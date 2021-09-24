52 Celebrities Who Swore Off Alcohol

  • <p>From stomachaches to better skin, there are tons of reasons these celebs don't imbibe.</p><p><em>Image credits: Getty</em></p>
    1/53

    52 Celebrities Who Swore Off Alcohol

    From stomachaches to better skin, there are tons of reasons these celebs don't imbibe.

    Image credits: Getty

  • <p>The country music star discussed his road to sobriety on <em>Ellen</em> where he recalled how he made his decision to change his ways back in 2008: "I think it's a personal choice—when it gets to the point where you think it's affecting you adversely and it's affecting your relationships." </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/385067/tim-mcgraw-opens-up-on-ellen-about-being-sober-reveals-he-isn-t-wearing-underwear" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:E!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">E!</a></em></p>
    2/53

    Tim McGraw

    The country music star discussed his road to sobriety on Ellen where he recalled how he made his decision to change his ways back in 2008: "I think it's a personal choice—when it gets to the point where you think it's affecting you adversely and it's affecting your relationships."

    [h/t E!

  • <p>After struggling with mixed substance abuse in the '70s and '80s upon entering the acting scene in New York City, Jackson soon realized he needed to get clean to if he wanted to be serious about his career. The actor admitted that sobriety truly enabled him to get inside of a character in a deeper way. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/starsandstories/9214431/Samuel-L-Jackson-I-drank-and-I-used-drugs.-I-fancied-myself-as-Oliver-Reed.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Telegraph</a></em></p>
    3/53

    Samuel L. Jackson

    After struggling with mixed substance abuse in the '70s and '80s upon entering the acting scene in New York City, Jackson soon realized he needed to get clean to if he wanted to be serious about his career. The actor admitted that sobriety truly enabled him to get inside of a character in a deeper way.

    [h/t The Telegraph

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The English guitarist struggled with his alcohol addiction for much of his early career. But, after the birth of his son in 1986, Clapton made the decision to truly get sober and has continued to live in sobriety ever since. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2007/11/clapton200711" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanity Fair</a></em></p>
    4/53

    Eric Clapton

    The English guitarist struggled with his alcohol addiction for much of his early career. But, after the birth of his son in 1986, Clapton made the decision to truly get sober and has continued to live in sobriety ever since.

    [h/t Vanity Fair

  • <p>The <em>Nurse Jackie</em> star has been sober for almost 25 years now and reveals she's been able to develop her own steadiness by admitting, "I had a lot of support. Still do. But they couldn't go through it for me,"</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://nypost.com/2013/04/12/edie-falco-clean-sober/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The New York Post</a></em></p>
    5/53

    Edie Falco

    The Nurse Jackie star has been sober for almost 25 years now and reveals she's been able to develop her own steadiness by admitting, "I had a lot of support. Still do. But they couldn't go through it for me,"

    [h/t The New York Post

  • <p>The country music star struggled early on with his substance abuse addiction upon entering the Nashville music scene, but it was his wife, Nicole Kidman, that staged an intervention in 2006 that led him to his road of sobriety ever since. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/keith-urbans-hard-road-20160616" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rolling Stone</a></em></p>
    6/53

    Keith Urban

    The country music star struggled early on with his substance abuse addiction upon entering the Nashville music scene, but it was his wife, Nicole Kidman, that staged an intervention in 2006 that led him to his road of sobriety ever since.

    [h/t Rolling Stone

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The decision for Preston to quit alcohol and drugs came when she decided she cared more about her happiness and being a better mother. Preston explains "Now I don't drink anymore. I don't smoke anymore. I don't do drugs anymore. All of those come with an 'anymore.' I used to do everything and a lot of everything."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/kelly-preston-gave-drinking-drugs-better-mother-kids-john-travolta-article-1.1076666" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NY Daily News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NY Daily News</a></em></p>
    7/53

    Kellie Preston

    The decision for Preston to quit alcohol and drugs came when she decided she cared more about her happiness and being a better mother. Preston explains "Now I don't drink anymore. I don't smoke anymore. I don't do drugs anymore. All of those come with an 'anymore.' I used to do everything and a lot of everything."

    [h/t NY Daily News

  • <p>"I came to my senses when something in my brain went, 'What are you doing?'" the Scottish actor recalls of the time he danced for Iggy Pop in his dressing room that made him want to leave alcohol behind. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/moslive/article-2121649/Ewan-McGregor-I-got-away-unnoticed-I-maniac-booze-I-remember-fondly.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily Mail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daily Mail</a></em></p>
    8/53

    Evan McGregor

    "I came to my senses when something in my brain went, 'What are you doing?'" the Scottish actor recalls of the time he danced for Iggy Pop in his dressing room that made him want to leave alcohol behind.

    [h/t The Daily Mail

  • <p>One of favorite <em>Friends </em>star's has been honest about struggling with his alcohol addiction for many years, even opening up one of his former homes to act as a sober living space. Perry continues to celebrate his sobriety, telling <a href="http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/matthew-perry-sobriety-service-two-815960" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Hollywood Reporter</em></a>, "the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'" </p>
    9/53

    Matthew Perry

    One of favorite Friends star's has been honest about struggling with his alcohol addiction for many years, even opening up one of his former homes to act as a sober living space. Perry continues to celebrate his sobriety, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'"

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The actor opened up most recently in his <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/brad-pitt-gq-style-cover-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ Style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ Style</em></a> cover story this year about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past. When asked about it was going cold turkey, he simply explained "I didn't want to live that way any more." </p>
    10/53

    Brad Pitt

    The actor opened up most recently in his GQ Style cover story this year about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past. When asked about it was going cold turkey, he simply explained "I didn't want to live that way any more."

  • <p>The singer and actress told <a href="http://www.instyle.com/celebrity/sober-stars-dont-drink-alcohol#2852232" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:InStyle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>InStyle</em></a> back in 2003 "I think it ruins your skin" in regards to drinking alcohol or smoking. Lopez also explained "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."</p>
    11/53

    Jennifer Lopez

    The singer and actress told InStyle back in 2003 "I think it ruins your skin" in regards to drinking alcohol or smoking. Lopez also explained "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."

  • <p>The actor discussed his sobriety in his <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/bradley-cooper-cover-story-january-2014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a> cover story back in 2013, explaining that at the age of 29 he felt "if I continued it, I was really going to sabotage my whole life."</p>
    12/53

    Bradley Cooper

    The actor discussed his sobriety in his GQ cover story back in 2013, explaining that at the age of 29 he felt "if I continued it, I was really going to sabotage my whole life."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>According to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/2011/03/11/teetotal-moguls_slide_5.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forbes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Forbes</em></a>, the supermodel once made a statement about her sobriety to her fans: "I feel like I've been very lucky because I don't really have an addictive personality. I've never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that's about it."</p>
    13/53

    Tyra Banks

    According to Forbes, the supermodel once made a statement about her sobriety to her fans: "I feel like I've been very lucky because I don't really have an addictive personality. I've never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that's about it."

  • <p>This <em>Sex and the City </em>star was quoted in a passage by <a href="http://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/celebrity-news/kristin-davis-s-alcohol-battle-189067" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Claire U.K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Marie Claire U.K.</em></a> expressing how she didn't think she would make it past the age of 30. Davis admitted "I realized it was not going to end well. I got into the acting program, it was very challenging, I was hungover and I wasn't doing so well in my classes. I thought, "Do you know what? It's going to be one or the other. I can't really have both."</p>
    14/53

    Kristin Davis

    This Sex and the City star was quoted in a passage by Marie Claire U.K. expressing how she didn't think she would make it past the age of 30. Davis admitted "I realized it was not going to end well. I got into the acting program, it was very challenging, I was hungover and I wasn't doing so well in my classes. I thought, "Do you know what? It's going to be one or the other. I can't really have both."

  • <p>In a 2010 <a href="http://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-jada-pinkett-smith-201048http://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-jada-pinkett-smith-201048" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> profile, the actor revealed 25 things the world wouldn't know about her, number five being that she hasn't consumed alcohol since the early 90s. </p>
    15/53

    Jada Pinkett-Smith

    In a 2010 Us Weekly profile, the actor revealed 25 things the world wouldn't know about her, number five being that she hasn't consumed alcohol since the early 90s.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The <em>Iron Man</em> star openly talked about his substance abuse in his 2014 <em><a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2014/09/robert-downey-jr-addiction-children" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanity Fair</a> </em>cover story, revealing that he has been sober for over 10 years now.</p>
    16/53

    Robert Downey Jr.

    The Iron Man star openly talked about his substance abuse in his 2014 Vanity Fair cover story, revealing that he has been sober for over 10 years now.

  • <p>In a 2008 cover story with <a href="http://bbook.com/film/drive-she-said/2635/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BlackBook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>BlackBook</em></a>, the actress revealed "I went through a normal kind of late teens, early 20s drinking, but it was a choice I made, because I didn't think it was very good for my life."</p>
    17/53

    Christina Ricci

    In a 2008 cover story with BlackBook, the actress revealed "I went through a normal kind of late teens, early 20s drinking, but it was a choice I made, because I didn't think it was very good for my life."

  • <p>In an exclusive interview with <a href="http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/naomi-campell-talks-to-life-style-nobody-knows-the-real-me-exclusive-interview-31632" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life & Style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Life & Style</em></a> back in 2013, the English supermodel and actress explained, "I gave up drinking alcohol," also revealing, "Not drinking makes me a lot happier."</p>
    18/53

    Naomi Campbell

    In an exclusive interview with Life & Style back in 2013, the English supermodel and actress explained, "I gave up drinking alcohol," also revealing, "Not drinking makes me a lot happier."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In the singer's 2012 Women of the Year profile by British <a href="http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/woman-of-the-year-lana-del-rey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a>, Lana explains that she struggled with alcohol addition for most of her early teenage years, finally getting sober before she turned 20 after moving to New York City to pursue her music.</p>
    19/53

    Lana Del Ray

    In the singer's 2012 Women of the Year profile by British GQ, Lana explains that she struggled with alcohol addition for most of her early teenage years, finally getting sober before she turned 20 after moving to New York City to pursue her music.

  • <p>In a candid interview the singer revealed, "I don't drink — I hate the taste of alcohol. When my debut single [Bleeding Love] went to No.1, I celebrated with non-alcoholic champagne."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/teetotal-celebrities" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glamour U.K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glamour U.K.</a></em></p>
    20/53

    Leona Lewis

    In a candid interview the singer revealed, "I don't drink — I hate the taste of alcohol. When my debut single [Bleeding Love] went to No.1, I celebrated with non-alcoholic champagne."

    [h/t Glamour U.K.

  • <p>The <em>Pretty Little Liars</em> actress told <a href="http://www.instyle.com/news/lucy-hale-why-quit-drinking-got-bob-life-after-pll" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:InStyle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>InStyle</em></a> earlier this year that her decision to embrace the sober life all started when she decided to chop off most of her hair into the cute bob hairstyle she has now. "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly," the actress said after a decade of trying to "fit in" with the Hollywood party scene. </p>
    21/53

    Lucy Hale

    The Pretty Little Liars actress told InStyle earlier this year that her decision to embrace the sober life all started when she decided to chop off most of her hair into the cute bob hairstyle she has now. "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly," the actress said after a decade of trying to "fit in" with the Hollywood party scene.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The reality TV star made it clear that he has been sober for almost fifteen years now after sending out a celebratory <a href="https://twitter.com/JackOsbourne/status/326089678749057025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fblog.sfgate.com%2Fdailydish%2F2013%2F04%2F23%2Fjack-osbourne-marks-10-years-sober%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweet</a> in 2013 marking the anniversary of his sobriety. </p>
    22/53

    Jack Osbourne

    The reality TV star made it clear that he has been sober for almost fifteen years now after sending out a celebratory tweet in 2013 marking the anniversary of his sobriety.

  • <p>After receiving the Spirit of Sobriety award in 2015 for celebrating 25 clean years, the actor credited most of his success to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. In his acceptance speech, Lowe explained "She inspired me to get sober. She's put up with my defects of character as they call it. In sobriety the lessons keep coming if you're lucky enough to be along as long as I have."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/rob-lowe-on-being-sober-and-an-alcoholic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a></em></p>
    23/53

    Rob Lowe

    After receiving the Spirit of Sobriety award in 2015 for celebrating 25 clean years, the actor credited most of his success to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. In his acceptance speech, Lowe explained "She inspired me to get sober. She's put up with my defects of character as they call it. In sobriety the lessons keep coming if you're lucky enough to be along as long as I have."

    [h/t People

  • <p>The Scottish DJ revealed in a interview with <a href="http://news.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/hi/music/newsid_7987000/7987242.stm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBC" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BBC</a> that despite his career choice that is more often than not surrounded by partying, he has forgone consuming alcohol for the better. Harris expressed "I stopped drinking because it actually was making me ill. It was affecting my brain in the worst way."</p>
    24/53

    Calvin Harris

    The Scottish DJ revealed in a interview with BBC that despite his career choice that is more often than not surrounded by partying, he has forgone consuming alcohol for the better. Harris expressed "I stopped drinking because it actually was making me ill. It was affecting my brain in the worst way."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The <a href="http://www.delish.com/food/g4058/eva-mendes-diet-exercise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actress</a> entered rehab in 2008 and has been sober ever since. She opens about substance abuse addiction in her <a href="http://www.interviewmagazine.com/film/eva-mendes/#_" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Interview</em></a> cover story that followed that same year.</p>
    25/53

    Eva Mendez

    The actress entered rehab in 2008 and has been sober ever since. She opens about substance abuse addiction in her Interview cover story that followed that same year.

  • <p>In an interview with <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/daniel-radcliffe-on-alcoholism-starving-himself-harry-potter---a/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Telegraph</em></a> last year the<em> Harry Potter</em> star discusses his long road to sobriety throughout the later years of filming the famed film franchise that led to his feelings now toward the substance. "It's lovely. I barely think about it [alcohol]" he explained. </p>
    26/53

    Daniel Radcliffe

    In an interview with The Telegraph last year the Harry Potter star discusses his long road to sobriety throughout the later years of filming the famed film franchise that led to his feelings now toward the substance. "It's lovely. I barely think about it [alcohol]" he explained.

  • <p>While the actor has continued to struggle with his alcohol addiction over the years, Affleck opened up earlier this year on his <a href="https://www.facebook.com/benaffleck/posts/1425085557565867" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Facebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Facebook</a> page in a post where he admits to completing treatment again in order to be the best father that he can be. The actor even brought a <a href="http://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a21422/ben-affleck-took-a-sober-coach-to-oscars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sober coach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sober coach</a> to the Oscar's this year for support. </p>
    27/53

    Ben Affleck

    While the actor has continued to struggle with his alcohol addiction over the years, Affleck opened up earlier this year on his Facebook page in a post where he admits to completing treatment again in order to be the best father that he can be. The actor even brought a sober coach to the Oscar's this year for support.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The rapper struggled with his addiction to alcohol for many of his teenage years before getting sober at the age of 25. He explained in a interview with <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1721490/macklemore-opens-up-about-addiction/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MTV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MTV</a>, "The thing that pulled me back was knowing that I wanted to be a musician, and that if I wanted to do this I had to get sober." </p>
    28/53

    Macklemore

    The rapper struggled with his addiction to alcohol for many of his teenage years before getting sober at the age of 25. He explained in a interview with MTV, "The thing that pulled me back was knowing that I wanted to be a musician, and that if I wanted to do this I had to get sober."

  • <p>The English comedian and actor has been <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RussellBrand/posts/10151208588138177" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:publicly open" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">publicly open</a> about his substance abuse addictions for quite some time now, celebrating 14 years of sobriety at this point. Now he sets out to help others who have struggled with the same demons in his new book <em><a href="http://read.macmillan.com/lp/recovery-russell-brand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions</a>,</em> available for pre-order now. </p>
    29/53

    Russel Brand

    The English comedian and actor has been publicly open about his substance abuse addictions for quite some time now, celebrating 14 years of sobriety at this point. Now he sets out to help others who have struggled with the same demons in his new book Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, available for pre-order now.

  • <p>Our favorite <a href="http://www.delish.com/food-news/a47795/what-blake-lively-eats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gossip Girl star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Gossip Girl </em>star</a> revealed in her <a href="https://www.allure.com/gallery/blake-lively-2012#slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Allure</em></a> cover story back in 2012 that not only does she not drink alcohol but that she's also never touched drugs. The actress explains "It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."</p>
    30/53

    Blake Lively

    Our favorite Gossip Girl star revealed in her Allure cover story back in 2012 that not only does she not drink alcohol but that she's also never touched drugs. The actress explains "It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In his 2013 Rapper of the Year profile with <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/kendrick-lamar-men-of-the-year-rapper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a>, it was revealed that Lamar doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, despite many of the lyrics in his songs. The rapper grew up in a household of substance abuse and would rather be an advocate for those living in sobriety. </p>
    31/53

    Kendrick Lamar

    In his 2013 Rapper of the Year profile with GQ, it was revealed that Lamar doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, despite many of the lyrics in his songs. The rapper grew up in a household of substance abuse and would rather be an advocate for those living in sobriety.

  • <p>The British tennis player told the <a href="http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/tennis/andy-murray-i-dont-drink-alcohol-1025316" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Record" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Daily Record</em></a> that he easily gave up drinking alcohol in his late teenage years, explaining, "I always wanted to see how far I could go in the sport. I didn't want to do anything to jeopardize that."</p>
    32/53

    Andy Murray

    The British tennis player told the Daily Record that he easily gave up drinking alcohol in his late teenage years, explaining, "I always wanted to see how far I could go in the sport. I didn't want to do anything to jeopardize that."

  • <p>The singer publicly announced why he stopped drinking alcohol in a <a href="https://twitter.com/mikeposner/status/623507784752099328?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweet</a> back in 2015 that was linked to a <a href="https://medium.com/@MikePosner/why-i-stopped-drinking-alcohol-fc3581913ae5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tell-all" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tell-all</a> article on the subject. Posner explains his messy pattern of addition throughout the excerpt, noting "I decided I couldn't let alcohol rob me of enjoying my life's special moments."</p>
    33/53

    Mike Posner

    The singer publicly announced why he stopped drinking alcohol in a tweet back in 2015 that was linked to a tell-all article on the subject. Posner explains his messy pattern of addition throughout the excerpt, noting "I decided I couldn't let alcohol rob me of enjoying my life's special moments."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Despite misleading advertisements on her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BVDNOGSlqE1/?taken-by=kimkardashian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>, <a href="http://www.delish.com/food/a47681/kim-kardashian-food-diary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Kardashian West" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kim Kardashian West</a> stays away from alcohol altogether. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quoted in an interview for <a href="http://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/interviews/a33368/khloe-kardashian-on-partying/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Elle</em></a> last year, saying "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."</p>
    34/53

    Kim Kardashian West

    Despite misleading advertisements on her Instagram, Kim Kardashian West stays away from alcohol altogether. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quoted in an interview for Elle last year, saying "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."

  • <p>The famed rapper and now actor has been living the sober life for quite some time now, despite the temptations that come with living the stereotypical lifestyle of a rapper. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=ziYEAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA108&lpg=PA108&dq=rapper+common+doesn%27t+drink+alcohol&source=bl&ots=vkv0SNR8ku&sig=Y53YZ5SMwE6jUouHbWiO6sXArHg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi8n42klb7VAhVBWCYKHc5dBgsQ6AEIcDAO#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vibe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vibe</a></em></p>
    35/53

    Common

    The famed rapper and now actor has been living the sober life for quite some time now, despite the temptations that come with living the stereotypical lifestyle of a rapper.

    [h/t Vibe

  • <p>The rapper opened up in an interview with <a href="http://www.vladtv.com/article/206638/logic-details-quitting-drugs-never-experiencing-being-drunk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:VLAD TV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">VLAD TV</a>, where he explains "Drinking was something I was never really into, which is weird." But rather he has struggled more with his addiction to cigarettes and other drugs. </p>
    36/53

    Logic

    The rapper opened up in an interview with VLAD TV, where he explains "Drinking was something I was never really into, which is weird." But rather he has struggled more with his addiction to cigarettes and other drugs.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pharrell Williams has been open about living the sober lifestyle for quite a while now, telling <a href="http://www.papermag.com/the-haunting-of-pharrell-williams-1425157812.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Paper Magazine</em></a>, "Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn't for me," back in 2004.</p>
    37/53

    Pharrell Williams

    Pharrell Williams has been open about living the sober lifestyle for quite a while now, telling Paper Magazine, "Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn't for me," back in 2004.

  • <p>The comedian and actress expressed her dislike for alcohol in an <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2734355/Sarah-Silverman-reveals-liquid-vaporiser-dashing-barefoot-collect-Emmy-gushing-My-Mr-Fancypants-Sheen.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red carpet interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red carpet interview</a> at the 2014 Emmy's where she tells E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "I don't drink because it gives me a stomach ache," and further explaining "I try all the time, it looks good and I feel like I would have fun being drunk, but I have a Jewish stomach."</p>
    38/53

    Sarah Silverman

    The comedian and actress expressed her dislike for alcohol in an red carpet interview at the 2014 Emmy's where she tells E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "I don't drink because it gives me a stomach ache," and further explaining "I try all the time, it looks good and I feel like I would have fun being drunk, but I have a Jewish stomach."

  • <p>The famed comedian was quoted in a <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/dane-cook-adresses-haters" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a> feature back in 2014 that he doesn't drink or smoke and even went as far to demand that those with a drinking problem seek help in a controversial <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DaneCook/posts/10152892880487268" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Facebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Facebook</a> post. </p>
    39/53

    Dane Cook

    The famed comedian was quoted in a GQ feature back in 2014 that he doesn't drink or smoke and even went as far to demand that those with a drinking problem seek help in a controversial Facebook post.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After the rapper struggled with both alcohol and drug addiction for <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1610557/eminem-admits-he-almost-died-from-drug-overdose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:many years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">many years</a> throughout his career, Eminem is finally making his way back to music with rumors of a <a href="http://www.complex.com/music/2017/07/2-chainz-details-eminem-collaboration-for-new-album" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new album" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new album</a> dropping this fall.</p>
    40/53

    Eminem

    After the rapper struggled with both alcohol and drug addiction for many years throughout his career, Eminem is finally making his way back to music with rumors of a new album dropping this fall.

  • <p>The Scottish actor struggled for years with both his alcohol and drug addiction before seeking treatment. Now, 20 years later Butler is still embracing the sober life. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/gerard-butler-finally-opens-up-about-rehab-i-havent-had-a-drink-in-15-years-20121910" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Us Weekly</a></em></p>
    41/53

    Gerard Butler

    The Scottish actor struggled for years with both his alcohol and drug addiction before seeking treatment. Now, 20 years later Butler is still embracing the sober life.

    [h/t Us Weekly

  • <p>The famed tattoo artist and now beauty business woman announced her continued sobriety after years of drug and alcohol abuse with a celebratory <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWQn_T4AbBN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> post this past July.</p>
    42/53

    Kat Von D

    The famed tattoo artist and now beauty business woman announced her continued sobriety after years of drug and alcohol abuse with a celebratory Instagram post this past July.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The lead singer of <em>Coldplay </em>admits the band indulged a party phase early on, but now Martin himself completely embraces the sober life. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2005/may/28/popandrock.coldplay" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Guardian</a></em></p>
    43/53

    Chris Martin

    The lead singer of Coldplay admits the band indulged a party phase early on, but now Martin himself completely embraces the sober life.

    [h/t The Guardian

  • <p>The comedic actor has spoken very seriously about the topic of substance abuse, telling <a href="http://www.cbsnews.com/news/carrey-life-is-too-beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CBS News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CBS News</a>, "I rarely drink coffee. I'm very serious about no alcohol, no drugs. Life is too beautiful." </p>
    44/53

    Jim Carrey

    The comedic actor has spoken very seriously about the topic of substance abuse, telling CBS News, "I rarely drink coffee. I'm very serious about no alcohol, no drugs. Life is too beautiful."

  • <p>The comedian <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDQuypqSiZA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:explained" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">explained</a> in a interview with Marlo Thomas that ever since a choking incident involving beer when she was eleven years old that she's been turned off to the substance ever since. </p>
    45/53

    Kathy Griffin

    The comedian explained in a interview with Marlo Thomas that ever since a choking incident involving beer when she was eleven years old that she's been turned off to the substance ever since.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Despite many that indulge in the Hollywood partying lifestyle, Jennifer Hudson can confidently say "I've never had a drink in my life." In an interview with Chelsea Handler, the singer and actress explained, "I've never been interested. Nobody ever believes it."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/10/11/jennifer-hudson-sober_n_4086340.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huffington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huffington Post</a></em></p>
    46/53

    Jennifer Hudson

    Despite many that indulge in the Hollywood partying lifestyle, Jennifer Hudson can confidently say "I've never had a drink in my life." In an interview with Chelsea Handler, the singer and actress explained, "I've never been interested. Nobody ever believes it."

    [h/t Huffington Post

  • <p>The Irish actor opened up about celebrating 10 years of his sobriety on <em><a href="http://ew.com/tv/2017/05/07/colin-farrell-sobriety-ellen-degeneres/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ellen DeGeneres Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Ellen DeGeneres Show</a> </em>recently after years of previously struggling with his addiction when he first got to Hollywood. Farrell also admits his coping mechanism: "Now I do a bit of yoga, I like a nice hike and I drink dragon nasal juice."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/10651084/Colin-Farrell-Im-glad-the-madness-is-over.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Telegraph</a></em></p>
    47/53

    Colin Farrell

    The Irish actor opened up about celebrating 10 years of his sobriety on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently after years of previously struggling with his addiction when he first got to Hollywood. Farrell also admits his coping mechanism: "Now I do a bit of yoga, I like a nice hike and I drink dragon nasal juice."

    [h/t The Telegraph

  • <p>The <em>Magic Mike</em> star revealed that he didn't have much choice but to get sober in an interview with the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/03/joe-manganiello-alcohol-problem_n_4379604.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huffington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Huffington Post</em></a>. Manganiello recalls the struggle: "I was homeless, careless and broke with no career, so yes, it was worth it [to get sober]."</p>
    48/53

    Joe Manganiello

    The Magic Mike star revealed that he didn't have much choice but to get sober in an interview with the Huffington Post. Manganiello recalls the struggle: "I was homeless, careless and broke with no career, so yes, it was worth it [to get sober]."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Despite many of the roles the TV and film actress has played in the past, Gillian Jacobs revealed on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeLbPRXujaU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel Live!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em></a> that she's never had a drink in her life and doesn't plan to. </p>
    49/53

    Gillian Jacobs

    Despite many of the roles the TV and film actress has played in the past, Gillian Jacobs revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she's never had a drink in her life and doesn't plan to.

  • <p>The <em>Spiderman</em> star has been open about his sobriety in many interviews, telling <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/film/2013/may/11/tobey-maguire-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Guardian</em></a>, "I stopped consuming any mind-altering substances when I was 19 years old. And I've been abstinent since then."</p>
    50/53

    Tobey McGuire

    The Spiderman star has been open about his sobriety in many interviews, telling The Guardian, "I stopped consuming any mind-altering substances when I was 19 years old. And I've been abstinent since then."

  • <p>The British media mogul struggled with her alcohol and drug addictions the most when her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, were experiencing life threatening illnesses in the early 2000s. Osbourne has now successfully been living in sobriety for over 7 years. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://people.com/books/kelly-osbourne-once-committed-mental-institution-drug-abuse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a></em></p>
    51/53

    Kelly Osbourne

    The British media mogul struggled with her alcohol and drug addictions the most when her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, were experiencing life threatening illnesses in the early 2000s. Osbourne has now successfully been living in sobriety for over 7 years.

    [h/t People

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The rapper and actor told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRlcLozRibg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Piers Morgan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Piers Morgan</a> in an interview that although he dabbled in selling drugs in his early years growing up to survive, he never actually took drugs or drank alcohol because it just didn't agree with him. </p>
    52/53

    50 Cent

    The rapper and actor told Piers Morgan in an interview that although he dabbled in selling drugs in his early years growing up to survive, he never actually took drugs or drank alcohol because it just didn't agree with him.

  • <p>Lead singer of<em> The Killers</em>, Brandon Flowers, revealed that engaging in alcohol use during the early years of the band's success truly helped him to decide which path he wanted to follow when he became a father. Flowers has now been embracing the sober life for much of the later half of his career. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.npr.org/2015/05/26/409671982/desired-effect-reveals-how-important-family-is-to-rocker-brandon-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NPR" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NPR</a></em></p>
    53/53

    Brandon Flowers

    Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, revealed that engaging in alcohol use during the early years of the band's success truly helped him to decide which path he wanted to follow when he became a father. Flowers has now been embracing the sober life for much of the later half of his career.

    [h/t NPR

<p>From stomachaches to better skin, there are tons of reasons these celebs don't imbibe.</p><p><em>Image credits: Getty</em></p>
<p>The country music star discussed his road to sobriety on <em>Ellen</em> where he recalled how he made his decision to change his ways back in 2008: "I think it's a personal choice—when it gets to the point where you think it's affecting you adversely and it's affecting your relationships." </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/385067/tim-mcgraw-opens-up-on-ellen-about-being-sober-reveals-he-isn-t-wearing-underwear" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:E!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">E!</a></em></p>
<p>After struggling with mixed substance abuse in the '70s and '80s upon entering the acting scene in New York City, Jackson soon realized he needed to get clean to if he wanted to be serious about his career. The actor admitted that sobriety truly enabled him to get inside of a character in a deeper way. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/starsandstories/9214431/Samuel-L-Jackson-I-drank-and-I-used-drugs.-I-fancied-myself-as-Oliver-Reed.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Telegraph</a></em></p>
<p>The English guitarist struggled with his alcohol addiction for much of his early career. But, after the birth of his son in 1986, Clapton made the decision to truly get sober and has continued to live in sobriety ever since. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2007/11/clapton200711" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanity Fair</a></em></p>
<p>The <em>Nurse Jackie</em> star has been sober for almost 25 years now and reveals she's been able to develop her own steadiness by admitting, "I had a lot of support. Still do. But they couldn't go through it for me,"</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://nypost.com/2013/04/12/edie-falco-clean-sober/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The New York Post</a></em></p>
<p>The country music star struggled early on with his substance abuse addiction upon entering the Nashville music scene, but it was his wife, Nicole Kidman, that staged an intervention in 2006 that led him to his road of sobriety ever since. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/keith-urbans-hard-road-20160616" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rolling Stone</a></em></p>
<p>The decision for Preston to quit alcohol and drugs came when she decided she cared more about her happiness and being a better mother. Preston explains "Now I don't drink anymore. I don't smoke anymore. I don't do drugs anymore. All of those come with an 'anymore.' I used to do everything and a lot of everything."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/kelly-preston-gave-drinking-drugs-better-mother-kids-john-travolta-article-1.1076666" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NY Daily News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NY Daily News</a></em></p>
<p>"I came to my senses when something in my brain went, 'What are you doing?'" the Scottish actor recalls of the time he danced for Iggy Pop in his dressing room that made him want to leave alcohol behind. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/moslive/article-2121649/Ewan-McGregor-I-got-away-unnoticed-I-maniac-booze-I-remember-fondly.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily Mail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daily Mail</a></em></p>
<p>One of favorite <em>Friends </em>star's has been honest about struggling with his alcohol addiction for many years, even opening up one of his former homes to act as a sober living space. Perry continues to celebrate his sobriety, telling <a href="http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/matthew-perry-sobriety-service-two-815960" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Hollywood Reporter</em></a>, "the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'" </p>
<p>The actor opened up most recently in his <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/brad-pitt-gq-style-cover-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ Style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ Style</em></a> cover story this year about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past. When asked about it was going cold turkey, he simply explained "I didn't want to live that way any more." </p>
<p>The singer and actress told <a href="http://www.instyle.com/celebrity/sober-stars-dont-drink-alcohol#2852232" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:InStyle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>InStyle</em></a> back in 2003 "I think it ruins your skin" in regards to drinking alcohol or smoking. Lopez also explained "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."</p>
<p>The actor discussed his sobriety in his <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/bradley-cooper-cover-story-january-2014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a> cover story back in 2013, explaining that at the age of 29 he felt "if I continued it, I was really going to sabotage my whole life."</p>
<p>According to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/2011/03/11/teetotal-moguls_slide_5.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forbes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Forbes</em></a>, the supermodel once made a statement about her sobriety to her fans: "I feel like I've been very lucky because I don't really have an addictive personality. I've never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that's about it."</p>
<p>This <em>Sex and the City </em>star was quoted in a passage by <a href="http://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/celebrity-news/kristin-davis-s-alcohol-battle-189067" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Claire U.K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Marie Claire U.K.</em></a> expressing how she didn't think she would make it past the age of 30. Davis admitted "I realized it was not going to end well. I got into the acting program, it was very challenging, I was hungover and I wasn't doing so well in my classes. I thought, "Do you know what? It's going to be one or the other. I can't really have both."</p>
<p>In a 2010 <a href="http://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-jada-pinkett-smith-201048http://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-jada-pinkett-smith-201048" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> profile, the actor revealed 25 things the world wouldn't know about her, number five being that she hasn't consumed alcohol since the early 90s. </p>
<p>The <em>Iron Man</em> star openly talked about his substance abuse in his 2014 <em><a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2014/09/robert-downey-jr-addiction-children" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanity Fair</a> </em>cover story, revealing that he has been sober for over 10 years now.</p>
<p>In a 2008 cover story with <a href="http://bbook.com/film/drive-she-said/2635/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BlackBook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>BlackBook</em></a>, the actress revealed "I went through a normal kind of late teens, early 20s drinking, but it was a choice I made, because I didn't think it was very good for my life."</p>
<p>In an exclusive interview with <a href="http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/naomi-campell-talks-to-life-style-nobody-knows-the-real-me-exclusive-interview-31632" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life & Style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Life & Style</em></a> back in 2013, the English supermodel and actress explained, "I gave up drinking alcohol," also revealing, "Not drinking makes me a lot happier."</p>
<p>In the singer's 2012 Women of the Year profile by British <a href="http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/woman-of-the-year-lana-del-rey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a>, Lana explains that she struggled with alcohol addition for most of her early teenage years, finally getting sober before she turned 20 after moving to New York City to pursue her music.</p>
<p>In a candid interview the singer revealed, "I don't drink — I hate the taste of alcohol. When my debut single [Bleeding Love] went to No.1, I celebrated with non-alcoholic champagne."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/teetotal-celebrities" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glamour U.K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glamour U.K.</a></em></p>
<p>The <em>Pretty Little Liars</em> actress told <a href="http://www.instyle.com/news/lucy-hale-why-quit-drinking-got-bob-life-after-pll" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:InStyle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>InStyle</em></a> earlier this year that her decision to embrace the sober life all started when she decided to chop off most of her hair into the cute bob hairstyle she has now. "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly," the actress said after a decade of trying to "fit in" with the Hollywood party scene. </p>
<p>The reality TV star made it clear that he has been sober for almost fifteen years now after sending out a celebratory <a href="https://twitter.com/JackOsbourne/status/326089678749057025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fblog.sfgate.com%2Fdailydish%2F2013%2F04%2F23%2Fjack-osbourne-marks-10-years-sober%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweet</a> in 2013 marking the anniversary of his sobriety. </p>
<p>After receiving the Spirit of Sobriety award in 2015 for celebrating 25 clean years, the actor credited most of his success to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. In his acceptance speech, Lowe explained "She inspired me to get sober. She's put up with my defects of character as they call it. In sobriety the lessons keep coming if you're lucky enough to be along as long as I have."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/rob-lowe-on-being-sober-and-an-alcoholic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a></em></p>
<p>The Scottish DJ revealed in a interview with <a href="http://news.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/hi/music/newsid_7987000/7987242.stm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBC" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BBC</a> that despite his career choice that is more often than not surrounded by partying, he has forgone consuming alcohol for the better. Harris expressed "I stopped drinking because it actually was making me ill. It was affecting my brain in the worst way."</p>
<p>The <a href="http://www.delish.com/food/g4058/eva-mendes-diet-exercise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actress</a> entered rehab in 2008 and has been sober ever since. She opens about substance abuse addiction in her <a href="http://www.interviewmagazine.com/film/eva-mendes/#_" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Interview</em></a> cover story that followed that same year.</p>
<p>In an interview with <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/daniel-radcliffe-on-alcoholism-starving-himself-harry-potter---a/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Telegraph</em></a> last year the<em> Harry Potter</em> star discusses his long road to sobriety throughout the later years of filming the famed film franchise that led to his feelings now toward the substance. "It's lovely. I barely think about it [alcohol]" he explained. </p>
<p>While the actor has continued to struggle with his alcohol addiction over the years, Affleck opened up earlier this year on his <a href="https://www.facebook.com/benaffleck/posts/1425085557565867" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Facebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Facebook</a> page in a post where he admits to completing treatment again in order to be the best father that he can be. The actor even brought a <a href="http://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a21422/ben-affleck-took-a-sober-coach-to-oscars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sober coach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sober coach</a> to the Oscar's this year for support. </p>
<p>The rapper struggled with his addiction to alcohol for many of his teenage years before getting sober at the age of 25. He explained in a interview with <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1721490/macklemore-opens-up-about-addiction/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MTV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MTV</a>, "The thing that pulled me back was knowing that I wanted to be a musician, and that if I wanted to do this I had to get sober." </p>
<p>The English comedian and actor has been <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RussellBrand/posts/10151208588138177" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:publicly open" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">publicly open</a> about his substance abuse addictions for quite some time now, celebrating 14 years of sobriety at this point. Now he sets out to help others who have struggled with the same demons in his new book <em><a href="http://read.macmillan.com/lp/recovery-russell-brand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions</a>,</em> available for pre-order now. </p>
<p>Our favorite <a href="http://www.delish.com/food-news/a47795/what-blake-lively-eats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gossip Girl star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Gossip Girl </em>star</a> revealed in her <a href="https://www.allure.com/gallery/blake-lively-2012#slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Allure</em></a> cover story back in 2012 that not only does she not drink alcohol but that she's also never touched drugs. The actress explains "It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."</p>
<p>In his 2013 Rapper of the Year profile with <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/kendrick-lamar-men-of-the-year-rapper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a>, it was revealed that Lamar doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, despite many of the lyrics in his songs. The rapper grew up in a household of substance abuse and would rather be an advocate for those living in sobriety. </p>
<p>The British tennis player told the <a href="http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/tennis/andy-murray-i-dont-drink-alcohol-1025316" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Record" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Daily Record</em></a> that he easily gave up drinking alcohol in his late teenage years, explaining, "I always wanted to see how far I could go in the sport. I didn't want to do anything to jeopardize that."</p>
<p>The singer publicly announced why he stopped drinking alcohol in a <a href="https://twitter.com/mikeposner/status/623507784752099328?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweet</a> back in 2015 that was linked to a <a href="https://medium.com/@MikePosner/why-i-stopped-drinking-alcohol-fc3581913ae5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tell-all" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tell-all</a> article on the subject. Posner explains his messy pattern of addition throughout the excerpt, noting "I decided I couldn't let alcohol rob me of enjoying my life's special moments."</p>
<p>Despite misleading advertisements on her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BVDNOGSlqE1/?taken-by=kimkardashian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>, <a href="http://www.delish.com/food/a47681/kim-kardashian-food-diary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Kardashian West" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kim Kardashian West</a> stays away from alcohol altogether. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quoted in an interview for <a href="http://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/interviews/a33368/khloe-kardashian-on-partying/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Elle</em></a> last year, saying "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."</p>
<p>The famed rapper and now actor has been living the sober life for quite some time now, despite the temptations that come with living the stereotypical lifestyle of a rapper. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=ziYEAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA108&lpg=PA108&dq=rapper+common+doesn%27t+drink+alcohol&source=bl&ots=vkv0SNR8ku&sig=Y53YZ5SMwE6jUouHbWiO6sXArHg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi8n42klb7VAhVBWCYKHc5dBgsQ6AEIcDAO#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vibe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vibe</a></em></p>
<p>The rapper opened up in an interview with <a href="http://www.vladtv.com/article/206638/logic-details-quitting-drugs-never-experiencing-being-drunk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:VLAD TV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">VLAD TV</a>, where he explains "Drinking was something I was never really into, which is weird." But rather he has struggled more with his addiction to cigarettes and other drugs. </p>
<p>Pharrell Williams has been open about living the sober lifestyle for quite a while now, telling <a href="http://www.papermag.com/the-haunting-of-pharrell-williams-1425157812.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Paper Magazine</em></a>, "Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn't for me," back in 2004.</p>
<p>The comedian and actress expressed her dislike for alcohol in an <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2734355/Sarah-Silverman-reveals-liquid-vaporiser-dashing-barefoot-collect-Emmy-gushing-My-Mr-Fancypants-Sheen.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red carpet interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red carpet interview</a> at the 2014 Emmy's where she tells E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "I don't drink because it gives me a stomach ache," and further explaining "I try all the time, it looks good and I feel like I would have fun being drunk, but I have a Jewish stomach."</p>
<p>The famed comedian was quoted in a <a href="http://www.gq.com/story/dane-cook-adresses-haters" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>GQ</em></a> feature back in 2014 that he doesn't drink or smoke and even went as far to demand that those with a drinking problem seek help in a controversial <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DaneCook/posts/10152892880487268" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Facebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Facebook</a> post. </p>
<p>After the rapper struggled with both alcohol and drug addiction for <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1610557/eminem-admits-he-almost-died-from-drug-overdose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:many years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">many years</a> throughout his career, Eminem is finally making his way back to music with rumors of a <a href="http://www.complex.com/music/2017/07/2-chainz-details-eminem-collaboration-for-new-album" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new album" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new album</a> dropping this fall.</p>
<p>The Scottish actor struggled for years with both his alcohol and drug addiction before seeking treatment. Now, 20 years later Butler is still embracing the sober life. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/gerard-butler-finally-opens-up-about-rehab-i-havent-had-a-drink-in-15-years-20121910" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Us Weekly</a></em></p>
<p>The famed tattoo artist and now beauty business woman announced her continued sobriety after years of drug and alcohol abuse with a celebratory <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWQn_T4AbBN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> post this past July.</p>
<p>The lead singer of <em>Coldplay </em>admits the band indulged a party phase early on, but now Martin himself completely embraces the sober life. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2005/may/28/popandrock.coldplay" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Guardian</a></em></p>
<p>The comedic actor has spoken very seriously about the topic of substance abuse, telling <a href="http://www.cbsnews.com/news/carrey-life-is-too-beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CBS News" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CBS News</a>, "I rarely drink coffee. I'm very serious about no alcohol, no drugs. Life is too beautiful." </p>
<p>The comedian <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDQuypqSiZA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:explained" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">explained</a> in a interview with Marlo Thomas that ever since a choking incident involving beer when she was eleven years old that she's been turned off to the substance ever since. </p>
<p>Despite many that indulge in the Hollywood partying lifestyle, Jennifer Hudson can confidently say "I've never had a drink in my life." In an interview with Chelsea Handler, the singer and actress explained, "I've never been interested. Nobody ever believes it."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/10/11/jennifer-hudson-sober_n_4086340.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huffington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huffington Post</a></em></p>
<p>The Irish actor opened up about celebrating 10 years of his sobriety on <em><a href="http://ew.com/tv/2017/05/07/colin-farrell-sobriety-ellen-degeneres/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ellen DeGeneres Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Ellen DeGeneres Show</a> </em>recently after years of previously struggling with his addiction when he first got to Hollywood. Farrell also admits his coping mechanism: "Now I do a bit of yoga, I like a nice hike and I drink dragon nasal juice."</p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/10651084/Colin-Farrell-Im-glad-the-madness-is-over.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Telegraph</a></em></p>
<p>The <em>Magic Mike</em> star revealed that he didn't have much choice but to get sober in an interview with the <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/03/joe-manganiello-alcohol-problem_n_4379604.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huffington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Huffington Post</em></a>. Manganiello recalls the struggle: "I was homeless, careless and broke with no career, so yes, it was worth it [to get sober]."</p>
<p>Despite many of the roles the TV and film actress has played in the past, Gillian Jacobs revealed on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeLbPRXujaU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel Live!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em></a> that she's never had a drink in her life and doesn't plan to. </p>
<p>The <em>Spiderman</em> star has been open about his sobriety in many interviews, telling <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/film/2013/may/11/tobey-maguire-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Guardian</em></a>, "I stopped consuming any mind-altering substances when I was 19 years old. And I've been abstinent since then."</p>
<p>The British media mogul struggled with her alcohol and drug addictions the most when her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, were experiencing life threatening illnesses in the early 2000s. Osbourne has now successfully been living in sobriety for over 7 years. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://people.com/books/kelly-osbourne-once-committed-mental-institution-drug-abuse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a></em></p>
<p>The rapper and actor told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRlcLozRibg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Piers Morgan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Piers Morgan</a> in an interview that although he dabbled in selling drugs in his early years growing up to survive, he never actually took drugs or drank alcohol because it just didn't agree with him. </p>
<p>Lead singer of<em> The Killers</em>, Brandon Flowers, revealed that engaging in alcohol use during the early years of the band's success truly helped him to decide which path he wanted to follow when he became a father. Flowers has now been embracing the sober life for much of the later half of his career. </p><p><em>[h/t <a href="http://www.npr.org/2015/05/26/409671982/desired-effect-reveals-how-important-family-is-to-rocker-brandon-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NPR" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NPR</a></em></p>

From stomachaches to better skin, there are tons of reasons these celebs don't imbibe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories