Megan Fox Slays In A Nude Dolce & Gabbana Corset Dress For Vegas Date Night

  • <p>In addition to her acting career in films like Transformers and TV show New Girl, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a36725446/megan-fox-net-top-blazer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Fox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Megan Fox</a> has also made a name for herself for being daring in the fashion stakes. </p><p>In the early days of her career, the 35-year-old was regularly seen wearing Armani Privé at awards shows, often with a Louboutin heel. But in recent years, the mother-of-three has evolved her sartorial style and invited emerging fashion labels into her wardrobe, including Alexandre Birman, Mach & Mach and the ever popular Mugler. </p><p>As her romance with musician Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star and now boyfriend <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a36515172/megan-fox-machine-gun-kelly-tongue-pda-billboard-music-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Machine Gun Kelly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Machine Gun Kelly</a> heats up, so too has Fox's style. Our favourite looks? Her see-through net top in June 2021 and Azzi & Osta top at the AMAs last year.</p><p>Ahead of the release of her latest films, we've rounded up Fox's most striking looks over the years: </p>
    Megan Fox Slays In A Nude Dolce & Gabbana Corset Dress For Vegas Date Night

    In addition to her acting career in films like Transformers and TV show New Girl, Megan Fox has also made a name for herself for being daring in the fashion stakes.

    In the early days of her career, the 35-year-old was regularly seen wearing Armani Privé at awards shows, often with a Louboutin heel. But in recent years, the mother-of-three has evolved her sartorial style and invited emerging fashion labels into her wardrobe, including Alexandre Birman, Mach & Mach and the ever popular Mugler.

    As her romance with musician Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star and now boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly heats up, so too has Fox's style. Our favourite looks? Her see-through net top in June 2021 and Azzi & Osta top at the AMAs last year.

    Ahead of the release of her latest films, we've rounded up Fox's most striking looks over the years:

  • <p>The actor wore a nude-coloured Dolce & Gabbana corset dress with on a date with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (also in Dolce & Gabbana) at the UFC match and grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021. </p><p>She styled the look with a chunky silver chain and a maroon-coloured lipstick. </p>
    Megan Fox on date night in Las Vegas, July 2021

    The actor wore a nude-coloured Dolce & Gabbana corset dress with on a date with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (also in Dolce & Gabbana) at the UFC match and grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021.

    She styled the look with a chunky silver chain and a maroon-coloured lipstick.

  • <p>Megan Fox was seen wearing a black leather skirt, heels and a black leather jacket while out with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. </p>
    Megan Fox walks through Los Angeles, 2011

    Megan Fox was seen wearing a black leather skirt, heels and a black leather jacket while out with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

  • <p>The actor was spotted wearing a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a36725446/megan-fox-net-top-blazer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:see-through net top" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">see-through net top</a>, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer during a photo shoot in California. </p>
    Megan Fox attends photo shoot in Los Angeles, June 2021

    The actor was spotted wearing a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer during a photo shoot in California.

  • <p>Megan Fox wore a pair of black heels, light-coloured denim jeans and a bralette to join Machine Gun Kelly on stage at the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a36590177/megan-fox-and-machine-gun-kelly-indy-500-barstool-sports-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gig</a>.</p>
    Megan Fox attends Barstool 500 party, 2021

    Megan Fox wore a pair of black heels, light-coloured denim jeans and a bralette to join Machine Gun Kelly on stage at the gig.

  • <p>Fox wore a pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit with silver straps and matching heeled pumps to create this <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a36565497/megan-fox-machine-gun-kelly-pink-outfits-iheartradio-music-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbie-inspired look" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barbie-inspired look</a>. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards, May 2021

    Fox wore a pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit with silver straps and matching heeled pumps to create this Barbie-inspired look.

  • <p>The star wore a Mugler black dress with cut outs and a sheer ruched midi skirt, teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and Shay Jewellery for the event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Billboard Music Awards, April 2011

    The star wore a Mugler black dress with cut outs and a sheer ruched midi skirt, teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and Shay Jewellery for the event.

  • <p>The star wore a pair of peach-coloured UGG sliders, jeans, a beige-hued crop top and knitted cardigan from Urban Outfitters while out in Los Angeles. </p>
    Megan Fox heads out in California, April 2021

    The star wore a pair of peach-coloured UGG sliders, jeans, a beige-hued crop top and knitted cardigan from Urban Outfitters while out in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Fox tied a long black leather coat over her black bralette, jeans and black heels, teamed with a black face mask while out with her partner. </p>
    Megan Fox attends dinner at BOA, March 2021

    Fox tied a long black leather coat over her black bralette, jeans and black heels, teamed with a black face mask while out with her partner.

  • <p>Fox opted for a bold red snakeprint pair of trousers and matching high neck top ahead of her beau's TV appearance. She styled the look with a black leather jacket and a red lip. </p>
    Megan Fox exits hotel ahead of Machine Gun Kelly's 'SNL' appearance, January 2021

    Fox opted for a bold red snakeprint pair of trousers and matching high neck top ahead of her beau's TV appearance. She styled the look with a black leather jacket and a red lip.

  • <p>The actor wore an emerald green Azzi & Osta top and skirt with bejewelled heels for the AMAs. </p>
    Megan Fox attends American Music Awards, 2020

    The actor wore an emerald green Azzi & Osta top and skirt with bejewelled heels for the AMAs.

  • <p>Fox wore a Blumarine Spring lingerie-inspired slip dress in ivory to the Los Angeles-based event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends #FIGHT4THEAMAZON event, 2019

    Fox wore a Blumarine Spring lingerie-inspired slip dress in ivory to the Los Angeles-based event.

  • <p>Fox attended the press conference for 'Battle Of Jangsari' in South Korea wearing a black panelled corset, black suit trousers and black heels. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Seoul's 'Battle Of Jangsari' event, 2019

    Fox attended the press conference for 'Battle Of Jangsari' in South Korea wearing a black panelled corset, black suit trousers and black heels.

  • <p>The actor wore a festive gold tux and black pointed-toe heels, with a bright red lip and straight black hair for the TV show appearance. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', 2018

    The actor wore a festive gold tux and black pointed-toe heels, with a bright red lip and straight black hair for the TV show appearance.

  • <p>Fox kept it casual in a pair of lace-up boots, shorts, a blue T-shirt and red neck scarf while at the airport. </p>
    Megan Fox is photographed at Los Angeles airport, 2018

    Fox kept it casual in a pair of lace-up boots, shorts, a blue T-shirt and red neck scarf while at the airport.

  • <p>To promote her role as Forever 21's brand ambassador, the actor wore a pair of heels, jeans with a black ribbon belt and a see-through black vest. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Forever 21 event, 2018

    To promote her role as Forever 21's brand ambassador, the actor wore a pair of heels, jeans with a black ribbon belt and a see-through black vest.

  • <p>The actor wore a floral-printed black shift dress to the event in Mexico, teamed with black strappy heels. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Mexico's Fashion Fest, 2017

    The actor wore a floral-printed black shift dress to the event in Mexico, teamed with black strappy heels.

  • <p>Fox walked the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest at Fronton Mexico in a black lace and feathered long dress.</p>
    Megan Fox attends runway show in Mexico, 2017

    Fox walked the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest at Fronton Mexico in a black lace and feathered long dress.

  • <p>Fox was spotted at a press conference in Mexico wearing a black tuxedo jacket, black leather trousers and black block heeled shoes. </p>
    Megan Fox attends press conference in Mexico City, 2017

    Fox was spotted at a press conference in Mexico wearing a black tuxedo jacket, black leather trousers and black block heeled shoes.

  • <p>Fox styled her pregnancy bump in a black knitted midi dress, black heels and a black knitted cardigan. She accessorised the look with a bunch of flowers, a red lip and sunglasses. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 2016

    Fox styled her pregnancy bump in a black knitted midi dress, black heels and a black knitted cardigan. She accessorised the look with a bunch of flowers, a red lip and sunglasses.

  • <p>The star was seen on Univision's morning show wearing a pair of brown wedges, an Aztec-printed dress and grey cardigan. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Despierta America', 2016

    The star was seen on Univision's morning show wearing a pair of brown wedges, an Aztec-printed dress and grey cardigan.

  • <p>Fox posed for photos before signing autographs at WonderCon 2016 wearing a pair of gold heels, black skinny jeans, a green vest and black jacket. </p>
    Megan Fox attends WonderCon, 2016

    Fox posed for photos before signing autographs at WonderCon 2016 wearing a pair of gold heels, black skinny jeans, a green vest and black jacket.

  • <p>The mother-of-three styled a black plungeneck dress with silver-hued heels for the TV appearance. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 2016

    The mother-of-three styled a black plungeneck dress with silver-hued heels for the TV appearance.

  • <p>Fox appeared next to actor Will Arnett at the premiere wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo magenta-coloured satin dress with a matching-coloured bralette. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Tokyo Premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', 2015

    Fox appeared next to actor Will Arnett at the premiere wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo magenta-coloured satin dress with a matching-coloured bralette.

  • <p>Fox wore a red Versace gown for hear appearance at the event. She styled the look with a black box clutch and red lipstick. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Ferrari party, 2014

    Fox wore a red Versace gown for hear appearance at the event. She styled the look with a black box clutch and red lipstick.

  • <p>The actor wore a black David Koma SS14 gown to the premiere, which she attended with her ex Brian Austin Green. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Berlin premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', 2014

    The actor wore a black David Koma SS14 gown to the premiere, which she attended with her ex Brian Austin Green.

  • <p>The actor wore a Marc Jacobs Resort 2015 sleeveless blue top and skirt for the photoshoot. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Berlin photocall for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', 2014

    The actor wore a Marc Jacobs Resort 2015 sleeveless blue top and skirt for the photoshoot.

  • <p>Fox kept things simple in a sleeveless black top and a fitted navy blue pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit for the premiere. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Sydney 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' premiere, 2014

    Fox kept things simple in a sleeveless black top and a fitted navy blue pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit for the premiere.

  • <p>The star wore a cut-out orange dress at the event, teamed with white court shoes and a hair plait. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Sydney 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' premiere, 2014

    The star wore a cut-out orange dress at the event, teamed with white court shoes and a hair plait.

  • <p>The star wore a Jenni Kayne Pre-Fall 2014 strapless dress inspired by a double-breasted tuxedo jacket for the premiere, styled with silver-hued heels. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Seoul premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', 2014

    The star wore a Jenni Kayne Pre-Fall 2014 strapless dress inspired by a double-breasted tuxedo jacket for the premiere, styled with silver-hued heels.

  • <p>Fox kept it sophisticated in an Oscar de la Renta Resort 2015 white and black jacquard bandeau top and coordinating skirt for the event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the NYC premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', 2014

    Fox kept it sophisticated in an Oscar de la Renta Resort 2015 white and black jacquard bandeau top and coordinating skirt for the event.

  • <p>The 'Jennifer's Body' actor wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacquard maroon-hued dress decorated dress with crystal-and-pearl details. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the SiriusXM Studios, 2014

    The 'Jennifer's Body' actor wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacquard maroon-hued dress decorated dress with crystal-and-pearl details.

  • <p> Fox opted for a white Marc Jacobs Resort dress with tiered layers for the premiere, styled with black Christian Louboutin heels, a silver Roger Vivier Maxi Boite de Nuit clutch bag and Kwiat diamond jewellery.</p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' LA premiere, 2014

    Fox opted for a white Marc Jacobs Resort dress with tiered layers for the premiere, styled with black Christian Louboutin heels, a silver Roger Vivier Maxi Boite de Nuit clutch bag and Kwiat diamond jewellery.

  • <p>Fox showed off her legs in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved silver and grey embellished dress by Zuhair just months after welcoming her second child. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' premiere, 2014

    Fox showed off her legs in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved silver and grey embellished dress by Zuhair just months after welcoming her second child.

  • <p>The actor wore a leather to and coordinating skirt to the event, teamed with a red-hued lipstick and black heels. The star had given birth to her second son Bohi just five months earlier. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Comic-Con International, 2014

    The actor wore a leather to and coordinating skirt to the event, teamed with a red-hued lipstick and black heels. The star had given birth to her second son Bohi just five months earlier.

  • <p>The 'Transformers' star chose to wear a strapless green Dolce & Gabbana dress for the event, styled with a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.</p>
    Megan Fox attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, 2014

    The 'Transformers' star chose to wear a strapless green Dolce & Gabbana dress for the event, styled with a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.

  • <p>The star wore a strapless ivory-coloured fishtail dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2013

    The star wore a strapless ivory-coloured fishtail dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the event.

  • <p>Fox styled a tight maroon-coloured dress with a pair of black studded heels for the premiere. She kept her make-up vampy with a slick of dark red lipstick and black eyeliner. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'This Is 40' premiere, 2012

    Fox styled a tight maroon-coloured dress with a pair of black studded heels for the premiere. She kept her make-up vampy with a slick of dark red lipstick and black eyeliner.

  • <p>It was another Dolce & Gabbana number for the actor for this TV appearance. The skirt featured silver, white and gold details while the sleeveless top had black satin ties. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'Tonight Show With Jay Leno', 2012

    It was another Dolce & Gabbana number for the actor for this TV appearance. The skirt featured silver, white and gold details while the sleeveless top had black satin ties.

  • <p>For the Toronto, Canada premiere the star wore a red Thakoon dress, Brian Atwood zenith heels, a David Webb ring and carried a Christian Louboutin clutch bag. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'Friends With Kids' premiere, 2011

    For the Toronto, Canada premiere the star wore a red Thakoon dress, Brian Atwood zenith heels, a David Webb ring and carried a Christian Louboutin clutch bag.

  • <p>The actor wore a mint green-coloured, backless dress to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Jaguar party, 2011

    The actor wore a mint green-coloured, backless dress to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type.

  • <p>Fox wore a baby pink Armani Privé gown for the event at which she presented an award. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2011

    Fox wore a baby pink Armani Privé gown for the event at which she presented an award.

  • <p>The actor wore an Isabel Marant lamé skirt for the 12th Annual Teen Choice Awards 2010. She styled the skirt with a purple-coloured printed top. </p>
    Meghan Fox attends Teen Choice event, 2010

    The actor wore an Isabel Marant lamé skirt for the 12th Annual Teen Choice Awards 2010. She styled the skirt with a purple-coloured printed top.

  • <p>Fox posed with Amanda Seyfried at the after party wearing a gold jacquard Ralph Lauren dress with a gold clutch bag. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2009

    Fox posed with Amanda Seyfried at the after party wearing a gold jacquard Ralph Lauren dress with a gold clutch bag.

  • <p>Fox stole the show in a plungeneck red long-sleeved dress by Giorgio Armani Privé with black heels for the event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the MTV Movie Awards, 2009

    Fox stole the show in a plungeneck red long-sleeved dress by Giorgio Armani Privé with black heels for the event.

  • <p>Fox stunned in a black V-neck Kaufman Franco gown for the London event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the UK premiere of 'Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen', 2009

    Fox stunned in a black V-neck Kaufman Franco gown for the London event.

  • <p>Fox wore a midi purple-hued dress for the premiere as she stood next to Shia LaBeouf. </p>
    Megan Fox attends Paris' 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' premiere, 2009

    Fox wore a midi purple-hued dress for the premiere as she stood next to Shia LaBeouf.

  • <p>LaBeouf posted for photo with the actor, who wore a simple strapless black dress, black peep-toe heels and a turquoise beaded necklace for the premiere. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the 'Eagle Eye' premiere, 2008

    LaBeouf posted for photo with the actor, who wore a simple strapless black dress, black peep-toe heels and a turquoise beaded necklace for the premiere.

  • <p>The star wore a bright pink tulle-layered Zac Posen dress with peep-toe heels for the MTV event. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the MTV Movie Awards, 2008

    The star wore a bright pink tulle-layered Zac Posen dress with peep-toe heels for the MTV event.

  • <p>It was a pair of Christian Louboutin cheetah-printed slingback heels and a Chloé orange strapless dress for Fox at this party. </p>
    Megan Fox attends MAXIM party, 2007

    It was a pair of Christian Louboutin cheetah-printed slingback heels and a Chloé orange strapless dress for Fox at this party.

  • <p>The star wore a knee-length ivory and silver-coloured dress with a feathery strap to the event, styled with a silver clutch bag and silver pointed-toe heels. </p>
    Megan Fox attends the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Transformers', 2007

    The star wore a knee-length ivory and silver-coloured dress with a feathery strap to the event, styled with a silver clutch bag and silver pointed-toe heels.

  • <p>Fox wore a baby blue, silvery mini dress for the premiere, teamed with gold-coloured pointed-toe heels and a silver necklace. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Transformers' premiere in Sydney, 2007

    Fox wore a baby blue, silvery mini dress for the premiere, teamed with gold-coloured pointed-toe heels and a silver necklace.

  • <p>Fox wore a Mötley Crüe band T-shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans and red espadrille wedges for the premiere in Los Angeles. </p>
    Megan Fox attends 'Juno' premiere, 2007

    Fox wore a Mötley Crüe band T-shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans and red espadrille wedges for the premiere in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Fox attended Cosmopolitan's 40th Birthday Bash in NYC wearing a pair of shorts, heels and a black knitted V-neck top, styled with a bright orange bag. </p>
    Meghan Fox attends party, 2005

    Fox attended Cosmopolitan's 40th Birthday Bash in NYC wearing a pair of shorts, heels and a black knitted V-neck top, styled with a bright orange bag.

