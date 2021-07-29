50+ Times The Royals Were *Actually* Relatable, Seriously
- 1/56
50+ Times The Royals Were *Actually* Relatable, Seriously
- 2/56
1) February 27, 1947
- 3/56
2) October 17, 1951
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/56
3) 1957
- 5/56
4) March 3, 1961
- 6/56
5) August 6, 1967
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/56
6) May 17, 1978
- 8/56
7) February 1979
- 9/56
8) November 4, 1981
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/56
9) February 17, 1986
- 11/56
10) October 8, 1988
- 12/56
11) September 1990
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/56
12) April 18, 1992
- 14/56
13) March 25, 1994
- 15/56
14) May 18, 1997
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/56
15) February 23, 2000
- 17/56
16) June 17, 2000
- 18/56
17) June 17, 2000
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/56
18) October 16, 2001
- 20/56
19) July 17, 2003
- 21/56
20) February 6, 2006
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/56
21) May 20, 2008
- 23/56
22) June 5, 2008
- 24/56
23) January 21, 2010
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/56
24) June 5, 2010
- 26/56
25) June 4, 2011
- 27/56
26) September 6, 2011
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/56
27) March 15, 2012
- 29/56
28) March 26, 2012
- 30/56
29) March 17, 2013
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/56
30) April 26, 2013
- 32/56
31) July 28, 2014
- 33/56
32) July 28, 2014
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/56
33) April 22, 2016
- 35/56
34) May 28, 2016
- 36/56
35) October 27, 2016
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/56
36) May 22, 2017
- 38/56
37) June 30, 2017
- 39/56
38) February 7, 2018
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/56
39) May 9, 2018
- 41/56
40) June 9, 2018
- 42/56
41) October 12, 2018
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/56
42) October 17, 2018
- 44/56
43) October 25, 2018
- 45/56
44) October 25, 2018
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/56
45) October 31, 2018
- 47/56
46) March 17, 2019
- 48/56
47) March 27, 2019
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 49/56
48) June 8, 2019
- 50/56
49) July 10, 2019
- 51/56
50) August 8, 2019
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 52/56
51) January 20, 2020
- 53/56
52) March 4, 2020
- 54/56
53) August 5, 2020
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 55/56
54) May 19, 2021
- 56/56
55) June 8, 2021