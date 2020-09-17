The 40 Best Horror Movies on HBO Max Right Now

The Halloween season is officially here, and HBO Max is not playing around: the streamer's horror movie lineup is stacked with classics like Godzilla and Jaws, as well as modern masterpieces like Ready or Not and Doctor Sleep. One thing is certain: no matter what kind of scary movie you're in the mood for, you're going to find something spooky to watch on HBO Max. We may be staying inside more than usual this year, but we've got plenty of titles to help us celebrate the spooky season. Instead of going to a party, stream one of these frightening films.

- Additional reporting by Maggie Panos