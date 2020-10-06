48 Fun, Creepy, and Kooky Nail Art Ideas for the Halloween-Obsessed

Halloween is about going all out. From elaborate decorations to awesome Halloween costumes to fun face makeup and wild hairstyles, there's no shortage of ways to show your spooky spirit on October 31.

When you're sorting out your Halloween 2020 look, don't forget about your nails. Giving your fingernails the ultimate Halloween treatment will add more life to your outfit, ensure that you stand out from the rest of the costumed crowd and show off just how frighteningly creative you are.

Looking for some creepy and kooky Halloween nail art inspiration? We've got you covered. This list has something for everyone and every costume (and some ideas so ghoulish that they would make Morticia Addams jealous).

There's much more you can do with your nails for Halloween than paint them orange and black. From subtle-metallic colors that bring the spooky holiday spirit, to adorable nail ghosts, to detailed and scary skeleton art, this collection of Halloween nails will get you so inspired that you may even feel the need to try a few different styles throughout the season. (Go for it!)

Are you ready to give your hands a Halloween-chic look this year? Check out all the best Halloween nail designs we could find, crafted by our favorite artists, bloggers and nail polish brands — including glow-in-the-dark nails, skull nails, graveyard nails, cobweb nails (perfect for your witch costume), Ouija Board nails, candy corn nails and so much more.