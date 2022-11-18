55 Gifts No One Will Believe Are Under $20

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The first rule of gift giving is the oldest one in the book: It's not about how much you spend that makes it memorable, but the thought and care you put into picking it. Whether you're shopping for a special occasion—from a milestone <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40911125/best-anniversary-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anniversary" class="link ">anniversary</a> to an upcoming holiday—or picking up a gift just because, there are plenty of surprisingly upscale <strong>gifts under $20</strong> you can give. </p><p>The best affordable gifts all have a touch of something personal (even the best <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38096608/best-gifts-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon gifts" class="link ">Amazon gifts</a>). If someone you love is moving to a new home, consider giving housewarming necessities like charcuterie knives or fragrant candles they can display during their first dinner party. If you’re shopping for someone whose entire personality is working out, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g23900366/best-fitness-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitness gifts" class="link ">fitness gifts</a> like a massage roller or sporty crew socks are foolproof additions to their gym bag. If they're a frequent flier, look for elevated travel accessories, like a portable diffuser or customizable luggage tag, to take their carry-on up a notch. And for the person who seems to have everything already, you can't go wrong with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40038561/dainty-necklaces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dainty necklaces" class="link ">dainty necklaces</a> or soothing beauty accessories.<br></p><p class="body-text">Shop 55 great <strong>gifts under $20</strong> ahead, from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4447/luxury-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury gifts for women" class="link ">luxury gifts for women</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4475/tech-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electronic gifts" class="link ">electronic gifts</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4473/mens-holiday-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury gifts for men" class="link ">luxury gifts for men</a>, that are sure to please anyone on your list—and secure your position as the best gift giver in your circle. </p>
    1/56

    55 Gifts No One Will Believe Are Under $20

    The first rule of gift giving is the oldest one in the book: It's not about how much you spend that makes it memorable, but the thought and care you put into picking it. Whether you're shopping for a special occasion—from a milestone anniversary to an upcoming holiday—or picking up a gift just because, there are plenty of surprisingly upscale gifts under $20 you can give.

    The best affordable gifts all have a touch of something personal (even the best Amazon gifts). If someone you love is moving to a new home, consider giving housewarming necessities like charcuterie knives or fragrant candles they can display during their first dinner party. If you’re shopping for someone whose entire personality is working out, fitness gifts like a massage roller or sporty crew socks are foolproof additions to their gym bag. If they're a frequent flier, look for elevated travel accessories, like a portable diffuser or customizable luggage tag, to take their carry-on up a notch. And for the person who seems to have everything already, you can't go wrong with dainty necklaces or soothing beauty accessories.

    Shop 55 great gifts under $20 ahead, from luxury gifts for women to electronic gifts to luxury gifts for men, that are sure to please anyone on your list—and secure your position as the best gift giver in your circle.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Ulta Beauty Collection</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsanta-mystery-bag-pimprod2035102&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This holiday pouch is filled with treats for self-care. Exactly which balms, lotions, or masks are included can't be revealed until they open it. </p>
    2/56

    Santa Mystery Bag

    Ulta Beauty Collection

    ulta.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This holiday pouch is filled with treats for self-care. Exactly which balms, lotions, or masks are included can't be revealed until they open it.

    Ulta
  • <p><strong>New</strong></p><p>ae.com</p><p><strong>$13.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fcold-weather-accessories%2Fgloves%2Faerie-tech-gloves%2F7497_6535_627%3Fmenu%3Dcat4840006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    3/56

    Aerie Tech Gloves

    New

    ae.com

    $13.96

    Shop Now

    Aerie
  • <p><strong>Folkulture</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZDYZBCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This incense stick set has a scent for every mood. Prepare to see these burning every time you visit them from the holidays onward.</p>
    4/56

    Incense Sticks

    Folkulture

    amazon.com

    $11.89

    Shop Now

    This incense stick set has a scent for every mood. Prepare to see these burning every time you visit them from the holidays onward.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Wisuce</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086PMG4SZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    5/56

    Wisuce Bamboo Mug Holder Tree, Thicker Base Coffee Cup Holder Stand for Counter, Mug Rack with 6 Hooks

    Wisuce

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Sephora</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwishing-you-lip-care-set-P502872%3FskuId%3D2579928%26icid2%3Dproducts%2Bgrid%253Ap502872%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Replace the lipstick empties rattling around in their purse with this hydrating and softening lip care kit. </p>
    6/56

    Wishing You Lip Care Set

    Sephora

    sephora.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    Replace the lipstick empties rattling around in their purse with this hydrating and softening lip care kit.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fleaf-bookmark&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll never dog-ear the pages of their books again with this artistic bookmark close by.</p>
    7/56

    Leaf Bookmark

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    They'll never dog-ear the pages of their books again with this artistic bookmark close by.

    Anthropologie
  • <p><strong>Bodum</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbodum-cold-brew-sustainable-coffee-press-w-yohki-lid-e3090&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This powerful little press includes a double-lid design to preserve flavor and a spill-free design. They may never go out for coffee again. </p>
    8/56

    Cold Brew Sustainable Coffee Press

    Bodum

    westelm.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This powerful little press includes a double-lid design to preserve flavor and a spill-free design. They may never go out for coffee again.

    West Elm
  • <p><strong>Banana Republic</strong></p><p>gapfactory.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D858767011&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Round out their everyday necklace collection with a thin paperclip necklace for layering or wearing solo.</p>
    9/56

    Mini Paperclip Necklace

    Banana Republic

    gapfactory.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Round out their everyday necklace collection with a thin paperclip necklace for layering or wearing solo.

    gapfactory.com
  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$17.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbake-breads-cakes-croissants-kouign-amanns-macarons-scones-tarts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With top U.S. pastry chef Rory Macdonald as their guide, the sweet tooth in your life will discover all their new favorite recipes for you both to enjoy.</p>
    10/56

    Bake: Breads, Cakes, Croissants, Kouign Amanns, Macarons, Scones, Tarts

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $17.98

    Shop Now

    With top U.S. pastry chef Rory Macdonald as their guide, the sweet tooth in your life will discover all their new favorite recipes for you both to enjoy.

    Anthropologie
  • <p><strong>Happy Socks</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fhappy-socks-big-dot-snowman-crew-socks-gift-box-pack-of-1%3FID%3D4450409&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hang one (or two) of these festive gift boxes on their mantle until Christmas. Then when the holidays arrive, prepare to see them wearing these socks 24/7.</p>
    11/56

    Big Dot Snowman Crew Socks Gift Box

    Happy Socks

    bloomingdales.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Hang one (or two) of these festive gift boxes on their mantle until Christmas. Then when the holidays arrive, prepare to see them wearing these socks 24/7.

    Bloomingdale's
  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fairpods-case-99106786061.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They wouldn't dream of losing their headphones when this patterned AirPods case is close by. But just to be safe, there's a clip for attaching to a bag leash or wallet. </p>
    12/56

    AirPods Case

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    They wouldn't dream of losing their headphones when this patterned AirPods case is close by. But just to be safe, there's a clip for attaching to a bag leash or wallet.

    Madewell
  • <p><strong>Guojozo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RBXKLL7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Part-makeup mirror, part-art object, this wavy mirror can complement any space.</p>
    13/56

    Acrylic Makeup Mirror

    Guojozo

    amazon.com

    $12.90

    Shop Now

    Part-makeup mirror, part-art object, this wavy mirror can complement any space.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Anypet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PV8SFZW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This distracting toy is a treat for them *and* their furry companions.</p>
    14/56

    Dog Tumbler Interactive Treat Ball

    Anypet

    amazon.com

    $14.49

    Shop Now

    This distracting toy is a treat for them *and* their furry companions.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fzodiac-embroidered-journal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they're a hardcore CoStar user or they hardly know their Sun from their Moon, this journal will quickly become the place they pour out all their thoughts. Each sign's version comes in a different cover with artistic embroidery.</p>
    15/56

    Zodiac Embroidered Journal

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Whether they're a hardcore CoStar user or they hardly know their Sun from their Moon, this journal will quickly become the place they pour out all their thoughts. Each sign's version comes in a different cover with artistic embroidery.

    Urban Outfitters
  • <p><strong>Ceremonia</strong></p><p>ceremonia.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fceremonia.com%2Fcollections%2Faccessories%2Fproducts%2Fbranded-spa-headband-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With plush waffle fabric and a smart Velcro closure, this top-rated headband will keep every hair in place during their skin care routine.</p>
    16/56

    The Spa Headband

    Ceremonia

    ceremonia.com

    $6.00

    Shop Now

    With plush waffle fabric and a smart Velcro closure, this top-rated headband will keep every hair in place during their skin care routine.

    Ceremonia
  • <p><strong>reroucky</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M6JPJR5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cheery set of reusable shopping bags will make weekly errands feel way less like a chore. </p>
    17/56

    6 Pack Reusable Shopping Grocery Bags

    reroucky

    amazon.com

    $8.98

    Shop Now

    This cheery set of reusable shopping bags will make weekly errands feel way less like a chore.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Public Goods</strong></p><p>publicgoods.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fwide-mesh-tote%3Fvariant%3D34054562152586&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether for farmers' market groceries or a laptop and commuter shoes, this netted tote is a relaxed essential.</p>
    18/56

    Wide Mesh Tote

    Public Goods

    publicgoods.com

    $9.95

    Shop Now

    Whether for farmers' market groceries or a laptop and commuter shoes, this netted tote is a relaxed essential.

    Public Goods
  • <p><strong>Jin Soon</strong></p><p>jinsoon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjinsoon.com%2Fcollections%2Fnail-polish-collection%2Fproducts%2Fdaisy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try this confetti nail polish for a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38084760/beauty-stocking-stuffers-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty stocking stuffer" class="link ">beauty stocking stuffer</a> or an add-on to a bigger beauty gift. The pops of orange, blue, and pink are an instant nail party.</p>
    19/56

    Daisy Nail Polish

    Jin Soon

    jinsoon.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Try this confetti nail polish for a beauty stocking stuffer or an add-on to a bigger beauty gift. The pops of orange, blue, and pink are an instant nail party.

    Jin Soon
  • <p><strong>Crate and Barrel</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Facrylic-3x3-block-picture-frame%2Fs231092&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Commemorate a special anniversary with an acrylic frame that can hold all sorts of mementos from your relationship, like ticket stubs, matchboxes from a favorite restaurant, and photos (of course). </p>
    20/56

    Acrylic 3x3 Block Picture Frame

    Crate and Barrel

    crateandbarrel.com

    $14.95

    Shop Now

    Commemorate a special anniversary with an acrylic frame that can hold all sorts of mementos from your relationship, like ticket stubs, matchboxes from a favorite restaurant, and photos (of course).

    Crate and Barrel
  • <p><strong>Kate Spade</strong></p><p>katespade.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.katespade.com%2Fproducts%2Fwrite-away-felt-tip-pen-set%2FK225230.html%3Ffrp%3DK225230%2B%2B974U%2B%2B%2B%2BND&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any creative in your life could use colorful pens that glide over paper with jewel-tone ink. </p>
    21/56

    Write Away Felt Tip Pens

    Kate Spade

    katespade.com

    $19.95

    Shop Now

    Any creative in your life could use colorful pens that glide over paper with jewel-tone ink.

    Kate Spade
  • <p><strong>Sephora Collection</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-essentials-kit-P442768&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A collection of minis that she can take with her wherever.</p>
    22/56

    The Essentials Kit

    Sephora Collection

    sephora.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    A collection of minis that she can take with her wherever.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fjules-angled-oval-sunglasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Behold: The geometric sunnies they'll stash in every bag they carry. </p>
    23/56

    Jules Angled Oval Sunglasses

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    Behold: The geometric sunnies they'll stash in every bag they carry.

    Urban Outfitters
  • <p><strong>Goop</strong></p><p>goop.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoop.com%2Fgoop-beauty-g-tox-5-salt-detox-body-scrub-25-ml%2Fp%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This scrub combines five salts and three ultra-moisturizing oils for a fresh-from-the-spa feeling.</p>
    24/56

    G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub, 25 mL

    Goop

    goop.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    This scrub combines five salts and three ultra-moisturizing oils for a fresh-from-the-spa feeling.

    Goop
  • <p><strong>& Other Stories</strong></p><p>stories.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fproductpage.1081063001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On days they really love their outfit, they'll want to put a bow on it. </p>
    25/56

    Bow Hair Scrunchie

    & Other Stories

    stories.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    On days they really love their outfit, they'll want to put a bow on it.

    & Other Stories
  • <p><strong>La Maison du Chocolat</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-maison-du-chocolat-treats-amandas-assorted-chocolates-case-0400014304730.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Decadent and indulgent, these chocolates exude celebration in every bite.</p>
    26/56

    Treats Amandas Assorted Chocolates Case

    La Maison du Chocolat

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    Decadent and indulgent, these chocolates exude celebration in every bite.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Ankis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099WJDM7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with the gift of comfort—no matter who's on your list. </p>
    27/56

    Cozy Plush Fluffy Slippers

    Ankis

    amazon.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    You can’t go wrong with the gift of comfort—no matter who's on your list.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Buxom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbuxom-power-trip-plumping-liner-lip-gloss-set-usd-30-value%2F6529327&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beauty obsessive in your circle will be forever grateful for this long-lasting and plumping lip duo. </p>
    28/56

    Power Trip Plumping Liner & Lip Gloss

    Buxom

    nordstrom.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    The beauty obsessive in your circle will be forever grateful for this long-lasting and plumping lip duo.

    Nordstrom
  • <p><strong>XXXFLOWER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D29P5Z1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring a small dose of the outdoors into their living space.</p>
    29/56

    Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand

    XXXFLOWER

    amazon.com

    $19.98

    Shop Now

    Bring a small dose of the outdoors into their living space.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Netany</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CGPKVT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This value gift serves their morning coffee with a splash of café vibes.</p>
    30/56

    Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw 4pcs Set

    Netany

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    This value gift serves their morning coffee with a splash of café vibes.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Rifle Paper Co.</strong></p><p>riflepaperco.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2Fhydrangea-large-memo-notepad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help cross "track down beautiful desk stationery" off their to-do list. </p>
    31/56

    Large Memo Notepad

    Rifle Paper Co.

    riflepaperco.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    Help cross "track down beautiful desk stationery" off their to-do list.

    Rifle Paper Co.
  • <p><strong>KITSCH</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fkitsch-heatless-satin-pillow-roller-6-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once they start rolling and snapping their hair into Kitsch's heatless curlers, they simply won't stop. Bouncy waves and curls are only a twist away.</p>
    32/56

    Heatless Satin Pillow Roller 6-Pack

    KITSCH

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    Once they start rolling and snapping their hair into Kitsch's heatless curlers, they simply won't stop. Bouncy waves and curls are only a twist away.

    Urban Outfitters
  • <p><strong>William Morrow Paperbacks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063078503?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This best-selling collection of short stories is the missing title in their to-be-read stack—and one they'll want to revisit as soon as it's over. </p>
    33/56

    Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold

    William Morrow Paperbacks

    amazon.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    This best-selling collection of short stories is the missing title in their to-be-read stack—and one they'll want to revisit as soon as it's over.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Machete</strong></p><p>shopmachete.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopmachete.com%2Fcollections%2Fhair-other-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmini-claw-in-poppy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They've seen this hair accessories brand all over social media. Now, you can start their collection with a claw clip suited to any hair length.</p>
    34/56

    Mini Claw in Poppy

    Machete

    shopmachete.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    They've seen this hair accessories brand all over social media. Now, you can start their collection with a claw clip suited to any hair length.

    Machete
  • <p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M9I779L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> This top-rated breakfast iron is the first and last tool home chefs need for a decadent brunch. </p>
    35/56

    Mini Maker for Individual Waffles

    DASH

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    This top-rated breakfast iron is the first and last tool home chefs need for a decadent brunch.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>VITTcustomSTUDIO</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F660555362%2Fpersonalized-leather-luggage-tag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another go-to option for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37623993/best-carry-on-luggage-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frequent travelers" class="link ">frequent travelers</a>, with a personal touch. </p>
    36/56

    Customized Luggage Tag

    VITTcustomSTUDIO

    etsy.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Another go-to option for frequent travelers, with a personal touch.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>Voluspa</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvoluspa-mini-gilt-pomander-hinoki-glass-jar-candle-P474866&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This vegan and paraben-free candle has a warm, spicy scent they'll want to burn year-round. </p>
    37/56

    Mini Gilt Pomander & Hinoki Glass Jar Candle

    Voluspa

    sephora.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This vegan and paraben-free candle has a warm, spicy scent they'll want to burn year-round.

    Sephora
  • <p><strong>Zulay Kitchen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088SXVHP3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All those TikToks are correct: This high-powered milk frother will upgrade any coffee from average to artisanal. </p>
    38/56

    Milk Frother for Coffee with Upgraded Titanium Motor

    Zulay Kitchen

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    All those TikToks are correct: This high-powered milk frother will upgrade any coffee from average to artisanal.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-mini-bar-100-essential-cocktail-recipes-8-notebook-set-by-punch&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This eight-piece cocktail recipe book set makes for a great housewarming option. Plus, the Art Deco–inspired cover art allows them to double as decor in an entertaining space.</p>
    39/56

    The Mini Bar: 100 Essential Cocktail Recipes, Notebook Set

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    This eight-piece cocktail recipe book set makes for a great housewarming option. Plus, the Art Deco–inspired cover art allows them to double as decor in an entertaining space.

    urbanoutfitters.com
  • <p><strong>Simple Shine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S1Y6Z1B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A catchall tray is good for white elephant gift exchanges and instances when you don’t know the recipient well enough to know what they <em>really</em> want. </p>
    40/56

    Initial Ring Tray Dish

    Simple Shine

    amazon.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    A catchall tray is good for white elephant gift exchanges and instances when you don’t know the recipient well enough to know what they really want.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fpure-white-ceramic-vase-collection-a760&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From sunflowers to roses to lavender sprays, any bouquet will pop brilliantly against this crisp minimalist vase. </p>
    41/56

    Pure White Ceramic Vase

    West Elm

    westelm.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    From sunflowers to roses to lavender sprays, any bouquet will pop brilliantly against this crisp minimalist vase.

    West Elm
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fentertainers-cheese-knife-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take their charcuterie board to the next level by gifting them a well-rounded set of cheese knives to go along with it.</p>
    42/56

    Entertainer's Cheese Knife Set

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    Take their charcuterie board to the next level by gifting them a well-rounded set of cheese knives to go along with it.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Lisa Says Gah</strong></p><p>lisasaysgah.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fproducts%2Fswirl-clip-set-black-blue%3Fvariant%3D41513533210804&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These deadstock acetate clips are completely one of a kind.</p>
    43/56

    Swirl Clip Set

    Lisa Says Gah

    lisasaysgah.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    These deadstock acetate clips are completely one of a kind.

    Lisa Says Gah
  • <p><strong>Laundress</strong></p><p>thelaundress.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelaundress.com%2Fproducts%2Ffabric-fresh-classic-8-fl-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a must-have housewarming gift: This crisp, clean scent will refresh their favorite linens as soon as they're unpacked.</p>
    44/56

    Fabric Fresh Classic

    Laundress

    thelaundress.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    Here's a must-have housewarming gift: This crisp, clean scent will refresh their favorite linens as soon as they're unpacked.

    The Laundress
  • <p><strong>Skims</strong></p><p>skims.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fslouch-sock-bubble-gum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These highly rated socks are a universal crowd-pleaser, and they come in a range of fun colorways.</p>
    45/56

    Slouch Sock

    Skims

    skims.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    These highly rated socks are a universal crowd-pleaser, and they come in a range of fun colorways.

    Skims
  • <p><strong>Pavoi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093CD1Q78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Timeless, twisted hoop earrings are bound to be your loved one's new everyday signature. </p>
    46/56

    14K Yellow Gold Plated Huggie Earrings

    Pavoi

    amazon.com

    $13.00

    Shop Now

    Timeless, twisted hoop earrings are bound to be your loved one's new everyday signature.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$9.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmarbled-sphere-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A striking addition to any mantelpiece or nightstand with a fresh scent.</p>
    47/56

    Marbled Sphere Candle

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $9.60

    Shop Now

    A striking addition to any mantelpiece or nightstand with a fresh scent.

    Anthropologie
  • <p><strong>Threshold</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsolid-chenille-knit-throw-blanket-cream-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-82258959&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll want to thank you every time they wrap up in this fleecy blanket to watch a movie or crack open a new novel.</p>
    48/56

    Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

    Threshold

    target.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    They'll want to thank you every time they wrap up in this fleecy blanket to watch a movie or crack open a new novel.

    Target
  • <p><strong>Bark</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbark-saks-shopping-bag-dog-toy-0400015885264.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because the pet parents in your life deserve the very best.</p>
    49/56

    Saks Shopping Bag Dog Toy

    Bark

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Because the pet parents in your life deserve the very best.

    Saks Fifth Avenue
  • <p><strong>Uniqlo</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE452776-000%2F00&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The aprés ski accessory they didn't know they needed. </p>
    50/56

    Fleece Bucket Hat

    Uniqlo

    uniqlo.com

    $19.90

    Shop Now

    The aprés ski accessory they didn't know they needed.

    Uniqlo
  • <p><strong>Goop</strong></p><p>goop.com</p><p><strong>$19.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoop.com%2Foptp-lorox-infinity-roller%2Fp%2F%3Ftaxon_id%3D1489&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The athletes in your circle will use this foam roller after every run, swim, or climb. </p>
    51/56

    LoRox Infinity Roller

    Goop

    goop.com

    $19.75

    Shop Now

    The athletes in your circle will use this foam roller after every run, swim, or climb.

    goop.com
  • <p><strong>Modern Sprout </strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fmodern-sprout-cosmic-seed-kits%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her get her grow on with these easy-to-plant seed kits.</p>
    52/56

    Cosmic Seed Kits

    Modern Sprout

    freepeople.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Help her get her grow on with these easy-to-plant seed kits.

    Free People
  • <p><strong>Target Beauty</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftarget-beauty-capsule-best-night-gift-set-9pc%2F-%2FA-83367369&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These nine products will change her nighttime routine game.</p>
    53/56

    Capsule Best Night Gift Set

    Target Beauty

    target.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    These nine products will change her nighttime routine game.

    Target
  • <p><strong>Gaiam</strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fpilates-ring%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the gift of an at-home workout staple.</p>
    54/56

    Pilates Ring

    Gaiam

    freepeople.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Give her the gift of an at-home workout staple.

    Free People
  • <p><strong>Circle Joy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083NQ2VHM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It will be even easier for her to enjoy her dinnertime glass of merlot with this electric bottle opener.</p>
    55/56

    Electric Wine Opener

    Circle Joy

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    It will be even easier for her to enjoy her dinnertime glass of merlot with this electric bottle opener.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Smith-Waite </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1572818123?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her embrace her hobby with a new tarot card deck.</p>
    56/56

    Tarot Deck in a Tin

    Smith-Waite

    amazon.com

    $17.96

    Shop Now

    Help her embrace her hobby with a new tarot card deck.

    Amazon
<p class="body-dropcap">The first rule of gift giving is the oldest one in the book: It's not about how much you spend that makes it memorable, but the thought and care you put into picking it. Whether you're shopping for a special occasion—from a milestone <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40911125/best-anniversary-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anniversary" class="link ">anniversary</a> to an upcoming holiday—or picking up a gift just because, there are plenty of surprisingly upscale <strong>gifts under $20</strong> you can give. </p><p>The best affordable gifts all have a touch of something personal (even the best <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38096608/best-gifts-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon gifts" class="link ">Amazon gifts</a>). If someone you love is moving to a new home, consider giving housewarming necessities like charcuterie knives or fragrant candles they can display during their first dinner party. If you’re shopping for someone whose entire personality is working out, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g23900366/best-fitness-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitness gifts" class="link ">fitness gifts</a> like a massage roller or sporty crew socks are foolproof additions to their gym bag. If they're a frequent flier, look for elevated travel accessories, like a portable diffuser or customizable luggage tag, to take their carry-on up a notch. And for the person who seems to have everything already, you can't go wrong with <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40038561/dainty-necklaces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dainty necklaces" class="link ">dainty necklaces</a> or soothing beauty accessories.<br></p><p class="body-text">Shop 55 great <strong>gifts under $20</strong> ahead, from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4447/luxury-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury gifts for women" class="link ">luxury gifts for women</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4475/tech-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electronic gifts" class="link ">electronic gifts</a> to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4473/mens-holiday-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury gifts for men" class="link ">luxury gifts for men</a>, that are sure to please anyone on your list—and secure your position as the best gift giver in your circle. </p>
<p><strong>Ulta Beauty Collection</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsanta-mystery-bag-pimprod2035102&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This holiday pouch is filled with treats for self-care. Exactly which balms, lotions, or masks are included can't be revealed until they open it. </p>
<p><strong>New</strong></p><p>ae.com</p><p><strong>$13.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ae.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faerie%2Fcold-weather-accessories%2Fgloves%2Faerie-tech-gloves%2F7497_6535_627%3Fmenu%3Dcat4840006&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Folkulture</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZDYZBCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This incense stick set has a scent for every mood. Prepare to see these burning every time you visit them from the holidays onward.</p>
<p><strong>Wisuce</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086PMG4SZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Sephora</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwishing-you-lip-care-set-P502872%3FskuId%3D2579928%26icid2%3Dproducts%2Bgrid%253Ap502872%253Aproduct&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Replace the lipstick empties rattling around in their purse with this hydrating and softening lip care kit. </p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fleaf-bookmark&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll never dog-ear the pages of their books again with this artistic bookmark close by.</p>
<p><strong>Bodum</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbodum-cold-brew-sustainable-coffee-press-w-yohki-lid-e3090&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This powerful little press includes a double-lid design to preserve flavor and a spill-free design. They may never go out for coffee again. </p>
<p><strong>Banana Republic</strong></p><p>gapfactory.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D858767011&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Round out their everyday necklace collection with a thin paperclip necklace for layering or wearing solo.</p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$17.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbake-breads-cakes-croissants-kouign-amanns-macarons-scones-tarts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With top U.S. pastry chef Rory Macdonald as their guide, the sweet tooth in your life will discover all their new favorite recipes for you both to enjoy.</p>
<p><strong>Happy Socks</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fhappy-socks-big-dot-snowman-crew-socks-gift-box-pack-of-1%3FID%3D4450409&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hang one (or two) of these festive gift boxes on their mantle until Christmas. Then when the holidays arrive, prepare to see them wearing these socks 24/7.</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fairpods-case-99106786061.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They wouldn't dream of losing their headphones when this patterned AirPods case is close by. But just to be safe, there's a clip for attaching to a bag leash or wallet. </p>
<p><strong>Guojozo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RBXKLL7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Part-makeup mirror, part-art object, this wavy mirror can complement any space.</p>
<p><strong>Anypet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PV8SFZW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This distracting toy is a treat for them *and* their furry companions.</p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fzodiac-embroidered-journal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they're a hardcore CoStar user or they hardly know their Sun from their Moon, this journal will quickly become the place they pour out all their thoughts. Each sign's version comes in a different cover with artistic embroidery.</p>
<p><strong>Ceremonia</strong></p><p>ceremonia.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fceremonia.com%2Fcollections%2Faccessories%2Fproducts%2Fbranded-spa-headband-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With plush waffle fabric and a smart Velcro closure, this top-rated headband will keep every hair in place during their skin care routine.</p>
<p><strong>reroucky</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M6JPJR5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cheery set of reusable shopping bags will make weekly errands feel way less like a chore. </p>
<p><strong>Public Goods</strong></p><p>publicgoods.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fwide-mesh-tote%3Fvariant%3D34054562152586&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether for farmers' market groceries or a laptop and commuter shoes, this netted tote is a relaxed essential.</p>
<p><strong>Jin Soon</strong></p><p>jinsoon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjinsoon.com%2Fcollections%2Fnail-polish-collection%2Fproducts%2Fdaisy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try this confetti nail polish for a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38084760/beauty-stocking-stuffers-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty stocking stuffer" class="link ">beauty stocking stuffer</a> or an add-on to a bigger beauty gift. The pops of orange, blue, and pink are an instant nail party.</p>
<p><strong>Crate and Barrel</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Facrylic-3x3-block-picture-frame%2Fs231092&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Commemorate a special anniversary with an acrylic frame that can hold all sorts of mementos from your relationship, like ticket stubs, matchboxes from a favorite restaurant, and photos (of course). </p>
<p><strong>Kate Spade</strong></p><p>katespade.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.katespade.com%2Fproducts%2Fwrite-away-felt-tip-pen-set%2FK225230.html%3Ffrp%3DK225230%2B%2B974U%2B%2B%2B%2BND&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any creative in your life could use colorful pens that glide over paper with jewel-tone ink. </p>
<p><strong>Sephora Collection</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-essentials-kit-P442768&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A collection of minis that she can take with her wherever.</p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fjules-angled-oval-sunglasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Behold: The geometric sunnies they'll stash in every bag they carry. </p>
<p><strong>Goop</strong></p><p>goop.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoop.com%2Fgoop-beauty-g-tox-5-salt-detox-body-scrub-25-ml%2Fp%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This scrub combines five salts and three ultra-moisturizing oils for a fresh-from-the-spa feeling.</p>
<p><strong>& Other Stories</strong></p><p>stories.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fproductpage.1081063001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On days they really love their outfit, they'll want to put a bow on it. </p>
<p><strong>La Maison du Chocolat</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fla-maison-du-chocolat-treats-amandas-assorted-chocolates-case-0400014304730.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Decadent and indulgent, these chocolates exude celebration in every bite.</p>
<p><strong>Ankis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099WJDM7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with the gift of comfort—no matter who's on your list. </p>
<p><strong>Buxom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbuxom-power-trip-plumping-liner-lip-gloss-set-usd-30-value%2F6529327&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The beauty obsessive in your circle will be forever grateful for this long-lasting and plumping lip duo. </p>
<p><strong>XXXFLOWER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D29P5Z1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring a small dose of the outdoors into their living space.</p>
<p><strong>Netany</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CGPKVT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This value gift serves their morning coffee with a splash of café vibes.</p>
<p><strong>Rifle Paper Co.</strong></p><p>riflepaperco.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2Fhydrangea-large-memo-notepad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help cross "track down beautiful desk stationery" off their to-do list. </p>
<p><strong>KITSCH</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fkitsch-heatless-satin-pillow-roller-6-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once they start rolling and snapping their hair into Kitsch's heatless curlers, they simply won't stop. Bouncy waves and curls are only a twist away.</p>
<p><strong>William Morrow Paperbacks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0063078503?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This best-selling collection of short stories is the missing title in their to-be-read stack—and one they'll want to revisit as soon as it's over. </p>
<p><strong>Machete</strong></p><p>shopmachete.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopmachete.com%2Fcollections%2Fhair-other-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmini-claw-in-poppy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They've seen this hair accessories brand all over social media. Now, you can start their collection with a claw clip suited to any hair length.</p>
<p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M9I779L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> This top-rated breakfast iron is the first and last tool home chefs need for a decadent brunch. </p>
<p><strong>VITTcustomSTUDIO</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F660555362%2Fpersonalized-leather-luggage-tag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another go-to option for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37623993/best-carry-on-luggage-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frequent travelers" class="link ">frequent travelers</a>, with a personal touch. </p>
<p><strong>Voluspa</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvoluspa-mini-gilt-pomander-hinoki-glass-jar-candle-P474866&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This vegan and paraben-free candle has a warm, spicy scent they'll want to burn year-round. </p>
<p><strong>Zulay Kitchen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088SXVHP3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All those TikToks are correct: This high-powered milk frother will upgrade any coffee from average to artisanal. </p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-mini-bar-100-essential-cocktail-recipes-8-notebook-set-by-punch&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This eight-piece cocktail recipe book set makes for a great housewarming option. Plus, the Art Deco–inspired cover art allows them to double as decor in an entertaining space.</p>
<p><strong>Simple Shine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S1Y6Z1B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A catchall tray is good for white elephant gift exchanges and instances when you don’t know the recipient well enough to know what they <em>really</em> want. </p>
<p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fpure-white-ceramic-vase-collection-a760&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From sunflowers to roses to lavender sprays, any bouquet will pop brilliantly against this crisp minimalist vase. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fentertainers-cheese-knife-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take their charcuterie board to the next level by gifting them a well-rounded set of cheese knives to go along with it.</p>
<p><strong>Lisa Says Gah</strong></p><p>lisasaysgah.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fproducts%2Fswirl-clip-set-black-blue%3Fvariant%3D41513533210804&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These deadstock acetate clips are completely one of a kind.</p>
<p><strong>Laundress</strong></p><p>thelaundress.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelaundress.com%2Fproducts%2Ffabric-fresh-classic-8-fl-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a must-have housewarming gift: This crisp, clean scent will refresh their favorite linens as soon as they're unpacked.</p>
<p><strong>Skims</strong></p><p>skims.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fslouch-sock-bubble-gum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These highly rated socks are a universal crowd-pleaser, and they come in a range of fun colorways.</p>
<p><strong>Pavoi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093CD1Q78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Timeless, twisted hoop earrings are bound to be your loved one's new everyday signature. </p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$9.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmarbled-sphere-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A striking addition to any mantelpiece or nightstand with a fresh scent.</p>
<p><strong>Threshold</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsolid-chenille-knit-throw-blanket-cream-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-82258959&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll want to thank you every time they wrap up in this fleecy blanket to watch a movie or crack open a new novel.</p>
<p><strong>Bark</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbark-saks-shopping-bag-dog-toy-0400015885264.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because the pet parents in your life deserve the very best.</p>
<p><strong>Uniqlo</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE452776-000%2F00&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The aprés ski accessory they didn't know they needed. </p>
<p><strong>Goop</strong></p><p>goop.com</p><p><strong>$19.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoop.com%2Foptp-lorox-infinity-roller%2Fp%2F%3Ftaxon_id%3D1489&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The athletes in your circle will use this foam roller after every run, swim, or climb. </p>
<p><strong>Modern Sprout </strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fmodern-sprout-cosmic-seed-kits%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her get her grow on with these easy-to-plant seed kits.</p>
<p><strong>Target Beauty</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftarget-beauty-capsule-best-night-gift-set-9pc%2F-%2FA-83367369&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These nine products will change her nighttime routine game.</p>
<p><strong>Gaiam</strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fpilates-ring%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg6487%2Fgifts-under-20%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the gift of an at-home workout staple.</p>
<p><strong>Circle Joy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083NQ2VHM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It will be even easier for her to enjoy her dinnertime glass of merlot with this electric bottle opener.</p>
<p><strong>Smith-Waite </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1572818123?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.6487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her embrace her hobby with a new tarot card deck.</p>

The best gifts under $20 for friends, family members, or to cheer yourself up. Shop the best gifts that are less than $20 below.

Latest Stories

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo to become first woman to win Canada's 'Outstanding Broadcaster'

    Andi Petrillo went from volunteering at her local television station at 19-years old to being honoured as Canada's best broadcaster 23 years later. At the 25th Sports Media Canada awards ceremony, a familiar face will be gracing the stage. CBC's Andi Petrillo is being presented with the award given to the most 'outstanding broadcaster' in the country. The accolade recognizes Petrillo for her work on CBC Sports and OneSoccer in 2022. With this victory Petrillo became the first woman to win the "O

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz