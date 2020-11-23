55 of Princess Diana's Best Hairstyles

  • <p>Princess Diana may be most well-known as the "People's Princess" and one of the <a href="http://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/street-style/g10330122/princess-diana-fashion-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:greatest style icons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">greatest style icons</a> of all time, but the late royal's hair is worth noting too. From an elegant shag to perfectly coiffed cuts, Diana's locks paved the way for the biggest hair trends of the '80s and '90s. Take a look back at all the late royal's greatest hairstyles. </p>
    55 of Princess Diana's Best Hairstyles

    Princess Diana may be most well-known as the "People's Princess" and one of the greatest style icons of all time, but the late royal's hair is worth noting too. From an elegant shag to perfectly coiffed cuts, Diana's locks paved the way for the biggest hair trends of the '80s and '90s. Take a look back at all the late royal's greatest hairstyles.

  • <p>The day she announced her engagement to Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.</p>
    1981

    The day she announced her engagement to Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>Showing off her elegant shag cut while being presented flowers in the Scilly Islands, England. </p>
    1981

    Showing off her elegant shag cut while being presented flowers in the Scilly Islands, England.

  • <p>Out in London with a side-swept shaggy do. </p>
    1981

    Out in London with a side-swept shaggy do.

  • <p>With choppier locks at a polo match.</p>
    1981

    With choppier locks at a polo match.

  • <p>At the Balmoral Estate prior to her wedding with bangs. </p>
    1981

    At the Balmoral Estate prior to her wedding with bangs.

  • <p>For her wedding to Prince Charles, Diana sported more defined bangs while wearing a tiara and veil. </p>
    1981

    For her wedding to Prince Charles, Diana sported more defined bangs while wearing a tiara and veil.

  • <p>Showing off a longer hairstyle before embarking on her honeymoon. </p>
    1981

    Showing off a longer hairstyle before embarking on her honeymoon.

  • <p>With a well-coiffed side-swept look at a charity event in London. </p>
    1982

    With a well-coiffed side-swept look at a charity event in London.

  • <p>The royal still managed to let her hair shine underneath a pink wide-brimmed hat at an event. </p>
    1982

    The royal still managed to let her hair shine underneath a pink wide-brimmed hat at an event.

  • <p>At a polo match wearing the iconic sheep sweater with her hair blown out away from her face.</p>
    1983

    At a polo match wearing the iconic sheep sweater with her hair blown out away from her face.

  • <p>In a white hat while out in Eden Park, New Zealand. </p>
    1983

    In a white hat while out in Eden Park, New Zealand.

  • <p>In an official royal portrait from Kensington Palace with her hair perfectly swept away from her face. </p>
    1983

    In an official royal portrait from Kensington Palace with her hair perfectly swept away from her face.

  • <p>Showing off a longer hairstyle at a performance of <em>Starlight Express. </em></p>
    1984

    Showing off a longer hairstyle at a performance of Starlight Express.

  • <p>The Princess pinned back her growing locks with two barrettes while at a charity event in London. </p>
    1984

    The Princess pinned back her growing locks with two barrettes while at a charity event in London.

  • <p>With her longer hair, Diana tried bigger curls pinned back while visiting the Deaf, Blind and Rubella Council Family Centre. </p>
    1984

    With her longer hair, Diana tried bigger curls pinned back while visiting the Deaf, Blind and Rubella Council Family Centre.

  • <p>Back to her shorter cut while attending the ballet on a visit to Oslo, Norway.</p>
    1984

    Back to her shorter cut while attending the ballet on a visit to Oslo, Norway.

  • <p>With a voluminous hairstyle at the <em>Live Aid for Africa</em> concert in Wembley.</p>
    1985

    With a voluminous hairstyle at the Live Aid for Africa concert in Wembley.

  • <p>In a diamond and pearl tiara at the La Scala Opera House for a performance during her official tour of Milan, Italy. </p>
    1985

    In a diamond and pearl tiara at the La Scala Opera House for a performance during her official tour of Milan, Italy.

  • <p>With her signature side-part and tousled back waves while out during a visit to Milan, Italy. </p>
    1985

    With her signature side-part and tousled back waves while out during a visit to Milan, Italy.

  • <p>Adding gorgeous white and fuchsia flowers to her hair, the royal looked radiant during a visit to Thailand. </p>
    1986

    Adding gorgeous white and fuchsia flowers to her hair, the royal looked radiant during a visit to Thailand.

  • <p>With a tousled short style while watching Prince Charles play polo at the Guards Polo Club in Berkshire. </p>
    1986

    With a tousled short style while watching Prince Charles play polo at the Guards Polo Club in Berkshire.

  • <p>Wearing a diamond and sapphire headband across her forehead and under her hair at a dinner hosted by Emperor Hirohito while on a visit to Japan. </p>
    1986

    Wearing a diamond and sapphire headband across her forehead and under her hair at a dinner hosted by Emperor Hirohito while on a visit to Japan.

  • <p>For a ski trip in Switzerland, Diana kept her hair pushed back with the help of a red, pink, and white braided headband worn across her forehead.</p>
    1986

    For a ski trip in Switzerland, Diana kept her hair pushed back with the help of a red, pink, and white braided headband worn across her forehead.

  • <p>With a side-part style at a dinner in Hamburg, Germany. </p>
    1987

    With a side-part style at a dinner in Hamburg, Germany.

  • <p>Attending a gala to honor actor Sir Alec Guinness while at the Cannes Film Festival. </p>
    1987

    Attending a gala to honor actor Sir Alec Guinness while at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • <p>Debuting longer locks while on vacation in Majorca, Spain.</p>
    1987

    Debuting longer locks while on vacation in Majorca, Spain.

  • <p>With a rounded hairstyle at a dinner hosted at the Elysee Palace in Paris. </p>
    1988

    With a rounded hairstyle at a dinner hosted at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

  • <p>Attending a dinner at the Chateau De Chambord during her official visit to France. </p>
    1988

    Attending a dinner at the Chateau De Chambord during her official visit to France.

  • <p>Veering away from her side-part, Diana showed off a new style while attending a state reception while visiting Melbourne.</p>
    1988

    Veering away from her side-part, Diana showed off a new style while attending a state reception while visiting Melbourne.

  • <p>In an elegant French twist updo while attending the Royal Film Performance of <em>Empire of the Sun</em>. </p>
    1988

    In an elegant French twist updo while attending the Royal Film Performance of Empire of the Sun.

  • <p>With a more casual hair look during her holiday in Klosters, Switzerland. </p>
    1988

    With a more casual hair look during her holiday in Klosters, Switzerland.

  • <p>In a diamond and pearl tiara during a visit to Hong Kong. </p>
    1989

    In a diamond and pearl tiara during a visit to Hong Kong.

  • <p>With a slightly shorter haircut at a charity event for The British Lung Foundation in London. </p>
    1989

    With a slightly shorter haircut at a charity event for The British Lung Foundation in London.

  • <p>At a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. </p>
    1989

    At a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

  • <p>Attending an event during her official visit to Lagos, Nigeria. </p>
    1990

    Attending an event during her official visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

  • <p>Debuting a shorter, pixie-inspired haircut at a camel race while on her official tour in Dubai.</p>
    1989

    Debuting a shorter, pixie-inspired haircut at a camel race while on her official tour in Dubai.

  • <p>Showing more of a defined part while on an official visit in Hungary. </p>
    1990

    Showing more of a defined part while on an official visit in Hungary.

  • <p>Wearing a floral arrangement during her official visit to Lahore, Pakistan. </p>
    1991

    Wearing a floral arrangement during her official visit to Lahore, Pakistan.

  • <p>At a state dinner in Seoul, South Korea with curled ends under her diamond tiara. </p>
    1992

    At a state dinner in Seoul, South Korea with curled ends under her diamond tiara.

  • <p>With a more blown-out hairstyle and a diamond tiara at an event while visiting New Zealand. </p>
    1993

    With a more blown-out hairstyle and a diamond tiara at an event while visiting New Zealand.

  • <p>On a skiing holiday in Austria after having chopped off a few inches of hair. </p>
    1994

    On a skiing holiday in Austria after having chopped off a few inches of hair.

  • <p>Showing off a sexier, grown out style at an event to support cancer research at the Bridgewater House in London. </p>
    1995

    Showing off a sexier, grown out style at an event to support cancer research at the Bridgewater House in London.

  • <p>Diana sported a flipped hairstyle at a dinner hosted by The Association for the Struggle Against Infant Paralysis in Argentina. </p>
    1995

    Diana sported a flipped hairstyle at a dinner hosted by The Association for the Struggle Against Infant Paralysis in Argentina.

  • <p>With a slicked back hair flip while making a speech at The Council of Fashion Designers of America Ball in New York. </p>
    1995

    With a slicked back hair flip while making a speech at The Council of Fashion Designers of America Ball in New York.

  • <p>Attending a charity dinner at the Hilton Hotel in New York. </p>
    1995

    Attending a charity dinner at the Hilton Hotel in New York.

  • <p>At the English National Ballet while on her visit to their London Headquarters. </p>
    1996

    At the English National Ballet while on her visit to their London Headquarters.

  • <p>Visiting the Sacred Heart Hospice during her visit to Sydney, Australia. </p>
    1996

    Visiting the Sacred Heart Hospice during her visit to Sydney, Australia.

  • <p>Visiting The Field Museum of Natural History while in Chicago. </p>
    1996

    Visiting The Field Museum of Natural History while in Chicago.

  • <p>With shorter, choppier bangs at a charity dinner while on a visit to Washington. </p>
    1996

    With shorter, choppier bangs at a charity dinner while on a visit to Washington.

  • <p>Attending the Victor Chang Research Institute Gala while on her official visit to Sydney, Australia. </p>
    1996

    Attending the Victor Chang Research Institute Gala while on her official visit to Sydney, Australia.

  • <p>With a straighter, blown-out style and bangs at the British Red Cross headquarters in Washington, D.C. </p>
    1997

    With a straighter, blown-out style and bangs at the British Red Cross headquarters in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>At the Northwick Park and St Mark's Hospital in Middlesex for an event.</p>
    1997

    At the Northwick Park and St Mark's Hospital in Middlesex for an event.

  • <p>At a gala for the preview of a dress auction she was holding at Christies in London. </p>
    1997

    At a gala for the preview of a dress auction she was holding at Christies in London.

  • <p>At an event at Christie's in New York. </p>
    1997

    At an event at Christie's in New York.

  • <p>Sporting bangs and wearing a black headband while out in New York. </p>
    1997

    Sporting bangs and wearing a black headband while out in New York.

