50 Recipes To Make The Most Of Tomato Season

  • <p>Tomato season is what we train for. We dream about it all year. Ok, we're obsessed. Nothing compares to the sweet and tart juiciness of fresh, seasonal tomatoes. Here are totally amazing ways to use up all those summer tomatoes before the season ends. Get on it.</p><p>Still daydreaming? We don't blame you. Check out our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g3363/tomato-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tomato salads" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tomato salads</a> and recipes for <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2880/zucchini-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zucchini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zucchini</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1463/sweet-corn-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet corn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet corn</a>.</p>
    Tomato season is what we train for. We dream about it all year. Ok, we're obsessed. Nothing compares to the sweet and tart juiciness of fresh, seasonal tomatoes. Here are totally amazing ways to use up all those summer tomatoes before the season ends. Get on it.

    Still daydreaming? We don't blame you. Check out our tomato salads and recipes for zucchini and sweet corn.

  • <p>Melty mozzarella and fresh tomatoes give basic garlic bread a MAJOR upgrade.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51475/caprese-garlic-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Garlic Bread

    Melty mozzarella and fresh tomatoes give basic garlic bread a MAJOR upgrade.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Panzan-HELL-YEA!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47246/summer-panzanella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Summer Panzanella

    Panzan-HELL-YEA!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Is it, uh, bad form to chug it straight from the bowl? Cause this gazpacho <em>that</em> good.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27794655/easy-gazpacho-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Gazpacho

    Is it, uh, bad form to chug it straight from the bowl? Cause this gazpacho that good.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Highly recommend 'em in a bowl of fettuccine alfredo. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27756764/sun-dried-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Sun Dried Tomatoes

    Highly recommend 'em in a bowl of fettuccine alfredo.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These are the prettiest low-carb tacos you'll ever see.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54559/taco-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Taco Tomatoes

    These are the prettiest low-carb tacos you'll ever see.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Tomatoes cooked in balsamic vinegar are the perfect sweet-tart compliment to this cheesy chicken.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47169/caprese-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Chicken

    Tomatoes cooked in balsamic vinegar are the perfect sweet-tart compliment to this cheesy chicken.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You won't miss the carbs.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47336/caprese-zoodles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Zoodles

    You won't miss the carbs.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This bright, satisfying salad comes together in 10 minutes tops.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a47400/tomato-cucumber-feta-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Tomato Cucumber Feta Salad

    This bright, satisfying salad comes together in 10 minutes tops.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>So fresh.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19695744/easy-caprese-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Caprese Salad

    So fresh.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This salad is the epitome of summer in a bowl.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47335/bruschetta-pasta-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bruschetta Pasta Salad

    This salad is the epitome of summer in a bowl.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Whipped feta > hummus.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50968/greek-feta-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Greek Feta Dip

    Whipped feta > hummus.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You're going to be making this satisfying shrimp pasta all summer long.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47440/bruschetta-shrimp-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bruschetta Shrimp Pasta

    You're going to be making this satisfying shrimp pasta all summer long.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's Ranch dressing in there.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47089/blt-pasta-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    BLT Pasta Salad

    There's Ranch dressing in there.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Healthy and easy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58609/breakfast-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Breakfast Tomatoes

    Healthy and easy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This will be your new favorite way to eat tortellini.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55557/creamy-parm-tomato-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Creamy Parm Tomato Soup

    This will be your new favorite way to eat tortellini.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pop as many of these juicy babies into your mouth as you want — they're baked!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54560/oven-fried-cherry-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oven-Fried Cherry Tomatoes

    Pop as many of these juicy babies into your mouth as you want — they're baked!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We want all Greek, all the time.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54125/greek-cucumber-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Greek Cucumber Cups

    We want all Greek, all the time.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bonus: Way cheaper than a trip to Italy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19636089/creamy-tuscan-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Creamy Tuscan Chicken

    Bonus: Way cheaper than a trip to Italy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We've all enjoyed a traditional Caprese salad with layered mozzarella and tomatoes, a hint of basil, and balsamic vinaigrette. You may think there is no improving on perfection, but this is a slightly new take, a hot one, in casserole form, and believe me when I tell you there is a time and place for both the traditional and this twist!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54333/caprese-quinoa-casserole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Quinoa Casserole

    We've all enjoyed a traditional Caprese salad with layered mozzarella and tomatoes, a hint of basil, and balsamic vinaigrette. You may think there is no improving on perfection, but this is a slightly new take, a hot one, in casserole form, and believe me when I tell you there is a time and place for both the traditional and this twist!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53594/grilled-bruschetta-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

    The least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We'll eat anything topped with balsamic drizzle, but especially this.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53227/caprese-pasta-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Pasta Salad

    We'll eat anything topped with balsamic drizzle, but especially this.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Try a healthier twist on Taco Tuesdays.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48351/beef-taco-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Beef Taco Salad

    Try a healthier twist on Taco Tuesdays.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This easy chicken dinner will become your weeknight go-to.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53406/easy-chicken-cacciatore-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Skillet Chicken Cacciatore

    This easy chicken dinner will become your weeknight go-to.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Your summer needs this easy appetizer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53405/easy-gazpacho-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Gazpacho

    Your summer needs this easy appetizer.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>♫ California looove ...♫</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53158/california-grilled-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    California Grilled Chicken

    ♫ California looove ...♫

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Tastes like summer. 😎</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53185/tomato-bun-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Tomato Bun Sliders

    Tastes like summer. 😎

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>♫ You can plan a pretty picnic but you can't predict the weather...♫</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52811/italian-stuffed-picnic-loaf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Italian Stuffed Picnic Loaf

    ♫ You can plan a pretty picnic but you can't predict the weather...♫

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This quick and easy linguine recipe will become a new weeknight favorite.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51973/creamy-tuscan-sausage-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Creamy Tuscan Sausage Pasta

    This quick and easy linguine recipe will become a new weeknight favorite.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Everything's better caprese'd!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52836/caprese-asparagus-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Asparagus

    Everything's better caprese'd!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A salad so flavorful and satisfying you'll forget it all started with lettuce. The combination of salmon, bacon, and avocado is unbelievable and the homemade creamy dressing completes the whole dish!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52792/blt-salmon-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Salmon BLT Salad

    A salad so flavorful and satisfying you'll forget it all started with lettuce. The combination of salmon, bacon, and avocado is unbelievable and the homemade creamy dressing completes the whole dish!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pure bliss.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52605/balsamic-bliss-bowls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Balsamic Bliss Bowls

    Pure bliss.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Why isn't everything in a bacon cup?! 😫</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52604/blt-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    BLT Cups

    Why isn't everything in a bacon cup?! 😫

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A new twist on the classic avo toast we all know and love.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52220/caprese-avocado-toast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Avocado Toast

    A new twist on the classic avo toast we all know and love.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bellissimo!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51707/caprese-chicken-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Chicken Lasagna

    Bellissimo!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Angel hair don't care.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51792/angel-hair-pomodoro-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Angel Hair Pomodoro

    Angel hair don't care.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The best excuse to break out the tortilla chips.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51467/easy-homemade-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Fresh Tomato Salsa

    The best excuse to break out the tortilla chips.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A new spin on a classic flavor combination.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51056/caprese-stuffed-mushrooms-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Stuffed Mushrooms

    A new spin on a classic flavor combination.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is the easiest appetizer that <em>always</em> wins.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50120/caprese-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Bites

    This is the easiest appetizer that always wins.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Show the fancy restaurant dish who's boss.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49321/sun-dried-tomato-risotto/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Sun-Dried Tomato Risotto

    Show the fancy restaurant dish who's boss.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Alfredo lovers, you need to try this chicken angel hair version.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49262/sun-dried-tomato-alfredo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Sun-Dried Tomato Alfredo

    Alfredo lovers, you need to try this chicken angel hair version.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The simplest homemade spaghetti sauce, ever.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49063/tomato-butter-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Tomato Butter Spaghetti

    The simplest homemade spaghetti sauce, ever.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Prepare your tastebuds for pizza in pasta form.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47484/bucatini-with-crispy-salami-and-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bucatini with Crispy Salami and Tomatoes

    Prepare your tastebuds for pizza in pasta form.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pro tip: Spread mayo on the bread for a gloriously golden-brown crust.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48557/grilled-cheese-with-tomatoes-and-bacon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Grilled Cheese with Tomatoes and Bacon

    Pro tip: Spread mayo on the bread for a gloriously golden-brown crust.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You'll go totally capr-azy!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48615/caprese-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Steak

    You'll go totally capr-azy!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Class up tomato-and-mozz salad with this hasselback technique.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48697/caprese-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Caprese Tomatoes

    Class up tomato-and-mozz salad with this hasselback technique.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Up your salad game with this classic Cobb.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46115/breaded-chicken-cobb-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Breaded Chicken Cobb Salad

    Up your salad game with this classic Cobb.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

