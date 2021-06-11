57 Strawberry Desserts To Make All Summer Long

  • <p>Strawberries sweeten any celebration, especially in summer. Folded into <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipes/g3971/strawberry-cakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cakes</a>, covered in chocolate, churned into ice cream, or sprinkled on top of cupcakes and tarts—we've got plenty of ways for you to eat ALL the strawberries this season. Want even more strawberry sweets? Try our <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2732/strawberry-shortcake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite shortcakes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite shortcakes</a> too!</p>
  • <p>Truly a thing of beauty.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26871609/strawberry-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Easy Strawberry Tart

    Truly a thing of beauty.

  • <p>This is the best thing you can do with strawberries.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19624120/homemade-strawberry-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Homemade Strawberry Cake

    This is the best thing you can do with strawberries.

  • <p>These milkshakes are so smooth and sweet, they might make you blush. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36342542/how-to-make-a-strawberry-milkshake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Perfect Strawberry Milkshake

    These milkshakes are so smooth and sweet, they might make you blush.

  • <p>There is simply nothing better.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58094/how-to-make-chocolate-covered-strawberries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Classic Chocolate Covered Strawberries

    There is simply nothing better.

  • <p>Properly frozen strawberries are an excellent start to any dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32435072/how-to-freeze-strawberries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.<br></p>
    How To Freeze Strawberries

    Properly frozen strawberries are an excellent start to any dessert.

  • <p>When one layer just isn't enough.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20720017/strawberry-shortcake-tower-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Tower

    When one layer just isn't enough.

  • <p>How perfect do these look?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30778718/strawberry-chocolate-mousse-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish. </a></p>
    Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cups

    How perfect do these look?

  • <p>Pro tip: embrace the mess! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26132823/strawberry-shortcake-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortbread Cookies

    Pro tip: embrace the mess!

  • <p>Even the whipped cream has champagne! <br></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22345224/strawberry-champagne-trifle-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Champagne Trifle

    Even the whipped cream has champagne!

  • <p>Not too sweet, and just a little saucy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32602137/strawberry-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cobbler

    Not too sweet, and just a little saucy.

  • <p>Strawberry and rhubarb are a perfect pair.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53154/best-strawberry-rhubarb-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
    Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

    Strawberry and rhubarb are a perfect pair.

  • <p>The strawberry dipping sauce is the real show-stopper.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57247/cheesecake-egg-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesecake Egg Rolls with Strawberry Sauce

    The strawberry dipping sauce is the real show-stopper.

  • <p>This three ingredient dessert couldn't be simpler...or more delicious.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30751857/nutella-stuffed-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish. </a></p>
    Nutella Stuffed Strawberries

    This three ingredient dessert couldn't be simpler...or more delicious.

  • <p>Love at first bite.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19625389/chocolate-covered-strawberry-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownies

    Love at first bite.

  • <p>O.M.G.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19712943/strawberry-cheesecake-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Cupcakes

    O.M.G.

  • <p>Chocolate covered strawberries + cheesecake = OMG.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51437/chocolate-strawberry-cheesecakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecakes

    Chocolate covered strawberries + cheesecake = OMG.

  • <p>Our favorite recipe for the most classic of all cheesecakes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52465/strawberry-cheesecake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake

    Our favorite recipe for the most classic of all cheesecakes.

  • <p>Little balls of goodness you'll make again and again.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26895695/strawberry-shortcake-truffles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Truffles

    Little balls of goodness you'll make again and again.

  • <p>Graham cracker crusts are great, but have you tried using pretzels?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48005/strawberry-pretzel-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Pretzel Tart

    Graham cracker crusts are great, but have you tried using pretzels?

  • <p>We turned our favorite ice cream bar into an even better cake!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52899/strawberry-crunch-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Crunch Cake

    We turned our favorite ice cream bar into an even better cake!

  • <p>BEST. JELL-O. SHOT. EVER!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a58087/chocolate-covered-strawberry-jell-o-shots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish. </a></p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Jell-O Shots

    BEST. JELL-O. SHOT. EVER!

  • <p>Get ready for the most decadent cake of your life.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58500/strawberry-chocolate-mousse-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

    Get ready for the most decadent cake of your life.

  • <p>Forgo your usual glass of bubbly for something a little sweeter.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26044022/champagne-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Champagne Cake

    Forgo your usual glass of bubbly for something a little sweeter.

  • <p>This one-pan wonder might just be your new favorite summer dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27103689/strawberry-cheesecake-skillet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Skillet Cake

    This one-pan wonder might just be your new favorite summer dessert.

  • <p>A cheesecake that's as fancy as you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58291/moscato-cheesecake-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Moscato Cheesecake Bites

    A cheesecake that's as fancy as you.

  • <p>Froyo bark > Pinkberry </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25616552/berry-yogurt-bark-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Fro-Yo Berry Bark

    Froyo bark > Pinkberry

  • <p>Chocolate-covered strawberries have some competition.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22026814/oreogasm-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Strawberries

    Chocolate-covered strawberries have some competition.

  • <p>If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can use a 12" cake pan!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54083/strawberry-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Upside Down Cake

    If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can use a 12" cake pan!

  • <p>Might be better than watching fireworks.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21649711/red-white-blue-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
    Red, White & Blue Cheesecake Strawberries

    Might be better than watching fireworks.

  • <p>And it involves these cookie cups.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20965720/strawberry-crisp-cookie-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a> </p>
    Strawberry Crisp Cookie Cups

    And it involves these cookie cups.

  • <p>The ultimate strawberry shortcake.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19856526/strawberry-shortcake-layer-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Layer Cake

    The ultimate strawberry shortcake.

  • <p>Shock your tastebuds. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19856488/skittles-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Skittles Strawberries

    Shock your tastebuds.

  • <p>Strawberries have never looked so cute. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19460595/strawberry-sundae-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Sundae Bites

    Strawberries have never looked so cute.

  • <p>Our new favorite way to eat cheesecake.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52627/strawberry-cheesecake-chimichangas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

    Our new favorite way to eat cheesecake.

  • <p>Summer is beckoning.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58357/strawberries-n-cream-poke-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberries 'N Cream Poke Cake

    Summer is beckoning.

  • <p>Just another reason to be obsessed with fluff!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53040/campfire-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Campfire Strawberries

    Just another reason to be obsessed with fluff!

  • <p>It's the sexiest dessert you'll ever make.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipes/a45914/chocolate-covered-strawberry-fudge-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Fudge

    It's the sexiest dessert you'll ever make.

  • <p>Perfect on strawberry shortcake!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21649605/grilled-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Grilled Strawberries

    Perfect on strawberry shortcake!

  • <p>Is it breakfast...or dessert? You decide.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46587/strawberry-shortcake-banana-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Banana Bread

    Is it breakfast...or dessert? You decide.

  • <p>SO much better than the store bought.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57824/valentine-strawberry-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Heart Strawberry Roll-Ups

    SO much better than the store bought.

  • <p>The perfect chocolate to strawberry ratio.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58069/chocolate-covered-strawberry-cubes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cubes

    The perfect chocolate to strawberry ratio.

  • <p>A giant meringue topped with whipped cream and berries, this baby is beautiful at any time of year.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26845042/easy-pavlova-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Best-Ever Pavlova

    A giant meringue topped with whipped cream and berries, this baby is beautiful at any time of year.

  • <p>Strawberries were meant to be soaked in Moscato.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57267/moscato-strawberries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Moscato Strawberries

    Strawberries were meant to be soaked in Moscato.

  • <p>A frozen masterpiece.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57740/cheesecake-bark-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Cheesecake Bark

    A frozen masterpiece.

  • <p>Sweet strawberry and tart lemon are seriously perfect together.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54270/pink-lemonade-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Pink Lemonade Cupcakes

    Sweet strawberry and tart lemon are seriously perfect together.

  • <p>If you're only using tortillas for savory eats, you're missing out.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53874/summer-berry-tortilla-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Summer Berry Tortilla Tart

    If you're only using tortillas for savory eats, you're missing out.

  • <p>Dig into three dreamy layers of dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46511/strawberry-cheesecake-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Lasagna

    Dig into three dreamy layers of dessert.

  • <p>This is our type of salad!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52759/strawberry-cheesecake-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

    This is our type of salad!

  • <p>Oh, you fancy, huh?!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53626/campfire-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Campfire Cobbler

    Oh, you fancy, huh?!

  • <p>These strawberries know how to have a good time.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52596/drunken-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Drunken Strawberries

    These strawberries know how to have a good time.

  • <p>You'll never wait five hours for cheesecake-y goodness again.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52311/cheesecake-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesecake Nachos

    You'll never wait five hours for cheesecake-y goodness again.

  • <p>Easy to make, hard to resist.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52265/strawberry-shortcake-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Shortcake Lasagna

    Easy to make, hard to resist.

  • <p>Strawberry shortcakes forever.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52112/easy-strawberry-shortcake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Strawberry Shortcake

    Strawberry shortcakes forever.

  • <p>It's your favorite diner milkshake gone totally indulgent. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44831/strawberry-milkshake-pie-cool-whip-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a></p>
    Strawberry Milkshake Pie

    It's your favorite diner milkshake gone totally indulgent.

  • <p>This frozen treat has serious fiesta vibes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47880/strawberry-margarita-sorbet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Daiquiri Italian Ice

    This frozen treat has serious fiesta vibes.

  • <p>The doctored cake mix crust tastes like a cross between a blondie and a strawberry cookie—and makes your whole house smell amazing.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a46692/strawberry-cheesecake-bars-recipe/?visibilityoverride" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cheesecake Bars

    The doctored cake mix crust tastes like a cross between a blondie and a strawberry cookie—and makes your whole house smell amazing.

  • <p>If a fruit tart just isn't going to cut it for ya, then throw on a swirl of chocolate ganache.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.annies-eats.com/2011/05/20/strawberry-cream-cheese-tart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Annie's Eats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Annie's Eats</a>.</p>
    Strawberry Cream Cheese Tart

    If a fruit tart just isn't going to cut it for ya, then throw on a swirl of chocolate ganache.

