans are still holding out hope that Kevin and Madison will find their way back to each other in the end, it's likely that she's still close with the family because she's the mother of Kevin's kids.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After showing up late, Nicky tells Kevin he's not dressed yet because "the wife wanted stockings." While fans speculated he was married in the 15-year flash-forward - as he's spotted wearing a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> band - this is the first real confirmation we get that he's married. Perhaps he does reconnect with his previous girlfriend Sally after all. </p>
    4/6

    Nicky Is Married

    After showing up late, Nicky tells Kevin he's not dressed yet because "the wife wanted stockings." While fans speculated he was married in the 15-year flash-forward - as he's spotted wearing a wedding band - this is the first real confirmation we get that he's married. Perhaps he does reconnect with his previous girlfriend Sally after all.

  • <p>In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we get a quick shot of a magazine article about Randall with the title "Rising Star." Although, it's not entirely sure what he's a rising star for since the rest of the text is very blurry. Perhaps after becoming a councilman, Randall decides to run for a senate seat senator or maybe even president. We can dream, right? </p>
    5/6

    Randall Is a "Rising Star"

    In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we get a quick shot of a magazine article about Randall with the title "Rising Star." Although, it's not entirely sure what he's a rising star for since the rest of the text is very blurry. Perhaps after becoming a councilman, Randall decides to run for a senate seat senator or maybe even president. We can dream, right?

  • <p>In the biggest twist of all, we learn that Kate is set to tie the knot with her music-school coworker Phillip. Not only is Kate shown in a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> dress, but Phillip addresses Kevin as his future brother-in-law. </p>
    6/6

    Kate Is Marrying Phillip

    In the biggest twist of all, we learn that Kate is set to tie the knot with her music-school coworker Phillip. Not only is Kate shown in a wedding dress, but Phillip addresses Kevin as his future brother-in-law.

<p>During an interaction with Madison, Kevin makes a quick comment about being a 45-year-old man. Since season five kicked off with the Big Three celebrating their 40th birthday, this means the flash-forward is precisely five years in the future. </p>
<p>As Kevin gets ready in a bathroom, we see makeup all over the sink. As he puts on his coat, there is also a glimpse of a floral dress and a cardigan in the closet. It could be possible that he's simply getting ready in Madison's room, but it's worth noting that the scene goes the extra mile to hide Kevin's <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> finger from plain sight. It's possible that he's dating someone new or perhaps even married again. </p>
<p>Even though Kevin and Madison don't follow through with their <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a>, Madison is still an integral part of the Pearson family in the flash-forward. She's still super friendly with Kevin, and she appears to be a bridesmaid in Kate's wedding. While some fans are still holding out hope that Kevin and Madison will find their way back to each other in the end, it's likely that she's still close with the family because she's the mother of Kevin's kids. </p>
<p>After showing up late, Nicky tells Kevin he's not dressed yet because "the wife wanted stockings." While fans speculated he was married in the 15-year flash-forward - as he's spotted wearing a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> band - this is the first real confirmation we get that he's married. Perhaps he does reconnect with his previous girlfriend Sally after all. </p>
<p>In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we get a quick shot of a magazine article about Randall with the title "Rising Star." Although, it's not entirely sure what he's a rising star for since the rest of the text is very blurry. Perhaps after becoming a councilman, Randall decides to run for a senate seat senator or maybe even president. We can dream, right? </p>
<p>In the biggest twist of all, we learn that Kate is set to tie the knot with her music-school coworker Phillip. Not only is Kate shown in a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding">wedding</a> dress, but Phillip addresses Kevin as his future brother-in-law. </p>
Kelsie Gibson

The This Is Us season five finale was a wild turn of events, but did you really expect anything less? After teasing Kevin and Madison's wedding over the past few episodes, the two don't actually make it down the aisle in the final episode. During a heart-to-heart, the pair realize that while they'll be coparents to their twins, they're simply not meant to get married. However, a wedding does take place in the episode. In the final few moments, we get another flash-forward of Kate's wedding, but it's not to Toby. Since the writers are great at dropping Easter eggs, there are so many blink-and-you-miss-it moments in that final scene, you probably didn't catch them all. No worries, we've broken them all down ahead. Here's what we know about that new flash-forward.

Related:

This Is Us: Everything We Know About the Flash Forward and Where Everyone Ends Up

Latest Stories