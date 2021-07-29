50+ Times The Royals Were *Actually* Relatable, Seriously

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Typically, members of the world's royal families are poised, put together, and graceful–the definition of class. <em>Typically..</em>.</p><p>But sometimes (not often) they give us a glimpse of the more "regular" side of royal life, and we get to see the ways they're just like everybody else. When Kate Middleton follows the five-second rule, Meghan Markle makes a minor fashion faux pas, or the royal kids are, well, kids, it makes them even more likable. In honor of those little moments of unabashed authenticity, we've rounded up a collection of the most endearing, ordinary royal moments, from falls and fumbles to bad hair days and getting caught in the rain. </p>
  • <p>Then Princess Elizabeth plays a game of tag with shipmen aboard the HMS Vanguard. </p>
    1) February 27, 1947

    Then Princess Elizabeth plays a game of tag with shipmen aboard the HMS Vanguard.

  The power of a good two-step knows no bounds. The Duke of Edinburgh and then-Princess Elizabeth attend a square dance in Ottawa while touring Canada.
    2) October 17, 1951

    The power of a good two-step knows no bounds. The Duke of Edinburgh and then-Princess Elizabeth attend a square dance in Ottawa while touring Canada.

    MORE: Times the Royal Family Killed It in Plaid

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth enjoys a drive with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in tow. </p>
    3) 1957

    Queen Elizabeth enjoys a drive with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in tow.

  • <p>The Queen Mother tries her hand had pool at the Press Club on London's Fleet Street. </p>
    4) March 3, 1961

    The Queen Mother tries her hand had pool at the Press Club on London's Fleet Street.

  • <p>After colliding with a teammate, Prince Philip falls off his bicycle during an attempt at bicycle polo. </p>
    5) August 6, 1967

    After colliding with a teammate, Prince Philip falls off his bicycle during an attempt at bicycle polo.

  • <p>Prince Philip is less than pleased to be caught in the rain. </p>
    6) May 17, 1978

    Prince Philip is less than pleased to be caught in the rain.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth II fights a losing battle against the wind during a visit to Muscat, Oman. </p>
    7) February 1979

    Queen Elizabeth II fights a losing battle against the wind during a visit to Muscat, Oman.

  • <p>Princess Diana gets famously sleepy at a gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The next day, the palace announced Diana was pregnant with Prince William. </p>
    8) November 4, 1981

    Princess Diana gets famously sleepy at a gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The next day, the palace announced Diana was pregnant with Prince William.

  • <p>Sarah Ferguson is photographed pumping her own gas in Hampshire one month before getting engaged to Prince Andrew. <br></p>
    9) February 17, 1986

    Sarah Ferguson is photographed pumping her own gas in Hampshire one month before getting engaged to Prince Andrew.

  • <p>A young Prince Harry sticks out his tongue and presses his face against the car window after visiting the Duchess of York and baby Princess Beatrice. <br></p>
    10) October 8, 1988

    A young Prince Harry sticks out his tongue and presses his face against the car window after visiting the Duchess of York and baby Princess Beatrice.

  Princess Diana stocks up on bananas during a visit to a Tesco in Solihull.
    11) September 1990

    Princess Diana stocks up on bananas during a visit to a Tesco in Solihull.

    MORE: Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Other Royals at the Grocery Store

  • <p>Princess Diana and Prince Harry can't resist the thrill of a water ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey. </p>
    12) April 18, 1992

    Princess Diana and Prince Harry can't resist the thrill of a water ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey.

  • <p>Skiing is hard. Princess Diana takes a tumble while hitting the slopes in Lech, Austria. </p>
    13) March 25, 1994

    Skiing is hard. Princess Diana takes a tumble while hitting the slopes in Lech, Austria.

  • <p>This picture of the Queen's face is worth a thousand words. She's shocked, perturbed, displeased (all of the above?) at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. </p>
    14) May 18, 1997

    This picture of the Queen's face is worth a thousand words. She's shocked, perturbed, displeased (all of the above?) at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

  • <p>Queen Sofia of Spain trips up the stairs of the White House upon arriving for a state dinner. President Bill Clinton reaches to help as First Lady Hillary Clinton looks on. Pesky steps. </p>
    15) February 23, 2000

    Queen Sofia of Spain trips up the stairs of the White House upon arriving for a state dinner. President Bill Clinton reaches to help as First Lady Hillary Clinton looks on. Pesky steps.

  • <p>Prince William channels his inner chef, making chicken paella as a student at Eton College. </p>
    16) June 17, 2000

    Prince William channels his inner chef, making chicken paella as a student at Eton College.

  • <p>He even wears an apron to keep that polka dot vest spotless. <br></p>
    17) June 17, 2000

    He even wears an apron to keep that polka dot vest spotless.

  • <p>Who hasn't tried to master the pizza toss? Prince Charles gives it a shot at the Benvenuti Italian restaurant in Alnwick. </p>
    18) October 16, 2001

    Who hasn't tried to master the pizza toss? Prince Charles gives it a shot at the Benvenuti Italian restaurant in Alnwick.

  • <p>In classic mom fashion, Sarah Ferguson shows off a bag printed with a photo of her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, at the Cowdray Park Polo Club. </p>
    19) July 17, 2003

    In classic mom fashion, Sarah Ferguson shows off a bag printed with a photo of her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, at the Cowdray Park Polo Club.

  • <p>Prince Charles peruses the headlines on a newsstand in Cumbria. </p>
    20) February 6, 2006

    Prince Charles peruses the headlines on a newsstand in Cumbria.

  • <p>Even royals have bad hair days. Prince Charles walks to a garden party during a visit to Northern Ireland. </p>
    21) May 20, 2008

    Even royals have bad hair days. Prince Charles walks to a garden party during a visit to Northern Ireland.

  • <p>Prince Harry appears weirded out by a magazine cover featuring his brother and Kate Middleton. Perhaps there are some things that one just doesn't get used to. <br></p>
    22) June 5, 2008

    Prince Harry appears weirded out by a magazine cover featuring his brother and Kate Middleton. Perhaps there are some things that one just doesn't get used to.

  • <p>Forget the royal title, William is a grill master! He helps out at a barbecue on an unofficial visit to Flowerdale, Australia. <br></p>
    23) January 21, 2010

    Forget the royal title, William is a grill master! He helps out at a barbecue on an unofficial visit to Flowerdale, Australia.

  • <p>Princess Mary of Denmark loses a shoe during a tour of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. </p>
    24) June 5, 2010

    Princess Mary of Denmark loses a shoe during a tour of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

  • <p>The Queen looks frustrated after her horse (who had been favored to win) places third in the Epsom Derby at Epson Downs. <br></p>
    25) June 4, 2011

    The Queen looks frustrated after her horse (who had been favored to win) places third in the Epsom Derby at Epson Downs.

  • <p>It's not always police escorts and fancy cars. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is no stranger to public transportation. Here, she rides the bus for a tour of London's urban gardens. </p>
    26) September 6, 2011

    It's not always police escorts and fancy cars. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is no stranger to public transportation. Here, she rides the bus for a tour of London's urban gardens.

  • <p>Kate Middleton and Prince Charles show off their ironing skills while participating in an art project at the Dulwich Picture Gallery. </p>
    27) March 15, 2012

    Kate Middleton and Prince Charles show off their ironing skills while participating in an art project at the Dulwich Picture Gallery.

  Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoys an ice cream cone in Denmark.
    28) March 26, 2012

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoys an ice cream cone in Denmark.

    MORE: Festive Photos of Royals Eating Ice Cream

  • <p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds on to Prince William as she pulls her heel out of a grate it got stuck in. </p>
    29) March 17, 2013

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds on to Prince William as she pulls her heel out of a grate it got stuck in.

  • <p>Even Harry, Kate, and William are subject to a corny tourist photo on the Harry Potter Diagon Alley set at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. <br></p>
    30) April 26, 2013

    Even Harry, Kate, and William are subject to a corny tourist photo on the Harry Potter Diagon Alley set at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

  Kate Middleton has always been a very expressive sports fan. Her and Prince William's faces say it all at Glasgow's Commonwealth Games.
    31) July 28, 2014

    Kate Middleton has always been a very expressive sports fan. Her and Prince William's faces say it all at Glasgow's Commonwealth Games.

    MORE: Kate Middleton's Best Sports Reactions of All Time

  • <p>And they heckle, too! </p>
    32) July 28, 2014

    And they heckle, too!

  • <p>Even the world's most powerful leaders carpool. Queen Elizabeth II and First Lady Michelle Obama sit in the backseat as Prince Philip drives, and President Barack Obama rides shotgun on their way to lunch. <br></p>
    33) April 22, 2016

    Even the world's most powerful leaders carpool. Queen Elizabeth II and First Lady Michelle Obama sit in the backseat as Prince Philip drives, and President Barack Obama rides shotgun on their way to lunch.

  • <p>Prince William does some stretching to warm up for a polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club. <br></p>
    34) May 28, 2016

    Prince William does some stretching to warm up for a polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club.

  • <p>The Queen wanders the aisles of a Waitrose grocery store in Poundbury. </p>
    35) October 27, 2016

    The Queen wanders the aisles of a Waitrose grocery store in Poundbury.

  • <p>Who would have thought even Kate Middleton abides by the five second rule? She samples a tomato that had briefly fallen to the ground during a visit to London's Chelsea Flower Show. <br></p>
    36) May 22, 2017

    Who would have thought even Kate Middleton abides by the five second rule? She samples a tomato that had briefly fallen to the ground during a visit to London's Chelsea Flower Show.

  • <p>Walking around Soho, drinking a green juice while wearing head-to-toe black athleisure. Princess Beatrice is all of us. <br></p>
    37) June 30, 2017

    Walking around Soho, drinking a green juice while wearing head-to-toe black athleisure. Princess Beatrice is all of us.

  • <p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge struggles with another stuck heel at the opening of the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex. </p>
    38) February 7, 2018

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge struggles with another stuck heel at the opening of the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex.

  • <p>Prince Charles literally stops to smell the roses during a trip to a flower market in Nice, France. </p>
    39) May 9, 2018

    Prince Charles literally stops to smell the roses during a trip to a flower market in Nice, France.

  • <p>Savannah Phillips takes matters into her own hands when Prince George can't stop giggling at the 2018 Trooping the Colour. </p>
    40) June 9, 2018

    Savannah Phillips takes matters into her own hands when Prince George can't stop giggling at the 2018 Trooping the Colour.

  • <p>Kate Middleton has a Marilyn Monroe moment at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel. </p>
    41) October 12, 2018

    Kate Middleton has a Marilyn Monroe moment at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel.

  • <p>Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry stand under her umbrella as he carries on with a speech after it started to rain in Dubbo, Australia. </p>
    42) October 17, 2018

    Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry stand under her umbrella as he carries on with a speech after it started to rain in Dubbo, Australia.

  • <p>Meghan Markle forgot to remove a tag from her dress before she and Prince Harry arrived at Nuku'alofa Airport in Tonga. </p>
    43) October 25, 2018

    Meghan Markle forgot to remove a tag from her dress before she and Prince Harry arrived at Nuku'alofa Airport in Tonga.

  • <p>It happens.</p>
    44) October 25, 2018

    It happens.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice dresses up as a unicorn for a Halloween party in London. </p>
    45) October 31, 2018

    Princess Beatrice dresses up as a unicorn for a Halloween party in London.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get festive by enjoying a St. Patrick's Day pint. </p>
    46) March 17, 2019

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get festive by enjoying a St. Patrick's Day pint.

  Prince Charles looks comfortable behind the bar, showing off his mixology skills as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall make mojitos in Havana, Cuba.
    47) March 27, 2019

    Prince Charles looks comfortable behind the bar, showing off his mixology skills as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall make mojitos in Havana, Cuba.

    MORE: Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and More Royals Wearing Florals

  • <p>Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren't so sure about all the commotion at Trooping the Colour in 2019. </p>
    48) June 8, 2019

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren't so sure about all the commotion at Trooping the Colour in 2019.

  • <p>The dynamic changes when kids outnumber adults. Prince George plays in the car trunk at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club. </p>
    49) July 10, 2019

    The dynamic changes when kids outnumber adults. Prince George plays in the car trunk at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club.

  • <p>Kate Middleton is amused by her daughter, Princess Charlotte at the King’s Cup regatta in Cowes, England. </p>
    50) August 8, 2019

    Kate Middleton is amused by her daughter, Princess Charlotte at the King’s Cup regatta in Cowes, England.

  • <p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall experiments with the wild world of virtual reality at Prospect Hospice in Swindon. </p>
    51) January 20, 2020

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall experiments with the wild world of virtual reality at Prospect Hospice in Swindon.

  • <p>Camilla and Prince Charles take a double decker bus from Clarence House to the London Transportation Museum. </p>
    52) March 4, 2020

    Camilla and Prince Charles take a double decker bus from Clarence House to the London Transportation Museum.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy some good old-fashioned arcade game fun at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade on Barry Island, South Wales. </p>
    53) August 5, 2020

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy some good old-fashioned arcade game fun at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade on Barry Island, South Wales.

  • <p>Prince Charles makes eye contact with a fish at the Bangor open air market during a trip to Northern Ireland. </p>
    54) May 19, 2021

    Prince Charles makes eye contact with a fish at the Bangor open air market during a trip to Northern Ireland.

  • <p>A protective mask gets the best of the Prince of Wales after he made a speech in Oxford. <br></p>
    55) June 8, 2021

    A protective mask gets the best of the Prince of Wales after he made a speech in Oxford.

