The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

A police dog and a detective have been released from treatment for injuries sustained in a car wreck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said on Thursday, August 11.“We are thankful that K9 Fox and his handler have been released from the hospital following a rollover crash,” the MDPD said, referring to the dog and the unnamed officer.Local media reported on August 10 that a narcotics detective and the dog were both injured in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade.The police officer’s car “collided” with a crane around 3:15 pm local time and rolled over, the report said, without clarifying whether the officer struck the crane.The officer sustained head and shoulder injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, while the dog’s were classified as “minor.”Video released by MDPD on August 11 shows the dog, with a bandage on one leg, being led to a car. Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department via Storyful