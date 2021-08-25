The 14 Best Dip Powder Nail Kits For Salon-Level Results

ICYMI, nail color has come a long way in recent years. No longer are we reserved only to easily chipped polish, potentially damaging acrylics, or UV-set gel manicures (though we’re not saying we don’t love those options, too!). There’s a new nail color trend in town, and it’s definitely here to stay; We’re talking about the dip powder manicure.
What is a dip powder manicure?
Dip powder manicures are longer-lasting than their gel counterparts (they can typically last up to one month), and they also don’t require any UV light to harden. They also yield similar, even-coated results as acrylic manicures—but since there is no harsh UV light or fake nail tips involved, dip powder manis are also said to be less damaging to your nails in the long-term.
Here's how to give yourself a dip powder manicure at-home
This is how the at-home process typically works. First, you’ll want to apply a base coat onto clean, freshly buffed nails (this helps to smooth out any ridges so that the powder can coat the nail evenly). Next, instead of painting the nail color on with a brush, as with a traditional or gel manicure, you’ll dip your nail into a pot of pigmented powder. Then, simply tap or brush off any excess powder (many kits include a buff brush) and repeat the process one more time to ensure an even coat. After two go-rounds of dipping, you’ll paint on a clear activator polish. This activator turns the colored powder into a glossy lacquer and essentially bonds it onto the nail itself. Once that’s dry, you’ll apply a clear coat of polish as a top coat, and voila! Your DIY dip powder manicure is done, and it should last at least a few weeks (or more). Of course, these are general guidelines—always follow the instructions of the specific kit you’re using, as each one may differ slightly.
How do you remove dip powder manicures?
Again here, you’ll want to refer to the instructions included in whichever kit you’ve purchased. However, dip powder manicures generally always have to be soaked off with acetone—do not, under any circumstances, try to peel or pick off the color. Doing so will literally rip off the top layer of your actual nail. Ouch!
Instead, your best bet is to wrap each nail in an acetone-soaked cotton ball (or round) or dip it into in a small bowl of acetone, for at least ten minutes. In order for dip powder color to be removed, the bond between the lacquer and the nail must be dissolved. The best part is, though this soaking process may seem tedious, once the color is dissolved it should wipe off easily and cleanly (no scraping required).
You can also remove with clippers
Invest in some nail polish remover clips to make the process easier (and less messy). While many manicurists will admit that, ideally, you should really leave dip powder manicures (and their subsequent removal) to the professionals, but monthly trips to the nail salon can get expensive, and more and more companies are offering affordable at-home powder nail kits for novices and experts alike. Below, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best of them.